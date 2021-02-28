68
Dugout Discussion February 28

Rare start for Adrian as Alisson sits out Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 26 opener

68 Comments
Two out-of-sorts sides meet in the last of five Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 19:15 GMT.

Liverpool are in particularly woeful nick, sitting in the bottom three for form when Premier League sides are filtered by their last six, eight and ten matches.

The Reds have kept only one clean sheet this calendar year.

The good news for Jurgen Klopp’s side is that they are taking on a team that are rock-bottom of the division and who have lost 20 of their 25 league games this season.

Even the Blades have won more matches than the reigning champions in 2021, however.

Klopp has made two enforced changes to the side beaten in the Merseyside derby at Anfield last time out.

Alisson (£5.9m), absent following the tragic death of his father this week, is replaced by Adrian (£4.2m) between the posts, with Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) covering for the injured Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) at centre-half.

Academy goalkeepers Jakub Ojrzynski and Liam Hughes are among the substitutes, along with the fit-again James Milner (£5.3m).

Diogo Jota (£6.6m) had been on the cusp of a comeback but doesn’t make the matchday squad due to illness.

There are two changes for Sheffield United following their defeat by Fulham, with Oliver Norwood (£4.5m) coming in for the injured Chris Basham (£4.6m) in midfield and David McGoldrick (£5.2m) replacing Billy Sharp (£5.5m) up top.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Ampadu, Jagielka, Bryan, Baldock, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Liverpool XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

  1. MoSalad
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Salah TCers unite

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Come onnn

      Open Controls
  2. Pukki Party
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Barnes to Jota would have been great

    Open Controls
  3. mojoindojo
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    1-1 with no Salah please

    Open Controls
  4. mojoindojo
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Keep Sterling for next week or get rid?

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Another dgw, may as well keep
      Ster owner by the way

      Open Controls
    2. Citytilidie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      In same boat, might just straight swap him for KDB

      Open Controls
  5. JT11fc
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wheres that fella who got Bale in haha saw him yesterday

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      The 12th Man I think it was

      Open Controls
    2. GoonerSteve
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      I was thinking the same. Thought he was mental to do that but what a result!

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Insane

        Open Controls
    3. Bank$y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I captained Bale

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        What is your team's ID number?

        Open Controls
        1. Bank$y
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Couldn't post a pic but check my tweet @banksyfpl

          Open Controls
    4. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Me? haha

      Open Controls
  6. GROBARI
      16 mins ago

      1-3 end here

      Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Right going into hiding, see you at 9

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Haha, I’ve just put something similar 🙂

        Open Controls
    • Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Do Liverpool have a defence? Weak keeper, centre backs and midfield. Presumanly Trent and Robbo have to cover now

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        just now

        First time fielding two "real" centre backs since november

        Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      LMS safety score currently 37

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Any way you could run a plate competition next season starting week 20 and only open to those already out?

        Looking for a way to keep my interest in the season alive and I appear to be a second half of the season player

        Open Controls
    • Gazwaz80
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Time to hide behind the sofa...

      Open Controls
    • ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      shows how far Liverpool have fallen that many of us did not C / TC Salah in DGW with Sheff U

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        So true. I have a feeling I may regret it.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Some do.

        About 65,000 people i think.

        Open Controls
      3. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Half a team, half the confidence

        Open Controls
    • GROBARI
        12 mins ago

        Save from Adrian. What?

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Offside

          Open Controls
          1. GROBARI
              1 min ago

              I know,but i am suprised by that save

              Open Controls
              1. Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                just now

                How so? Adrian is a great shot stopper

                Open Controls
        2. Bank$y
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Point check so far for non Salah owners?

          Open Controls
        3. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          111,134 already transferred Barnes out. Lingard making the way in.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Blanks in 28!

            Open Controls
            1. GoonerSteve
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              game in 29 though.

              Open Controls
            2. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Forgot about that.

              Open Controls
        4. Vazza
            11 mins ago

            Any TAA or Robbo owners here?

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              So last season

              Open Controls
          • HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Guess the best replacement for Grealish was not Harvey Barnes...

            Who is next in line??

            Open Controls
            1. Rondon9
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              El Ghazi

              Open Controls
            2. Leaf
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              10 mins ago

              Grealish

              Open Controls
            3. Vazza
                9 mins ago

                CKDB if fit

                Open Controls
              • GoonerSteve
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                Will Grealish be back soon?

                Open Controls
                1. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Who knows if we’ll find out before next deadline

                  Open Controls
              • thewakka
                  just now

                  Grealish if fit, otherwise I say Saka

                  Open Controls
              • El Fenomeno R9
                • 5 Years
                10 mins ago

                Nice ball,take her home Mo

                Open Controls
              • HM2
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                9 mins ago

                Best barnes replacement under 9.5m that plays in 29:

                A) Son
                B) Bale
                C) Lingard

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. Limbo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Limbo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

                  Open Controls
                  1. Forever In Our Shadow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    You need to remove that piece of pizza from under your A button.

                    Open Controls
              • Pep Roulette
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                What a save

                Open Controls
                1. Bushwhacker
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  This is a great summary of Liverpools fortune of late

                  Open Controls
              • Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                What a miss Salah

                Open Controls
              • Hybrid.power
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Please Mo. Don't let me down.

                Open Controls
              • Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                Great save

                Open Controls
              • Forever In Our Shadow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                Just about to stick pins in my eyes as I think it is less painful than watching with no Pool.

                Open Controls
              • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                did the commentator say salah was playing wing back?

                Open Controls
                1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Yes he did

                  Open Controls
              • Slitherene
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Why didn't Saka not play?

                Open Controls
                1. Slitherene
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Did*

                  Open Controls
                2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Wasn't fit

                  Open Controls
                3. mojoindojo
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Fatigue

                  Open Controls
                4. Fred54
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Rest, carrying minor injury.

                  Open Controls
                5. Would Ed Woodward
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Rested, Arteta said he was tired after the Europa, he's played a lot.

                  Open Controls
              • g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Are Cancelo sellers buying Stone or Dias, seems harsh as all can warm the bench?

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  They aren't here. Casuals selling him.

                  Open Controls
                2. jomikijiq
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  KDB

                  Open Controls
              • Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Salah RWB 😆

                Open Controls
                1. Forever In Our Shadow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  If true, great news for non owners like me.

                  Open Controls
              • George Agdgdgwngo
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Barnes to who?

                Will FH29 1.5itb

                Open Controls

