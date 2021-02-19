The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Double Gameweek 25 Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 MATCH ODDS

DERBY DAY

A whopping three derby matches take place during Double Gameweek 25 and offer up some cracking odds for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers fancying a small flutter.

Bitter rivals Liverpool and Everton meet in the Merseyside derby. The game promises to be a feisty affair, with both sides desperate for a win.

As well as offering the usual odds on goals and results, bet365 has some more intriguing niche markets.

If you’re backing tempers to flare in Liverpool, then bet365 will give you 5/6 on there to be more than 3.5 cards shown.

Should you think a player will get himself sent off, then putting a tenner on this will earn you £40.

With neither Everton or Liverpool’s defence impressive of late, a safe bet would be to back a high-scoring game.

If you think there will be more than 4.5 goals, then bet365 will give you odds of 7/2.

HIGH-FLYING SEAGULLS

An in-form Brighton side host Crystal Palace, who are still likely to be without talisman Wilfried Zaha.

The Seagulls defence has been particularly impressive, and they sit at the top of the expected goals conceded (xGC) table over the last six matches, above Manchester City.

Added to the fact that Palace have failed to score a single goal since Zaha got injured, a low-scoring Brighton win looks a possibility.

Albion’s last seven results, indeed, are: 0-1, 1-0, 0-0, 1-0, 1-0, 1-1, 0-0.

Bet365 is offering odds of 5/2 for a Brighton win and two goals or fewer to be scored.

For Brighton to win the game to nil, bet365 has odds of 13/8.

Should Palace manage to hold the Seagulls, then bet365’s Money Back Offer will get you your money back on certain bets if the game does result in a goalless draw.

BACKING BAMFORD

All eyes will be on Patrick Bamford in Double Gameweek 25’s first game – Wolves v Leeds.

Bamford has been one of the most consistent FPL assets this season, having the most attempts on goal and shots in the box of any forward this season.

His Leeds team also face an out-of-sorts Wolves side, with losses to Crystal Palace and West Brom in their last six games.

Despite this, Bamford is priced at 9/2 to open the scoring at Molineux on Friday.

For punters fancying more of a differential, midfielder Raphinha has even better odds.

The Brazilian has outscored Bamford over the last six games, and is priced at 9/1 to score the first goal.

