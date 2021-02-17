Pick the best Gameweek 25 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Another Gameweek is upon us, which means another chance to win £10,000 with Fantasy5’s free-to-play game.

Simply pick one player from each of the five nominated Premier League fixtures in the upcoming Gameweek and if all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you win at least a share of the £10k prize.

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 FIXTURES

The five nominated matches in this round of fixtures are:

Liverpool v Everton

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Arsenal v Manchester City

Manchester United v Newcastle United

The deadline is at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 20 February.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 25 PICKS

Richarlison (5.5): Two clubs with only one Premier League clean sheet between them this calendar year meet at Anfield this weekend, so targeting attackers over defenders in the Merseyside derby seems like the safest bet. With most of the main players in the two teams’ respective frontlines needing two or more attacking returns to exceed their Fantasy5 points targets, Richarlison requires just a single goal. That’s easier said than done, of course: the Brazilian hasn’t scored in the top flight since Gameweek 15. But a brace in the FA Cup last Wednesday was a confidence-booster that the former Watford winger can hopefully build on.

(5.5): Two clubs with only one Premier League clean sheet between them this calendar year meet at Anfield this weekend, so targeting attackers over defenders in the Merseyside derby seems like the safest bet. With most of the main players in the two teams’ respective frontlines needing two or more attacking returns to exceed their Fantasy5 points targets, Richarlison requires just a single goal. That’s easier said than done, of course: the Brazilian hasn’t scored in the top flight since Gameweek 15. But a brace in the FA Cup last Wednesday was a confidence-booster that the former Watford winger can hopefully build on. Jesse Lingard (7.5): A goal and a clean sheet point would see Jesse Lingard over his Fantasy5 threshold, eminently possible given that the on-loan Manchester United winger has had more shots than any other Premier League player bar Bruno Fernandes since his move to east London. The Hammers have kept five clean sheets in their last nine, meanwhile, with a fading Spurs goalless in three of their last four and facing a swift turnaround from their Europa League tie in Austria.

(7.5): A goal and a clean sheet point would see Jesse Lingard over his Fantasy5 threshold, eminently possible given that the on-loan Manchester United winger has had more shots than any other Premier League player bar Bruno Fernandes since his move to east London. The Hammers have kept five clean sheets in their last nine, meanwhile, with a fading Spurs goalless in three of their last four and facing a swift turnaround from their Europa League tie in Austria. Ahmed Elmohamady (5.5): With Matthew Cash a major doubt for the visit of Leicester City, Aston Villa’s deputy right-back looks poised to fill in this weekend. He’ll be joining one of the most solid backlines in the Premier League, with Dean Smith’s side – or, rather, the superhuman Emiliano Martinez – keeping clean sheets in 12 of their 22 league matches this season, one of which was in the reverse fixture at Leicester. No other defender in this fixture can pass their Fantasy5 points total with just a clean sheet, so Elmohamady gets the nod.

(5.5): With Matthew Cash a major doubt for the visit of Leicester City, Aston Villa’s deputy right-back looks poised to fill in this weekend. He’ll be joining one of the most solid backlines in the Premier League, with Dean Smith’s side – or, rather, the superhuman Emiliano Martinez – keeping clean sheets in 12 of their 22 league matches this season, one of which was in the reverse fixture at Leicester. No other defender in this fixture can pass their Fantasy5 points total with just a clean sheet, so Elmohamady gets the nod. Joao Cancelo (8.5): Given that they’ve kept clean sheets in 12 of their last 15 matches, it’s no surprise that Fantasy5 want Manchester City defenders to do a little more than register a shut-out to pass their points targets. Enter the constantly threatening Joao Cancelo, whose expected goal involvement figure (4.84) is the highest of any defender since his season debut in Gameweek 5.

