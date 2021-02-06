1270
Dugout Discussion February 6

Vestergaard returns as Minamino makes Southampton debut

1,270 Comments
Southampton take to the field at Newcastle with some welcome boosts following their 9-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Fresh from a horrendous defensive display, their most important centre-back, Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) is finally back in the starting line-up for the first time since Gameweek 14.

The Danish international has struggled with a knee problem during the winter and is sure to improve the Saints’ defensive prospects as he features alongside Jan Bednarek (£4.9m), whose one-match ban was overturned midweek.

Vestergaard’s return sees Jack Stephens (£4.6m) push out to the right-back berth where Southampton have had some problems this season. Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) is still not fit enough to be involved today.

But defence is not the only area where Ralph Hasenhüttl has been handed good news as Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) is ready to feature for the first time since leaving Anfield on loan in the transfer window.

He is stationed on the flanks of midfield, with Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) on the other side, in support of centre-forward pairing Danny Ings (£8.4m) and Che Adams (£5.8m).

Newcastle’s own January loanee Joe Willock (£4.7m) also makes his Premier League debut for his new club, his arrival allowing Steve Bruce to go for a more adventurous shape than usual.

Willock sits in a number 10 role with Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) either side of him in a 4-2-3-1 fronted by Callum Wilson (£6.8m).

The Magpies are somewhat short at the back though. Midfielder Isaac Hayden (£4.7m) starts alongside Fabian Schär (£4.9m) at centre-back.

Double Gameweek planners will have their eyes on the other 3pm match today as Burnley host Brighton.

As expected, the Clarets are in 4-4-2 formation with key Fantasy targets Nick Pope (£5.5m), Ben Mee (£5.0m), James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and Matt Lowton (£4.4m) all involved.

Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) is still not fit enough for a return and neither is Chris Wood (£6.2m), both players absent from today’s match-day squad, which means Erik Pieters (£4.3m) is at left-back again and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) is paired up-front with Matej Vydra (£4.8m).

On a run of four successive clean sheets, Brighton are in 3-4-2-1 today with Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Joël Veltman (£4.3m) in the left and right wing-back roles respectively following Solly March‘s (£5.0m) injury at Anfield.

Gameweek 23 Starting Line-ups

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Vydra, A Barnes.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-1-2): R Sánchez; Webster, Dunk, White; Burn, Bissouma, Groß, Veltman; Mac Allister; Maupay, Connolly.

Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Lewis, Schär, Hayden, Manquillo; Shelvey, Hendrick; Saint-Maximin, Willock, Almirón; Wilson.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, J Stephens; Minamino, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Ings, Adams.

  1. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Made a big call to get Sanchez instead of Pope, looking decent. Still not convinced a Burnley defender/GK is worth investing in

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      This. Don’t get the hype around Burnley, DGW or not

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        Yup. Have Lowton as a cheapy .. he’ll probably play. That’s it.

        Open Controls
        1. Alisson WondHaaland
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Might do the same tbh, Lowton is the most Im willing to get

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            34 mins ago

            Agree, CRY ful WBA great fixtures and easy to get at 4.5

            Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        This, screams trap to me

        Open Controls
    2. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      I think one defensive cover is as close to essential as possible.

      Ownership will be through the roof and they are nice fixtures

      Open Controls
  2. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Pieters a viable option for the dgw? Or will he lose his place when Taylor is back?

    Open Controls
    1. Pépé Pig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Taylor likely starts when he's back yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Likely loses his spot

      Open Controls
  3. Chucky
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Has Minamino wagon left the station?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Great goal ... then went missing

      Open Controls
      1. Chucky
        • 7 Years
        just now

        good for the lad,should get his confidence back...

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Minamini Cooper

      Open Controls

