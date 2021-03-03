Cavani back in United XI as Solskjaer explains absence of Martial and de Gea

After drawing a blank in the goalless draw with Chelsea at the weekend, Fantasy Premier League’s leading points-scorer and most-owned player will attempt to resume normal service at Selhurst Park.

Bruno Fernandes’ (£11.6m) sub-par record against the ‘big six’ is well documented but his output against the rest of the division is exemplary, with 26 attacking returns in 19 such games this season.

The Portugal international unsurprisingly is involved from the start against Crystal Palace this evening but there are one or two eyebrow-raising selections in Ole Gunnar Solskaer’s starting XI, most notably between the posts.

David de Gea (£5.3m) isn’t involved in the visitors’ matchday squad at all as Dean Henderson (£5.2m)makes just his third start of the season.

Anthony Martial (£8.7m) is also missing, with Solskjaer explaining ahead of kick-off:

Anthony got a knock in training on Monday in his knee, not ready for this, hopefully for the weekend but we’re not sure yet. That’s personal reasons [why de Gea isn’t involved].

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) returns from injury to lead the line, with Eric Bailly (£4.8m) and Nemanja Matic (£4.7m) also recalled.

Making way are Daniel James (£6.2m), Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m).

Crystal Palace make just the one change from their goalless draw with Fulham at the weekend.

James McCarthy (£4.3m) replaces Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m) in the engine room, while Connor Wickham (£4.4m) and Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.3m) returning from lengthy lay-offs on the bench.

Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) isn’t involved despite a recent comeback to training.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, van Aanholt, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Townsend, Benteke.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Bruno, Rashford, Cavani, Greenwood

