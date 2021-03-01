435
Dugout Discussion March 1

Calvert-Lewin and Allan start as Hasenhüttl benches McCarthy

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) makes a much-anticipated return to the Everton starting line-up as they host Southampton in Double Gameweek 26.

The forward missed each of the Toffees last two matches through injury and featured only as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win at Liverpool last time out.

Back in the side from the off tonight, Calvert-Lewin comes into Double Gameweek 26 captained by 8.7% of the top 10k.

His last Premier League start produced his third double-digit haul of the campaign in a 3-3 draw against Manchester United, although the forward’s Gameweek 6 trip to Southampton resulted in his first blank of the 2020/21 campaign.

Calvert-Lewin backers will no doubt have half an eye on the Everton midfield tonight considering that James Rodríguez (£7.7m) misses out and remains without a full 90 minute outing in the Premier League since Gameweek 21.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) is tasked with the number 10 role again at Goodison Park although there is still a boost deeper in the midfield with Allan‘s (£5.2m) first league start since Gameweek 13.

Lucas Digne (£6.2m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) are either side of Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Michael Keane (£5.1m) in the back-four while Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) makes a third successive start.

Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhüttl has made a brave call for Southampton’s trip north.

Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) misses out on the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 17 when he was injured for the 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) comes in for just his second Premier League start of the season, supported by a back-four with Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) at right full-back.

With Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) out for the season with an ankle fracture, winger Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) occupies a central-midfield role alongside James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m).

Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) and Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) provide the width either side of Danny Ings (£8.4m) and Che Adams (£5.8m).

Double Gameweek 26 line-ups…

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Gomes, Allan, Doucouré; Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Southampton XI: Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bednarek; Djenepo, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams, Ings.

Double Gameweek 26 so far…

435 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fedolefan
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Richarlison you garbage pick, thank you for the trickle of points since GW24

    
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I had him, but jumped ship 🙁

      
  2. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    My draft team has Richarlison, Bale, KDB, Johnstone, AWB, Rudiger, Robbo....

    Its going to double my actual team's score at this point

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Draft teams are where picks we are too scared to go for, go.

      
  3. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Everton don't want to attack

    
  4. VaVaVoom14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Do we reckon Kdb starts against wolves?

    
    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes.

      
    2. The Point About It Is
      • 8 Years
      just now

      yep

      
  5. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pickford will get max BAPS for the amount of passes he's had

    
  6. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    I'm very worried about how many touches Pickford is getting. It's only a matter of time before he doesn't something stupid.

    
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Weird that wasn't a pen as Adams fell over Godfrey like DCL over Trent.

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Refs always favour the bigger Merseyside teams.

      
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Not a Chelsea fan talking after yesterday’s events

        
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      That wasn’t a pen either

      
  8. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Has the ref watch stopped?

    
    1. Syd.
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Peter Walton works for BT

      
  9. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Halftime topic:

    What’s the point of linos nowadays anyway?

    
    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      For show.

      
    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      good alternative to wood floors

      
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Beat me to it 🙂

        
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          And me 🙂

          
          1. tiger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            It was set up nicely, was just a case of who got there first for the tap in 😀

            
            1. sminkypinky
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              😀

              
      2. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Zingooo

        
    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Stop the kitchen floor getting wet 😉

      
    4. Syd.
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Means its easy to clean the kitchen floor

      
    5. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep the flag selling industry afloat.

      
    6. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      To confuse the situation. Or to let United score goals that go out of play.

      
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Linseman in Hammers game was too busy sucking off Ole to notice that ball left the stadium.

        
    7. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Any other flooring alternatives ?

      
  10. GROBARI
      3 mins ago

      DCL you garbage TC,do something

      
      1. Syd.
        • 11 Years
        just now

        TC always lived among the garbage

        
    • el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Another year another TC chip wasted, DCL is getting nothing tonight.
      Lethargic Everton, happy to ride out 1-0...
      Hope they get punished.

      
      1. CrouchDown
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        1 quarter of his games in.

        Get a grip

        
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I've seen enough to know that DCL is not scoring tonight.

          
      2. dogtanion
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah that last few mins of nervously passing around the back almost made me projectile vomit. 2 pointer for DCL confirmed.

        
      3. GROBARI
          just now

          I had KDB TC last year,that was first GW after Covid break. He gave me 40+ pionts that GW. The only good TC :/

          
        • Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Mane last season?

          At least DCL made it to HT 😆

          
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Mane and Sane last two.

            
      4. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Which is the better sub;

        A) Salah --> KDB(c)
        B) Barnes --> Lingard (Kane captain)

        
        1. Syd.
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          
        2. GROBARI
            just now

            Long term B

            

        