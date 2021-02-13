25
Dugout Discussion February 13

FPL managers eye Burnley clean sheet in first Double Gameweek match

25 Comments
Share

Burnley’s key defenders are all in place for their first Double Gameweek fixture.

Nick Pope (£5.5m) comes into the round as the most popular Claret, owned by 16% of Fantasy Premier League managers while 1.9% of the top 10,000 have captained the goalkeeper.

However, the rest of Burnley’s defence can be considered differential figures for the visit to Crystal Palace.

7.1% possess Ben Mee (£5.0m) worldwide while 3.2% are invested by James Tarkowski (£5.3m).

Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) is absent from the matchday squad once again, allowing for Erik Pieters (£4.3m) to continue his run at left-back.

Matthew Lowton (£4.5m) could do well against Palace’s (and Fulham’s) weak left flank but is only owned by 3.0% of Fantasy managers.

Chris Wood (£6.2m) joins Taylor on the sidelines with his hamstring injury, while Matej Vydra (£4.8m) has picked up a similar problem, so misses out as well.

That means Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) partners with Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) up-front today.

Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) for the second Premier League match in a row.

Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) is on the left flank of midfield while Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) is in the other winger role in support of Christian Benteke (£5.5m) and Michy Batshuayi (£5.7m).

Meanwhile, Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) occupies the left-back role and keeps Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) on the bench.

Double Gameweek 24 Line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Eze, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew; Benteke, Batshuayi.

Burnley XI: Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Rodriguez, Barnes.

Double Gameweek 24 so far…

James Maddison (£7.4m), Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) got the goals for Leicester as they executed an impressive second-half comeback to beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday lunch-time.

The latter looks set to emerge from the King Power Stadium with the most impressive tally as he recorded a goal and an assist, putting him in the running for two bonus points.

It was bad news for owners of Liverpool defenders as Ozan Kabak‘s (£5.0m) debut ended in disaster. Goalkeeper Alisson (£5.9m) collided with him in the 81st minute, allowing Vardy to convert into an open net.

With goals for Maddison (15.2%-owned) and Vardy (14.8%), the fact that Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) also found the net means the Fantasy masses are likely to be content with the way Double Gameweek 24 has begun.

The Egyptian is owned by 42.7% of managers worldwide, although was not considered a big part of the captaincy by the highest-performing managers.

Just 0.5% of the top 10k handed him the armband this week, a total of nine players receiving more attention in that department, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m)

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

25 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Alisson Blunderland

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pool being found out

      Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Lmao, got a laugh out of me 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Warblers Fear Satan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Finally, a clever comment, nice! (So tired of the witless and childish "ROFL" and "LOL at Pool" nonsense).

      Open Controls
  2. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Mentality monsters.

    Open Controls
  3. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pope & Mee, blow up big.

    Open Controls
  4. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Prediction for when Burnley lose their CS?

    (Pope owner here)

    Open Controls
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Min 3

      Open Controls
    2. 20LEGEND
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Never! free hitter with Pope, Mee, Tarkowski here

      Open Controls
  5. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Don't worry. Thiago will sideways pass his way out of this

    Open Controls
  6. wantsharptv
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kept salah in my WC but with so many options getting 7 points isn't good enough imo

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah has to go down as a fail tbh

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yeah, I sold on mine. 7pts is one of those where owners not happy and sellers not happy.

      Open Controls
  7. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Let's go Pieters. Grab a couple of assists.

    Open Controls
  8. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Are Palace going 424 😯

    Open Controls
  9. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Kelleher 4.5m
    Adrian 4.2m

    Just saying

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      With those defence, no thx

      Open Controls
  10. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Time to target Pool with the shocking defence, especially if Thiago is playing.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      DCL TC !!!

      Open Controls
  11. Amey
    • 2 Years
    just now

    If Palace scores whole FPL world will abuse !! 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Benteke mate, Benteke is a threat 😛

      Open Controls
  12. Eedee
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Did Liverpool make Lei attackers look good or should I really start considering one of them for DGW?

    Who should I drop to get Barnes/Maddison out of Grealish, Raphinha, Fernandes, Rashford (was thinking to get Son after gw25) and Gundo?

    Open Controls
  13. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Come oooon Pope!!!!

    Open Controls
  14. Naby K8a
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Klopp isn't even the best German manager in the league anymore

    Open Controls
  15. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    DCL surely unbenchable now. One of Gundo, Watkins, Grealish to be benched, there's no way this ends well.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.