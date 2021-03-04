Alisson and Fabinho return to bolster Liverpool defence as Tuchel recalls Werner

Six successive days of Premier League action comes to an end at Anfield this evening as the 17th and final Double Gameweek 26 fixture takes place.

Liverpool v Chelsea gets underway at 20:15 GMT, as two defences in contrasting form meet on Merseyside.

The Reds kept only their second Premier League clean sheet of the calendar year in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United, ending a run of seven straight blanks for Andrew Robertson (£7.2m).

Chelsea’s backline has been watertight in comparison, with five shut-outs arriving in the seven top-flight fixtures that Thomas Tuchel has overseen.

Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.7m) have been a part of all of those clean sheets and both players start this evening.

The respective managers have made two changes apiece for tonight’s encounter.

Alisson (£5.9m) returns from compassionate leave for the hosts, replacing Adrian (£4.2m) between the posts.

The Reds’ faltering backline has been further boosted by the return to fitness of Fabinho (£5.4m), who takes Nat Phillips‘ (£4.0m) place at centre-half.

Diogo Jota (£6.6m), who would have made the matchday squad at Bramall Lane were it not for illness, is among the substitutes.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) will face his former employers once again as he looks to improve on a sub-par recent record of nine blanks in his last 12 matches.

As for Chelsea, Timo Werner (£9.2m) replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) in the visitors’ attack.

Jorginho (£4.7m) is in for Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) in the middle of the park, with Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) again only among the substitutes as Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) continues at left wing-back.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Mount, Werner.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT