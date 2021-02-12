277
Football Index February 12

Assessing Man City players in Football Index ahead of a busy month of fixtures

277 Comments
Choosing quality over quantity is a canny way to go about living your life.

But what if you could have both? 

Well, in the world of football – and more specifically Football Index – the time for both quality and quantity is round about…now.

Football Index is a real-money betting platform where you can buy and sell shares in footballers.

These players’ value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to FPL, seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

The quality involves players from the likes of Manchester City and the quantity is the fixture list. But then the quality kicks back in again because those fixtures are top tier stuff.

Or, to put it in FI parlance, they’ll be Gold Match Days.

From now until the end of March, excluding possible FA Cup ties, City will play at least nine matches (more rearrangements are expected), including two in the Champions League, and all of the nine currently scheduled will take place on Gold Match Days.

That means the pay-outs for the best performing players on that particular day are the highest available on FI, with £0.14 per share handed out to the best players in defence, midfield and attack, a further £0.14 for the overall star player and even £0.03 for the best goalkeeper.

That’s in addition to the Media Day Dividends where success breeds success, with those players excelling on a match day highly likely to dominate the media rankings as well.

Finding value in the City squad is tricky.

Phil Foden (£4.31), for instance, is cheap as chips, relatively speaking, on FPL, but his star turn in the win at Liverpool has helped his FI share price stick around the £4 mark when six weeks ago it was close to half that.

But one player kind of flying under the radar on both FPL and FI is Foden’s England team-mate Raheem Sterling (£1.96).

Ilkay Gundogan (£0.97) might have gone goal crazy in recent weeks, scoring nine in 11 league games, but you feel that run is unsustainable.

Sterling has plodded along by comparison, although he’s showing some good form just as the season approaches its business end.

His manager, Pep Guardiola, is of course notorious for rotating his squad, but Sterling has been used relatively sparingly in recent weeks, with a day off against Sheffield United at the end of January and an eight-minute cameo against Brighton before that.

He contrived to miss a penalty in that short amount of pitch-time, but across the other five starts he’s had since then, Sterling has four goals and an assist.

He’s now scored for three straight games, and yet his FPL ownership has dipped, partly due to his lofty price in that game. 

That is not an issue on FI.

Take the Gundogan streak out of the equation, and Sterling has the most goals (eight), shots on target (19) and penalty area touches (162) of any City midfielder. For comparison, FPL darling Kevin De Bruyne has three, 18 and 72 – and that hugely inferior goal tally comes despite the Belgian having had more attempts (60 v 42).

Taking the long-term view, Sterling will be a shoo-in for England’s European Championship squad, injuries notwithstanding, so his dividend potential should also stay strong for months to come.

Just don’t necessarily expect the England man to tear it up in the ultra-short term.

City have a Double Gameweek coming up in FPL, but a visit from Spurs is likely to involve a bus or two’s worth of parking from Jose Mourinho, while a trip to an Everton side that seems to have relocated its mojo won’t be the easiest of away matches.

After that, visits to a struggling Arsenal and Borussia Monchengladbach for the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash could be when Sterling really hits the gold standard.

  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 hours, 14 mins ago

    Just to get some ideas out there for approaches...

    Martinez Johnstone
    Cancelo Stones Digne Coufal Mitchell
    Salah Fernandes Son Grealish Gundogan
    DCL Antonio Bamford

    1.4m ITB 2FTs

    Plan A (Slow and steady)
    24: Mitchell > Dallas
    25: Antonio > Watkins
    26: 2 FTs to prep a huge BB.

    Plan B (Sterling)
    24: Salah + Stones > Sterling + Lowton
    25: Antonio > Ings
    26: Coufal + Mitchell > Konsa + Davies -4 BB

    Plan C (DCL out past GW26)
    24: DCL > Ings
    25: Coufal > Davies
    26: 2 FTs probably of Antonio + Mitchell > Watkins + 4.5m def.

    Plan D (All-in)
    24: Mitchell > Tarkowski (BB)
    25: Salah + Antonio > Ings + Raphinha
    26: WC

    Trying to consider everything at the moment. Lots of different ways to play this.

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      16 hours, 11 mins ago

      I like A - less risky. Gives you 2FTs right before DGW, thats important as you will have the best info at that time before deadline.

    2. URMothersLover
      • 11 Years
      16 hours, 7 mins ago

      A or D I think DGW 24 and 25 are not gonna be worth much.

      B. Sterling is a punt so unless you need the differential.

      C. don't know if I would want 8m in a Southampton forward, you need their for to change.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 hours, 4 mins ago

        I like Ings a lot actually. Think he's under the radar right now for a guy that could have x3 doubles before GW29.

