Pro Pundit Teams February 12

The merits of a Gameweek 26 Wildcard and what my new FPL squad could look like

How Fantasy Premier League managers navigate the upcoming series of Double Gameweeks could prove season-defining for many of them.

We are currently facing the potential for back-to-back Double Gameweeks in 24, 25, 26 and 27, which is exciting indeed.

The bigger of the Doubles is likely to be in Gameweek 26 and traditionally, the practice has been to Wildcard before this sort of round so you are ready to Bench Boost in it. What is different this year is that the big Double Gameweek does not fall in Gameweek 34 or 37 like previous seasons, but much earlier. 

With it falling at a later stage, there was less worry about setting up long-term for the rest of the season but using the second Wildcard as early as Gameweek 25 means that you have to make sure you don’t handicap yourself by getting tunnel vision and looking solely at the Gameweek 26 fixtures alone. 

What is beneficial though, is that most of the top teams, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Spurs, have the Double Gameweek in 26 and assets from these teams are good picks long-term. 

However, due to these expensive assets having a Double Gameweek, setting up a Bench Boost team is quite tricky. I had a go at a potential Wildcard team, with a view to Bench Boost in Gameweek 26, which you can see below. There is £2.6m in the bank there to convert Danny Ings (£8.4m) to Harry Kane (£11.0m).

The Bench Bwho have a single Gameweek fixture at home to Aston Villa, which is decent and Leeds on their day can score a few past anyone. 

Still, they’ve not been as free-scoring at home so this could be a disappointment. Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) would be the Bench Boost keeper, but I am a little bit concerned about his recent performances and Fraser Forster (£4.0m) waiting in the wings.

Antonio Rüdiger’s (£4.6m) possible Gameweek 26 fixtures are Manchester United (home) and Liverpool (away) so I am not really confident about a clean sheet in either. Matthew Lowton (£4.5m) is likely to have Spurs and Leicester where, again, I don’t feel too confident about his point potential. 

Now let’s have a look at what I could do by focusing most of the money in the starting eleven while still retaining five starting defenders.

Right off the bat, I like having Jack Grealish (£7.8m), he is as nailed as it gets with the European schedule coming up and I trust Villa’s attack to deliver. I included James Justin (£5.2m) as a placeholder as he can be changed for any other Leicester defender now that we know about his long-term injury. The Foxes have a great run of fixtures from Gameweek 27 with Brighton (away), Sheffield United (home), although are not playing in Blank Gameweek 29.

Jannik Vestergaard’s (£4.7m) potential Double Gameweek 26 is not as appealing, which could see Southampton travel to Everton and Spurs but the Saints play Sheffield United (away), Brighton (home), Burnley (home) and West Brom (away) between Gameweeks 27 and 31 which I like. Ben White (£4.4m) is also a great budget option from a decent defensive side. 

Another factor that cannot be underrated – information. Closer to Gameweek 26, we will have more clarity about injuries, European rotation, upcoming doubles and in general can set up the Wildcard better for the rest of the season. 

Like many of you, I have left plenty of points on the bench in the last few weeks and while we have been fortunate that money was not an issue with many of the heavy hitters injured or out of form, it is likely to be scarce going forward. 

I really don’t like having to make a decision who to bench out of Raphinha etc every week. Yes bench strength could be useful but most of the players I have picked are reliable starters. I also want to have every last bit of cash available going forward and not have it tied up in the likes of a bench goalkeeper, and/or an eighth attacker. That’s about £1.5m which can go a long way in the coming Gameweeks. 

This is how my team currently looks:

I have two free transfers and £3.0m in the bank for Double Gameweek 24. Before the flags on Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Michail Antonio (£6.7m), I was pretty set on using the two free transfers on Eric Dier (£4.9m) to James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and Forster to Nick Pope (£5.5m) and activating my Bench Boost. 

