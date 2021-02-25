100 free tickets to FanTeam’s €12.5k Weekly Monster event to be won by Scout readers

Sponsored by FanTeam

We’ve got 100 free tickets to give away to Fantasy Football Scout users for FanTeam’s €12,500 Weekly Monster.

This is a tournament that essentially gives Fantasy managers the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for nine specified upcoming Gameweek 26 matches and win big if their players produce the goods.

The outright winner is set to take home €1,500 (£1,350.00), with prizes awarded down to 1,437th place.

Entries cost €2 normally but entry is free for new FanTeam customers.

And for those of you already signed up to FanTeam, we are giving away 100 free tickets for this event.

Simply email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk by 23:00 GMT on Friday 26 February with the subject line ‘FanTeam’. Please provide your FanTeam ID/user name when doing so.

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 26

GOALKEEPER

A trip to Leeds isn’t the easiest test but Emiliano Martinez has kept seven clean sheets on the road this season and at the very least should rack up the save points at Elland Road. The fact that he’s the fifth-cheapest goalkeeper in this FanTeam event is also a big factor.

DEFENDERS

The creativity offered by assist merchants Lucas Digne and Trent Alexander-Arnold makes their picks self-explanatory but they can’t all be premium purchases given that we’re on a budget, so we’re hoping for a dour stalemate at the Hawthorns this weekend. Five clean sheets in seven for the Seagulls raises hopes for another shut-out for wing-back Joel Veltman, while Sam Allardyce may be ever-so-slowly turning the ship around in the Midlands following the goalless draw at Burnley last weekend. Kyle Bartley, who has popped up with the odd goal this season, is our bargain-bin selection.

MIDFIELDERS

Raphinha has 10 attacking returns in his last 12 outings, while a resurgent Gareth Bale has four in three in all competitions and was a game-changer when he was introduced at West Ham last weekend. A rest in midweek should see the Welshman start against Burnley. It’s more the opposition that leads us to pick Mohamed Salah but even in Liverpool’s current slump, the Egyptian still has four goals in his last five games.

FORWARDS

Two goals in two for Richarlison and a cheaper price tag than Dominic Calvert-Lewin sees the Brazilian make the cut for Everton’s clash with an out-of-sorts Southampton. Ollie Watkins is cheaper still and is up against a Leeds defence that can self-combust at a moment’s notice. Those two more affordable picks allow us to splurge our remaining budget on Harry Kane, who has eight goals in 10 against Burnley.

75k EVENT

For those Fantasy managers looking for an even bigger prize pool, FanTeam have a €75k Weekly Monster event running simultaneously in Gameweek 26.

The rules and scoring system are the same as the €12,500 Weekly Monster event, with entries costing €20.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double points, as usual.

For a more detailed rundown of the rules, click the above image to enlarge.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 26 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

