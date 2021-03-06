567
Scout Betting March 6

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Gameweek 27 Premier League action

567 Comments
After a interminable period of one day without any Premier League football, the action resumes on Saturday.

Double Gameweek 27 gets underway this lunchtime and we are again turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to wager a bet or two on the weekend’s events.

And before you ask: Fulham are 7/1 to inflict a sixth straight home defeat on Liverpool…

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

GAMEWEEK 27 MATCH ODDS

TROUBLE IN TOON

Steve Bruce will take a Newcastle side currently in disarray to strugglers West Brom, who are desperate for a win.

With the Magpies only winning two games in 17 matches, they have crept ever closer to the bottom three, and Fulham could capitalise to move above them if they fail to get a result at the Hawthorns.

News of a bust-up between Bruce and Matt Ritchie will hardly fill Newcastle fans with optimism ahead of a crunch tie.

Neither will the absence of their three best attacking players Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

West Brom will be buoyed by their win over Brighton, and boss Sam Allardyce will be eager to get one over on the club that sacked him in 2008.

Allardyce also has a very good record against his old club: he has won 13 Premier League matches against Newcastle, two more than he has against any other opponent.

If you fancy Allardyce to get one over on his former employers, then bet365 will give you odds of 11/8 for a West Brom win.

With Newcastle missing their whole frontline and the Baggies improving defensively, a 1-0 win for West Brom is priced up at 13/2.

Bore Draw Money Back

Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365.

Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

HEY BALE

Tottenham Hotspur’s game against Burnley saw Jose Mourinho’s side turn on the style, demolishing the Clarets 4-0.

A returning Gareth Bale was a key part of this, scoring two goals and chipping in with one assist.

Sunday’s game sees Spurs entertain Crystal Palace, who have allowed more shots than any other Premier League side over the last six matches.

So Harry Kane at 8/11 to have over 1.5 shots on target catches the eye, given his propensity to fire at will.

And if you fancy Bale to open the scoring again, then 5/1 looks to be generous considering the form he’s in.

While 9/20 for a Spurs victory won’t get you much for a single bet, it could be used to bulk up an accumulator.

And should Spurs go 2-0 up, then bet365 will mark it as a win, even if Palace were to make a comeback.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer

Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead – for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner.

Applies to pre-match bets on the standard Full Time Result market for selected competitions. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

SHARP BLADES

Another fixture towards the bottom of the Premier League table offers up some intriguing odds.

Sheffield United pulled off one of the shocks of Double Gameweek 26, defeating Aston Villa.

And they go into Gameweek 27 against the worst-form side in the league, Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have lost eight of their last nine games, conceding a boat-load of goals in that time.

If you fancy the Blades to win their second match on the trot, then bet365 will give you odds of 27/10.

The two sides are both struggling to find the net, and have only scored four goals each in their last six games, so 8/11 for under 2.5 goals looks generous.

And while we’re on that subject, under 1.5 goals in Brighton v Leicester at 2/1 is worth a shout: there have been one or fewer goals scored in eight of Albion’s last 11 games, while the Foxes will again be without Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet. 

  1. Wicked Weapon
      29 mins ago

      Who to start ?

      A) Soucek (Leeds)
      B) Saka (Burnley)

      1. cuppatea78
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Soucek for me.

      2. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Soucek

      3. Give The Todd Some Love
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        A personally, he's been their best player this season

      4. Wicked Weapon
          1 min ago

          Thanks guys! Best of luck!

        • KANTEnders
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Saka

      5. adams2318
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        Can't decide on who to bench. Going with this but what do people think?
        Martinez
        Dias, Reguilon, Rudiger
        Mount, Gundo(c), Fernandes, Foden, Salah
        Watkins, Kane
        Bench: Areola, El Moh, DCL, Shaw

        1. Wicked Weapon
            3 mins ago

            Seems about right

        2. cuppatea78
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          I don't think McCathy is going to play but would you start him as your keeper with Martinez on the bench or just start with Martinez.