The flags on those two forwards have made things a bit trickier. I don’t mind taking a hit for Ings this week as I was planning to do that next week anyway. I could then do Tomas Soucek (£5.4m) to Raphinha and possibly another hit for Dallas to ‘dead-end’ my team in Gameweek 25, and then Wildcard out the Southampton and Leeds assets in Gameweek 26. I am not too keen on taking a minus-eight just to Bench Boost though. 

I imagine a lot of us are in the same boat, I was initially thinking of even navigating Gameweek 26 without using the Wildcard but West Ham not having a Double then has made that a bit tricky. 

I should also mention that I have my Free Hit chip intact, so navigating Gameweek 29 is not that much of an issue. 

Plenty to think about! Hope this article gave you food for thought, thanks for reading. 

  1. storr84
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Play:

    A, Raphina
    B, Son

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. storr84
        • 4 Years
        just now

        lol, I checked your post immediately after mine.
        I'm thinking the same.

        Open Controls
    2. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Son

      Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    GTG? Did Mitchell to Tarkowski for free.

    AREOLA
    CANCELO TARKOWSKI Maguire Coufal
    STERLING(C) GUNDOGAN Bruno Raphinha
    Bamford Antonio

    Martinez Son Targett DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  3. Bad Kompany
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on which one to bench?

    A. Antonio
    B. Cresswell
    C. Antonio

    Currently on Antonio because of the worry of his minutes. I also have coufal but prefer cresswell over him

    Open Controls
    1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Double Antonio?

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Kompany
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Bamford should be C

        Open Controls
    2. FCRS1991
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I would definitely bench one Antonio 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Kompany
        • 3 Years
        just now

        🙂 one of them is bamford

        Open Controls
  4. Lukaku_time
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    Free hit g2g?

    Pope
    Lowton digne stones
    Salah sterling(c) gundogan hamez bruno
    Rich cavani

    Open Controls
    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Why not save FH for GW29...?

      Open Controls
  5. davies
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Yes or no?

    Rudiger/DCL > Pieters/Cavani for free

    (Wildcard next week + could go Rich instead)

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Why lose Rudiger? Easiest CS of the season.

      Open Controls
  6. Taegugk Warrior
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    To bench :
    A. Cresswell
    B. Mee
    C. Soucek

    Open Controls
    1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not B

      Open Controls
    2. King Sheep
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Werner Bros
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. King Sheep
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Captain

    a) Sterling
    b) Gundogan

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. FCRS1991
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm on Sterling...but I know Pep will screw me over with rotation

      Open Controls
    3. Taegugk Warrior
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. King Sheep
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks guys, currently on Gundo but might switch, and you're right FCRS, Pep will probably screw it no matter who we Captain lol

        Open Controls
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    A- Mee & Coufal
    B- James & Lowton

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Taegugk Warrior
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. storr84
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheeers

      Open Controls
  9. Kasper the ghost keeper
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Score predictions for each below gw24?
    -Lowton
    -Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. Bad Kompany
      • 3 Years
      just now

      8
      2 (although I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a cs or attacking return)

      Open Controls
  10. Differential (c)
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Start Antonio or Bowen? Literally my only problem this GW and its doing my head in.

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
    2. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Antonio.

      Open Controls
    3. Differential (c)
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  11. VICTORIOUS SECRET! !
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    So here's how my team looks atm

    Martinez Johnstone

    Dias cancelo coufal Dallas rudiger
    Bruno salah son gundo reed
    DCL Bamford Antonio

    With 3.5 ITB and 1 FT

    Do I ?
    A. Bench DCL and save
    B. DCL----> Watkins

    Throw in suggestions please
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. VICTORIOUS SECRET! !
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks guys ☺️

      Open Controls
    4. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      DCL > Cavani looks obvious imo

      Open Controls
  12. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Not sure why I own Alonso. Which is better:

    a) Alonso
    b) Coufal
    c) Mee (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. VICTORIOUS SECRET! !
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Coufal

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Alonso was poor v Barnsley - not at all nailed. Coufal should keep a CS - him.

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Was he poor or merely a tactical substitution? Tuchel doesn’t seem to be a big fan of Chilwell. Best to not get too clever though

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          He's some goose if he rates Alonso over Chilwell.