        1. URMothersLover
          • 11 Years
          16 hours ago

          at 8m you would be gambling on him scoring more than Cavani over the same period.

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            15 hours, 56 mins ago

            I'd take that gamble. Cavani not guaranteed minutes especially in a DGW. Ings scored 22 goals last season I'll have you remember!

    3. ebb2sparky
      • 10 Years
      16 hours, 4 mins ago

      Plan E: No plan since plans A to D go out the window due to unexpected postponements and/or injuries !

      In all seriousness I guess A looks the best assuming it includes Kane for GW26

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 hours, 3 mins ago

        I cannot get Kane unless I ditch Salah.

        1. ebb2sparky
          • 10 Years
          15 hours, 56 mins ago

          I guess that’s the price you pay for having 2 playing keepers, an expensive defence and 8 genuine attacking options. Maybe you need to play your BB soon and then reduce the quality of your bench so you can afford both Salah and Kane?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            15 hours, 52 mins ago

            Yeah basically. I will definitely BB by GW26 I think.

      2. quayle99
        • 3 Years
        13 hours, 50 mins ago

        Yeah I'm looking at a -8 this week. DCL > Kane, Justin > Holgate and I think now Salah > Sterling. Puts me in a good place to have Kane Son and Grealish for the upcoming doubles

  2. quayle99
    • 3 Years
    16 hours, 14 mins ago

    Midfield of Salah Grealish Fernandes Gundogun Son

    A. Salah > Sterling
    B. Grealish> Foden

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 hours, 12 mins ago

      A.

      I would do it in a heartbeat if it didn't involve me needing to also ditch a City defender. And even then, I might do it still.

    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      16 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 hours, 11 mins ago

      A but Son to Sterling if possible.

    4. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 hours, 6 mins ago

      I might do Son to Sterling if Dias is ruled out (might do it even if he's fit!), but would then wc next week to get Son back in

  3. dansully3
    • 4 Years
    16 hours, 11 mins ago

    Anyone else see turbo Timo filling his boots against ncw!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      16 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 hours, 11 mins ago

      Ought to, but I'm happy with doubling on Chelsea defence for this one.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 hours, 10 mins ago

      Nope. Didn't even make the bench against Barnsley.

      1. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 hours, 9 mins ago

        could very well do

      2. dansully3
        • 4 Years
        16 hours, 9 mins ago

        Doubt that that was reason he wasn't there.

      3. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 9 mins ago

        Odd that. Why didn't he get an hour to find his shooting boots?

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          16 hours, 6 mins ago

          Supposedly he had a dead leg, but I actually think they want to save him until he's training better. Playing a lot and not scoring is worse for confidence than not playing at all and staying out of the limelight working on fundamentals.

        2. dansully3
          • 4 Years
          16 hours, 5 mins ago

          I'd find them myself against Barnsley!!

  4. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 hours, 10 mins ago

    Right with DCL out; I have used my 1FT already.

    A) Bench him and play Bamford
    B) Richarlison for (-4) will play both games.
    C) Cavani (-4)

    WC in 25 so can get rid then!

    1. Miro
      • 10 Years
      14 hours, 23 mins ago

      A

    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Easy A

  5. Cak Juris
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 hours, 10 mins ago

    Many managers plan to WC at GW 30 instead of GW 25. I thinks only AVL and LEE that have bad fixtures after GW 31. TOT, ARS, WHU and BRI still have good fixtures after GW 30.

    1. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      15 hours, 59 mins ago

      But realistically I'd only want 2 Spurs and 2 WH out of those four teams. Even if I carried 1 Villa through their terrible run of fixtures, that doesn't feel worth it.

      I'll either WC in 30 or aim for only 6/7 starters in 29.

  6. Taegugk Warrior
    • 2 Years
    16 hours, 10 mins ago

    Any update news about DCL..?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      16 hours, 9 mins ago

      Nope

    2. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 hours, 9 mins ago

      none yet, waiting patiently but word is 2-3 weeks

      1. Tango74
          16 hours, 3 mins ago

          I reckon he’s out and so is Dias

          WhAt you doing with DCL?

      2. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 45 mins ago

        Ancelloti presser at 1.30 today when all will be revealed ..... we hope

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 hours, 9 mins ago

      I have all my chips apart from FH and general consensus seems to be wait until gw30 for the wc? I have BB so tempted to WC next week and BB in 26. Villa, Spurs and Fulham likely to play in 29 so could easily have Kane Son, 3 villa and Areola to give me 6 for 29 straight away. Keep 2FT going into 29 and could get a decent team for the blank and also leave enough on my bench to not be weakened for rest of the season.

      Anyone else looking at doing similar?

      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        16 hours, 5 mins ago

        Why arent't people wildcarding in 29? Get the most important 29 players and a balanced team for the run in? Is it because most teams are fine for 29 as they are?

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 hours, 2 mins ago

          Think the idea is to dead end your team into 29 - get Brighton players for example who you prob don't want for run in, then WC them out in 30. Saying that Spurs and Villa have a decent gw30 fixture so 31 WC might be better

          1. Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            15 hours, 57 mins ago

            Yeah, think you're right on GW31 being optimal, depending on how many starters you aim for in 29.

            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              15 hours, 52 mins ago

              It's a tough one this season as doubles/blanks aren't just dropping into 2 or 3 gws. Especially now I don't have FH it feels like I need to either sacrifice slightly on the doubles & BB or on 29....and 29 looks likely to be the lower scoring gw so I think it makes sense to be more aggressive into doubles in 26

          2. Pukki Party
            • 3 Years
            15 hours, 50 mins ago

            Yeah haven't looked at fixtures that closely.

        2. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 hours, 2 mins ago

          If you're using the WC in GW29, you'd fill your team with those playing that week, can't see that being a 'balanced team for the run in'?

          1. Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            15 hours, 58 mins ago

            Yep, and many of the GW29 teams have terrible fixtures afterwards.

      2. ElliotJHP
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 5 mins ago

        I like the attacking BB route, as someone who has burned BB makes sense to wait really but can see the appeal in your shoes

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 hours, 1 min ago

          Cheers, BB is more of a hinderance at times!

      3. A.J.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 hours, 54 mins ago

        Same chips left and very likely I'll WC25, BB26. It will be a bit of a godsend if the Villa v Spurs game goes into GW29. I have no Spurs.

        BB was becoming a bit of a problem chip but can use it in GW26 and have a core group of players I want for GW29.

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 hours, 51 mins ago

          BB is more hassle than its worth sometimes but agree that villa spurs in 29 makes WC in 25 look way more appealing

      4. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 hours, 51 mins ago

        I've been weighing up my options on this, either WC25 or WC3 (AVL & LEE have good fixtures in 30). Might differ from some others but this is the gist of it:

        WC25
        (+)
        maximise BB26
        make most of fixtures for TOT/AVL/LEE up to 30
        can get players like Cancelo/Dallas/Kane/Grealish who I'm missing at the moment
        more starters in BGW29 (9 or 10)
        (-)
        lose Salah
        bench headache 27-29
        will have to focus FT on removing LEE/AVL after 30

        WC30/31
        (+)
        totally flexible for run in
        can focus FT on smaller DGWs
        keep Salah
        (-)
        fewer DGW26 players
        might have to stick with players like Alioski/Stones
        possibly a hit or 2 involved
        fewer BGW29 starters
        no Kane 25-29

        I'm leaning towards WC25 as I think it will be a massive benefit for 5 gameweeks, while the team should be fixable for 31 with not too much work (basically remove AVL & LEE defensive options). BHA have a nice run-in so could hold onto some of them.

        WC30 would be nice, but I think I'll miss out on many points over next few weeks and will be hiding behind the sofa!

        Maybe that kinda fits with your situation?

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 hours, 46 mins ago

          Cheers for this, very similar to what I was thinking but you've just outlined it a lot better/in more detail! Like the idea of getting Kane in place for the run in and attacking the doubles with a big BB score....nothing better than having a massive GW which shoots you up the rankings. That's the thinking and doesn't always go to plan but think WC in 25 gives best opportunity as long as Villa Spurs is in 29!

          1. ameisin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            15 hours, 42 mins ago

            Cheers! Yeh it's helped me a lot sketching it out like this. I think essentially it comes down to having to sacrifice a few things 25-29, or 31-34ish.

            I think the upside of WC25 is biggest - even though I can still put out an ok BB26 team with just FT, I'd rather have some players in asap and then deal with small issues later on.

            Good luck man!

            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              14 hours, 54 mins ago

              cheers, good luck to you too

      5. Cak Juris
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 hours, 20 mins ago

        Same idea to use WC in GW 25. For GW 29, Keep Salah, Bruno and KWP in the bench, so we don't have problem to make quick transition for GW 30 until GW 38. Cheers...

    4. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      16 hours, 6 mins ago

      What is the better move?

      A) Johnstone -> Areola, play Areola over Martinez
      B) Coufal -> Tark, play Tark over Grealish/Wood
      C) Neither and burn a FT into the abyss

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 hours, 5 mins ago

        A, quite like the look of Areola....has 2 doubles in next 3 and also plays in 29. When Fulham keep a clean sheet he gets bonus

        1. dansully3
          • 4 Years
          15 hours, 32 mins ago

          What's rare is wonderful! Fulham won't be keeping many clean sheets.

    5. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 hours, 5 mins ago

      Mrs wants to watch a film tonight, NO chance! big night of tinkering and DGW planning ahead

      1. Pengen
        • 5 Years
        16 hours, 2 mins ago

        Already got the prioritization right, lovely

    6. h3nh3n
        16 hours, 5 mins ago

        Is Adams -> Barnes completely crazy (For next 3-4 GWs)?

        1. Pengen
          • 5 Years
          16 hours, 3 mins ago

          It is indeed

        2. URMothersLover
          • 11 Years
          16 hours, 3 mins ago

          nope if u don't mind 2,2,2,2

        3. Bobby_Baggio
          • 9 Years
          16 hours ago

          I wouldn't

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 hours, 56 mins ago

            Yeh, crazy. Get burnley defenders - Clarets don't score.

        4. Miro
          • 10 Years
          14 hours, 18 mins ago

          Why sell Adams? Sou with lots of doubles ahead

      • Bobby_Baggio
        • 9 Years
        16 hours, 3 mins ago

        Morning all. 2FT and 3.3m ITB. Unsure which transfer. Justin is obvious one but bought him at 4.5m. Any ideas?

        Pope
        Dias - Coufal - Stones
        Salah - Gundo - Bruno - Son - Soucek
        Bam - Antonio

        (McCarthy) - DCL - Alioski - Justin

        1. ElliotJHP
          • 8 Years
          16 hours ago

          Soucek to Raph ahead of next week?

          1. Bobby_Baggio
            • 9 Years
            15 hours, 58 mins ago

            Soucek has sheff this week don't think I can mate

            1. ElliotJHP
              • 8 Years
              15 hours, 54 mins ago

              Yeah fair, Dias/Justin out or burn then I guess!

        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 hours, 59 mins ago

          Depends on chip strategy but if Dias is doubtful then I might do Son and Dias to Sterling Burnley defender and then WC in 25

          1. Bobby_Baggio
            • 9 Years
            15 hours, 57 mins ago

            I have WC, BB and TC so that's a possibility

      • Taegugk Warrior
        • 2 Years
        16 hours, 3 mins ago

        For -4 hit.
        Bench DCL change to

        A. Martinez, AWB, Mee (442)
        B. Pope, AWB, Soucek (352)

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 hours, 2 mins ago

          B

      • Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 hours, 2 mins ago

        F*** it, chasing rank now and going for a -8 move of Salah, Stones and DCL to Sterling, Lowton and Ings. GTG?

        Pope
        Cancelo Digne Lowton
        Sterling(c) Bruno Son Gundogan Soucek
        Ings Antonio

        Coufal on bench

        1. ElliotJHP
          • 8 Years
          15 hours, 59 mins ago

          Ello Miguel.

          Looks fun, g2g

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            15 hours, 58 mins ago

            Cheers fella, how you liking like the new Chelsea under TT?

            1. ElliotJHP
              • 8 Years
              15 hours, 56 mins ago

              Solid so far isn't it, was sad to see Frank go but already in the mindset of we should be winning games rather than fearing dropping points. Waiting for a few sterner tests though.

              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                15 hours, 54 mins ago

                He does look a lot more tactically adept than Lamps did and should get the best out of a very talented squad. Good start so far and quietly confident of a very decent end to the season.

        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 hours, 58 mins ago

          Like the Sterling move! Good luck

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            15 hours, 55 mins ago

            Cheers, not sure on the DCL to Ings hit when I can play Coufal for free but would want Ings for a hit next week anyway

            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              15 hours, 50 mins ago

              Tough one, I have 2ft but might take a hit on DCL to Richarlison and WC next week

            2. PogBruno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              15 hours, 37 mins ago

              You could wait one more week and decide whether to go for Ings or not imo...can he play all those doubles realistically?

        3. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 hours, 39 mins ago

          When would you get Salah back??

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 hours, 36 mins ago

            When he starts scoring points regularly would be my answer. I've still got him but looking to get rid when other fires are out.

