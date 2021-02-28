Rare start for Adrian as Alisson sits out Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 26 opener

Two out-of-sorts sides meet in the last of five Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 19:15 GMT.

Liverpool are in particularly woeful nick, sitting in the bottom three for form when Premier League sides are filtered by their last six, eight and ten matches.

The Reds have kept only one clean sheet this calendar year.

The good news for Jurgen Klopp’s side is that they are taking on a team that are rock-bottom of the division and who have lost 20 of their 25 league games this season.

Even the Blades have won more matches than the reigning champions in 2021, however.

Klopp has made two enforced changes to the side beaten in the Merseyside derby at Anfield last time out.

Alisson (£5.9m), absent following the tragic death of his father this week, is replaced by Adrian (£4.2m) between the posts, with Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) covering for the injured Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) at centre-half.

Academy goalkeepers Jakub Ojrzynski and Liam Hughes are among the substitutes, along with the fit-again James Milner (£5.3m).

Diogo Jota (£6.6m) had been on the cusp of a comeback but doesn’t make the matchday squad due to illness.

There are two changes for Sheffield United following their defeat by Fulham, with Oliver Norwood (£4.5m) coming in for the injured Chris Basham (£4.6m) in midfield and David McGoldrick (£5.2m) replacing Billy Sharp (£5.5m) up top.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Ampadu, Jagielka, Bryan, Baldock, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Liverpool XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

