Dias named alongside returning Aguero on Man City bench

Rúben Dias (£6.1m) is the latest victim of Pep Guardiola Roulette in the first game of Double Gameweek 24.

After missing Manchester City’s midweek FA Cup victory with illness, the centre-back finds himself on the bench for the first time in the Premier League.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and John Stones (£5.2m) are the heart of the Citizens’ back-four today with Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and João Cancelo (£6.1m) occupying the left and right-back roles respectively.

Rodri (£5.3m) is fit which allows him to retain his holding midfield role and allow Ilkay Gündogan (£6.0m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) to take up more advanced roles when Manchester City are in possession.

Backers of the German international might be somewhat wary of Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) playing through the middle as a centre-forward this afternoon, considering he tends to perform better when Guardiola goes with a false-nine.

And those days of requiring midfield players to spearhead the front-three could finally be at their end now that Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) has recovered to take a place on the Manchester City bench.

Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) and Phil Foden (£6.1m) are on the flanks of the front-three today and it will be interesting to see which of them occupies the left-hand side of that.

Spurs are second only Southampton for chances conceded on the right-flank over the last six matches – and they have named centre-back Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m) at right-back at the Etihad Stadium today.

Ben Davies (£4.6m), Eric Dier (£4.9m) and Davinson Sánchez (£5.2m) join him in the back-four preparing to face Manchester City’s in-form attack.

Still, there will be plenty of interest in Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) tonight. They sit in 22.1% and 53.0% of squads worldwide respectively.

Double Gameweek 24 Line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo; B Silva, Rodri, Gündogan; Sterling, Jesus, Foden.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, Dier, D Sánchez, Tanganga; Højbjerg, Ndombele; Son, Lamela, Moura; Kane.

Double Gameweek 24 so far…

Burnley got their Double Gameweek off to a relatively positive start, although it came at some cost.

As expected, they secured a clean sheet against a Crystal Palace attack still yet to score a Premier League goal without Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) in the team this season.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) secured an eight-point score thanks to three saves and a one bonus while Matt Lowton (£4.5m) score his first-ever goal for Burnley.

While it was a rare attacking return for the right-back, he capitalised on Crystal Palace’s well-documented problems defending their left flank of late, recently discussed in our Double Gameweek 24 preview article.

However, the second half produced two concerning injuries for Sean Dyche’s men.

Ben Mee (£5.0m) was taken off with a potentially serious head injury, receiving extensive treatment on the pitch and coming off wearing a brace.

And minutes later, Erik Pieters (£4.3m) felt a groin problem develop and was replaced by Phil Bardsley (£4.4m)

Fantasy managers invested in the Burnley defence will know the impact Mee has had this season and with Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) still sidelined, their left-back position could also be a problem against Fulham…

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT