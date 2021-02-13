FPL managers eye Burnley clean sheet in first Double Gameweek match

Burnley’s key defenders are all in place for their first Double Gameweek fixture.
Nick Pope (£5.5m) comes into the round as the most popular Claret, owned by 16% of Fantasy Premier League managers while 1.9% of the top 10,000 have captained the goalkeeper.
However, the rest of Burnley’s defence can be considered differential figures for the visit to Crystal Palace.
7.1% possess Ben Mee (£5.0m) worldwide while 3.2% are invested by James Tarkowski (£5.3m).
Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) is absent from the matchday squad once again, allowing for Erik Pieters (£4.3m) to continue his run at left-back.
Matthew Lowton (£4.5m) could do well against Palace’s (and Fulham’s) weak left flank but is only owned by 3.0% of Fantasy managers.
Chris Wood (£6.2m) joins Taylor on the sidelines with his hamstring injury, while Matej Vydra (£4.8m) has picked up a similar problem, so misses out as well.
That means Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) partners with Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) up-front today.
Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) for the second Premier League match in a row.
Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) is on the left flank of midfield while Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) is in the other winger role in support of Christian Benteke (£5.5m) and Michy Batshuayi (£5.7m).
Meanwhile, Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) occupies the left-back role and keeps Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) on the bench.
Double Gameweek 24 Line-ups
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Eze, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew; Benteke, Batshuayi.
Burnley XI: Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Rodriguez, Barnes.
Double Gameweek 24 so far…
James Maddison (£7.4m), Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) got the goals for Leicester as they executed an impressive second-half comeback to beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday lunch-time.
The latter looks set to emerge from the King Power Stadium with the most impressive tally as he recorded a goal and an assist, putting him in the running for two bonus points.
It was bad news for owners of Liverpool defenders as Ozan Kabak‘s (£5.0m) debut ended in disaster. Goalkeeper Alisson (£5.9m) collided with him in the 81st minute, allowing Vardy to convert into an open net.
With goals for Maddison (15.2%-owned) and Vardy (14.8%), the fact that Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) also found the net means the Fantasy masses are likely to be content with the way Double Gameweek 24 has begun.
The Egyptian is owned by 42.7% of managers worldwide, although was not considered a big part of the captaincy by the highest-performing managers.
Just 0.5% of the top 10k handed him the armband this week, a total of nine players receiving more attention in that department, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m)
