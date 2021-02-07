Kane makes early injury return to start for Spurs as Pereira on West Brom bench

Harry Kane (£11.0m) is set to make an early return from an ankle injury for Tottenham Hotspur’s home clash with West Brom this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho had said on Wednesday that he hoped the striker would return to action for either Spurs’ FA Cup fifth-round tie against Everton next week or in Gameweek 24.

“We were scared when it (the ankle injury against Liverpool) happened but next week we play Everton and (Manchester) City at the weekend. I believe for one of these matches, (Kane) should be back.” – Mourinho

However, on Thursday night after the club’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in GW22, the Tottenham chief hinted that Kane could indeed be fit for the Baggies’ visit.

“I think, from all the guys injured, (Sergio) Reguilon, Dele Alli, (Gio) Lo Celso, Harry Kane…I think the first one to be back will be Harry. “We have to fight with what we have, and against West Bromwich – with Harry Kane or without Harry Kane – we have to go and win that match.” – Jose Mourinho

Kane leads the line for Spurs ahead of attacking trio Heung-min Son (£9.7m), Erik Lamela (£5.7m) and Lucas Moura (£6.6m).

Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) partners Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.9m) in central midfield, while centre-back Eric Dier (£4.9m) finds himself benched for the second time in three gameweeks.

West Brom’s most viable FPL asset in Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) is also a substitute in Gameweek 23.

On-loan Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m), listed as a defender in FPL, looks set to play in central midfield against Spurs.

Sam Allardyce has a number of formations at his disposal within his selected XI, with Karlan Grant (£5.7m) possibly being used at wide midfield rather than his natural forward role.

Former Cardiff City defender Lee Peltier (£4.0m) has been drafted in at right-back for the relegation-battling Baggies.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Davies, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Aurier; Ndombele, Hojbjerg; Son, Lamela, Lucas Moura; Kane.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Townsend, Bartley, Ajayi, Peltier; Grant, Maitland-Niles, Sawyers, Gallagher, Snodgrass; Diagne.