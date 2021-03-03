49
Scout Notes March 3

Bruno’s blank, Iheanacho v Vardy, the Chesterfield Cafu and other FPL talking points

A fairly dismal evening on the Fantasy Premier League front saw only five players deliver attacking returns, all of whom were owned by fewer than 2% of managers.

The cherry on the excrement was a second successive blank for Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), the most-captained and most-owned FPL asset of Double Gameweek 26.

BRUNO MARS

A truly grim spectacle at Selhurst Park saw Manchester United grind out a goalless draw for the third time in a week.

We highlighted the Red Devils’ ongoing cautiousness in games against ‘big six’ opposition after Sunday’s game at Chelsea but perhaps one other factor we overlooked is fatigue.

United have played twice a week, every week from the beginning of 2021 up until now.

There has been relatively little rotation from Ole Gunnar Solksjaer throughout that run and there was a jaded quality to their display against Palace, with Fernandes looking particularly flat – this was his 16th appearance in little more than two months, with 14 of those coming from the start.

The Portuguese playmaker didn’t register a single shot at Selhurst Park, although did top the pile for chances created.

Back-to-back clean sheets was good news for owners of United’s defensive assets, at least, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.6m) and Luke Shaw (£5.1m) now first and third among FPL defenders for ‘form’ (average score over the last 30 days).

RIGHT BACK AT YOU

A rare miscalculation from Nick Pope (£5.6m) was a contributing factor in Burnley losing their clean sheet on Wednesday, although in fairness, not many right-thinking individuals would have anticipated Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m) meeting Wilfred Ndidi’s (£4.8m) chipped through-ball with a Van Persie-esque volley.

For a team renowned for their reputation as a defence-first side, the clean sheets have been in fairly short supply of late – only four have arrived in the Clarets’ last 15 matches.

Burnley’s backline aren’t famed for compensating with attacking returns at the other end of the pitch but Matthew Lowton (£4.5m) – dubbed the ‘Chesterfield Cafu’ by internet wags for his recent displays – has suddenly burst into life in the last month.

The budget right-back has supplied 10 chances in the last three Gameweeks (two of which were admittedly ‘doubles’), with four of those key passes arriving in the Leicester game.

Shaw is the only FPL defender who has supplied more opportunities than Lowton in that time, while no-one in the Burnley man’s Fantasy position has carved out as many ‘big chances’.

As for Leicester’s own marauding right-back, Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) began the game at wing-back and ended it as a winger – but all of that hyped ‘out of position’ potential amounted to nought as he ended Double Gameweek 26 with a meagre two points.

KELECHI CRASHES THE PARTY

Iheanacho has been a benefactor of injury-enforced absences to James Maddison (£7.3m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.9m), if only in that first-team starts are now easier to come by.

Those two midfielders being sidelined has not exactly helped Jamie Vardy (£10.2m), whose record now stands at one goal in his last ten Premier League appearances.

The Foxes were short on inspiration at Turf Moor, as they had been against Arsenal on Sunday, with Vardy mustering just one shot on goal in another showing that hinted at his underlying fitness issues catching up with him.

It might not just be the absence of Barnes and Maddison that is damaging Vardy’s output, however.

The veteran striker isn’t used to sharing the limelight with a strike partner and Iheanacho has certainly been hogging the chances, having seven of them across the two Gameweek 26 matches; Vardy had one.

HEROES TO VILLANS

Aston Villa’s yo-yo form in 2021 continued as they once again failed to string together successive wins, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to a Sheffield United side who had Phil Jagielka (£3.9m) sent off in the second half.

So used to performing heroics en route to keeping a clean sheet, Emiliano Martinez (£5.3m) for once had very little to do at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

But one of just two shots on targets the Villans faced, David McGoldrick‘s (£5.2m) opportunistic strike from a mishit George Baldock (£4.9m) effort, beat the Argentine shot-stopper and put paid to hopes of a ninth shut-out on the road.

Villa’s shot count suggested they didn’t miss the injured Jack Grealish (£7.6m) too much, with Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) striking the woodwork, John McGinn (£5.5m) missing a sitter and Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) forcing a fine stop out of Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m).

But at full-time, visiting boss Dean Smith lamented the lack of a final-third spark that Grealish so often brings:

For all of the possession in the final third we needed better quality, better runs and better balls in but, for me, we tried to get the goal back inside the first five minutes after the sending off instead of being patient, pulling them out and finding holes.

Bertrand Traore (£5.9m) was perhaps the pick of Villa’s FPL assets, with a game-high five attempts including one jinking, Ricky Villa-esque run that ended in an off-target effort.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 27

  1. Graham Zusi's Hair is …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    This week blows

    Open Controls
    1. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      5 playing tomorrow with one of them Triple Captained, so I'm hoping all the goals have been saved for then

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        What you on at the minute.

        Open Controls
        1. rubberdignerapids
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          81 (89 with a -8)

          I have Kane(TC), Son, Reguillon, DCL and Salah remaining

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Very good. Could have a monster score by this week's standards at the end.

            Open Controls
            1. rubberdignerapids
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              I hope so...I've been having a terrible season so far by my standards

              Open Controls
              1. DA Minnion
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                Bruno tc really let me down tonight. On 93 but Only Kane Son and Dcl left. 5.3 K overall so can't really complain though.

                Open Controls
                1. rubberdignerapids
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  7 mins ago

                  That's unlucky...he should have at least got a pen vs Chelsea- that's an awesome rank...whereas I'm struggling to even break 500k...would rather be in your shoes haha

                  Open Controls
                  1. DA Minnion
                    • 8 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Mostly a game of luck with a bit of strategy thrown in.