          1. Wicked Weapon
              14 mins ago

              Just start Martinez

            • Give The Todd Some Love
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              I'd start McCarthy for the thrill of it

              1. cuppatea78
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                Yeah think I'll start him. If he doesn't play then Martinez will come of the bench anyway. Just wish one of the games wasn't against Man City lol

                1. Honourvolley
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I’d start Martinez. You might get unlucky and McCarthy starts vs City only.

          2. McSauce
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            24 mins ago

            McCarty to Ederson (-4)

            A) YES
            B) NO

            1. cuppatea78
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Yes

            2. OptimusBlack
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Yes

            3. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes especially if you still have wildcard left

          3. NULL-X-VOID
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            Any idea whose position does Ake take if he comes up in the lineup?

            1. Give The Todd Some Love
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Stones has had a rest recently so assume it would be Dias. But he's their most nailed player so no reason Ake would get a start in the short term.

              He's a left footed CB and Dias seems to play on the left most frequently.

              1. NULL-X-VOID
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Hoping that happens as I'm planning on captaining Dias, but it's pep so honestly, it's messing me up.

          4. sentz05
            • 4 Years
            19 mins ago

            Would you do Rashford out for Bale this week or save 1FT and play Rashford. I want to get him out for a 29 player but thinking it might be better to wait and see.

            Open Controls
            1. Wicked Weapon
                6 mins ago

                Gotta risk it to get the biscuit

              • HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                Do you have any other players to move out for 28?
                You could take the hit then roll transfer for 2 moves in 29

              • sandman58
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Never trust José

            2. NULL-X-VOID
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              if captaining, would you go:

              A) Cancelo
              B) Dias

              Open Controls
              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Dias quite easily

                1. NULL-X-VOID
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  cheers HMC

              2. KANTEnders
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                B

                1. NULL-X-VOID
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  cheers, on him currently

            3. KANTEnders
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              Start 1 :
              A) Dallas
              B) Coufal

              Captain :
              1) Gundo
              2) Kane
              3) Son
              4) Dias
              5) Salah

              Cheers!

              1. NULL-X-VOID
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                B)
                currently on 4) rn myself

              2. Wicked Weapon
                  5 mins ago

                  Start Dallas, Captain Gundogan

                • sandman58
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Dias will get his rest v Southampton wit Ake back
                  Be careful there

                  1. sandman58
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Start Dallas
                    Captain Kane (super record v Palace)

                  2. Burger
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    What about Stones, plays both doubles?

              3. FantasyClub
                  11 mins ago

                  Would appreciate some input here lads please if I should bench boost or not...

                  Martinez/Forster
                  Dallas/Cancelo/Digne/Shaw/Mitchell
                  Bruno/KDB/Gundo/Raph/Son
                  Kane/Antonio/Bamford

                  The reason I’m thinking bench boost is because I’ve had Forster since the beginning and now that he is lining up I think I should take advantage...don’t want to waste a transfer on a GK in future unless you guys think he’s not nailed?

                  Also I’d have to transfer Mitchell out for -4 to who???

                  Thanks lads

                  1. FantasyClub
                      9 mins ago

                      1.2 itb also...

                    • AC/DC AFC
                      • 5 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Mitchel to Rudiger.

                      Hit BB if you want.

                      Most on here are waiting for BB nirvana and i think that sailed in 24, 26 or even 19 if you weren't on Leeds.

                      1. FantasyClub
                          just now

                          Nirvana?

                          And I thought about Rüdiger but would it not be smarter to transfer for someone that plays GW29?

                    • Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Been pushing for a top 100k for the past 4 weeks, just falling short. Time for some punts now. Can go either ways but then that's the whole fun.

                      1. NULL-X-VOID
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        same. Just triggered a huge punty play this GW, it will make or break my OR for this season

                    • sentz05
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Start Dallas or Targett?

