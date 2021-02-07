Fit-again Vardy only a substitute as injured Podence and Boly miss out

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) makes his return from hernia surgery this afternoon but the Leicester City striker is only among the substitutes for the Foxes’ clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 14:00 GMT.

Brendan Rodgers again trusts Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m) to lead the line in the West Midlands and has indeed named an unchanged side from the one that defeated Fulham in midweek.

As for Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo hinted at injury problems in Friday’s press conference and has made a pair of enforced alterations to his starting XI.

Willy Boly (£5.4m) and Daniel Podence (£5.3m) miss out with hamstring and adductor problems respectively and are replaced by Jonny (£5.4m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m).

This will be Jonny’s first appearance since suffering an injury in August and his return at left-back, coupled with Boly’s absence, means that Max Kilman (£4.0m) moves over to his more favoured centre-half position.

Romain Saiss (£4.9m) is also back from injury but is only among the substitutes.

FPL’s most-popular defender starts in this fixture: James Justin (£5.2m) features in almost 30% of Fantasy squads, with his ownership figure further swelled by a 15-point haul in Gameweek 22.

Both he and James Maddison (£7.4m) were transferred in by over 200,000 FPL managers ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Justin also has the highest effective ownership among defenders in the top 10,000 Fantasy squads.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neto, Willian José, Traoré.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira, Choudhury, Perez, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Iheanacho.

