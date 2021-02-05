Scoutcast Episode 365 – Upcoming Double Gameweeks dominate FPL managers’ plans

Joe and Seb are joined by Karam to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 23.

Just two hours before our Scoutcast trio were due to start this latest episode, dramatic news broke concerning the upcoming schedule.

As predicted by eagle eye Detective Karam earlier in the week, Manchester City and Everton both have two fixtures in Gameweek 24.

Man City announced the schedule in which they mentioned a game to be defined in midweek GW24



It definitely means DGW24 confirmed and very likely it is Everton!#FPL #FPLCommunity pic.twitter.com/kMIiybrRub — Kün Karam (@KaramTayser) February 1, 2021

And there’s more. Burnley and Fulham also play twice that week, then Leeds and Southampton have a brace of matches in Gameweek 25.

In this hastily revamped Double Gameweek special Scoutcast, Joe, Seb and Karam try to make sense of the latest developments and how it impacts on their strategy for the remainder of the campaign. This is particularly in the context of Gameweek 26, when further extra fixtures are due to be scheduled, and Gameweek 29, when the FA Cup is set to lead to blank Gameweeks for a handful of teams.

Seb takes the strain regarding strategy, while Karam then moves the discussion along to help Fantasy Premier League managers pinpoint the players to pick.

Whether a Gameweek has the regulation ten fixtures or more, the same rule applies – make sure the best player is captained. Joe takes a look at how FPL managers can, perhaps, better choose armband contenders. This includes a deep dive into the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area to look at favourable match ups such as when aerial threat specialists meet teams that concede from headers regularly.

There’s some smooth bench points to look at in our round up of Gameweek 22 and Gameweek 23’s transfer and captaincy plans are revealed.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel during the final match of Gameweek 22 on Thursday night; Chelsea’s encounter with Tottenham and Spurs star man Son Heung-min‘s (£9.7m) audition for a place in our squads when he meets West Brom this weekend.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT