Which Leeds and Southampton assets are the Scout Network considering?

Who are the best Southampton and Leeds assets to consider for Double Gameweek 25? That’s the question on everyone’s lips over the next few days.

Leeds face Wolves (away) and Southampton (home) between now and next Tuesday while the Saints host Chelsea before travelling to Elland Road.

We asked our Scout Network contributors to tell us who they’re looking at…

Stuart Dallas

Patrick Bamford (£6.8m) and Raphinha (£5.3m) are the obvious picks for Leeds in Double Gameweek 25. Leeds always allow plenty of chances so clean sheets are not always forthcoming, although an out of position Stuart Dallas (£4.9m) looks a good option if Kalvin Philips (£4.9m) return from injury and shore-up the back-four somewhat. Even as a Southampton fan, I am not be considering major investment for Double Gameweek 25 considering our recent run of defeats and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) suffering more injury problems. James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) is probably my favoured option with his impressive delivery from free-kicks and corners. Danny Ings (£8.4m) two goals in as many appearances (in all competitions) but Southampton are not creating too many opportunities for him. El Statto

Danny Ings

With five attacking returns in the last five Gameweeks, Raphinha is a fantastic option both in this Double Gameweek and beyond. Stuart Dallas also continues to impress and has been used in more advanced positions of late. At just 10% ownership, Danny Ings could be a great differential for Double Gameweek 25. His performance against Newcastle ended in a blank although he was a goal-line clearance away from an attacking return. FPL Take The Hit

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings

With Leeds unlikely to play twice in Double Gameweek 26, FPL managers should consider whether or not a triple-up is worth it, especially since Patrick Bamford (53.1%) and Stuart Dallas (17.5%) are already popular figures. Two goals in his last two appearances in all competitions has us expecting Danny Ings can do well in Double Gameweek 25. James Ward-Prowse is also worth a look as he sits fifth for influence and eighth for creativity among midfielders. FF Titans





Ted Talks FPL Graphics for Danny Ings and Patrick Bamford

Leeds have a great Double Gameweek in 25 against Wolves and Southampton, two teams that only have one clean sheet between them in the last four matches. With five attacking returns in his last six matches, the most among forwards, Patrick Bamford is probably the best pick for Leeds and will be heavily captained. Leeds also have a game against Fulham in Blank Gameweek 29, which is useful if you don’t have your Free Hit chip. With Che Adams (£6.5m) dropped against Wolves, Danny Ings is the most viable pick Southampton pick, in my opinion. He scored in Gameweek 24 and his underlying stats haven’t been bad by any means. In fact, you could argue that thy are very comparable to Bamford’s, certainly in the attempts department. Unlike Leeds, Southampton don’t play in Gameweek 29 but do have the possibility of three Double Gameweeks over the next four. If this transpires, Ings’ appeal will sky-rocket. Ted Talks FPL

Raphina

Danny Ings seems to be getting back up to speed now and was unlucky not to score against Newcastle before his goal against Wolves in Gameweek 24. He has already netted against Chelsea this year while Leeds’ defence has been obliging this season. Patrick Bamford has been one of the stand-out picks for FPL managers this season. In the last four weeks he has two goals and one assist, and is the second-highest points scorer among forwards in 2020/21. Owned by 53.1% of FPL managers, for me, he’s a must for the Double Gameweek. If you want a differential, then it’s all about Raphinha. At just 3.2% ownership, the midfielder has two goals and four assists in the last five Gameweeks. FPL Nymfria

Nathan Redmond

Southampton have proved in the past they could recover quickly from big defeats, although investing in them now is still a gamble. Southampton’s defence seems like a no-fly zone so I’m only really thinking about James Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings. The first for his set-pieces threat, the latter for his well-proven capacity to score against any side. Your decision to on how many Leeds players to include should depend of your chip strategy between Gameweeks 25 and 29. Stuart Dallas and Patrick Bamford are still very good assets in all situations, in my opinion. FPL Froggies

Patrick Bamford is as consistent as they come for a striker under £7.0m and he will likely be heavily-captained in Double Gameweek 25.



Raphinha has enjoyed a disproportionate amount of airtime on the FPL Experiment podcast for the last three months. He is one of the most consistently productive midfield players at that price point in the league. He has not blanked in his last five outings (two goals, four assists), generating 39 points in the process at 7.8 points per game. For £5.3m, you are getting the arch-creator in probably the most adventurous team in the league (Since Gameweek 9 he has accumulated more points than Bamford). Throw in that Raphinha is on Leeds’ set pieces, you have yourself as much of a sure-fire hit as you could hope for under £6.0m, owned by fewer than than 3% of managers. FPL Experiment

Whats Happening in the Scout Network?

Last week FPL Family’s Sam was joined on Scout The Gameweek by Wicks and Charles from FPL Chip Chat. They looked back on Gameweek 23 and ahead to Gameweek 24. This coming week Sam will be joined by Dubs and Pete from FPL Side Net to look back on Gameweek 24 and ahead to Gameweek 25.

Ted has been appearing on the FFScout Breakfast Club with Andy every Saturday where he has been helping managers with those last minute FPL decisions with the help of his excellent stat graphics.



Ted has been continuing to produce content for twitter, instragam & YouTube, with the latter gaining attention in recent weeks due to a more consistent format.

Ted will also be producing some increased video content for the Fantasy Football Scout website and YouTube channel over the coming weeks.

It has been a very busy week for El Statto’s jumpersforgoalposts site with five articles in the five days leading up to Gameweek 24. He reviewed Gameweek 23, looking at who had a good week and who had one to forget, took inspiration from FPL Blackbox to discuss is it ever ok to captain someone like Dias (in a double) over Fernandes (with a single) , he put together a “differential XI” for Gameweek 24 and finally, ahead of the deadline he took a look at the Gameweek 24 fixtures and in particular how the teams have faired against each other in the past.

FF Titans have been busy creating content for both FPL and the Champions League game which is about to relaunch. They looked at possible chip strategies to navigate the Double Gameweeks as well as looking Matchday 7 stats for the Champions League game and gave their captain picks. They have also started a column on Bundesliga Fantasy.

