100 free tickets to FanTeam’s €12.5k Weekly Monster event to be won by Scout readers

We’ve got 100 free tickets to give away to Fantasy Football Scout users for FanTeam’s €12,500 Weekly Monster.

This is a tournament that essentially gives Fantasy managers the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for nine specified upcoming Gameweek 26 matches and win big if their players produce the goods.

The outright winner is set to take home €1,500 (£1,350.00), with prizes awarded down to 1,437th place.

Entries cost €2 normally but entry is free for new FanTeam customers.

And for those of you already signed up to FanTeam, we are giving away 100 free tickets for this event.

Simply email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk by 23:00 GMT on Friday 26 February with the subject line ‘FanTeam’. Please provide your FanTeam ID/user name when doing so.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 26

GOALKEEPER

A trip to Leeds isn’t the easiest test but Emiliano Martinez has kept seven clean sheets on the road this season and at the very least should rack up the save points at Elland Road. The fact that he’s the fifth-cheapest goalkeeper in this FanTeam event is also a big factor.

DEFENDERS

The creativity offered by assist merchants Lucas Digne and Trent Alexander-Arnold makes their picks self-explanatory but they can’t all be premium purchases given that we’re on a budget, so we’re hoping for a dour stalemate at the Hawthorns this weekend. Five clean sheets in seven for the Seagulls raises hopes for another shut-out for wing-back Joel Veltman, while Sam Allardyce may be ever-so-slowly turning the ship around in the Midlands following the goalless draw at Burnley last weekend. Kyle Bartley, who has popped up with the odd goal this season, is our bargain-bin selection.

MIDFIELDERS

Raphinha has 10 attacking returns in his last 12 outings, while a resurgent Gareth Bale has four in three in all competitions and was a game-changer when he was introduced at West Ham last weekend. A rest in midweek should see the Welshman start against Burnley. It’s more the opposition that leads us to pick Mohamed Salah but even in Liverpool’s current slump, the Egyptian still has four goals in his last five games.

FORWARDS

Two goals in two for Richarlison and a cheaper price tag than Dominic Calvert-Lewin sees the Brazilian make the cut for Everton’s clash with an out-of-sorts Southampton. Ollie Watkins is cheaper still and is up against a Leeds defence that can self-combust at a moment’s notice. Those two more affordable picks allow us to splurge our remaining budget on Harry Kane, who has eight goals in 10 against Burnley.

75k EVENT

For those Fantasy managers looking for an even bigger prize pool, FanTeam have a €75k Weekly Monster event running simultaneously in Gameweek 26.

The rules and scoring system are the same as the €12,500 Weekly Monster event, with entries costing €20.

ENTER YOUR TEAM HERE

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double points, as usual.

For a more detailed rundown of the rules, click the above image to enlarge.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 26 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT ELSE FANTEAM HAS TO OFFER

  LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Veltman or Burn mode nailed..?

    LewanGOALski
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      *more

    Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Burn

  Bene_the_horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is Ings to DCL for a -4 worth it?

    Werner Bremen
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes

      JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I endorse the above comment.

    pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Just been looking at Southampton defensive record.

      Even when you strip out the 9-0 it is woeful since the turn of the year. This is not a blip! Add in WBA and you're looking at a fairly probable 4 or 5 goals for Everton over the 2 games.

  Weeb Kakashi
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Pick one on FH

    A Gundo
    B Bertrand Traore
    C M. Pereira

    Have Ederson and Stones. Ideally A would be the ideal choice.... But i am worried about him starting only one game. Traore is now more nailed and Villa should score in both the games. Thoughts??

    Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

    Jellyfish
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Traore scoring in both games is a bit optimistic I'd say

      Weeb Kakashi
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Villa* to score in both. Better fixtures and more likely to start both was my reasoning tbh!

    JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of your team. Otherwise we're just playing pin the tail on the donkey.

  Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Kane tc let’s goooo

  Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best option out of these on wildcard?

    A) Digne, Burn & Struijk
    B) Pereira, White & Struijk
    C) Reguilon, White & Burn

    4th & 5th defenders are there to fill up GW29 numbers.

    Weeb Kakashi
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Tough. Have gone with all 3 (Reg Digne and Ricardo on FH)

      If planning for 29 then Reguilon id say.

      Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah makes sense on FH to get them as differentials but I still prefer my double City def.

        Weeb Kakashi
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          I have maintained the double city defence with Ederson and Stones.

          Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            You should have a great week!
            Great value in defence for this gameweek.

            Weeb Kakashi
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Cheers!! One more thing... If Digne gets a 28 then he could be the one to get for you.

              Weeb Kakashi
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                *DGW28

    Amey
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hi Karan !
      B looks cool to me.

      You have BB left ?

      Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hey Amey! How's it going?

        Yes I have BB left but I have no idea when and how I'm going to use it. This season is just not made for the BB chip.

        Amey
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm doing well hopefully you're same.
          What I'm thinking about is playing WC this GW & BB 27/28.
          Leicester Villa Everton Brighton WBA all have great fixtures in 28 (possible DGW also) hence I'm thinking that.
          Created a draft in my mind: haven't tried Money wise but it must be close

          Martinez Pickford
          Cancelo Dias Periera Targett Dunk
          Salah Bruno Gundogan Barnes Periera
          DCL Kane Bamford

          BB in 28 is possible with this.

    Skymonkey
        12 mins ago

        B, Leicester have good fixtures for defence

        Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah fixtures look good but I'm a bit worried about rotation for Pereira.

    nn11
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Is it worth BB when you have 5 players with only 1 game?

      Do I Not Like Orange
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Depends on the game. Realistically you're not going to end up with another DGW this season where you have fewer SGW players.

    Zladan
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Antonio to Watkins (-4)?

      Skymonkey
          just now

          Yep

      AC Me Rollin'
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Martínez
        Cancelo / Dallas / Mee
        Raphinha / Son / Salah / Fernandes / Gündogan
        Bamford / Calvert-Lewin

        Fabianski / Ings / Mitchell / Coufal

        A) Raphina > Barnes
        B) Ings > Kane + Raphina > Lookman (-4)
        C) Ings > Vardy + Coufal > Söyüncü (-4)

        Which option is looking the best?

      Slurpy
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Martinez (Areola)
        Shaw Mee Stones ( Lowton ,Dallas)
        Barnes Rasford Bruno (TC) Sterling Raph
        Bamford Watkins (Ings)

        Still trying to get more opinions really stuck here , team scored 122 last week with BB so some hard sells.

        Ings to DCL
        or
        Kane in for a -4? And how would you do it? (1.1m ITB)

      Rinseboy
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Foden or Dias for last man city spot?

        Open Controls
        drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Dias

      vincentwsho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        On a WC and may bench boost in 27 or 28... which do you prefer below?

        A) Stones + Dias + Soyuncu + Salisu
        B) L.Thomas + Cancelo + Dias + Salisu
        C) Cancelo + Stones + Vestergaard + L.Thomas

      Coaly
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Best move?

        a) Rashford to Sterling
        b) Rashford Brewster to Jorginho Kane -4

        TC on DCL at the moment but would consider Kane if I go for that option

        Jorginho I expect to play both, seems favoured by Tuchel and on pens. However could start Bamford over him

        Skymonkey
            just now

            Don't transfer Rashford out IMO. But I would get Kane, so do B. I don't think Jorginho should be relied on at all vs MUN and LIV. They don't concede too many pens.

        PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Have a feeling TC on Kane is gonna end up like Sane and Mane with Kane cming off injured after 15mins

          drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            mane tc last year was painful, will tc kane or dcl this season so hopefully a haul this time around

          Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            LoL

        My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I have 3.0m itb. Will bench boost Sanchez, White, Dallas, JWP just to get it out of the way.
          JWP to Barnes or Son for a hit?

        drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Dias or Digne ? got cancelo

          Spiritof99
              11 mins ago

              Id go Dias

              JohnnyRev7
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Agreed.

          Spiritof99
              15 mins ago

              Who scores more this GW :
              A) Salah Bamford Antonio
              B) James Kane DCL (-8)

              Skymonkey
                  9 mins ago

                  B defo. But by 8? Idk about that.

                  Spiritof99
                      5 mins ago

                      Tough one. Cheers!

                      Oldie99
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        FWIW there is every chance Salah does something mental with his 2 games and although i would want Kane in, i wouldnt want Salah out for -4

                        Defo get DCL in

                Oldie99
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Hello,

                  Would you do this -4 to get to 22 games this week? Also probably TC:ing Son.

                  Lookman & Ings --> Barnes & Watkins

                  Johnstone
                  Digne Stones Cancelo Targett
                  Salah Fernandes Barnes* Son(TRIPLE)
                  Watkins* DCL(VTC)

                  JohnnyRev7
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I don't think TC Son is the way to go in DGW26. But I could be wrong.

                    Be your own man and make your own decisions.

                    Good luck whoever you choose!

                    Oldie99
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Fair enough, Barnes and Watkins worth a -4 though yes?

                nn11
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Who scores more:
                  A) Antonio and Sterling
                  B) Kane and Gundo (-8)
                  C) DCL and Gundo (-8)

                  Thanks!

                Weeb Kakashi
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Is Triple Spurs on FH a stretch too far??
                  (Kane Son Reguilon)
                  Playing by the fixtures it looks fine.

                  Oldie99
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Seems reasonable but can you afford all the other "must haves"?

                    Salah Bruno tripleCity DCL

                PogBruno
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  When are you planning to use the TC if not his week?

