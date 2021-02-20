89
Scout Notes February 20

Ings blanks in first Double Gameweek 25 fixture amid Chelsea penalty latest

89 Comments
SOUTHAMPTON 1-1 CHELSEA

  • Goals: Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) | Mason Mount (£6.8m)
  • Assists: Nathan Redmond (£6.4m)
  • Bonus: Mount x3, Minamino x2, Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) x1, Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.7m) x1

INGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER

Ings takes Mount down inside the penalty area

It was an inauspicious start to Double Gameweek 25 for Danny Ings (£8.5m), who recorded a two-point score at home to Chelsea.

The forward failed to create a chance in the match and had just one shot – a 71st-minute rebound which was well off target, after Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) had hit the crossbar with a header.

Ings’ biggest contribution in the match was for the opposing team, as he gave away a penalty early in the second half by fouling Mason Mount (£6.8m) in the box.

“Tackling in the box is always dangerous and Ingsy knows this. He thought it was a cross coming in, wanted to block the cross.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

With Jorginho (£4.7m) on the substitutes’ bench, Mount stepped up to level from the spot and confirm himself as Chelsea’s second-choice penalty taker.

Ings owners, meanwhile, will be hoping Tuesday’s clash away to Leeds will prove much more fruitful after a possession-hungry Chelsea starved Southampton of chances on Saturday.

While Southampton appeared to flit between a back-four and a back-three early in the tie, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men effectively reverted to his tried-and-tested 4-2-2-2 system – though number 12 Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) was far more withdrawn than we are used to seeing.

However, lack of possession was the real cause of Ings’ shot-shy performance rather than formation.

TAKI ON ME

Southampton loanee Minamino nets the opener at home to Chelsea

Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) scored in the first half with Southampton’s only open-play goal attempt of the entire match.

Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) managed to find space behind the Chelsea midfield before sliding a ball through to Minamino on 33 minutes.

The on-loan Liverpool forward sold dummies to both Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.7m) and Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) before finishing with the outside of his boot.

Minamino’s goal is the first Chelsea have conceded to an opposition player since Tuchel took over as manager ahead of Gameweek 20. That run consisted of league ties against Wolves, Burnley, Spurs, Sheffield United and Newcastle.

“We played the maximum what we can at the moment. Tactically, against such a strong side with their possession stats, it’s important that you are committed against the ball. We defended quite well. The draw is, for us, like a win today. A first step back to our old behaviours, I think. With the ball, he (Minamino) is definitely a win for us. Against the ball, he still has to do a little bit more. But he learns this; it’s not something you learn from one day to the next, it takes a little bit of time.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

TUCHY SUBJECT

Abraham battles with Mohammed Salisu

Despite holding an ice pack to an ankle which had already taken a whack in Gameweek 24, Tammy Abraham‘s (£7.2m) half-time substitution was a tactical change. Thomas Tuchel explained:

“I’m not concerned about him. It [his substitution] was not from injury. It was hard for him to show his quality. Tammy could not put his stamp on this game so we changed, a little bit, the formation.” – Thomas Tuchel

Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) was Abraham’s replacement but lasted just 30 minutes before being hooked by the German.

“We brought in Hudson but with Hudson, I was not happy with the energy and with the attitude in counter-pressing. So we decided to take him off again because we demand a lot. We demand one hundred per cent. I had the feeling that he is not right in this shape. So it’s a decision for today. A hard decision, I know, for the players to come on and off but tomorrow, it’s forgotten. He has all possibilities to start again against Atletico [Madrid].” – Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea’s lack of cutting edge in the final third was the real bee in Tuchel’s bonnet following the 1-1 draw. Such a display, against team a team riddled with defensive personnel problems perhaps does not bode too well for a Double Gameweek 26 schedule which pits the Blues against Manchester United (home) and Liverpool (away).

“Sometimes it’s like this in football; you concede one chance and they score. We were very, very good in the first 80 metres of the pitch but in the last 20, I was not happy. We were not decisive enough, we were not aggressive enough. We were not clinical enough; to be ahead, to create more chances, to create more big chances. Decision making was not good today. For me, frustrating was the last 20 metres. We had so many opportunities – half-chances – and I had the feeling we end our own attack, ourselves.” – Thomas Tuchel

Southampton XI (4-2-2-2): McCarthy; Bertrand, Salisu, Vestergaard, Bednarek; Romeu, Ward-Prowse; Minamino (Tella 74′), Djenepo; Ings (Adams 85′), Redmond (N’Lundulu 90+3).

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Kante, Kovacic (Jorginho 75′), Reece James; Werner, Mount; Abraham (Hudson-Odoi 46′, Ziyech 75′).

Elsewhere in Double Gameweek 25…

Burnley collected their ninth clean sheet of the season as they drew 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

However, owners of their defensive assets can probably consider themselves a little fortunate to benefit from the shut-out.

It looked, at first, that a red card for Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) in the opening period would severely dent the Baggies’ ability to trouble Nick Pope (£5.6m) but the exact opposite happened.

