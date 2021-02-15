1077
Dugout Discussion February 15

Tuchel explains decision to bench Mendy as Chelsea rotation continues

1,077 Comments
Chelsea face Newcastle United in the second of two Premier League matches to take place on Monday evening.

Kick-off in west London is at 20:00 GMT.

Having rotated frequently since his appointment, Thomas Tuchel has sprung another surprise with his teamsheet tonight.

Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) is the latest high-profile name to face bench duty, with Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) given another chance to impress his new manager.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Tuchel explained his decision:

Four of the five most-owned Chelsea players in Fantasy Premier League are among the substitutes this evening, with Timo Werner (£9.2m) the only one to start.

In related news, none of the back five – including goalkeeper Mendy – that Frank Lampard favoured for much of 2020/21 makes Tuchel’s starting XI this evening.

Thiago Silva (£5.6m) is still missing because of injury, with Ben Chilwell (£5.9m), Reece James (£5.0m) and Kurt Zouma (£5.4m) among the replacements.

Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) starts ahead of Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) up front, meanwhile.

Steve Bruce makes four changes to the Newcastle side that beat Southampton in Gameweek 23.

All four are enforced, with Javier Manquillo (£4.2m), Callum Wilson (£6.6m) and Fabian Schar (£4.9m) injured and Jeff Hendrick (£4.5m) suspended.

In come Ciaran Clark (£4.5m), Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m), Dwight Gayle (£5.9m) and Emil Krafth (£4.2m)into Bruce’s starting XI.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Alonso, Abraham, Werner.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle.

  1. Gemma817
      18 mins ago

      Will we have Spurs vs Villa added to BGW29? How likely is it?

      Thing is, I am planning WC25 with a view to BB26. But I don't have FH for BGW29. So, if the fixture were to be added, I would ideally triple up on Villa and Spurs assets (Martinez, Targett, Grealish, Dier, Son, Kane)

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Expected

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 - WC,FH,TC le…
          • 2 Years
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
        2. Gemma817
            just now

            Thank you!

            Open Controls
      2. dshv
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        That antonio missing will bring dallas(-1) point... this fool will be out of my team after 2 weeks from now

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Oof

          Open Controls
          1. dshv
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            I am mad on him .. last week was my captain choice and failed also..

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Loads of us have them both. It sucks but hey, you’re not alone.

              Open Controls
            2. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Mad at him for getting injured?

              Open Controls
      3. Milkman Bruno
          17 mins ago

          Tuchel says Mendy is still number one and will be back in goal. Wanted to get Kepa confidence up the one week I bench boosted. Typical

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Very unlucky. Couldn't have seen that coming.

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                5 mins ago

                Yeah, when you are down in fpl it is hard to get out of it. Feels like even the crumbs are being pulled off the table now.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  I lost Zouma in mine a while back.

                  Just got to accept it and move on.

                  Open Controls
          2. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            No matter how much i want to keep Pope i need some money.Who is the best gk up to 4.5 except Johnstone?

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Sanchez?

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              12 mins ago

              Areola Sanchez

              Open Controls
            3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              There’s only McCarthy but he gets so few points you might as well settle for Steer at 3.9m

              Open Controls
              1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • 7 Years
                10 mins ago

                Ah forgot about Sanchez

                Open Controls
            4. Fit_to_drop
              • 1 Year
              10 mins ago

              Either of those 2. With good defences in front of them.

              Open Controls
            5. Tonyawesome69 - WC,FH,TC le…
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              If you're not BB then may as well go for fodder

              Open Controls
            6. wulfranian
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              cheers all.i like Sanchez but maybe McCarthy with 3 possible doubles could worth.

              Open Controls
          3. AD2110
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            All depends whether saints get a double in 26, but assuming they don’t....which week would you bench boost out of this?

            GW 25 (5 starting double players):
            Pope, Mee, Watkins, Shaw

            GW 26 (11 starting double players):
            McCarthy, Dallas, Bamford, Ings

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 mins ago

              prob wk25 looking at the players no knowing the fixtures off the top of my head.

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69 - WC,FH,TC le…
              • 2 Years
              just now

              26 is difficult to predict when no doubles are announced yet

              Open Controls
          4. dshv
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Martinez (johnstone)
            Diaz mee dallas (coufal mitchell)
            Salah son bruno grealish gundogan
            Dcl bamford(c) (antonio)

            1.9 itb 1ft ??

            Any ideas ?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 - WC,FH,TC le…
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              What chips do you have left? What is your chip strategy? Difficult to suggest something

              Open Controls
            2. AC/DC
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Antonio to Ings

              Open Controls
          5. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 mins ago

            antonio > ings fit? (or watkins seems popular).

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 mins ago

              for above question^

              Open Controls
            2. Mr. Robotson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              What is 1st expected doubl gw for Aston Vila? I have 3 players, need to know do i have space for sell some of them.

              Open Controls
          6. Egg noodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Name the only player to score against Tuchel's Chelsea. Go!

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Rudiger

              Open Controls
              1. Egg noodle
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Aww I was expecting a bit more head scratching 🙂

                Open Controls
          7. anish10
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Antonio > Kane?

            Open Controls
          8. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Minor benching dilemma folks, start one?

            A. Maguire (NEW)
            B. Dias (Ars)

            (have Cancelo)

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 mins ago

              I'm hedging my Stones/Dias double up by benching Stones. Have Shaw (NEW) and Dallas (WOL/SOU).
              So I'd recommend sitting one.
              A strong first bench Def is awesome to have just in case.

              Open Controls
            2. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Very tough

              I think it has to be Dias. Maguire is a bit pants and I can see them conceding

              Open Controls
          9. Salarrivederci
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Gtg for next week? On a -4 with 2.8 ITB. FH, TC and BB left.

            Areola
            Cancelo - AWB - Mee
            Salah - Sterling - Bruno - Maddison - Gundogan
            Bamford (C) - Watkins

            (Martínez, Targett, Coufal, Brewster)

            Open Controls
            1. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Nice team G2G

              Although I’d be tempted to play Martinez over Areola!

              Open Controls
          10. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            On a decent enough 89pts with 5 to play (but includes Gundo (c) and Dias) and up to 71k OR. Have TC and WC left. Thinking TC in 26 and WC in 30

            This is how I’m looking with 1FT left.
            1FT 3.4itb
            Pope
            Dias, Stones, Dallas, Shaw
            Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Son, Raphinha
            Bamford (C)

            Should I:
            A) roll FT and ignore Ings.
            Antonio, Pope > Kane, fodder (2FT) for GW26

            B) Antonio > Ings now and decide next week best way re Kane (potentially for hits if I keep Ings also)?

            Bit of a benching headache re whether to play DCL (liv) over Son or maybe Stones

            Appreciate your thoughts!

            Open Controls
          11. ...al
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Time to get the risers in for the 25wc 26bb?

            Have Ben Crellin fixtures list but not sure if there's anything official yet?

            There's a few rising/dropping today I'd lose value on with some wc transfers

            Open Controls