          Open Controls
        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          He was poor but he was part of a second-rate team which was poor as a whole. Although he's competing with Chilwell, it was James TT replaced him with. Still a tactical mystery, that guy.

          Open Controls
    4. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B > C > A

      Open Controls
  13. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is there any chance that more games will be added to GW29?

    Open Controls
  14. Royal5
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Start Digne or Soucek?

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Digne, mad to bench a double.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        just now

        True. Bit worried about the flag and no DCL to convert the crosses.

        Open Controls
    2. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Digne

      Open Controls
  15. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    So digne starting for sure?

    Open Controls
  16. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) Kane
    B) Siggy
    C) Tarkowski (have Mee)

    Open Controls
    1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Play or bench?

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Buy

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          For 1 week before WC

          Open Controls
    2. King Sheep
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  17. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Coufal -> Lowton
    (Have Pope and Mee)

    Yes or no for triple BUR?

    Open Controls
    1. Fer Fuch's Ake
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      thats wasteful

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      No way Pedro.

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      2 nice gameweeks, then you're stuck.

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      CS probability:

      CHE: 52%
      MCI: 47%
      MUN: 47%
      WHU: 43%
      EVE: 38%
      CPL: 37%
      SOU: 34%
      ARS: 32%
      BUR: 30%
      WOL: 30%
      LIV: 29%
      AVL: 27%
      BHA: 26%
      FUL: 21%
      SHU: 21%
      LEI: 20%
      LEE: 18%
      TOT: 13%
      WBA: 12%
      NEW: 11%

      Open Controls
  18. Fer Fuch's Ake
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Rank by order of minutes playing this DGW?
    A-Bilva
    B-Foden
    C-Jesus

    Open Controls
  19. stumanchuu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    2 ft, all chips in play, any advice?

    Pope
    Dias, coufal, wan b, stones, Lowton
    Fernadez son gundo (c) salah
    Bamford
    (McCarthy, antonio, dcl,Anguissa)

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Need to decide on your chip strategy - e.g. if WC in 25, you have 2 FTs to burn this week

      Open Controls
  20. Nabs Kebabs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    I own Sterling and Gundo yet my (c) has been on Bruno all week. Anyone with me?

    Open Controls
  21. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Last Question Who to play and get more pts ?
    A- Coufal SHU (H)
    B- Dallas ARS (A)

    Open Controls
    1. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A easy

      Open Controls
  22. M00N
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best mid this week that’s not Bruno, Salah or any City player?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Rashford

      Open Controls
  23. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    bald christ please just play Phil for both games amen

    Open Controls
  24. 420king
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench Son, Maddison or Antonio?

    Open Controls
    1. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maddi or Antonio, tough call

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Agree, I'm on Son. Thank you.

        Open Controls
  25. andymck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pope (Martinez)
    Stones Dias Mee (Alonso Dallas)
    Salah Bruno Gundo Grealish Son
    Bamford Antonio (Adams)

    Would you BB this or safe it for next week?

    Open Controls
    1. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Close call, maybe Bb This week if you’re set on one of the 2

      Open Controls
  26. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anything else needed here? 0FT, 0.7itb
    Pope (cry, FUL)
    Digne (FUL, MCI) - Stones (TOT,eve) - Coufal (SHU)
    Sterling C (TOT,eve) - Salah (lei) - Fernandes vc (wba) - Grealish (bha)
    DCL (MCI) - Watkins (bha) - Bamford (ars)
    (Steele - Anguissa - Kilman - Bartley)

    A) G2G
    B) Grealish > Gundo (-4 and C)
    C) something else

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  27. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Gtg??? 2.5m itb

    Did Wilson to Ings for free

    Pope
    Digne Stones Cancelo Chilwell*
    Salah Grealish Soucek Gundo(c)
    Ings Bamford

    Martinez Dallas Son** DCL

    *Maybe a start if not Dallas there
    **Banking on City clean sheet hence Son bench

    Open Controls