West Brom were comfortably the more attacking of the two outfits in the second half at Turf Moor and really should have found the net on multiple occasions.

Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) had a close-range effort cleared onto the crossbar while Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) fluffed a golden chance in front of a largely unguarded goal after a square-ball.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) really should have blasted the loose ball home, instead playing a sideways pass back to Pereira whose second effort was cleared off the line by James Tarkowski (£5.3m).

The centre-back is currently on for maximum bonus while Pope, who made two saves, is projected to receive two. Matt Lowton (£4.5m) is on one bonus despite a late yellow card.

Everton finally won their first Premier League match at Anfield for the first time since 1999 and there was involvement for some key Fantasy assets.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) was named on the bench but still managed to get himself an assist after he came on and was fouled by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m).

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) netted the resulting penalty, his second goal in his last three away matches.

Richarlison (£7.9m) also extended his recent form when he opened the scoring in the first few minutes of the encounter.

He has now scored in each of his last two matches, James Rodríguez (£7.7m) laying on the assist this time around. The Colombian has now registered an attacking return in two of his last three starts too.

Everton’s first clean sheet since Gameweek 15 came at the expense of a Liverpool attack that, once again, offered little going forward at home.

They have found the net just twice in their last six Premier League outings at Anfield.

Wolves restrict heavily-backed Bamford as Meslier suffers freak own goal

89 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MoSalad
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    -16 green arrow let’s hold it holds! Haha.

    Open Controls
  2. TimoTime
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Would you do Dallas > Keane for the double?

    Have 1 FT and want to maximise DGW players for the 26 BB.

    Currently have 12 DGW players, this would give me 13.

    Open Controls
    1. Woodpusher64
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm doing that.

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh I am happy to lose Dallas.

        Do you think Keane or a Spurs defender would be a better shout?

        Open Controls
  3. LewisKitesurf
      25 mins ago

      Clear pen how do the liv fans not get it?its SO clear!

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        What a ridiculous statement. Absolutely no common sense anymore from refs and var

        Open Controls
    • Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      19 from 6 playing including captain.
      12 from 2 on the bench.

      This has been a fun one!

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Par for the season tbf

        Open Controls
    • SH
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC? Already played BB25 and not planning to use the FH in 29.

      Martinez (Forster)
      Dias Cancel Shaw (Target Struijk)
      Bruno Son Gundo Barnes (Raphinha)
      Kane DCL Watkins
      4.6 itb

      Open Controls
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yes. I'd build something like this too if I were WCing.

        Open Controls
        1. SH
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks! Would you prefer Salah, ESR over Barnes, Raphinha?

          Open Controls
          1. Chandler Bing
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I probably would, yeah.

            Open Controls
      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I’d get kdb in there if he looks up to speed tomorrow

        Open Controls
    • Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Did Nipple look seriously hurt?

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      2. BENOIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Who?

        Open Controls
    • The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Liverpool first 4 consecutive home losses since 1923, first time with 4 consecutive losses since 2002

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Liverpool have lost four consecutive home league games for the first time since December 1923, while they are also the first reigning top-flight champions to lose four consecutive home league games since Everton themselves in the 1928-29 season.

        Open Controls
      2. Team Bobcat
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        One for the statisticians. You can find a statistic about anything when you put your mind to it.

        What does it mean from a football perspective going forward? Not a whole pile.

        Facts are Liverpools defence has been wiped out. Three first choice CB missing at present.

        Who were the last team to find themselves without their first choice CB's for the remainder of the season. Who knows.

        The fact that they are competing for Champions League at all is a huge achievement

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Don’t agree with any of this, no excuse for losing that game or failing to protect/replace their weak CBs. 4 losses in a row at home is a clear sign they are in a new phase and in real trouble.

          Open Controls
    • Reddonkeyham 42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Who's essential for GW26?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        The ones you won’t own!

        Open Controls
      2. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        honestly no-one, imagine Kane will have a pretty high EO though

        Open Controls
      3. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        https://rate-my-team.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/

        Open Controls
      4. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Bruno(C)

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Of course Aina is my cheapest player & scored three times more than any of my elite squad so far 🙁

      Bugger he’s also on the bench in third place !!

      Open Controls
    • Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Fulham looking like a team to target, especially for those with no FH. Defence looks solid in particular

      Open Controls
      1. Reddonkeyham 42
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Palace, spurs, Liverpool, City, Leeds in next 4 gameweeks though. That's gonna be the test.

        Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Likely going to get Areola on BB next week

        Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Update (660 teams)

      Current safety score = 12
      Top score = 37
      LMS average = 18.94 (-1.44) = 17.51
      Players played = 2.14/12.01

      6 games + autosubs to go.

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Was just about to ask whats a decent score now. Anything above average I guess.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          https://www.livefpl.net/rank

          Safety score is 17 for me.

          Open Controls
          1. Konstaapeli
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Mine is 15. Got 20 with 9 inc C to play.