      • Fernandito
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 hours, 1 min ago

        Play 2 of:

        A Grealish
        B Watkins
        C Raphinha

        1. URMothersLover
          • 11 Years
          15 hours, 58 mins ago

          A B

        2. lindeg
          • 2 Years
          15 hours, 58 mins ago

          AB

      • lindeg
        • 2 Years
        15 hours, 59 mins ago

        Play one:

        A: Maddison
        B: Vardy

        V Liverpool away

        1. URMothersLover
          • 11 Years
          15 hours, 58 mins ago

          B

        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 hours, 57 mins ago

          Got to be vardy

      • Fat Ozil
        • 5 Years
        15 hours, 55 mins ago

        Martinez (Johnstone)
        Cancelo Stones Coufal (Dallas Mitchell)
        Salah Son Grealish Bruno Gundogan
        Bamford DCL* (Antonio*)

        Happy with 3 city for DGW. I was planning to get Pope in, but given the doubts, I'd rather stick with Martinez.
        2FT so, should I just activate my return of Kane plan, a week early?

        Antonio & DCL -> Kane & 5.5 bench fodder for free?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 hours, 54 mins ago

          Pope is fit.
          Antonio also more likely fit than not.

      • ebb2sparky
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 53 mins ago

        Am I the only one without 2 playing keepers? Fair enough if you’re playing your BB but if not why bother wasting money on a second keeper?

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 hours, 35 mins ago

          Fixtures. I started the season with a McCarthy/Meslier combo which worked well for a while.

        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 hours, 25 mins ago

          Mostly had Martinez only and pleased with that. Now DDG. Will maby get Martinez too if i decide to BB one of the next 3 weeks, it all depends on which doubles confirmed in GW 26

      • Robman
        • 5 Years
        15 hours, 50 mins ago

        Advice on this team please anyone?

        De Gea
        Macguire Cancelo(DGW) Mee(DGW) Cresswell
        Sterling(DGW/C) Fernandes Salah Soucek Gundoyan(DGW)
        Antonio

        To get to this team, I need to sell Dias for Mee, and Son out for Sterling.
        I have 2FTs, so no hit required.
        Still in Cup and would like to keep winning

        Open Controls
        1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 3 Years
          15 hours, 48 mins ago

          Go for it after the pressers.

        2. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          15 hours, 40 mins ago

          Do it. Maybe even TC sterling? I would if I had him

      • jayzico
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 41 mins ago

        TC Gundo or Bruno?

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 hours, 35 mins ago

          The DGW one

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 hours, 28 mins ago

            This

        2. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          15 hours, 24 mins ago

          Done. My TCs ALWAYS go bad. Gundo - do some damage you lovely german you

      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 hours, 34 mins ago

        Which strategy for the upcoming DGWs do you recommend with this team?

        No WC, but have FH, BB and TC.

        DDG (steer)
        Stones, Dias, Coufal Digne, Holding
        Salah, Bruno Rashford, Grealish Gundo
        Watkins, Antonio dcl

        2 FTs
        1.6 in the bank

        1. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          15 hours, 23 mins ago

          Not feeling the Gundo TC? May be your best chance while KdB is out?

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 hours, 17 mins ago

            Cheers! GW 25 or 26?

      • tabby98
        • 5 Years
        15 hours, 34 mins ago

        Pope, Johnstone
        Coufal, Cancelo, Stones, Justin, Digne
        Salah, Bruno, Son, Soucek, Raphinha
        Antonio, Bamford, DCL

        £0.8m ITB 1FT

        What should I do here guys?

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 hours, 28 mins ago

          Save

      • klopp4kop
        • 4 Years
        15 hours, 30 mins ago

        GUYS!! Will there be a Huge DGW in 26??

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 hours, 29 mins ago

          We Think so based on ben crelin

      • BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 hours, 22 mins ago

        DCL, Justin, Dias...fit or unfit this weekend?

      • Pepeye
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 hours, 21 mins ago

        Gundo buzzing after his Barclays Player of the month

        Open Controls
        1. Rinseboy
          • 9 Years
          15 hours, 19 mins ago

          poisoned chalice?

      • Monty123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 hours, 44 mins ago

        Ladies and Gents

        Man City attacking assets - I understand the love for Sterling and Gundogan, but is there any reason why Foden isn't being mentioned as a potential (C) for the DGW?

        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          14 hours, 43 mins ago

          Could be because more rotation threat than other two

        2. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          14 hours, 35 mins ago

          Well...

          - Ahead of double GW19, he scored 2 goals and an assist in the 2 weeks prior
          - He was then benched for CRY, coming on for the last 30 mins in a 4-0 win. No returns
          - In the second part of the double, he played the full 90 against Villa but again returned zilch.
          - In GW20, he was subbed early against WBA in City's 5-0 win, again doing nothing.

          Now, there's nowt to say history will repeat itself, but neither he nor Pep are reliable enough.

          1. Monty123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            13 hours, 10 mins ago

            Good points, thank you

