The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend's Premier League action

We are again turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to wager a bet on the forthcoming Premier League action.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

GAMEWEEK 23 MATCH ODDS

ANFIELD TITLE WRAP?

The stand-out clash of the weekend unquestionably comes at Anfield, where Manchester City are aiming to win for the first time since 2003.

A victory for Pep Guardiola’s side would send them ten points clear of the reigning champions with a game in hand still to play, all but ensuring that the Reds would not be mounting a successful defence of their title.

Tight-looking games such as these can leave Fantasy managers casting around for assets elsewhere, especially when it comes to the captaincy situation.

But the match will be a captivating spectacle all the same – and there are some interesting odds being offered up by bet365, whatever your allegiance.

If you’re in the red corner, when else can you remember Liverpool being 12/5 to win on their own turf?

And if you’re on team blue: it’s not often that City, who let’s remember have kept 11 shut-outs in their last 13 Premier League outings, have been priced at 12/5 just to keep a clean sheet.

As usual, bet365 offer an array of markets for those who love their underlying stats.

Ruben Dias is 4/9 just to make more than 0.5 tackles which, given how much Liverpool need to win this game (and ergo be on the front foot), seems very plausible indeed.

Punters can also bet on things like shot counts (see below), which is where our Premium Members Area can come in handy.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer

Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead – for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner.

Applies to pre-match bets on the standard Full Time Result market for selected competitions. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

IS THE POPE CAPTAIN?

This week’s announcement that four Premier League clubs will have a Double Gameweek 24 has sent us in a spin.

Among that quartet is Burnley, who enjoy an appealing double-header against the less-than-prolific attacks of Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Before that is a meeting with Brighton at Turf Moor, and Nick Pope is, unsurprisingly, the most-bought goalkeeper of Gameweek 23 as a result.

While Burnley and Pope are celebrated for their defensive fortitude, particularly against the ‘also-rans’ of the division, the Seagulls themselves are in great shape at the back.

Robert Sanchez has kept four clean sheets on the bounce and Albion will head to Lancashire knowing that their opponents have not only scored the least amount of goals in the division this season but also that they could again be without their two main strikers.

We’re all over the 0-0 at 6/1, then, but if you wanted to live a bit more dangerously and actually bet on a Clarets 1-0 at 9/1, bet365’s Bore Draw Money Back Offer will get you your money back if the game does result in a stalemate.

Bore Draw Money Back

Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365.

Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

RYAN FILLIP

Cast your minds back a season to Southampton’s last 9-0 defeat, when the Saints prepared to face Manchester City in their very next league game.

A lot of us lumped on City assets in the hope of a similar rout but, such is football, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s troops produced a much more resilient display and only just succumbed to a late 2-1 defeat.

There’ll no doubt be another reaction from the Saints, then, when they head north to Tyneside this weekend.

That said, it’s a bit of a surprise to see Newcastle listed as second-favourites at 9/4 with bet365 (actually drifting from the original 2/1) for their home game against the south-coast club.

With the same bookies’ enhanced odds offer, a full-time Magpies win is available at 3.35.

Newcastle have looked a team transformed over the last two and a half Gameweeks, ever since their rousing second-half display against Leeds.

Steve Bruce’s side have had more shots than any other team over the last three Gameweeks and were a tad unlucky to lose to Crystal Palace in midweek, with their new 4-4-2 diamond system producing some attacking football.

Ryan Fraser has been deployed ‘out of position’ alongside Callum Wilson in that set-up and, while traditionally more of an assist merchant, he is available at an appealing 12/1 to open the scoring this weekend.

Fraser had two presentable openings against Palace, being denied by Vicente Guaita on both occasions.

Incidentally, bet365’s Each Way First Goalscorer offer effectively means that Fraser will be 4/1 to score at any time – the full details of which are below.

Each Way First Goalscorers

Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match.

If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet. 

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 23

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.