            Open Controls
    • The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Would just about kill for a good ol 1-0 to the Arsenal tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. Parsnips
          just now

          Would kill for a 0-0

          Open Controls
      2. Big Hands Barry
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        For next week
        A) Watkins
        B) DCL
        C) Kane -4

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Would you captain Kane?

          Open Controls
          1. Big Hands Barry
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yes

            Open Controls
      3. HD7
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        After the fixtures were arranged can we say that TC in GW26 Kane, then get 5-6-7 players for 29 and WC after this is the best strategy for now?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Expect other TCs to outscore Kane.

          Open Controls
      4. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        This will sound absolutely mental, bear with me...

        Is getting Jesus over Kane worth it to capitalise on City's b2b DGWs - then bring in Kane for 28/29?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          If only it was Xmas time.

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Haha I need to step away from my phone right?

            Open Controls
        2. Team Bobcat
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Amongother things it is very Risky with kun lurking

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 1 Year
            just now

            But Kun has been "lurking" for weeks now

            Open Controls
      5. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Honest question...

        Will you have Harry Kane in GW26?

        I'm hearing a lot of people talking about how essential Kane is, and that his EO is going to be over 100 blah blah. I don't see it. He's very difficult to fit in for the vast majority of squads and unless you've planned a path well for him this week, it's really not easy to bring him in without losing Salah or Fernandes (who both double).

        Open Controls
        1. Chandler Bing
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Nope. Planning to have DCL Ings Watkins up top.

          Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          It's easy to have him. Harder to have him, Son, Salah and Bruno.

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah, I had to sell Cancelo to get them all

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yeah, can have all 4 for a -8, thinking about WCing also.

              Open Controls
          2. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Not really. Will have all of those and a really good squad to boot

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Super fodder tells the story.

              Open Controls
              1. IRBOX ⚽
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Where’s the fodder?

                Martinez
                Cancelo Stones Alonso
                Salah Bruno Son Gundo
                Kane DCL Watkins

                Forster Soucek Coufal Kilman

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  2 non players was the point.

                  Open Controls
                2. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  It's a nice squad. But I want to fit all 4 in AND bench boost. That is proving very difficult to do...

                  Open Controls
                3. The Suspended One
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Wouldn’t work for BB

                  Open Controls
          3. adam wigan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            It’s doable, but I’ve been building my TV up. My team is:
            Martinez, pope
            Cancelo, shaw, stones, Dallas, coufal
            Salah, Bruno, son, gundogan, raphinha
            Kane, DCL, bamford

            Got too much money on the bench though- plan is to downgrade a few and I’ve got money to get KDB in for raphinha.

            If only I could get the captain pick right and my rank wouldn’t be so bad!

            Open Controls
        3. Konstaapeli
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yes. WC'd him in last week. Got Bruno and Salah too.

          Open Controls
        4. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          I got him on wildcard but hadn’t realised he’s only 18% owned in top 10k. Agree that it’s tricky to fit him in if you don’t have him

          Open Controls
        5. matiakez
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          I will but I ditched Son this week generate funds for Kane.

          Open Controls
        6. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Burnley will be difficult to break down as usual (after all, Spurs aren't City) and Fulham no mugs now. Son might be enough exposure

          Open Controls
        7. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          the lower the EO the more I'd want him, but then again I don't play like a coward 😀

          Open Controls
        8. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          I fear Son more so will likely get him. Son lessens the fear of no Kane. I think Spurs will really struggle at Fulham anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Plus he could do either ankle again at any minute

            Open Controls
        9. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          No, I won't have him. Son is capable enough for my TC.

          Open Controls
        10. Reedy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yes - I kept him through his recent injury spell. Will probably captain Bruno, though.

          Open Controls
      6. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Everton with 4 points from a possible 6 against the champions. Little brother quickly becoming big brother

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Do it year in year out for 10 years or so then it'd be fair to say that

          Open Controls
          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            With their budget it would not be difficult at all under Ancelotti

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Theoretically, I am sure it can be proven but it's premature for now.

              Open Controls
              1. IRBOX ⚽
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Absolutely, hence the becoming

                Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Will they finish ahead of them though?

          Open Controls
          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            More than likely

            Open Controls
        3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Trophy cabinet suggests otherwise

          Open Controls
          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Budget*

            Open Controls
      7. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Some remarks here on using FH33 rather than FH29 and I could not see the clear advantage for that, have I missed anything?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          City and Spurs decide if 33 is good.

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            That's not enough reason, team will still be superb without them

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Should be even better in 29.

              Open Controls
      8. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Would you take a hit to take out Ings for BBing in 26? Would get him back in 27 for the double anyway.

        Open Controls
        1. Chandler Bing
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          The player I'll get in will be Richarlison - other strikers are DCL and Watkins

          Open Controls
        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Probably not. I’m in 2 minds on whether I want Ings as saints not firing but will see how they look against Leeds

          Open Controls
        3. Reedy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          No, I'd keep him.

          Open Controls
        4. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          If I lose Ings I ain't buying him back.

          The DGW in 27 one of them is City so it's basically a single.

          Open Controls

