Dugout Discussion March 2

Guardiola benches Gundogan and Stones for Wolves clash

As expected, Pep Guardiola has struck again, hurting more Fantasy Premier League managers with his latest team selection.

Ilkay Gündogan (£6.2m) is the chief victim this time out, earning a first tactical benching since Gameweek 12, having only missed the second Double Gameweek 24 trip to Everton through injury.

In the German international’s place, Bernardo Silva (£7.4m), Rodri (£5.3m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) form the central-midfield trio tonight.

Meanwhile, John Stones (£5.2m) finds himself among the substitutes for the second time in four matches, Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Ruben Dias (£6.1m) the preferred centre-back partnership against Wolves.

Oleksandr Zinchenko‘s (£5.5m) return to the bench means João Cancelo (£6.2m) is back in the side, operating at left-back while Kyle Walker (£6.1m) staffs the right-hand side of defence.

Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) will share the left flank with Cancelo tonight, selected alongside Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) in the front-three.

Opponents Wolves have gone with the same 3-5-2 formation that helped them to victory at the Etihad Stadium last season with Pedro Neto (£5.7m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) leading the line.

Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) moves forward to reclaim the central-midfield berth he is more familiar with so Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.4m) joins Conor Coady (£4.8m) and Romain Saïss (£4.9m) in the back-three.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; B Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.

Wolves XI (3-5-2): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Hoever; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Semedo; Neto, A Traoré.

Dias and Stones in latest double-digit Double Gameweek hauls

  1. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    Dias is beautifully nailed. Hope City hold on to that double CS while Stones is benched, huge benefit.

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think dias will miss saints

      1. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        This

      2. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        I’ll believe it when I see it, him starting every game he was fully fit for since his arrival gives me great doubt in your words. Heard plenty saying that he’d be benched this week too.

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 4 Years
          just now

          It was one of the four games over these two weeks so now that hes played these two and has United next odds would be that hes benched vs saints who have very little goal threat at the moment and Laporte and Stones can surely handle that.
          He was rested also once in gw24 so I would expect it to happen again vs Saints.

      3. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Exactly this

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Hope he gets benched shortly

  2. ZimZalabim
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    so close KDB

  3. Life_Ban
      9 mins ago

      If that Laporte goal had remained, who would have got the assist?

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bilva

      2. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        B.Silva

      3. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bernardo.

      4. Life_Ban
          1 min ago

          Thanks all. Just need Dias or Cancelo to score so I agree with this outcome

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Mahrez with the work.

            Silva with the flick.

      5. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        KdB Sooo close!

      6. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Pat denies KDB G Sterling A.

      7. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I seem to able to spot Cancelo in acres of space better than his team mates

      8. moment
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thought my KDB (TC) Christmas had come early

        1. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          just now

          It already has compared to most

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          just now

          In March?

      9. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sterling backflick to KDB, great save.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          just now

          *backheel even!

      10. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        How's Auba as a differential?

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          lol

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Why was he benched?

      11. Kaneyonero
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cmon Sterling do something that involves points ya twerp

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thid

      12. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Captain Kane next week over a City player?

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Dias is the only risk worth taking probably

        2. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Gundogan should start both?

        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I never like captaining a SGW player when there's DGW-ers about... but given I have Cancelo/Stones/Gundogan - none seem prime candidates at the moment.

          Not too much wrong with that decision, sure.

      13. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Safe to say if KDB scores it's 8 points goal?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Only on 8 BAPs. No max BAPs if the CS holds (currently).

        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah.

        3. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Even if he gets an assist its BAPS for Kevin

      14. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Lay off to KdB was on there greedy Mahrez

      15. ZAMUNDA
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        More like a training drill for Man City

      16. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Any point in captaining sterling for next week

        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Absolutely if you think he starts vs Southampton.

          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            More the fact he looks dreadful

            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Well that’s why you shouldn’t own him.

      17. aborg
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Looking like any city player except Ederson can score!

      18. Bada Bing
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why is Sterling always grinning from ear to ear after every wasted chance? Overrated tap in merchant.

        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          god forbid he's enjoying the game

      19. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Any sign of Gundogan getting any mins here?

        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Asleep on the bench watching this.

      20. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Bring on Foden & Gundogan Pep!

        1. tbos83
            just now

            Are they warming up?

          • The Point About It Is
            • 8 Years
            just now

            yes please

        2. Nimby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          For an attacking full-back, Cancelo never delivers a ball of quality into the box. Ever. He's doing my head in a bit.

        3. AC Yew
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Would you FH 29 with 4 players? Or build and take hits

        4. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          just now

          This is simply awful.

