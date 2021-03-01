379
Scout Notes March 1

Richarlison’s scoring run continues as Calvert-Lewin blanks against Saints

379 Comments
Everton 1-0 Southampton

  • Goals: Richarlison (£7.9m)
  • Assists: Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m)
  • Bonus points: Michael Keane x3 (£5.1m), Richarlison x2, Sigurdsson x1

THE OTHER GUY

Richarlison (£7.9m) is quietly emerging as Everton’s chief goal threat, adding his fifth goal of the season against Southampton.

The Brazilian has now found the net in each of his last three Premier League outings, none of his colleagues matching that tally over the same period.

Admittedly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) was absent for one-and-a-half of those but his backers will not have particularly enjoyed his role on Monday night.

While he was deployed in a front-two alongside Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin was more of a hold-up man than a target for Everton’s attacks.

With Southampton often shifting into a three-man defence at Goodison Park, Carlo Ancelotti had Calvert-Lewin drift wide to go one-on-one with Mohammed Salisu (£4.3m).

The mid-priced forward performed the task admirably, causing Southampton’s centre-back a long list of problems, they were just too far away from the dangerous areas Calvert-Lewin’s captainers wanted to see him in.

He even managed to assist the assister for Everton’s opener in the first half, winning two headers against Salisu before lining Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) up to slot Richarlison in for his goal.

There were some ‘nearly moments’ for Calvert-Lewin on the rare occasions that Everton pumped balls into the box for him.

Richarlison slid him into the box in the fifth minute only for Fraser Forster (£4.0m) to win the foot-race and clear the ball out with long, sweeping arms.

And in the 58th minute, Calvert-Lewin was inches from connecting with a ball into the box during the second phase of a free-kick. 

In the 86th minute, Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.2m) found himself with the opportunity to square for an unmarked Calvert-Lewin at the back-post but could not find his colleague. Other than that, he had mostly scraps to feed on.

SORRY SAINTS

A first start since Gameweek 13 for Allan (£5.2m) helped Everton maintain control of midfield for large portions of Monday night.

With the Brazilian operating in a three-man central trio alongside Doucouré and André Gomes (£5.3m), the Toffees seriously limited Southampton’s ability to do damage going forward.

It is also worth highlighting that two of Everton’s six clean sheets this season have come in Allan’s last three Premier League starts.

Still, it has not gone unnoticed how dreary Southampton’s attack has been of late.

Their Monday-night blank means the Saints, who did not muster a shot on target at Goodison Park until the 89th minute, have four goals across their last six matches, the second-worst in the division over the same period.

That bodes well for defensive assets set to face Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men between now and Gameweek 31, which includes Sheffield United, Manchester City, Brighton, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

Line-up lessons

Everton were without James Rodríguez (£7.7m), Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) and Tom Davies (£5.2m) against Southampton.

Ancelotti revealed before kick-off that each of them picked up training-ground knocks sufficient to earn a rest with an eye on their second Double Gameweek 26 fixture, a trip to West Bromwich Albion on Thursday.

“They had little problems in training this week so I prefer to give them a rest for the next game. We have a busy schedule, we play again on Thursday, but they will recover soon. They are really light problems.” – Carlo Ancelotti

As mentioned, Davies’ absence was mitigated with Allan’s return to the side, while Sigurdsson operated at number 10 in a 4-3-1-2 formation behind Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Meanwhile, Ralph Hasenhüttl benched the out-of-form Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) for the first time in the Premier League this season, the shot-stopper only previously missing the Gameweek 17 win over Liverpool due to injury.

With Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) out for the season, wide-man Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) had to sit in central midfield alongside James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m).

And the Saints’ ongoing shortages at right-back were laid bare by a second-half substitution. Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) started in that position but, when Hasenhüttl introduced Nathan Tella (£4.3m) for the struggling Salisu, he moved to centre-back and winger Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) took over the wide defensive role. 

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Gomes (Iwobi 87′), Allan, Doucouré; Sigurdsson; Richarlison (J King 90+1′), Calvert-Lewin.

Southampton XI: Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Salisu (Tella 62′), Bednarek; Djenepo, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond (Watts 88′); Adams (N’Lundulu 77′), Ings.

Double Gameweek 26 so far…

Can we trust Gareth Bale as an FPL asset after his Double Gameweek 26 haul?
Injury concern for Martinez after latest double-digit haul

379 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Sterling better start tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Yeah I know.

