Dugout Discussion March 3

Cavani back in United XI as Solskjaer explains absence of Martial and de Gea

966 Comments
After drawing a blank in the goalless draw with Chelsea at the weekend, Fantasy Premier League’s leading points-scorer and most-owned player will attempt to resume normal service at Selhurst Park.

Bruno Fernandes’ (£11.6m) sub-par record against the ‘big six’ is well documented but his output against the rest of the division is exemplary, with 26 attacking returns in 19 such games this season.

The Portugal international unsurprisingly is involved from the start against Crystal Palace this evening but there are one or two eyebrow-raising selections in Ole Gunnar Solskaer’s starting XI, most notably between the posts.

David de Gea (£5.3m) isn’t involved in the visitors’ matchday squad at all as Dean Henderson (£5.2m)makes just his third start of the season.

Anthony Martial (£8.7m) is also missing, with Solskjaer explaining ahead of kick-off:

Anthony got a knock in training on Monday in his knee, not ready for this, hopefully for the weekend but we’re not sure yet.

That’s personal reasons [why de Gea isn’t involved].

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) returns from injury to lead the line, with Eric Bailly (£4.8m) and Nemanja Matic (£4.7m) also recalled.

Making way are Daniel James (£6.2m), Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m).

Crystal Palace make just the one change from their goalless draw with Fulham at the weekend.

James McCarthy (£4.3m) replaces Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m) in the engine room, while Connor Wickham (£4.4m) and Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.3m) returning from lengthy lay-offs on the bench.

Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) isn’t involved despite a recent comeback to training.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, van Aanholt, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Townsend, Benteke.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Bruno, Rashford, Cavani, Greenwood

966 Comments
  1. VISH
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Waste of BB. City Villa letting me down badly.

    1. Lukakuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I got 8 from mine, same as last season...

      1. marcos11
          just now

          10 here, McCarthy dropped and a Leeds fail

      2. VISH
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I would have been better off using BB in the earlier DGW this season in early Jan. I got a total of 13 on my BB thanks to -1 from Thomas lol

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Saved first wc to gw15 and filled team with Soton and Leeds etc and no City. Postponements came, used still BB on dgw19 and got 7p from Leeds bench.

      Played TC Bruno this week, got me 6p extra. Chips down the toilet this year. 😀

      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I wish they would just remove the chips tbh, apart from a WC.

    3. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only bonus change is bissaka has lost all of his

      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Aaron none bapsaka

        1. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Hahahahahaha

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        What did he do?

    4. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Vardy was useless, would you remove for Antonio this week even though Vardy has Brighton/SHU next 2

      1. Hulk Smash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes

    5. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rashford was an utter disgrace tonight. Didn't want to know , same as most United players.

      1. The Senate
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        1 shot out of 11 on target is simply not good enough. 11 shots should be enough to win a match against most teams.

      2. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He did his best to channel his inner Martial tonight...

    6. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      BB is overhyped.

      1. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        just now

        currently on 23 with 2 left to play from mine. Good if properly planned for

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Barnes injury was just bad luck. TC was useless for Mane owners last season.

    7. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Anyone else have an irrationally strong dislike of players on opposing teams walking off the pitch holding hands like best buds immediately after the final whistle? Especially after a poor performance and result.

      I'm aware I probably sound like Graeme Sounness but it's how I feel about it.

    8. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Tarkowski to Reguilon for free?

    9. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      My front 7 have still not scored a goal in either of this season's big DGWs (this one or GW18). Thank god for defenders and assists. Anybody else is in a similar position ?

    10. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      what is the WC template for gw27? 🙂

