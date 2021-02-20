Mee starts for Burnley as Barnes misses out with thigh injury

Backers of Burnley clean sheets will be pleased to see Ben Mee (£5.1m) return to the starting line-up for Double Gameweek 25.

The centre-back sustained a head injury in the first of two Double Gameweek 24 matches against Crystal Palace and ended up missing the second.

Having conceded to low-scoring Fulham in Mee’s absence, the Clarets will welcome back their captain with open arms.

With Erik Pieters (£4.3m) still on the sidelines, Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) earns his second successive Premier League start since returning from his own fitness problems.

At 15.7% ownership, Nick Pope (£5.6m) is the most popular Fantasy asset at Turf Moor today, boosted by Mee coming in for Kevin Long (£4.3m).

Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) is the latest Burnley striker to suffer from injury problems, missing out with a thigh problem today which means Matej Vydra (£4.8m) and Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) lead the line.

Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) fronts West Bromwich Albion’s attack at Turf Moor having registered two assists and a goal in his first four Premier League outings.

Still, only 0.4% of Fantasy managers have shown any interest in him thus far, Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) the most-popular starting Baggies asset in just 1.5% of teams worldwide.

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill; Rodriguez, Vydra.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Bartley, Ajayi, Furlong; Yokuslu, Gallagher; M Phillips, M Pereira, Maitland-Niles; Diagne.

Double Gameweek 25 so far…

After Leeds assets produced a disappointing start to Double Gameweek 25 in their Friday-night defeat to Wolves, Southampton continued in similar style.

While Chelsea did not tear their defence apart in quite the same way as many anticipated, Alex McCarthy (£4.5m), Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) and company could not get a clean sheet, the former earning a late yellow card for time-wasting too.

Danny Ings (£8.5m) was the reason Southampton conceded, giving away a second-half penalty for a foul on Mason Mount (£6.8m).

Ings disappointed at the other end of the pitch too, blanking for the fifth time in his last six matches. His Gameweek 24 strike against Wolves is still his only attacking return since Gameweek 17.

Scoutcast differential Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) was the man that came through for the Saints, having produced a superior figure for minutes per shot than Ings over the two players’ last four Premier League matches.

Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) played the Liverpool loanee through in the first-half, who stabbed home with a cool finish.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT