Tuchel explains decision to bench Mendy as Chelsea rotation continues

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the second of two Premier League matches to take place on Monday evening.

Kick-off in west London is at 20:00 GMT.

Having rotated frequently since his appointment, Thomas Tuchel has sprung another surprise with his teamsheet tonight.

Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) is the latest high-profile name to face bench duty, with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) given another chance to impress his new manager.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Tuchel explained his decision:

🗣️ Tuchel on Kepa/Mendy: "We need a strong Kepa in our squad. He had a good game in the cup, so we decided to give him another match to build up a little bit of rhythm and confidence – and give Edouard the chance to mentally recover, it's a demanding position."#FFScout #FPL pic.twitter.com/m29nROuctX — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 15, 2021

Four of the five most-owned Chelsea players in Fantasy Premier League are among the substitutes this evening, with Timo Werner (£9.2m) the only one to start.

In related news, none of the back five – including goalkeeper Mendy – that Frank Lampard favoured for much of 2020/21 makes Tuchel’s starting XI this evening.

Thiago Silva (£5.6m) is still missing because of injury, with Ben Chilwell (£5.9m), Reece James (£5.0m) and Kurt Zouma (£5.4m) among the replacements.

Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) starts ahead of Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) up front, meanwhile.

Steve Bruce makes four changes to the Newcastle side that beat Southampton in Gameweek 23.

All four are enforced, with Javier Manquillo (£4.2m), Callum Wilson (£6.6m) and Fabian Schar (£4.9m) injured and Jeff Hendrick (£4.5m) suspended.

In come Ciaran Clark (£4.5m), Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m), Dwight Gayle (£5.9m) and Emil Krafth (£4.2m)into Bruce’s starting XI.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Alonso, Abraham, Werner.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle.

