1677
Dugout Discussion February 13

Dias named alongside returning Aguero on Man City bench

1,677 Comments
Share

Rúben Dias (£6.1m) is the latest victim of Pep Guardiola Roulette in the first game of Double Gameweek 24.

After missing Manchester City’s midweek FA Cup victory with illness, the centre-back finds himself on the bench for the first time in the Premier League.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and John Stones (£5.2m) are the heart of the Citizens’ back-four today with Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and João Cancelo (£6.1m) occupying the left and right-back roles respectively.

Rodri (£5.3m) is fit which allows him to retain his holding midfield role and allow Ilkay Gündogan (£6.0m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) to take up more advanced roles when Manchester City are in possession.

Backers of the German international might be somewhat wary of Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) playing through the middle as a centre-forward this afternoon, considering he tends to perform better when Guardiola goes with a false-nine.

And those days of requiring midfield players to spearhead the front-three could finally be at their end now that Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) has recovered to take a place on the Manchester City bench.

Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) and Phil Foden (£6.1m) are on the flanks of the front-three today and it will be interesting to see which of them occupies the left-hand side of that.

Spurs are second only Southampton for chances conceded on the right-flank over the last six matches – and they have named centre-back Japhet Tanganga (£4.9m) at right-back at the Etihad Stadium today.

Ben Davies (£4.6m), Eric Dier (£4.9m) and Davinson Sánchez (£5.2m) join him in the back-four preparing to face Manchester City’s in-form attack.

Still, there will be plenty of interest in Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) tonight. They sit in 22.1% and 53.0% of squads worldwide respectively.

Double Gameweek 24 Line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Laporte, Stones, Cancelo; B Silva, Rodri, Gündogan; Sterling, Jesus, Foden.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, Dier, D Sánchez, Tanganga; Højbjerg, Ndombele; Son, Lamela, Moura; Kane.

Double Gameweek 24 so far…

Burnley got their Double Gameweek off to a relatively positive start, although it came at some cost.

As expected, they secured a clean sheet against a Crystal Palace attack still yet to score a Premier League goal without Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) in the team this season.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) secured an eight-point score thanks to three saves and a one bonus while Matt Lowton (£4.5m) score his first-ever goal for Burnley.

While it was a rare attacking return for the right-back, he capitalised on Crystal Palace’s well-documented problems defending their left flank of late, recently discussed in our Double Gameweek 24 preview article.

However, the second half produced two concerning injuries for Sean Dyche’s men.

Ben Mee (£5.0m) was taken off with a potentially serious head injury, receiving extensive treatment on the pitch and coming off wearing a brace.

And minutes later, Erik Pieters (£4.3m) felt a groin problem develop and was replaced by Phil Bardsley (£4.4m)

Fantasy managers invested in the Burnley defence will know the impact Mee has had this season and with Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) still sidelined, their left-back position could also be a problem against Fulham…

Salah scores but Liverpool’s defensive issues persist in Leicester defeat

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,677 Comments Post a Comment
  1. El Fenomeno R9
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    29 with Sterling TC, season over...

    Open Controls
  2. F_Ivanovic
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    What a disaster.... Dias didn't play. Stupidly brought in Sterling instead of Gundogan trying to be clever/differential. 40 points. Huge rank drop.

    Open Controls
    1. aborg
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      He might haul in the next game and Gundo blanks. I’m Sterling owner and captained too. Tried to be different than my ML rival to overtake him but for now Gundo owners win

      Open Controls
  3. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    73 from 5,buzzing!

    Open Controls
  4. The VAR Team
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    80 from 7 so far. Don't mean to brag

    Open Controls
    1. The VAR Team
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      I meant to brag

      Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Same. From six.

      Open Controls
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Counterbrag.

        Open Controls
  5. Sir Alex Telles.
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    My 63 from 5 looks mediocre.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  6. Weeb Kakashi
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Grealish double digit haul would be great tbh.

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      This.

      Open Controls
    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Grealish would get 16 points hauls very frequently

      Except

      He plays with Donkeys that can’t convert

      Open Controls
  7. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Only 4 players for me: Lowton, Salah, Cancelo and Gunogan(C). 66points, Now for Martinez and Grealish to continue the party!

    Open Controls
  8. Amey
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Only 3 games into a long GW.
    Calm down !!

    Open Controls
    1. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
  9. Jindaljain
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    I won't say anything about Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      1st on bench for me, there I said something...

      Open Controls
  10. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    I did C-Gondwanaland

    Season is Over

    My rival TC-Gondwanaland

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      That's a win for you imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Some odd math

        Open Controls
  11. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    'For of all sad words of tongue or pen,
    The saddest are these: 'It might have been"

    Open Controls
  12. Crouching Tiger
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    74 with 7 players played, Gundo (C), Lowton. Great week so far. Only minus so far that Dias didn't play, but can't complain.

    Open Controls
    1. Crouching Tiger
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Actually 6, as I benched Son. Let's go Grealish!

      Open Controls
  13. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Brighton win please!!

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Deserve to. Better team, worse luck.

      Open Controls
  14. aborg
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Us Sterling captainers can still have the last laugh next game.
    My only worry is if he does not start !

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      He won’t. No need.

      Open Controls
    2. Chrisitis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      The arsenal game gives me hope
      Can rest before cl

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Rest Everton, play Ars and CL

        Open Controls
  15. Reggie Nainggolan
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    71 (83 with bonus) from 7 players

    Finally got decision right

    Open Controls
  16. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    What are FPL kids going to do when KDB comes back?

    Most kids have a MCI triple and 7M in the bank.

    Do you sell a defender and get KDB for his glamorous partnership with Gundogan ?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Ignore him. I have three better places to use my City slots.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.