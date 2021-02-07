1112
Dugout Discussion February 7

Fit-again Vardy only a substitute as injured Podence and Boly miss out

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) makes his return from hernia surgery this afternoon but the Leicester City striker is only among the substitutes for the Foxes’ clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 14:00 GMT.

Brendan Rodgers again trusts Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m) to lead the line in the West Midlands and has indeed named an unchanged side from the one that defeated Fulham in midweek.

As for Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo hinted at injury problems in Friday’s press conference and has made a pair of enforced alterations to his starting XI.

Willy Boly (£5.4m) and Daniel Podence (£5.3m) miss out with hamstring and adductor problems respectively and are replaced by Jonny (£5.4m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m).

This will be Jonny’s first appearance since suffering an injury in August and his return at left-back, coupled with Boly’s absence, means that Max Kilman (£4.0m) moves over to his more favoured centre-half position.

Romain Saiss (£4.9m) is also back from injury but is only among the substitutes.

FPL’s most-popular defender starts in this fixture: James Justin (£5.2m) features in almost 30% of Fantasy squads, with his ownership figure further swelled by a 15-point haul in Gameweek 22.

Both he and James Maddison (£7.4m) were transferred in by over 200,000 FPL managers ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Justin also has the highest effective ownership among defenders in the top 10,000 Fantasy squads.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neto, Willian José, Traoré.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira, Choudhury, Perez, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Iheanacho.

  1. Van der Faart
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    0-0 or 2-1 to City. Dias and Cancelo for City and Salah for Liverpool. Please.

  2. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    A. Forster > areola and BB. WC gw 25
    B. Save ft, mini wc next gw and BB gw26
    C. Any other suggestions?

    Martinez
    Digne stones Mee
    Salah bruno Sterling gundo
    Dcl Antonio bamford

    Forster saka coufal Dallas

  3. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Played Barnes & Foden first on the bench.
    Foden playing false 9 going to be a huge gaff

  4. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    100% sure Dias on my bench will score.

    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Agreed

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Let's hope so.

    3. MoSalad
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Stones on mine I hope not

    4. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      He’ll need to score a hat trick to salvage anything this GW

    5. Gravless are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      He's due

  5. MoSalad
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best mid under £8m for DGW?

    I have Gundo, just read Hamez could have a Calf injury and wasn’t convinced he would play both. Could have a 1 week punt on Lookman/Sigi maybe.

    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      lookman?

  6. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Since mid Oct or Nov I've been hearing that James Justin will be dropped soon...

    1. Mweene
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anyone who's actually watched Leicester a few times and has a decent understanding of football could surely see that he's been consistently good every week and Rodgers trusts him. No chance of being dropped.

      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I agree with you but still don't have him. Lol

      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed, never crossed my mind to sell him.

    2. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thats when I sold him.

  7. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Checks FPL site for score, 'king of the match James fooking Justin'!

    Throws up

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      honestly buy him hes only 5.2

  8. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Kilman and Watkins on my bench.Nice work.

    1. WE GO FOR IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kilman makes sense and Watkins was probably because you had a strong 8 (I'm guessing). So, no reason to beat yourself about it.

      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        True. I played Kane ahead of him on the understanding that he might not play.

  9. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone else own neither Justin or Cancelo?

    Just me?

    Explains a lot 😆

    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Raises hand

      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        You’re still on a great rank mate though!

        Also what’s that benchfudgery with Forster/ Martinez about?!

    2. ivantys
        7 mins ago

        Cancelo only delivered in one week and missed 2 CS games. Hardly an issue if you owned other city defenders.

        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Fear him today though...

          1. ivantys
              just now

              He's also a problem as he will get rested in the easier games, which lowers his potential hauls.

        2. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          I've never had either. 15 K rank.

          1. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Ok so maybe they aren’t the only reason lol

            I’ve dropped from 59k in GW19 to 137k currently

            Something going horribly, horribly wrong.

            Maybe I’ll outsource my decisions to you!

            1. DA Minnion
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              I've enough problems making my own.lol.

              1. Don Kloppeone
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Not at 15k you don’t!

      • Gooner Kebab
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Soucek out

        a) Sterling
        b) Hamez
        c) someone else?

        1. AC/DC
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Raphinha but wait until Friday at least.

          1. Gooner Kebab
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            no love for this dgw?

            1. George Agdgdgwngo
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Hames

      • wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Martinez,Justin,Soucek are the most annoying fpl players of the season.

        1. Mweene
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Just get them and play them every week.

          Makes your life a lot easier.

        2. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          I own two of them and agree. You just have to play them every GW is the solution.

          1. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            They are so consistent,every 2-3 games they had return cs+bonus.They are making a big difference this season.

        3. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          dcl,son,kane if you havent owned like me ,pretty sure everybody has an antiplayer,you cant have them all.

      • UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Is there any point to this game anymore? Trying to navigate blanks, impossible to move up rank even when choosing the right captains, seems anything you do you get punished for, like....where is the enjoyment?

        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Mini-leagues.

          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            ML’s are hard to enjoy when kicking out EVERY week

            1. UNDERWORLD7
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Rivals lucking out every GW*

          2. Utopsis
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            This - play against mates who aren't very good and smash them

            1. diesel001
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              This is fun. Shallow as you don't have any competition. But still fun.

            2. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              That's less fun to me than a very hard ultra competitive OR, the challenge is the fun

        2. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          It’s very competitive and way harder than a few years ago

          Enjoy the process / challenge

          And remember it’s only a game 🙂

          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            I agree, but it’s just not the same anymore, far too annoying, seriously thinking of making it my last season, plus the toxicity levels on here grow each year.

            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Ye it is very annoying but that is in part because people only post about their great scores so no matter how well you do you feel disappointed.

              - spending less time on here would prob make it more enjoyable for you

              - don’t compare/ compete with others, compete with yourself eg try to average 63 points a week or something

              1. UNDERWORLD7
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Aye true hard to argue with any of that

        3. AC/DC
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Moaning about perceived injustices seems to be the thing for many.

          Or bonus points!!

        4. Amey
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Chill
          It's a game 🙂

          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Haha i know I know, still though ya get where i’m coming from

            1. Amey
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Definitely ... Hopefully you'll have a great second half of the season

              1. UNDERWORLD7
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Cheers Amey

        5. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          the only thinks that matter are private cash mini leagues and bragging rights with your mates,FPL is great..forget winning it all ,odds are youll be one of the 8 million who doesnt

          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I do concentrate more on ML’s than OR, but to make up 130 points now seems impossible

        6. Rik Waller
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          a little be over-dramatic maybe mate

        7. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Some times players I don’t own blanks. Then I can post « nowhere to hide for xxxx owners»

        8. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It just sounds like you aren't enjoying it because you're not doing well? Which is well, normal i guess? Minus the overreacting to doing poorly part

      • balint84
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Captain Sterling or POPE?

        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sterling

          Pope could be brilliant but hoping for clean sheets isn’t for me

          1. Mweene
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Calvert-Lewin. At least you know he'll start against Fulham.

        2. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Watch the game, whoever from City looks the liveliest them.

        3. ivantys
            1 min ago

            Palace and Fulham don't shoot the ball, he's not getting saves in those games.

        4. Joey Tribbiani
            5 mins ago

            Why is Justin so annoying, was happy with his 6 points, turns out gets 3 bonus again....

            1. Gooner Kebab
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              What a player 🙂 just kidding

            2. ivantys
                1 min ago

                I bet he will be on 3 too even if Vardy scores that 😀

              • Athletico Underachieving
                  just now

                  Not even in them with 5 mins to go. So irritating

              • La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                B*oody Justin

                1. TheDragon
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Wha has he been fighting with?

              • Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Salah v Zinchenko. I only who my moneys on, enjoy your haul Salah

              • DannyDrinkVodka
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Robertson>Digne, Antonio>DCL for 2 FT?

              • Stormbringer22
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                I now refuse to get Justin in out of spite, no other reason

                1. Amey
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Me too

              • EWH2020
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                I've played FPL for around 12 years. Never finished outside top 100k. Currently ranked about 700k. It's been a stinker from start to finish.

                I am not aware that I am doing anything different to any other season. This season nothing seems to be going right, I base all decisions on form/fixtures. I feel like "form" has been the killer. Seemingly out of form players coming good etc.

                The leader of my ML has never finished in the top 1million and is currently ranked 10k.

                Anyone else having a rotten season? Is this an anomaly for traditionally "good" FPL players to be having a rubbish time?

                1. TheDragon
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  It’s a game played by 8m people - negative variance can happen even to the best.

                  It’s very very hard not to have the odd bad season anymore no matter how good you are

                2. EWH2020
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  For me the biggest killer has been bench points.

                  I benched every single Podence and Soucek haul

