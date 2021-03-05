199
Captain Sensible March 5

Who is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 27?

199 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers are considering Manchester City assets for the captaincy as they head into another Double Gameweek.

With the runaway league leaders facing Manchester United and Southampton in the next round, it is hard to look past İlkay Gündoğan (£6.2m), Raheem Sterling (£11.6m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) or even Ederson (£6.1m), Joao Cancelo (£6.2m) and Ruben Dias (£6.1m).

Meanwhile, appealing fixtures for West Ham and Spurs, against Leeds and Crystal Palace respectively, have brought Michail Antonio (£6.5m) and Harry Kane (£11.1m) into the conversation, as well as Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Gareth Bale (£9.3m).

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help with your Double Gameweek 27 captaincy decision.

As this uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Gündoğan leads the Double Gameweek 27 Captain Poll with just over 30.0% of total votes. The German international got his well-deserved rest against Wolves in Double Gameweek 27, playing just eight minutes off the bench and earning an assist in that time.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne occupies second place in the poll with 18.4% of votes, as the Belgian midfielder has now started in City’s last three league games and is returning to full match sharpness.

Kane (8.7%) is currently the third-best candidate in the eyes of our readers as he prepares to face a Crystal Palace side who have one clean sheet away from home all season. 

The Spurs forward is followed by Mohamed Salah (£12.6m, 6.1%) while Dias (5.7%) looks the most likely Manchester City defender to receive tangible backing for a Double Gameweek 27 captaincy.

KEY TEAM

Manchester City

Will Kevin De Bruyne's return from injury affect Ilkay Gundogan's FPL form?
  • v Manchester United (home)
  • v Southampton (home)
Will Kevin De Bruyne’s return from injury affect Ilkay Gundogan’s FPL form?
The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 27

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

199 Comments Post a Comment
  1. what\'s my name
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    priority to get:
    a. Antonio
    b. Son

    Open Controls
    1. HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Del Griffith
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      A but it depends if you have Kane or Lingard

      Open Controls
      1. what\'s my name
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        got kane and lings

        Open Controls
  2. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Will KP be back for the westham game?

    Open Controls
  3. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Start Coufal (LEE) or Dallas (whu)?

    Playing Raphina if that makes a difference

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Coufal

      Open Controls
    2. what\'s my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      probz both teams will score dallas better chances of attacking return

      Open Controls
  4. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best Sub 5m defender for the next 3, needs to play in 29 before wildcarding

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dunk

      A cs this week is completely plausible - then he has Southampton and Newcastle. He's as likely as anyone to get an attacking return for Brighton!

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        i was looking at him or Targett/Konsa (fear of not having martinez)

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Ah. No Martinez complicates things I guess

          The derby with Wolves is so hard to call and then the 29 fixture is poor for Villa when you look at their cs record. Assuming you count Spurs as top 8. Just one cs in 8 against top 8 so far.

          Still think Dunk is the one to be on - but close call without Martinez

          Open Controls
  5. Werner Bremen
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play 2 from 3:

    A Rudiger (EVE)

    B Pereira (bha)

    C Watkins (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. URMothersLover
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      a and c

      Open Controls
    2. marcos11
        just now

        AC

        Open Controls
    3. greggles
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Start Dallas, Shaw or Targett? Playing Martinez over Pope.

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Dallas or Targett, probs all 2 points tbh

        Open Controls
      2. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Dallas

        Open Controls
      3. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Dallas

        Open Controls
    4. URMothersLover
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      a\Dallas and DCL to Cancelo and Antonio
      b\Bruno and DCL to KDB and Antonio

      help?

      Open Controls
    5. artvandelay316
        10 mins ago

        My squad:
        Pope
        Dallas, Cancelo, Stones
        Barnes, Rashford, Gundo, Salah, Bruno (C)
        Bamford, DCL

        Subs: Forster, Holding, Cavani, Mitchell

        For transfers, I was thinking:
        A) Barnes > Lingard and Cavani > Richarlison/Antonio (benching Lingard and doing 3-4-3) for a -4
        B) Benching Barnes and doing Stones > Cresswell and Salah > Sterling/Mahrez
        C) Barnes > Lingard, Bamford > Richarlison/Antonio

        Which is best, or any other suggestions?

        Open Controls
      • The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Play:

        A. Holding (bur)
        B. Digne (che)

        Open Controls
        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 3 Years
          just now

          a

          Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • fajmonkey
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Am i mad to go Barnes to lucas moura?

        Trying to plan ahead to think about gw29

        I have kane and regulion, but can't afford son/bale.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Complete madness

          Open Controls
      • Tshelby
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Barnes to? Already have Antonio and no FH for GW 29

        A) Saka
        B) Lingard

        Captain this GW?
        1) Gundo
        2) Sterling

        Open Controls
      • Manani
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        gtg?

        Martinez
        Coufal Cancelo Diaz
        Raphinna Son Salah Gundogan
        DCL Kane Bamford

        only 1 bench player (Mee)

        Open Controls
      • West Hammered
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Which three on the bench?

        a) Targett
        b) Dallas
        c) Digne
        d) Raphina
        e) DCL
        f) Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. marcos11
            just now

            BCE

            Open Controls
        2. Fantasy man on the top
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 mins ago

          Is my line up and bench good to go?

          Martinez

          Cancelo, Stones, Cresswell

          Bruno, Salah, Gundo, Lingard, Raphina

          Bamford, Kane

          Bench: Meslier, Digne, DCL, Mee

          Open Controls
          1. Traction Engine Foot
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yep

            Open Controls
        3. highsguy
            4 mins ago

            Pick 1

            A) Bale
            B) Auba
            C) Lingard

            Open Controls
          • Traction Engine Foot
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Which toffee should I bench?

            A DCL
            B Richarlison
            C Digne

            Or do DCL/Rich to Antonio for a hit?

            Open Controls
          • Gandalf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            When do we think the best chance for TC will be? Wondering if Gundogan after a rest will be best remaining DGW chance this season

            Open Controls
          • Il Capitano
              2 mins ago

              Only TC remaining

              1FT 0.4m ITB

              Martinez
              Stones Cancelo Digne Targett
              Bruno Salah Gundogan
              Bamford Kane DCL

              Fabri - White ESR Barnes

              I guess Barnes out for a GW29 mid and benching one of Digne/DCL/Targett is the play here?

              Open Controls
            • Phlajo
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Which 2 would you play out of?
              A Dallas (West Ham away)
              B Digne (Chelseay away)
              C Coufal (Leeds Home)
              D Konsa (Wolves Home)

              Got Martinez in goal, and last defender is Dias

              Open Controls
            • Lignja
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Pope
              Cancelo, Stones, Mee
              Salah, Son, Bruno, Gundogan, Barnes
              Kane, Dcl

              Struijk, Mitchell, Brewster

              1ft 0.2m itb

              Will do Barnes to Saka, any of this for hit?

              A. Dcl to Antonio -4
              B. Mee, Brewster to Coufal/Konsa, Antonio -8 (bench Dcl)

              Open Controls
            • Zlatan F.C
                just now

                Ben Mee to Reguilon or Dunk?

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Dunk

                  Open Controls
              • Lord_Trumpington
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Bringing in Pickford for my GW26 BB worked very nicely with a 13 point haul across the 2 games. I'm contemplating keeping him for the run in as my primary keeper after gw29, with the option of selling Martinez (both teams will play each other in a dgw and I figure Everton have the easier run in).

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.