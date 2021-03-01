Calvert-Lewin and Allan start as Hasenhüttl benches McCarthy

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) makes a much-anticipated return to the Everton starting line-up as they host Southampton in Double Gameweek 26.

The forward missed each of the Toffees last two matches through injury and featured only as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win at Liverpool last time out.

Back in the side from the off tonight, Calvert-Lewin comes into Double Gameweek 26 captained by 8.7% of the top 10k.

His last Premier League start produced his third double-digit haul of the campaign in a 3-3 draw against Manchester United, although the forward’s Gameweek 6 trip to Southampton resulted in his first blank of the 2020/21 campaign.

🗨️ | @MrAncelotti provides an update on why Tom Davies, @jamesdrodriguez, Seamus Coleman and Robin Olsen will miss #EVESOU. pic.twitter.com/Mseh7Sly7V — Everton (@Everton) March 1, 2021

Calvert-Lewin backers will no doubt have half an eye on the Everton midfield tonight considering that James Rodríguez (£7.7m) misses out and remains without a full 90 minute outing in the Premier League since Gameweek 21.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) is tasked with the number 10 role again at Goodison Park although there is still a boost deeper in the midfield with Allan‘s (£5.2m) first league start since Gameweek 13.

Lucas Digne (£6.2m) and Mason Holgate (£4.8m) are either side of Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Michael Keane (£5.1m) in the back-four while Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) makes a third successive start.

Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhüttl has made a brave call for Southampton’s trip north.

Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) misses out on the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 17 when he was injured for the 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Fraser Forster (£4.0m) comes in for just his second Premier League start of the season, supported by a back-four with Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) at right full-back.

With Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) out for the season with an ankle fracture, winger Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) occupies a central-midfield role alongside James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m).

Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) and Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) provide the width either side of Danny Ings (£8.4m) and Che Adams (£5.8m).

Double Gameweek 26 line-ups…

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Gomes, Allan, Doucouré; Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Southampton XI: Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Salisu, Bednarek; Djenepo, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams, Ings.

Double Gameweek 26 so far…