(8.5): Given that they’ve kept clean sheets in 12 of their last 15 matches, it’s no surprise that Fantasy5 want Manchester City defenders to do a little more than register a shut-out to pass their points targets. Enter the constantly threatening Joao Cancelo, whose expected goal involvement figure (4.84) is the highest of any defender since his season debut in Gameweek 5. Luke Shaw (8.5): The attack-minded left-back has been creating chances galore for Manchester United of late, carving out 34 opportunities over the last 13 Gameweeks – only Jack Grealish (£7.8m) has provided more in that time. A taker of corners and free-kicks, Shaw has four assists in the last three Gameweeks and another role in a United goal, plus a clean sheet against a Callum Wilson-less Newcastle, would do him very nicely in Fantasy5 terms.

LUKE’S GAMEWEEK 25 PICKS

Richarlison (5.5): The Brazilian is one of the few regularly starting attacking assets in this game to only need one goal to meet his quota, so that makes him highly appealing to me. Likely to be deployed in an advanced wide-left role or possibly more central like in recent weeks, he looks a shrewd pick. It helps that Liverpool have conceded seven goals in their last two games.

(5.5): The Brazilian is one of the few regularly starting attacking assets in this game to only need one goal to meet his quota, so that makes him highly appealing to me. Likely to be deployed in an advanced wide-left role or possibly more central like in recent weeks, he looks a shrewd pick. It helps that Liverpool have conceded seven goals in their last two games. Harry Kane (6.5): A target of 6.5 seems on the low side for the England centre-forward. Like most he will require two attacking returns to reach his value but who better to bank on? With penalties as a fallback and boasting a record of 11 goals in his last 12 games versus West Ham in the league, he looks a shrewd pick-up.

(6.5): A target of 6.5 seems on the low side for the England centre-forward. Like most he will require two attacking returns to reach his value but who better to bank on? With penalties as a fallback and boasting a record of 11 goals in his last 12 games versus West Ham in the league, he looks a shrewd pick-up. Ahmed Elmohamady (5.5): The full-back is quite simply the only defender on show across both teams that will surpass his target if he can keep a clean sheet. Matty Cash looks set to be out of this game and so the Egyptian seems underpriced when compared to his colleagues. A clean sheet will be hard to come by of course but with Emiliano Martinez in goal behind him, anything is possible.

(5.5): The full-back is quite simply the only defender on show across both teams that will surpass his target if he can keep a clean sheet. Matty Cash looks set to be out of this game and so the Egyptian seems underpriced when compared to his colleagues. A clean sheet will be hard to come by of course but with Emiliano Martinez in goal behind him, anything is possible. Phil Foden (8.5): This game looks incredibly tough to pick a winner from with points targets sky-high for most Man City players and, of course, Pep Guardiola roulette to navigate. In the end, I have plumped for the twinkling toes of Phil Foden. With Ilkay Gundogan’s injury status unknown at the time of writing, the onus for goals will have to come from elsewhere. Foden’s target seems more achievable than fellow wide man Raheem Sterling (10.5). Also, Arsenal have problems at left-back currently, having to field the more natural right-back Cedric in the absence of Kieran Tierney. If Foden starts wide right, it could be a bit of a mismatch.

(8.5): This game looks incredibly tough to pick a winner from with points targets sky-high for most Man City players and, of course, Pep Guardiola roulette to navigate. In the end, I have plumped for the twinkling toes of Phil Foden. With Ilkay Gundogan’s injury status unknown at the time of writing, the onus for goals will have to come from elsewhere. Foden’s target seems more achievable than fellow wide man Raheem Sterling (10.5). Also, Arsenal have problems at left-back currently, having to field the more natural right-back Cedric in the absence of Kieran Tierney. If Foden starts wide right, it could be a bit of a mismatch. Joe Willock (5.5): Time for a bit of a punt. The Manchester United players’ points targets are very high due to them being heavy favourites for this game, with Bruno Fernandes (12.5) needing two goals and an assist to trump his target. Whilst this is achievable for a player of his quality, I prefer to chance the cheaper assets who only need one goal. Enter Willock, who I feel has impressed since his loan to Newcastle. His high energy levels and ability to counter at pace make him a threat in a game I expect possession to be dominated by the home side. Manchester United have also shipped two goals at home to Sheffield United and three goals at home to Everton in the last three weeks.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT