Dugout Discussion March 4

Alisson and Fabinho return to bolster Liverpool defence as Tuchel recalls Werner

Six successive days of Premier League action comes to an end at Anfield this evening as the 17th and final Double Gameweek 26 fixture takes place.

Liverpool v Chelsea gets underway at 20:15 GMT, as two defences in contrasting form meet on Merseyside.

The Reds kept only their second Premier League clean sheet of the calendar year in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United, ending a run of seven straight blanks for Andrew Robertson (£7.2m).

Chelsea’s backline has been watertight in comparison, with five shut-outs arriving in the seven top-flight fixtures that Thomas Tuchel has overseen.

Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.7m) have been a part of all of those clean sheets and both players start this evening.

The respective managers have made two changes apiece for tonight’s encounter.

Alisson (£5.9m) returns from compassionate leave for the hosts, replacing Adrian (£4.2m) between the posts.

The Reds’ faltering backline has been further boosted by the return to fitness of Fabinho (£5.4m), who takes Nat Phillips‘ (£4.0m) place at centre-half.

Diogo Jota (£6.6m), who would have made the matchday squad at Bramall Lane were it not for illness, is among the substitutes.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) will face his former employers once again as he looks to improve on a sub-par recent record of nine blanks in his last 12 matches.

As for Chelsea, Timo Werner (£9.2m) replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) in the visitors’ attack.

Jorginho (£4.7m) is in for Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m) in the middle of the park, with Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) again only among the substitutes as Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) continues at left wing-back.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane. 

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Ziyech, Mount, Werner.

  1. michaelington
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Does T.Silva get back in this defence? Back 3 have been excellent last few games.

  2. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Where have all the goals gone in the Premier League?

  3. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I’ve halved my rank again.
    380k > 190k

  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    just now

    5 consecutive home defeats. Anfield lol.

  5. Marvin: Phantom der Nacht
    • 4 Years
    just now

    The sky is falling.

  6. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    So are West Ham due a DGW soon

  7. HellasLEAF
    • 11 Years
    just now

    What's the point of getting City in for DGW. No guarantee of minutes for any player except maybe Ederson.

    I guess what I'm saying is get Ederson lol.

