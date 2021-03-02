Guardiola benches Gundogan and Stones for Wolves clash

As expected, Pep Guardiola has struck again, hurting more Fantasy Premier League managers with his latest team selection.

Ilkay Gündogan (£6.2m) is the chief victim this time out, earning a first tactical benching since Gameweek 12, having only missed the second Double Gameweek 24 trip to Everton through injury.

In the German international’s place, Bernardo Silva (£7.4m), Rodri (£5.3m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) form the central-midfield trio tonight.

Meanwhile, John Stones (£5.2m) finds himself among the substitutes for the second time in four matches, Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Ruben Dias (£6.1m) the preferred centre-back partnership against Wolves.

Oleksandr Zinchenko‘s (£5.5m) return to the bench means João Cancelo (£6.2m) is back in the side, operating at left-back while Kyle Walker (£6.1m) staffs the right-hand side of defence.

Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) will share the left flank with Cancelo tonight, selected alongside Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) in the front-three.

Opponents Wolves have gone with the same 3-5-2 formation that helped them to victory at the Etihad Stadium last season with Pedro Neto (£5.7m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) leading the line.

Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) moves forward to reclaim the central-midfield berth he is more familiar with so Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.4m) joins Conor Coady (£4.8m) and Romain Saïss (£4.9m) in the back-three.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; B Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.

Wolves XI (3-5-2): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Hoever; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Semedo; Neto, A Traoré.