                    Open Controls
                    1. rubberdignerapids
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      I would had said the opposite in prior seasons, but have no clue anymore- I've had 3 top 5k finishes in 8 seasons and never finished outside the top 100k (besides filling out a GW1 team in SS 2018/19, not changing it and effectively having a sabbatical that season)

                      Open Controls
  2. tom_p77
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Rank these City players (highest minutes first) for DGW27

    A) Gundo
    B) Stones
    C) Cancelo
    D) KDB

    Open Controls
    1. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      ADBC

      Open Controls
  3. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Barnes + DCL > Son + Antonio (-4)? Exact cash.

    Open Controls
    1. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Wait until tomorrow's games, but I would tentatively say yes

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      27 mins ago

      Seems good but yes wait for Son/DCL games.

      Open Controls
    3. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      DCL could get a DGW28

      Open Controls
    4. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Just the possible gw28 for DCL that would put me off that. Wait I would say.

      Open Controls
      1. Ruth_NZ
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Blind devotees of Guru Crellin. 🙄

        There is absolutely no reason to expect that fixture to go into GW28 and there never was. His 65% figure was nonsense because it assumed that the PL would schedule the fixture that week if possible. Why? There is a designated slot in GW37 that will be free for that game.

        Open Controls
  4. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Kane (c), Son, Keane and Areola - How many points can I expect tomorrow... Need 8 for my first 100+ score of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      You would be mighty unlucky to not get to 100. I'm going to guess 8+8, 3, 2, 2 for 23.

      I'm on 84 (-4) with DCL, Salah and Kane(TC) to go...I'd be super bummed to not break 100 myself.

      Open Controls
      1. Messiah Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        As a Chelsea fan, I hope Salah stays quiet. But hope Kane goes bonkers...

        Open Controls
  5. gonzalocampos
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    82 points so far with TC Harry, Son, Salah and DCL to play. 19K Rank

    Dilemma: Save or make a change? $0 ITB
    Martinez
    Dias - Cancelo - Coufal
    Bruno - Gundo (C) - Salah - Son - Raphina
    Bamford - Kane

    Steer - DCL - Shaw - Struijjk

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Save and reassess with two transfers in the bag.

      Open Controls
    2. Messiah Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Save... unless you want to bring in someone for BGW29 ahead of time.

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I've got 3x Leeds and considering playing Dallas & 1 of Raph/Bam. Feels like there's a better chance of a clean sheet for Leeds than a goal against WH. Even if a clean sheet is relatively low. WHU are just so good defending deep.

      Open Controls
    4. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Great rank!! 😎

      Open Controls
  6. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Really would have loved 2 bonus from AWB. Made a lot of completed passes and had an interception and a cross in the last 30 mins, but went from 23 to 24, back to 23 and to 24 BPS again. Hmmmm....

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Shaw lost his 2bp in the first game in minute 90+3 for some random reason...also felt he should have been up in bps for this game.

      I know there's a system/method but I'd rather not understand and just gripe.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Can remember he committed a foul towards the end of the game in that match. It doesn't tend to update for maybe 2-3 mins after.

        Open Controls
  7. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Martinez Areola
    Dias Cancelo Cresswell Dallas Tark
    Bruno Salah Gundo Trossard Raphinha
    Kane Bamford Watkins

    Anything for a hit?
    A) Antonio
    B) Son
    C) Bale
    D) Other?

    Open Controls
  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Barnes to Foden and Bruno to Son for team below ( although bench seems wrong!)

    A Yes
    B No

    Martinez
    Cancelo Dallas Coufal
    Salah Son* Foden* Gundogan Raphinha
    Kane Watkins

    Pope DCL Digne Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Chilwell to Castagne for a hit turned out excellent then!

    Open Controls
  10. Ziyech on the Bench
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Barnes, DCL to Foden, Ings? -4

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      If it was Antonio instead of Ings then yes but Southampton not in form so think better off just doing Barnes to Foden

      Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Just Barnes to Foden?

      Open Controls
  11. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Transfer advice please

    Mccarthy
    Cancelo Stones Konsa
    Salah Gundo Bruno Son
    Watkins Kane Bamford

    Sanchez Shaw Ayling Bissouma
    1FT, 0ITB

    A) Bruno to Bale
    B) Bruno + Gundo to KDB + Saka -4
    C) Bruno + Cancelo to KDB + Reguilon -4
    D) Something else

    Open Controls
  12. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Stones and Cancelo, stick or switch?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Stick, I am.

      Open Controls
  13. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bruno > kdb?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No.

      Open Controls
  14. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Time to play my Wildcard? I think yes!? I still have BB and TC

    Martinez
    Cancelo / Maguire / Stones
    Son / Bruno / Salah / Gundo
    Bamford / Richarlson / Vardy

    Bench: Foster, Smith Rowe*, Coufal, Douglas*

    1ft and 0.5 itb

    Open Controls
  15. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Should I pull the trigger on Rashford > Son for a FT?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Think I'll do it before the price changes tonight, thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Why not wait until Son plays a game tomorrow in case he gets hurt? Price Change predictor says Son won't change tonight.

      Open Controls
  16. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Tomorrow could be huge for those of us with Spurs, especially Kane(c).

    Sat on 75 post hits currently with Kane(tc) Son Salah DCL Digne to go. Quietly optimistic

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same 4/5 and Kane TC but having no Son means WorryTime........

      Open Controls
  17. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play 1

    A Coufal (LEE)
    B Dallas ( whu)

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      a - whu defense is excellent. don't see them giving up much to dallas as an attacking threat and i fancy them to score at home too.

      Open Controls

