Gundogan, Calvert-Lewin and Kane injury updates in Gameweek 25 team news

Manchester City

🗣️ The exact quote from Guardiola: "Nathan has come back to training on the pitch, alone still, but is closer to coming back with us. Gundo trained just part of the training session today, we will see tomorrow how he feels. The rest are fit."#FFScout #FPL #GW25 #DGW25 #MCFC — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur

🗣️ Mourinho on Kane: "I wanted to come here with the best team and the players that could give us more opportunities to win the game and get a good result, but he made the decision based on his feelings. His feelings were that to play this game could be a risk."#FFScout #FPL — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 18, 2021

🗣️ Jose Mourinho: "I think Reguilon next week against Wolfsberger, home match. Not Gio [Lo Celso]. No, no, no. Gio is still a few weeks away and of course we need him because he gives us lots of qualities and options and we've missed him for a long time."#FFScout #FPL #GW25 pic.twitter.com/gVxazvVayK — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

Manchester United

🗣️ Solskjaer to the club's in-house media: "We think, or hope, both of them [Donny and Edinson will be fit] but we’re not sure. Maybe one, maybe two, maybe none. It’s one of those tight ones where you’ve got to make a call, probably after training on Saturday."#FFScout #FPL — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

Leicester City

🗣️ Brendan Rodgers on Castagne/Pereira: "Both of those boys will be available we think. They trained really well today. We’re just having to manage Ricardo. We gave him the rest and a recovery period in midweek & he should come into the reckoning for the weekend."#FFScout #FPL pic.twitter.com/ipuDwNA9Nd — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

Everton

🗣️ Carlo Ancelotti: "For the fact that we have a lot of games in this period it's important to have all the squad available. This is important, we can rotate a little bit and keep the squad more fresh."#FFScout #FPL #GW25 #DGW25 #EvertonFC — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

Chelsea

🗣️ Thomas Tuchel: "Thiago will be out for the game, he's not ready. We have some issues with the calf of Christian Pulisic, nothing big, just feels tight. There's a big question mark for Christian."#FFScout #FPL #GW25 #DGW25 #FantasyPL — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

🗣️ Tuchel on Ziyech being out of favour: "It's my fault, it's not his fault. My hard decisions in the moment for Mason, Callum and Christian in the half-spaces".#FFScout #FPL #GW25 #DGW25 #FantasyPL — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

Liverpool

🗣️ Jurgen Klopp: "Naby trained yesterday with the team so we have to see what we make of it. Fabinho was not in training. Fab gets closer, Millie gets closer, Diogo gets closer – but not close enough for the weekend."#FFScout #FPL #GW25 #DGW25 #LFC pic.twitter.com/yvD67lIJAK — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

West Ham United

🗣️ David Moyes says that Michail Antonio "has a good chance" of being involved on Sunday after getting a few days of training under his belt. The West Ham boss reveals that the striker was "close" to featuring in GW24 and will be assessed tomorrow.#FFScout #FPL #GW25 #DGW25 pic.twitter.com/eGA2tSxjno — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

Aston Villa

🗣️ Dean Smith now says he is expecting Matthew Cash to be out for "three or four weeks".#FFScout #FPL #GW25 #DGW25 #AVFC — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

Sheffield United

🗣️ Chris Wilder has confirmed that John Egan will be out for eight weeks with a dislocated toe. Sander Berge is still receiving specialist treatment on his hamstring injury but Jack O'Connell is "back on the grass" and will be stepping up his recovery this month.#FFScout #FPL pic.twitter.com/e8iahuH1tn — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

Fulham

🗣️ Scott Parker on Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic: "It's too soon for both of them. Mitrovic is a few days away from coming back in."#FFScout #FPL #GW25 #DGW25 #FulhamFC #FantasyPL pic.twitter.com/FvHkTZ01av — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

Newcastle United

🗣️ Steve Bruce reports no new injuries ahead of the weekend. Federico Fernández has trained but Sunday's match against Manchester United will come too soon, with a return against Wolves in #GW26 now the target.#FFScout #FPL #GW25 #DGW25 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/j44efUjSYY — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2021