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      He will

      Open Controls
    3. Neevesy
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      He will

      Open Controls
  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Can I get a score check please lads?

    Open Controls
    1. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      73 (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Pretty decent. What are your hopes?

        Open Controls
        1. Messiah Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Hoping for 100+ for the first time this season with 13 left to play

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            The odds of that not happening are basically zero. I’d say with a bit of luck and all 13 playing, you’ll be closer to 150 than 100.

            Open Controls
    2. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      30 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        What, how? Do share.

        Open Controls
        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          42(-12) lots of blanks, James, Cancelo, Sterling no shows

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            That’s bloody harsh.

            Open Controls
    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      56 13 to play ,small green

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Strange, so many bench boosts and TC’s and the scores just aren’t there.

        Open Controls
        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          9 got me 11
          other 6 got 45

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Oh my Lord.

            Open Controls
    4. michaelington
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      91

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Massive. Who were key?

        Open Controls
        1. michaelington
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Clean sheets key. Stones and Dias, Son and double Villa defence.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Just the basics gotten right then. Swapped out Stones for Sterling a few weeks back and it’s backfired.

            Open Controls
    5. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      63 -4

      Open Controls
    6. Vamos Los Celeste
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      89 15 to go.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        My goodness. 150 on the cards.

        Open Controls
        1. Vamos Los Celeste
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Hope the 2nd half is as good as this one.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Just 61 needed from 15 at 4.25 per player. With captain involved that should come home easily.

            Open Controls
            1. Vamos Los Celeste
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              a little more if Jorginho or one of Stones Gundo KDB benched.

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Why is that?

                Open Controls
                1. Vamos Los Celeste
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  We never know with Pep unfortunately.
                  Jorginho also can be benched again vs Liverpool.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Yeah I misinterpreted. Best of luck.

                    Open Controls
              2. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Ah I understand now.

                Open Controls
      2. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Winner!

        Open Controls
        1. Vamos Los Celeste
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Thanks Champion!

          Open Controls
    7. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      91 (-8), 13 to play (BB)

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        94 with Michael's BAPs

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          You got Keane. What a touch.

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Couldn't afford Digne 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              It’s like Ben Mee over Lowton in reverse.

              Open Controls
              1. Catastrophe
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Ha, yes. I picked Mee over Lowton for that 'double' too 😀

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  I just randomly picked without knowing he was playing further forward.

                  Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Proper score that.

        Open Controls
    8. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      69 and 10 to go. Awful.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Not bad going at all.

        Open Controls
      2. BaleKaneSon
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          92 (-4) with 12 to play using my bench boost.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Mental. 62 off 150.

            Open Controls
      3. elwardio
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        58 - 8

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Maybe about average but I assume you had a City player or two who didn’t play and will play the next to boost that.

          Open Controls
      4. FPLHaggis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        69(-4) 12 to go. Kane TC

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          So 125 is realistic then. Boom!

          Open Controls
          1. FPLHaggis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            I'd bite your arm off for that!

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Goal and an assist for Kane and that should be easy. Have a hoof if you like.

              Open Controls
      5. JBG
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        64 (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Who’s your capt?

          Open Controls
      6. Dwotle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        64 (-4)

        Open Controls
      7. DagheMunegu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        70 11 to go. No chip played

        Open Controls
        1. PogChamp
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Good score with no chips

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          59 mins ago

          Nice score.

          Open Controls
      8. Werner Bros
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        64, 13 to go

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          58 mins ago

          125 on the cards then.

          Open Controls
      9. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        67 (-4). 12 to play. Kane TC

        Up to 48k so far. Could’ve been higher if I hadn’t gone through with the Son out Barnes in move though!!!

        Need to attempt to stay up here for the next 10 or so GWs now though 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Oh Christ what a move.

          Open Controls
          1. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            47 mins ago

            The full move was:

            Ings, Son > Kane (TC), Barnes (-4)

            So not all bad, but one I need to at least halfway fully reverse!!

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              38 mins ago

              What on earth does half way fully mean? 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Don Kloppeone
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                33 mins ago

                Your equine ears must have missed the nuance 😉

                I meant that half of the transfer has to be fully reversed - ie Barnes back to Son probably!

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Yeah I for that. Ok ok I totally didn’t.

                  Open Controls
      10. PogChamp
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        A very disappointing 54. Sterling, Cancelo, Richarlison TC.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Richarlison did pretty well.

          Open Controls
          1. PogChamp
            • 9 Years
            59 mins ago

            Yeah his form is ok. Not such a punt really.

            Open Controls
        2. PogChamp
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          60 forgot to add baps. Got 24 points for Richarlison 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            57 mins ago

            There you go. Bosh.

            Open Controls
      11. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        30 (-8)

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Nooo, come on, really?

          Open Controls
          1. FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Yup. Was 130k before this week, think I’m about double that now. Need a helluva turnaround the second half of this gameweek. A Gundo hattie all assisted by Cancelo tomorrow would be a start

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              57 mins ago

              Blimey mate, sorry.

              Open Controls
      12. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        79 with a full set of 12 players still in the mix for the second half

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          53 mins ago

          Again a 150 is on the cards then. That’s a proper score mate.

          Open Controls
          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Anything over 125 would be great ... All swings on whether Martinez is fit and whether rotation hits the likes of Reguilon, Stones, Gundo or KDB really, the rest are quite solid

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              17 mins ago

              It’s weird, my main rival captained Martinez. But I really want him to do well, not because I own him too but because it was such a ballsy move and would be an incredible shame for him not to see such an intelligent pick muck up due to injury.

              Open Controls
      13. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I'm in decent shape.

        70 (-8) with 13 to play even with a Gundo (c) fail so far...

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          59 mins ago

          *12 to play. Forgot about bloody Barnes.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            54 mins ago

            I still haven’t a clue why I got him. A very un me kind of move.

            Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          55 mins ago

          What are your hopes Camzy? 130 ish is realistic.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            50 mins ago

            Tomorrow will let me know my ceiling. I'm not hopeful with Gundogan (c) but it's possible if he hauls double digits.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              49 mins ago

              You’re the first I’ve seen with him cap, but as you say, a cheeky little 10 plus and that’ll do very nicely.

              Open Controls
      14. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Wc wasted. 60 so far. Cancelo benched and Barnes injury not helping much.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          51 mins ago

          Who’s your captain?

          Open Controls
          1. Forever In Our Shadow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Kane.

            Open Controls
      15. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        70 minus 4. 9 to play. BRUNO tc

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          52 mins ago

          It’s all about Bruno now then. Palace is a proper fixture for him to get 10 plus, that’d whack you with an extra 30 straight off the bat.

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            49 mins ago

            Yep. That pen decision was crucial yesterday. Just over 6 K overall . Want to push on now. Still have wildcard and bench boost left.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              42 mins ago

              Oh really? Have you just struggled to identify a week to boost?

              Open Controls
              1. DA Minnion
                • 8 Years
                36 mins ago

                Toyed with the idea this week but would have had to take a minus 8 so wasn't worth it. Already had 9 double game week players so was no point wildcarding.Just waiting on the most opportune time.

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Well I’ll watch keenly to see what you do with it from here on in.

                  Open Controls
      16. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        52 mins ago

        67 (-4 incl TC Kane), 9 to go (no Barnes, 1x Leeds, assume Gundo plays)
        small green from 3,174 > 2,263
        pretty template team so small moves are all that are happening.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          50 mins ago

          Slow and steady wins the race. Top 1k around the corner. Kane heavily triple captained but you’ll rocket up against those without if he can get a 10 plus score.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            48 mins ago

            yep, big moves will be post 29 wc i think.
            first year playing will probably be my best ever!

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              41 mins ago

              Wow. It’s good that you identify that it’s not always this easy. First year I played I started in game week 5 and somehow finished 160k.

              Open Controls
      17. Gemma817
          48 mins ago

          76 (-4) with 12 to play, 11 actually as expecting another Dier no show.

          A (c) fail with Salah thus far. Changed from Kane to Salah last moment.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            40 mins ago

            I think you’ll have a very good week come the end.

            Open Controls
            1. Gemma817
                38 mins ago

                Cheers for the positivity all around. All the best wishes to you too!

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Cheers Gems

                  Open Controls
          2. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            36 mins ago

            67 with 10 to play.

            Open Controls
            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 9 Years
              23 mins ago

              Long list of replies here! 😀

              60 (-4) for me. 14 still to play, one of which is Brewster. I'll quietly celebrate if I get a measly point out of him... 😀

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                14 mins ago

                Always love your posts. I think you’ll be very unlucky to get less than 120

                Open Controls
          3. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            63 -8
            BB Mee/Pope/Dunk/Jorginho so not the best.. Hoping for a Burnley defensive masterclass vs Leicester... Fuming about Dunk Disallowed goal..

            Open Controls
          4. Mr Frost
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            67 (-20)

            8 to play

            Kane (TC)

            Open Controls
        • Messiah Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Who is everyone replacing Barnes with?

          Open Controls
          1. seanie3
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Trying to get in son or bale

            Open Controls
          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Haven’t a clue to be honest.

            Open Controls
          3. Werner Bros
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Struggling with this one

            Open Controls
          4. Soto Ayam
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Lingard

            Open Controls
          5. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            similarly no idea.
            i might hold off for a week and eat some $ loss

            other 7 attackers are good...
            salah, bruno, raph, gundo
            dcl, kane, bamford.

            maybe look to get in Son with a double move later on.

            Open Controls
          6. Neevesy
            • 4 Years
            52 mins ago

            Probs Grealish

            Open Controls
          7. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            33 mins ago

            Was Lingard but he can face his parent club so Tielemans, Foden or Jota (if match fit) are on my radar.

            Open Controls
            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Do you not already have 3 x Citeh?

              Open Controls
          8. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            28 mins ago

            Saka

            Open Controls
          9. G00LI0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            28 mins ago

            Lingard was an option but ruled him out because he is ineligible against United.

            Considering Bale/Son in on a double move after the next game week. Undecided on whether to hold off for a week or suck up a - 4 to do it next game week.

            Open Controls
          10. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            28 mins ago

            Traore

            Open Controls
        • threeputt
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Could do with Sterling, Cancelo & Foden starting tomorrow, a good chance of all 3 no ?

          Open Controls
          1. redsallstars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Yeah very likely all start having been benched last game

            Open Controls
        • Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          DCL TC fail. Season over 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Keeptrying
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            only 1 half of DGW gone

            Open Controls
          2. threeputt
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            at least you don't have the stress of picking right player right week like the rest of us still have to bear !

            Open Controls
          3. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Salah TC fail weeks ago

            Open Controls
        • elwardio
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Any suggestions for an all time FFS acronym XI (basically double barrelled players known in threads by initials)? So far players in the mix are

          DDG

          TAA VVD PVA

          VDV

          RVP JFH

          Open Controls
          1. threeputt
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            JWP ?

            Open Controls
            1. elwardio
              • 9 Years
              36 mins ago

              Fringe fantasy interest. He scored twice against villa this season though so I am biased against

              Open Controls
          2. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Morten Gamst Pedersen?

            Open Controls
            1. elwardio
              • 9 Years
              22 mins ago

              I never owned him but can recall him bring up there back in the day. Nice retro pick

              Open Controls
          3. threeputt
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            DCL

            Open Controls
            1. elwardio
              • 9 Years
              41 mins ago

              Has a promising career ahead of him but yet to achieve cult status IMO

              Open Controls
          4. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            ESR, SWP

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              46 mins ago

              KWP

              Open Controls
              1. elwardio
                • 9 Years
                39 mins ago

                Same as DCL needs to build on a promising start

                Open Controls
          5. Hy liverpool
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            KDB?

            Open Controls
            1. elwardio
              • 9 Years
              45 mins ago

              IN

              Open Controls
          6. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            PEA

            Open Controls
            1. elwardio
              • 9 Years
              42 mins ago

              Borderline

              Open Controls
          7. elwardio
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Hoping to beef up midfield as AOC SWP ESR RLC don’t cut the mustard

            AWB another option in defence but there must be more sognificant fantasy interests

            Open Controls
          8. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            John Obi Mikel?

            Open Controls
            1. elwardio
              • 9 Years
              40 mins ago

              Never prolific in terms of fantasy points

              Open Controls
          9. elwardio
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Update

            DDG

            TAA VVD PVA

            KDB VDV

            RVP JFH

            Open Controls
          10. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Kevin-Prince Boateng?

            Open Controls
          11. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            1 hour ago

            I have the final spot up front.Roque Santa Cruz.

            Open Controls
            1. elwardio
              • 9 Years
              20 mins ago

              Reminded me of Juan pablo angel somehow. Neither will make an all time XI unfortunately

              Open Controls
          12. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            59 mins ago

            Juan Antonio Reyes

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              40 mins ago

              *JAR

              Open Controls
              1. Royal5
                • 9 Years
                34 mins ago

                JAR was John Arne Riise

                Open Controls
                1. elwardio
                  • 9 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Yes an explosive selection he has a chance

                  Open Controls
          13. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            58 mins ago

            RVW - Ricky van Wolfwinkel

            Open Controls
            1. Royal5
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              !!!

              Open Controls
          14. Royal5
            • 9 Years
            57 mins ago

            RVW (RIcky van Wolfswinkel) I had high hopes for him years ago at Norwich.

            Open Controls
            1. elwardio
              • 9 Years
              35 mins ago

              With a name like that he should have had more flair!

              Open Controls
          15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            56 mins ago

            Ainsley Maitland Niles

            Open Controls
          16. D ✅
            • 9 Years
            51 mins ago

            HBA coming off the bench

            Open Controls
            1. elwardio
              • 9 Years
              30 mins ago

              Good suggestion he was a rogue fantasy asset blinking on most radars at one point

              Open Controls
          17. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            SON

            Open Controls
          18. STEP rOVERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Ruuuuuuuud Van Nistelrooy

            Open Controls
        • Sturridge Wars
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Would you downgrade DCL to a bench player and bring in Son for Barnes ? Would then play a 3-5-2

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            It's an option.

            See how this week plays out first.

            Open Controls
            1. Sturridge Wars
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Need to do it before price rise / drop

              Open Controls
          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            could also play DCL this week instead and just roll with Barnes till you figure it out.

            Open Controls
            1. Sturridge Wars
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Not against Chelsea’s defends nah. Son will destroy palace they are dreadful

              Open Controls
        • Burger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Who to bring in for Soucek?

          A. Lingard
          B. Raphinha

          Already have Bamford.

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. Dwotle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            I just had you for me dinner.
            Lingz sounds fun.

            Open Controls
          3. Messiah Hazard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Lingaard if you are chasing and don’t want to be template

            Open Controls
            1. Dwotle
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Don't think Raph is template though.

              Open Controls
        • Niho992
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          People selling DCL before DGW 28?

          Open Controls
          1. Messiah Hazard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            They had enough of his blanks I guess

            Open Controls
          2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Has that been announced mate??

            Open Controls
          3. Keeptrying
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            They will reverse the transfer when he scores vs West Brom 😉

            Open Controls
        • StayoutheSpiceZone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Predicted city team... here goes...

          Ederson
          Cancelo Stones Dias Laporte
          Rodri Gundo KDB
          Foden Jesus Sterling

          Open Controls
          1. HollywoodXI
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour ago

            I think one of the CBs will be rested.

            Open Controls
          2. Royal5
            • 9 Years
            1 hour ago

            I think Gundo and Stones will be benched.

            Open Controls
            1. StayoutheSpiceZone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              I reckon Pep just draws straws in the changing room - their squad is SO deep

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Haha or the players do rock, paper, scissors to see who sit ins the bench and who starts

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  *on the bench

                  Open Controls
          3. Messiah Hazard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            55 mins ago

            Stones would be benched I guess... Mahrez instead of Foden

            Open Controls
          4. D ✅
            • 9 Years
            55 mins ago

            Pep hates FPL

            Open Controls
          5. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            40 mins ago

            Hope you're right.

            Open Controls
          6. Neevesy
            • 4 Years
            37 mins ago

            I'd be happy as I have Ederson, Stones and Gundog

            Open Controls
            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Bernardo Silva is due a rest for sure. Pep barely played him in first few months of the season and now he barely ever is benched.
              I'd agree with that starting line-up, although I've a suspicion that Gundy might be benched...

              Open Controls
        • Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          mmm ... maybe I should not have sold Richarlison for DCL after all 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Sideways :-/

            Open Controls
            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour ago

              WC

              Open Controls
        • TimoTime
          • 1 Year
          1 hour ago

          Not sure what to do here, tempted to do nothing and roll the transfer?

          Martinez,
          Reguillon, Cancelo, Dias
          (G)undo, Bruno, Salah, Raphinha
          Kane, Bamford, Watkins

          Lloris, Shaw, Lowton, Barnes

          0ITB

          Feel like I can get away with not doing the Barnes transfer this week

          Been tempted to get KDB in for a -4 somehow and give him the TC?

          Open Controls
        • Hart-ake
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          Cancelo captain this week anyone?

          Open Controls
          1. Dwotle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            17 mins ago

            Still don't know if he'll play two.

            Open Controls
          2. gogs67
              1 min ago

              KDB

              Open Controls
          3. SB007
            • 3 Years
            1 hour ago

            80 with 12 to go

            Open Controls
          4. SB007
            • 3 Years
            59 mins ago

            Against wolves he will play strong team

            Open Controls
          5. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            57 mins ago

            Has a striker ever blanked in a game and got 3 BAPs?

            From memory I know there is KdB vs West Brom who blanked and got 2 BAPs and also Groß a few years ago getting 3 BAPs in a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

            Open Controls
            1. Wılly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              I'm sure Gross got 3 bonus in a 1-0 defeat

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Mental, wonder if it’s happened with strikers

                Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Can’t recall striker, Raphinha recently 2 BAPS

              Open Controls
          6. Flynny
            • 5 Years
            57 mins ago

            Evening....which of these options look best please Using? Using fts for gw29. Wildcard in 30 / 31

            A...save ft. Start raphinha. Reassess

            B....roll the dice.....Bruno to son (leave Barnes to rot on bench)

            Thanks

            Martinez
            Cancelo dias pereira (dallas coufal)
            Salah bruno Raphinha gundog (barnes)
            Kane dcl Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 mins ago

              B seems fun.

              But moving on from Bruno seems crazy given I'd want him back when I wc in gw31. Would love 0.5 value in that alone.

              Open Controls
              1. Flynny
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I'd lose value too.0.5m

                But the upside is pretty big....also a big risk of course

                Open Controls
          7. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            55 mins ago

            If I was John Stones I would be pretty annoyed if I were benched tomorrow night after scoring and keeping a clean sheet last game.

            Open Controls
            1. Neevesy
              • 4 Years
              47 mins ago

              Yup

              Open Controls
            2. Dwotle
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              42 mins ago

              Didn't Pep once bench Sterling after he bagged a hatty?

              Open Controls
              1. DA Minnion
                • 8 Years
                41 mins ago

                Sounds like something he would do.

                Open Controls
              2. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                38 mins ago

                Correct

                Open Controls
              3. Isco Disco
                • 3 Years
                just now

                From what I remember that was the most undeserving hatty I've ever seen

                Open Controls
            3. MMN
              • 7 Years
              36 mins ago

              But they conceded?

              Open Controls
              1. DA Minnion
                • 8 Years
                21 mins ago

                Oh . You're right. Sorry . Should be benched .lol.

                Open Controls
              2. MMN
                • 7 Years
                14 mins ago

                Not saying he should be benched because they conceded. Just pointing out that they didn't concede.

                But yes, as the comment below suggests, the benchings are not to do with performances ...

                Open Controls
            4. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              32 mins ago

              Nothing to do with performance

              Open Controls
            5. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              They conceded??

              Open Controls
          8. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            48 mins ago

            I'd love to do Harvey Barnes to Lingard tonight, but there's that niggling feeling that wants to leave the option open for both Son & Bale...

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yes, and all it takes is one injury to Kane, Bruno, or Salah. Unlikely, but very much possible.

              Open Controls
              1. Keeptrying
                • 7 Years
                just now

                This

                Open Controls
          9. PogChamp
            • 9 Years
            45 mins ago

            Not owning Dias for GW26 was such a silly mistake. I have Cancelo, Gundo and Sterling and feel like I'm on the wrong side of Pep roulette. Probably pointless to WC or do sideways transfers to try and make it right.

            Anyone else own these 3 and what are you doing?

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              37 mins ago

              Grass is greener on the other side. All you can do now is to wait.

              Open Controls
              1. PogChamp
                • 9 Years
                35 mins ago

                Yeah but not having 2 city defence was a big error I think

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  They didn't keep cs and Cancelo didn't start. He will start next one. I personally don't trust KdB or Sterling, they haven't good, yet KdB was unlucky sometimes perhaps.

                  Open Controls
            2. Mr Frost
              • 10 Years
              just now

              U play Destiny 2?

              Open Controls
          10. jdp219
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            45 mins ago

            Martinez
            Cancelo, Stones, Coufal
            Bruno, Salah, Gundo, Raphinha
            DCL, Kane, Bamford
            (Pope; Mee, Kilman, Barnes*)

            1FT, 0itb
            1) Barnes > Lingard
            2) Barnes > Jota (if fit)
            3) Save FT

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              There is still time for one of Bruno, Mo or Harry to get injured. In that case you might want Son and/or Bale.

              Open Controls
          11. Gemma817
              41 mins ago

              Transfer in
              a) Saka
              b) Lookman

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                7 mins ago

                Saka although Arteta is now also doing a bit of Pep

                Open Controls
                1. the dom 1
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Prob on the phone FaceTiming Pep lol

                  Open Controls
                2. Gemma817
                    1 min ago

                    Cracked me up, lads!

                    Open Controls
              2. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                30 mins ago

                Which 2 would you play alongside Cancelo in week 27?

                A Shaw (mci)
                B Coufal ( LEE)
                C Dallas (whu)
                D Digne. (che)

                Open Controls
                1. Gemma817
                    9 mins ago

                    c

                    Open Controls
                  • Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    B+C

                    Open Controls
                  • Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    D and B or C depending on whether you play LEE attackers

                    Open Controls
                2. Flynny
                  • 5 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Weighing up bruno to son.

                  Apart from losing 0.5m, my issue it that bruno is a great captain in 28 and 30 v west ham and Brighton

                  Also got gundog and kane....

                  Can wildcard bruno back.

                  Is it a move worth making or not? Cheers

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Whu seems to be quite tight nowadays. Doubt they will concede many.

                    Open Controls
                  2. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I am not sure I agree he is best captain v West Ham in 28 and Brighton in 30- both pretty good defensively. City players as good an option in 28 and Kane/Son better option in 30. I am considering Bruno to KDB or Son this week after seeing how games play out and getting back on WC

                    Open Controls
                  3. Big_Andy_GAWA
                    • 9 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I'm gonna do it. Their (United's) penalties have dried up and WHU are pretty darn resilient. Higher ceiling with Son vs. Bruno in the next few. Frees up some money to play with in the short term, too... 😎

                    Open Controls
                    1. Flynny
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Yes on reflection could captain salah at wolves in 28 or gundog if he looks in form...

                      And can get bruno back in 30 if I really want....

                      Open Controls
                3. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Play one
                  A. Cresswell (LEE)
                  B. Dallas (whu)
                  C. Lowton (ARS)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Prince of Persia
                    • 6 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  2. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    4 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  3. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                4. davies
                  • 6 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Play one:

                  A) Forster (shu/mci)
                  B) Martinez (WOL)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    B - is A nailed or rotated?

                    Open Controls
                    1. davies
                      • 6 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Did OK today so have to assume nailed for now

                      Open Controls
                5. tom_p77
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  15 mins ago

                  A) Def (bench fodder) ~ Son ~ KDB ~ Striker (bench fodder)

                  B) Rudiger ~ Jota ~ KDB ~ Bamford

                  To bring in KDB, would you rather keep Son and bring in 2 bench fodders or lose Son, bring in Jota and Rudi and keep Bamford?

                  Open Controls
                  1. tom_p77
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    4 mins ago

                    It’s late - I don’t know if this makes sense.

                    Basically is it worth keeping Son and having no bench or doing Son > Jota and having a squad with Rudi and Bam

                    Open Controls
                  2. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    generally depth has been useful. will be interesting to see how that plays out later in the year.
                    i'd be wary of Jota. long absence...Liv kinda suck...(maybe he fixes it i suppose).

                    Open Controls
                6. COVID-CASUAL
                    5 mins ago

                    Just compared my team with no chips versus the team I went with for BB.

                    So far the BB is worth -2. That's pretty good yeah?

                    Open Controls
                    1. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 min ago

                      lol....assuming the second set of fixtures will help out?

                      not going to lie, I felt pretty good seeing a Leeds blank for people using them for a BB to match my Leeds blank in the earlier dgw when I bb

                      Open Controls
                  • Dasher0303
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    What to do here?

                    Martinez
                    Stones Dias Dallas
                    Son Bruno Raph Gundo
                    Kane Richarlison Bam

                    Steele Shaw Barnes Dunne

                    1ft 2.5 itb got BB and WC left

                    Dunne to targett/konsa?
                    Or Barnes to lingard/bale?

                    Open Controls
                  • wulfranian
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    It feels that Vardy has not performing this season but he is the third forward with 130 points,12 goals,9 assists and 17 bonus!Incredible.

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.