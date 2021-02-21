1430
Dugout Discussion February 21

Gundogan fit to start as De Bruyne returns to City XI and Foden drops to bench

After missing out on Manchester City’s win over Everton in midweek, Ilkay Gundogan has made a swift return from a groin injury and makes Pep Guardiola’s starting XI this afternoon.

Arsenal are the latest team attempting to stop City’s 17-game unbeaten run, with kick-off at the Emirates at 16:30 GMT.

Gundogan featured prominently in both the transfers in and out columns in the run-up to Gameweek 24: 365,022 Fantasy Premier League managers recruited the German after his huge haul against Spurs, with 244,409 of us moving the in-form midfielder on – no doubt influenced by the yellow flag that appeared next to his name following his no-show on Merseyside.

There is other noteworthy team news from the City camp, with Gundogan one of five players who are recalled.

Kevin De Bruyne makes his first start in over a month, with John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fernandinho also back in Guardiola’s line-up.

Phil Foden drops to the bench despite scoring at Goodison Park, with Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Rodri and Aymeric Laporte also making way from the team that took to the pitch at kick-off on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero, who has not played for City since the beginning of January, is also among the substitutes for the visitors.

Having named the same team in his last two competitive matches, Mikel Arteta also makes five changes to his starting XI.

Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe, Pablo Marí and Mohamed Elneny return, with Cedric Soares, David Luiz, Gabriel, Emile Smith Rowe and Dani Ceballos dropping to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Pablo Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Pepe, Aubameyang.

Man City XI: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 SO FAR…

Second-place Leicester City warmed up for their Gameweek 26 double-header with a win over Aston Villa on Sunday, a match that was notable for injuries to two well-owned FPL midfielders.

Harvey Barnes recorded his second successive double-digit haul with a goal and an assist in the Foxes’ victory, which took his total to 10 attacking returns in 11 Gameweeks.

James Maddison is in similarly fine form and opened the scoring at Villa Park – his 12th goal or assist in his last 14 appearances.

But the England midfielder hobbled from the field of play just after the hour-mark, having twice needed treatment from the visitors’ physios.

Missing altogether was Jack Grealish, who was sidelined with a reported shin problem.

While some reports suggest the Villa talisman may be absent for several weeks, manager Dean Smith said he was “hopeful” of the player’s return against Leeds.

1,430 Comments
  1. Esalman
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.5 going forward?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Focus on the matches you'll play them for.

      If it's DGW26 & BGW29, probably a Fulham defender.

      If not, Dawson & West Ham have been great.

      Open Controls
      1. Saïss doesn't mat…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        West Ham have terrible fixtures cleansheetwise

        Open Controls
  2. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sterling and Antonio -> Raphinha and Ings going well so far

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      there's still hope, not like they've scored loads

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, still 90 mins each to go. Hopefully Leeds/Southampton will be a goal fest.

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'm fully expecting 0-0 now but we can hope

          Open Controls
    2. Chrisitis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Raphina and Kane..
      U can still win

      Open Controls
  3. Rinseboy
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    If WCing in 26 which city players would you go for based on rests due now!

    Are KdB Foden and Dias now the best picks? or still Gundo over Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pep roulette so no idea.

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gundog is the best pick on the game atm imo, and trying to second guess Pep is pointless - I'm happy enough with Foden, Gundog & Cancelo

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden is not a better pick than Gundogan. It doesn't even feel like KDB is either.

      Dias is good. Third one could be another defenders, or attacker of your choice.

      Open Controls
    4. Teomi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think I will go on the cheap, now with CL and a lot of rotation .

      3 of Stones, cancelo, Dias, foden or gundo for me

      Open Controls
    5. Rinseboy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      thanks all. May go Fodsn Dias and KDB

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Gundo not Foden!

        Open Controls
    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gundogan Dias and
      (controversially Sterling)

      Open Controls
      1. Rinseboy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        surley he's rested soon?

        Open Controls
  4. DandyDon
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Escaped one there. Gundo back of my bench. Foden not coming off Peps bench (and pocketing 7 Antonio points). Stones CS.

    Open Controls
  5. HurriKane
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Lateriser sold Barnes Sterling Antonio Tarkowski Mee Stones and DCL on his wildcard this gw

    Ouchh. Thats brutal.

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sold Antonio, Richarlison, Cancelo, Pope and Mee on mine.

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      has he not heard of Ben Crellin?

      Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Daaaamnn

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Most of his WC picks were sensible (although Tete? Dropping Barnes?)

      ... but there's a reason he's doing badly this year. Too many weird picks for the sake of being different

      Open Controls
    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Damn. I think we should chip in and send him flowers. That’s gotta hurt.

