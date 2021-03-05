Who is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 27?

Fantasy Premier League managers are considering Manchester City assets for the captaincy as they head into another Double Gameweek.

With the runaway league leaders facing Manchester United and Southampton in the next round, it is hard to look past İlkay Gündoğan (£6.2m), Raheem Sterling (£11.6m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) or even Ederson (£6.1m), Joao Cancelo (£6.2m) and Ruben Dias (£6.1m).

Meanwhile, appealing fixtures for West Ham and Spurs, against Leeds and Crystal Palace respectively, have brought Michail Antonio (£6.5m) and Harry Kane (£11.1m) into the conversation, as well as Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Gareth Bale (£9.3m).



As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help with your Double Gameweek 27 captaincy decision.



As this uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Gündoğan leads the Double Gameweek 27 Captain Poll with just over 30.0% of total votes. The German international got his well-deserved rest against Wolves in Double Gameweek 27, playing just eight minutes off the bench and earning an assist in that time.



Meanwhile, De Bruyne occupies second place in the poll with 18.4% of votes, as the Belgian midfielder has now started in City’s last three league games and is returning to full match sharpness.



Kane (8.7%) is currently the third-best candidate in the eyes of our readers as he prepares to face a Crystal Palace side who have one clean sheet away from home all season.

The Spurs forward is followed by Mohamed Salah (£12.6m, 6.1%) while Dias (5.7%) looks the most likely Manchester City defender to receive tangible backing for a Double Gameweek 27 captaincy.

KEY TEAM

Manchester City

v Manchester United (home)

v Southampton (home)

