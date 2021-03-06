The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Gameweek 27 Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

After a interminable period of one day without any Premier League football, the action resumes on Saturday.

Double Gameweek 27 gets underway this lunchtime and we are again turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to wager a bet or two on the weekend’s events.

And before you ask: Fulham are 7/1 to inflict a sixth straight home defeat on Liverpool…

GAMEWEEK 27 MATCH ODDS

TROUBLE IN TOON

Steve Bruce will take a Newcastle side currently in disarray to strugglers West Brom, who are desperate for a win.

With the Magpies only winning two games in 17 matches, they have crept ever closer to the bottom three, and Fulham could capitalise to move above them if they fail to get a result at the Hawthorns.

News of a bust-up between Bruce and Matt Ritchie will hardly fill Newcastle fans with optimism ahead of a crunch tie.

Neither will the absence of their three best attacking players Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

West Brom will be buoyed by their win over Brighton, and boss Sam Allardyce will be eager to get one over on the club that sacked him in 2008.

Allardyce also has a very good record against his old club: he has won 13 Premier League matches against Newcastle, two more than he has against any other opponent.

If you fancy Allardyce to get one over on his former employers, then bet365 will give you odds of 11/8 for a West Brom win.

With Newcastle missing their whole frontline and the Baggies improving defensively, a 1-0 win for West Brom is priced up at 13/2.

HEY BALE

Tottenham Hotspur’s game against Burnley saw Jose Mourinho’s side turn on the style, demolishing the Clarets 4-0.

A returning Gareth Bale was a key part of this, scoring two goals and chipping in with one assist.

Sunday’s game sees Spurs entertain Crystal Palace, who have allowed more shots than any other Premier League side over the last six matches.

So Harry Kane at 8/11 to have over 1.5 shots on target catches the eye, given his propensity to fire at will.

And if you fancy Bale to open the scoring again, then 5/1 looks to be generous considering the form he’s in.

While 9/20 for a Spurs victory won’t get you much for a single bet, it could be used to bulk up an accumulator.

And should Spurs go 2-0 up, then bet365 will mark it as a win, even if Palace were to make a comeback.

SHARP BLADES

Another fixture towards the bottom of the Premier League table offers up some intriguing odds.

Sheffield United pulled off one of the shocks of Double Gameweek 26, defeating Aston Villa.

And they go into Gameweek 27 against the worst-form side in the league, Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have lost eight of their last nine games, conceding a boat-load of goals in that time.

If you fancy the Blades to win their second match on the trot, then bet365 will give you odds of 27/10.

The two sides are both struggling to find the net, and have only scored four goals each in their last six games, so 8/11 for under 2.5 goals looks generous.

And while we’re on that subject, under 1.5 goals in Brighton v Leicester at 2/1 is worth a shout: there have been one or fewer goals scored in eight of Albion’s last 11 games, while the Foxes will again be without Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