      Open Controls
    6. fedolefan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      How many times are you going to post this? If you wildcard, there is always a high chance because of the number of players you transfer out that this could happen.

      Open Controls
    7. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I sold Lookman for Raphina. Just as bad!

      Open Controls
  6. Homer21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    How did KDB look?

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good in spells..Ready to go

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      expensive

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Out of practice

      Open Controls
    4. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Radar needs tuning

      Open Controls
    5. Homer21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys, might leave him for a while

      Open Controls
  7. PlayPercentage
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Stick with Werner?
    (MUN, liv) in GW26.
    Maybe playing against the big teams will make him raise his game.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. tom_p77
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    -12 for this BB is ok right.....right....right?

    Martinez x2
    Pope x2

    Digne x2
    Stones x2
    Cancelo x2
    Targett x2
    Shaw x2

    Gundo x2
    Bruno x2
    Barnes x2
    Son x2

    DCL x2
    Kane x2

    Raph x1
    Bamford x1

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      What’s the point of taking a -12 for a bench boost? That just takes away the whole point of using it, no?

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      You've failed to mention what you're doing to cause the -12.

      Open Controls
      1. tom_p77
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Salah > Barnes
        Antonio > Kane
        Mitchell > Digne
        Dallas > Targett

        Open Controls
    3. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wrong

      Open Controls
  9. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    How was Gundo’s positioning and threat ... should we be concerned with his role and points expectations?

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      He was plenty advanced - had a couple of very good situations

      Open Controls
      1. Chrisitis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Less advanced with jesus/aguero/sterling up top?

        Open Controls
    2. Chrisitis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I hope so..
      Non owner
      He scored with kdb but got explosive without kdb

      Open Controls
  10. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Martinez, Pope
    Cancelo, Stones, Mee, Coufal, Kilman
    Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Gundo, Raphinha
    DCL, Ings, Bamford

    1) Grealish > Son
    2) Pope, Ings > Sanchez, Kane (-4)
    3) Grealish, Ings > Barnes, Kane (-4)

    Open Controls
  11. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    So when does Sterling’s 1000 Baps get added for his winning goak? Corrr unthought after two mins this is when he finally repays my patience.

    Open Controls
  12. Daniel - WC Active
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    My bench is Martinez Soucek Stones Tarkowski.

    Should I have played the BB? I considered but didn't play it the end

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      No. Correct not to play.

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      no

      Open Controls
  13. HellasLEAF
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    So Cavani will play then, and Ings blanked his first match.

    Looking like a ripe waste of transfer that..

    Cavani will outscore Ings easily imo now.

    Open Controls
    1. Zilla
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Huh? Cavani not in suqad.

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 11 Years
        just now

        oh? I read last night report looked fit for selection. Thanks for confirming cheers.

        Still annoyed by Ings though

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cavani?

      Not in the squad?

      Open Controls
    3. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Did I miss something?

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I don’t follow you- Cavani not in squad and Ings game to play?

      Open Controls
  14. Bushwhacker
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    James starting ; muchos dives and Penandes haul incoming

    Open Controls
  15. slove
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Grealish and Ings to which combination of Kane or DCL , Son or Barnes (have money for any combo)

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Gowiththeflow
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    How many hits you considered as maximum acceptable to use BB in GW26?

    Open Controls
    1. Lukakuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      2, but if the hits are for the sole purpose of BB it doesn't make too much sense imo

      Open Controls
  17. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    My team:

    Areola
    Stones-Mee-Cresswell-Dallas
    Salah-Fernandes-Son
    Barnes-Bamford-Ings

    Johnstone-Soucek-Cancelo-Gundogan

    With Barnes a no-show, am I correct in saying that Cancelo is the autosub?

    Open Controls
  18. Daniel - WC Active
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Antonio you beaty juhuuuu

    Open Controls
  19. Lukakuna
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Funny article on GrealishGate, headline says out for about a month, the quote says he's hopefully back for Leeds

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/56147920

    Open Controls
  20. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Come on Bruno!

    Open Controls
  21. Babelcopter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    sold Mee, Pope, Sterling, Antonio and DCL.. Areola, Salah, Dallas, Bamford and Ings in.. Feels bad man..

    Open Controls
  22. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Do you think it's worth to hold Raphinha and Dallas until gw29 but bench them in gw28 and gw29?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      *benct them in gw27 and gw28

      Open Controls
  23. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    A, B or C?

    A)
    Mee to Holgate
    Raphina to Barnes
    Bamford to DCL (-8)

    B)
    Mee to Soyuncu
    Raphina to Barnes (-4)

    C)
    Mee to Digne
    Bamford to DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C also - 4

      Open Controls

