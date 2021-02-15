Tuchel explains decision to bench Mendy as Chelsea rotation continues

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the second of two Premier League matches to take place on Monday evening.
Kick-off in west London is at 20:00 GMT.
Having rotated frequently since his appointment, Thomas Tuchel has sprung another surprise with his teamsheet tonight.
Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) is the latest high-profile name to face bench duty, with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) given another chance to impress his new manager.
Speaking ahead of kick-off, Tuchel explained his decision:
Four of the five most-owned Chelsea players in Fantasy Premier League are among the substitutes this evening, with Timo Werner (£9.2m) the only one to start.
In related news, none of the back five – including goalkeeper Mendy – that Frank Lampard favoured for much of 2020/21 makes Tuchel’s starting XI this evening.
Thiago Silva (£5.6m) is still missing because of injury, with Ben Chilwell (£5.9m), Reece James (£5.0m) and Kurt Zouma (£5.4m) among the replacements.
Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) starts ahead of Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) up front, meanwhile.
Steve Bruce makes four changes to the Newcastle side that beat Southampton in Gameweek 23.
All four are enforced, with Javier Manquillo (£4.2m), Callum Wilson (£6.6m) and Fabian Schar (£4.9m) injured and Jeff Hendrick (£4.5m) suspended.
In come Ciaran Clark (£4.5m), Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m), Dwight Gayle (£5.9m) and Emil Krafth (£4.2m)into Bruce’s starting XI.
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Alonso, Abraham, Werner.
Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle.
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
18 mins ago
Will we have Spurs vs Villa added to BGW29? How likely is it?
Thing is, I am planning WC25 with a view to BB26. But I don't have FH for BGW29. So, if the fixture were to be added, I would ideally triple up on Villa and Spurs assets (Martinez, Targett, Grealish, Dier, Son, Kane)