Richarlison’s scoring run continues as Calvert-Lewin blanks against Saints

Everton 1-0 Southampton

Goals: Richarlison (£7.9m)

Richarlison (£7.9m) Assists: Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m)

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) Bonus points: Michael Keane x3 (£5.1m), Richarlison x2, Sigurdsson x1

THE OTHER GUY

Richarlison (£7.9m) is quietly emerging as Everton’s chief goal threat, adding his fifth goal of the season against Southampton.

The Brazilian has now found the net in each of his last three Premier League outings, none of his colleagues matching that tally over the same period.

Admittedly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) was absent for one-and-a-half of those but his backers will not have particularly enjoyed his role on Monday night.

While he was deployed in a front-two alongside Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin was more of a hold-up man than a target for Everton’s attacks.

With Southampton often shifting into a three-man defence at Goodison Park, Carlo Ancelotti had Calvert-Lewin drift wide to go one-on-one with Mohammed Salisu (£4.3m).

The mid-priced forward performed the task admirably, causing Southampton’s centre-back a long list of problems, they were just too far away from the dangerous areas Calvert-Lewin’s captainers wanted to see him in.

He even managed to assist the assister for Everton’s opener in the first half, winning two headers against Salisu before lining Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) up to slot Richarlison in for his goal.

There were some ‘nearly moments’ for Calvert-Lewin on the rare occasions that Everton pumped balls into the box for him.

Richarlison slid him into the box in the fifth minute only for Fraser Forster (£4.0m) to win the foot-race and clear the ball out with long, sweeping arms.

And in the 58th minute, Calvert-Lewin was inches from connecting with a ball into the box during the second phase of a free-kick.

In the 86th minute, Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.2m) found himself with the opportunity to square for an unmarked Calvert-Lewin at the back-post but could not find his colleague. Other than that, he had mostly scraps to feed on.

SORRY SAINTS

A first start since Gameweek 13 for Allan (£5.2m) helped Everton maintain control of midfield for large portions of Monday night.

With the Brazilian operating in a three-man central trio alongside Doucouré and André Gomes (£5.3m), the Toffees seriously limited Southampton’s ability to do damage going forward.

It is also worth highlighting that two of Everton’s six clean sheets this season have come in Allan’s last three Premier League starts.

Still, it has not gone unnoticed how dreary Southampton’s attack has been of late.

Their Monday-night blank means the Saints, who did not muster a shot on target at Goodison Park until the 89th minute, have four goals across their last six matches, the second-worst in the division over the same period.

That bodes well for defensive assets set to face Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men between now and Gameweek 31, which includes Sheffield United, Manchester City, Brighton, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

Line-up lessons

Everton were without James Rodríguez (£7.7m), Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) and Tom Davies (£5.2m) against Southampton.

Ancelotti revealed before kick-off that each of them picked up training-ground knocks sufficient to earn a rest with an eye on their second Double Gameweek 26 fixture, a trip to West Bromwich Albion on Thursday.

“They had little problems in training this week so I prefer to give them a rest for the next game. We have a busy schedule, we play again on Thursday, but they will recover soon. They are really light problems.” – Carlo Ancelotti

As mentioned, Davies’ absence was mitigated with Allan’s return to the side, while Sigurdsson operated at number 10 in a 4-3-1-2 formation behind Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhüttl benched the out-of-form Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) for the first time in the Premier League this season, the shot-stopper only previously missing the Gameweek 17 win over Liverpool due to injury.

With Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) out for the season, wide-man Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) had to sit in central midfield alongside James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m).

And the Saints’ ongoing shortages at right-back were laid bare by a second-half substitution. Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) started in that position but, when Hasenhüttl introduced Nathan Tella (£4.3m) for the struggling Salisu, he moved to centre-back and winger Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) took over the wide defensive role.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Gomes (Iwobi 87′), Allan, Doucouré; Sigurdsson; Richarlison (J King 90+1′), Calvert-Lewin.

Southampton XI: Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Salisu (Tella 62′), Bednarek; Djenepo, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond (Watts 88′); Adams (N’Lundulu 77′), Ings.

Double Gameweek 26 so far…

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT