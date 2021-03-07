139
Metrics March 7

How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Double Gameweek 27

Ilkay Gündogan (£6.2m) is set to dictate the outcome of Double Gameweek 27 as Manchester City play twice.

The mid-priced midfielder has emerged as the leading captain among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers.

And despite providing significant competition in the latest Fantasy Football Scout captain poll, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) appears to be a big differential at this level.

As you can see, 61.1% of the top 10k captained Gündogan for Double Gameweek 27.

The German international has nine points in three matches since his Double Gameweek 24 injury but rests against Everton and Wolves have helped assuage any rotation fears – more than can be said for many of his colleagues.

As mentioned, Gündogan’s majority in the latest site captain poll was hardly significant. He won that vote with 29.4% backing, just 11.8 percentage points higher than the support for De Bruyne.

Fast-forward to after Saturday’s deadline, and with more focus on the higher-performing managers this season, and the gap is much wider.

Just 12.5% of the top 10k captained De Bruyne for Double Gameweek 27, opening up a sizeable majority for Gündogan, built on 48.7 percentage points.

Harry Kane (£11.2m) is another differential skipper with 6.2% backing for the armband among the top 10k.

Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) has seven attacking returns in 11 Premier League appearances at home this season and, perhaps thanks to his rest against West Ham, 5.0% have trusted him as their Double Gameweek 27 captain.

Ruben Dias (£6.1m) makes a rare appearance among the top 10k’s top-five captains, 4.5% backing the centre-back, who has been present for 14 clean sheets this season.

This week’s captaincy statistics mean that Gundogan is the only asset with more than 100% effective ownership in the top 10k.

He boasts a figure of 154.3% in that department for Double Gameweek 27.

Despite recent criticism among the Fantasy community, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) is the second-most-powerful player among the top 10k ahead of a home meeting with Fulham.

His effective ownership within the top 10k is 80.7%, marginally ahead of Son Heung-min (£9.5m) on 80.1% and Kane on 75.0%.

Following back-to-back blanks, this season’s top-scoring FPL asset Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) has finally suffered a dip in effective ownership.

Boasting just 71.2% in this area for Double Gameweek 27, four players outrank him, a rare occurrence indeed.

The drop-off in Fernandes’ ownership is certainly a stark one.

96.8% of the top 10k owned the Manchester United midfielder for Double Gameweek 26, only 78.2% coming into the following round still in possession of him, a decrease of 18.6 percentage points.

While Gundogan has only added 1.5 percentage points to his top-10k ownership, Fernandes’ fall in popularity makes the mid-priced Manchester City star the most-popular midfielder at this level now.

Salah has also experienced a minor sale this week, admittedly to a lesser extent.

82.7% of the top 10k wanted his services for two matches in Double Gameweek 26, his five-point score triggering a drop to 77.4% for Sunday’s meeting with Fulham.

Son looks to have been an alternative for Fernandes and Salah sellers in the top 10k, the Spurs man jumping from 54.6% to 77.8% ownership between the two most recent deadlines.

Even though De Bruyne finished third in the list of most-bought players for Double Gameweek 27 overall, the Belgian is yet to break back into the top-five most-popular midfielders in the top 10k – good news for those pulling him in for two matches between now and Wednesday.

The only other major shift in the template at this level looks to be up-front.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£7.8m) pair of blanks in Double Gameweek 26 has seen him drop out of the top three to be replaced by Ollie Watkins (£6.6m).

After the chip bonanza of Double Gameweek 26, very few top-10k managers deployed one for Double Gameweek 27.

The Triple Captain was the most popular but only 1.5% at this level opted for the enhanced armband, such is the disparity nature of Manchester City’s two fixtures.

De Bruyne and Gündogan were the joint most-popular players to be trusted with the Triple Captaincy, each one backed by only 0.6% of the top 10k.

Even though the Wildcard was barely used by top-10k managers this week, a look at the latest Wildcard matrix is always helpful for identifying current trends.

Despite just 28.8% of managers at this level owning De Bruyne for Double Gameweek 27, 67.9% of those using the Wildcard snapped him up before Saturday’s deadline.

Fernandes and Salah are even less popular among these managers, selected by just 55.6% and 54.3% of top-10k Wildcarders respectively.

  1. seewhyaxe
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    The real game week starts today!

    Open Controls
    1. Street Friend
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      I tell myself that at the beginning of every game week

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        Boooooring

        Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      That's the spirit mate

      Open Controls
  2. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    second

    Open Controls
    1. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      Nowhere to hide if you are only second

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 56 mins ago

        Whatever that means

        Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      Second place is the first loser...

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        Ebb I used to

        Open Controls
      2. GoonerSteve
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        Ebb that's not impossible

        Open Controls
  3. shapply
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 9 mins ago

    Do you think it's possible that they haven't updated ranks yet due to not sure situation with Martinez' save point and bonus?

    Open Controls
    1. The VAR Team
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Haha, that would be funny!

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Nah, they've released the bonuses so they wouldn't backtrack now

      Open Controls
      1. shapply
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        I can see they wouldn't backtrack with ranks updated but now still hoping for 2 more points from Martinez hehe

        Open Controls
      2. Tango74
          5 hours, 41 mins ago

          Why are people so worried about BPS?

          I have Martinez a as bs happy with CS ,

          Open Controls
          1. shapply
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 38 mins ago

            Growing apetite

            Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 43 mins ago

        No.

        Open Controls
      4. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 40 mins ago

        They’re also reassessing the Soucek RC points from a fe weeks back. I’m hopefully of an extra 3pts being added to my score.

        Open Controls
        1. shapply
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 45 mins ago

          Good news, hope you get them

          Open Controls
        2. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          Same, still feel bitter about that!

          Open Controls
      5. Street Friend
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 38 mins ago

        Think this could insight a riot if they did

        Open Controls
    3. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      % chance of following starting today?

      1. Stones
      2. Gundogan
      3. Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        90
        90
        75

        Open Controls
      2. JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        99
        99
        75

        Open Controls
      3. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        First 2 will start, Foden will not.

        Open Controls
      4. Mr Ozil
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        99%
        99%
        50%

        Open Controls
    4. Street Friend
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Whoever I buy can go on the bench this week Barnes to GW29 player (have 3x Leeds)
      A) Soucek
      B)Lingaard
      C) Saka
      D) gross

      Following week plan salah, stones to son dunk free

      DCL maybe to Antonio -4

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 40 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    5. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      This game week from fpl perspective start too late, the real kick off is City - United game.

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        My villa double defence says otherwise

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 8 mins ago

          Well done, then again you most likely used all your luck in this game.

          Open Controls
    6. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      Sterling to start today? I suppose as a capper I’m kind of hoping he doesn’t so he plays saints but it’s probably the other way around as he usually plays against the top teams

      Open Controls
    7. Vazza
        6 hours, 50 mins ago

        Top three must haves for BGW29?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 43 mins ago

          Dunk, Dunk, Dunk

          Open Controls
        2. GS456
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 40 mins ago

          Kane, Son, Bamford/Raphina

          Open Controls
          1. Gandalf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 28 mins ago

            Agree with this, and some risk in not having Dallas.

            Open Controls
        3. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 39 mins ago

          Forget Brighton defence and Martinez too given his top 8 record

          Dallas Kane and Son

          Open Controls
        4. ebb2sparky
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 30 mins ago

          Tough one. Id say Kane and Son for sure. I'll probably want Raphina and maybe Antonio too.

          Was going to FH but think i'll save since there aren't many great picks for GW29.

          Open Controls
          1. GoonerSteve
            • 11 Years
            6 hours, 21 mins ago

            Interesting username you have their fella. Bit of an ebb in fact.

            Open Controls
          2. GoonerSteve
            • 11 Years
            6 hours, 13 mins ago

            Ebbbbbb 2 Sparky. Good to see you mate, didn't realise it was you Sparks. Great season you are having. I imagine you have a lot to add to the comments section given your outrageous track record of top 10k and above finishes.

            Open Controls
        5. HollywoodXI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 28 mins ago

          Kane, Son, Raphina. I’d say Antonio as well.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 8 mins ago

            Think with Fulham it makes sense to back defence over attack. Leeds returns do get spread around and probability has just one goal.

            Open Controls
        6. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 59 mins ago

          Martinez Dallas Cresswell

          Open Controls
      • dshv
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 49 mins ago

        Mitchel to... (need someone for 29 and bb gw30

        1. Targett
        2. Dunk

        Open Controls
        1. Vazza
            6 hours, 43 mins ago

            Sorry pal but neither

            Open Controls
          • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 42 mins ago

            1

            Open Controls
          • Party time
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 27 mins ago

            1

            Open Controls
        2. Mr Ozil
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 48 mins ago

          What to do with my 2 FTs? No FH available and WCing in 31

          Martinez
          Stones Cancelo Dallas
          Son Bruno Salah Gundogan
          Kane Bamford DCL

          subs: Steer Coufal Lowton Reed

          Thinking of getting Either Watkins for DCL or Dunk for Lowton (prepare for GW29)

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 41 mins ago

            Get Dunk and roll second FT

            Open Controls
            1. Vazza
                6 hours, 39 mins ago

                What is this obsession with Dunk?

                Open Controls
                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  6 hours, 38 mins ago

                  What? He wanted to bring Dunk

                  Open Controls
                2. Mr Ozil
                  • 6 Years
                  6 hours, 34 mins ago

                  No Obsession, just a favorable fixture in 29 and a good one in 28.
                  Wildcarding in 31 as well.

                  Open Controls
          2. GS456
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 47 mins ago

            Morning lads,

            Does a grey arrow count after this many games?

            Open Controls
            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 34 mins ago

              OR not updated yet

              Open Controls
              1. HollywoodXI
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                6 hours, 32 mins ago

                That’s because FPL towers are trying to find a way to give Martinez the third save and 3 BPS despite Opta not rewarding it.

                Open Controls
              2. Party time
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 28 mins ago

                Martinez Baps + save point to be added

                Open Controls
                1. HollywoodXI
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  6 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Even though OPTA haven’t?

                  Open Controls
                  1. jason_ni
                    • 5 Years
                    6 hours, 8 mins ago

                    OK, you are a non owner and don't want the points added, he hasn't been awarded, and at this point I am over it, and don't expect it to be added.
                    But a freekick hit at the goal is a sot, that needed saved, regardless of if its a shot come cross.
                    Some guy at opta isn't going to make me think otherwise.

                    Open Controls
                    1. HollywoodXI
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      6 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Read the OPTA rules. A cross that ends up on target (even if the keeper has to parry it around the post for a corner) is not classified as a save. The rule is as old as time. I’m not saying I agree with it. I’m saying the only way he gets the save reinstated and 3 BPS is if OPTA change that rule or FPL ignore it.

                      Open Controls
                      1. jason_ni
                        • 5 Years
                        6 hours, 1 min ago

                        OK, and the point is, who is to say that was a cross and not a shot, it was ambiguous (which is why its being talked about, had it been clear cut no one would be bothered as crosses are caught every game and no one cares)
                        He could have been trying to catch out martinez. But its done and he's not getting them!
                        All that fpl can and should do is go with opta, even if I'm not personally convinced in this case!

                        Open Controls
          3. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 39 mins ago

            Just watched highlights of Burnley - Arsenal game, the inconsistentency of PL refs & VAR officials is shocking....

            To have such a good quality product like PL and not being being able to select & educate several decent refs.

            Just loan a bunch of them from Bundesliga.

            Open Controls
            1. Gandalf
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 47 mins ago

              Would love it if they miked up the VAR room to hear the thought process in their decisions

              Open Controls
            2. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 40 mins ago

              Whats the bet they havent had an in person training session for a year?

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 39 mins ago

                Very quick to judge arent you all

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Of course that part of the football, you watch a game and then you comment on it.
                  Kind of everyone is doing it (players, managers, fans, journalists), did you only just noticed it ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    5 hours, 26 mins ago

                    Should everyone be doing it? Saying you are only copying others is a cop out, take accountability for your actions

                    Open Controls
                    1. el polako
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      5 hours, 23 mins ago

                      I comment on it, so do millions of other people out there, including professionals.

                      Don't really get your point.

                      Open Controls
              2. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 32 mins ago

                Millions of people in this country been working as normal or with small adjustments for the last year but poor refs got an easy excuse to underperform...

                Really ?

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  5 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Are you really claiming that training and development has carried on at the same level? Are you joking?

                  Open Controls
                  1. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    5 hours, 18 mins ago

                    What I'm saying is that people are working, making sacrifices and getting paid for thei jobs as normal.

                    You suggesting that experienced refs don't know how to carry out their duties because they haven't had live session (which by the way is just your guess) its silly and if anything puts refs in bad light suggesting that they are not intelligent enough to learn few new.things on their own ot with online tutorials.

                    Open Controls
            3. jason_ni
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 35 mins ago

              Which decision are you unhappy with?

              Goal line clearance was correct.

              As was the handball drilled from 2 yards with the updated interpretation of the rule.
              Gw 1 it is given, but now its (rightfully) not.

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 33 mins ago

                You can see Xhaka laugh with Pieters, 'Sleeve isnt part of the arm, rules are silly'.

                Open Controls
              2. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 26 mins ago

                All I'm asking for is consistency & transparency.

                Open Controls
                1. jason_ni
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Which is what we all want, yesterdays were the right decisions ( I belive from a common sense football perspective)
                  We have to start somewhere with the updated interpretation, so let's hope its consistent with this new interpretation for the rest of the season.

                  Open Controls
                  1. F_Ivanovic
                    • 5 Years
                    4 hours, 28 mins ago

                    Decision wasn't right at all. It was handball.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Qaiss
                    • 5 Years
                    4 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Jason, he had his arm sticking out and used it to stop the ball going past him. It's a penalty. Pepe didn't smack the ball against him when his arms were down by his side. Pieters used it to stop the ball. Now we should have won the game yesterday and shouldn't need decisions like those to win against Burnley but if that's your team, you would want a penalty.

                    The common sense one was a Fulham player having his arms by his side and getting the ball smacked against him, having a goal disallowed. Not yesterday.

                    Open Controls
                    1. jason_ni
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 35 mins ago

                      Off course Fulham was a joke.. that was as clear cut as you get.

                      Yesterday pieters movement was natural, and was common sense not to give it.

                      Had the ball travelled further and he moved his arm to the ball, yes, different story.

                      Its not natural for players to run or move with their arms by the side, or behind their back. you use them to balance, if you move you weight from one side to the other, you are will go out.

                      I think when you have all former players saying the same thing, it shows in the case where the ball travels such a small distance its not a pen.

                      Open Controls
          4. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 31 mins ago

            Best Mee replacement under 5m? No fh left for 29.

            Martinez Forster
            Digne stones Dallas coufal Mee

            Open Controls
            1. RichRover
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 23 mins ago

              Dunk?

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 54 mins ago

              Konsa Veltman Regullion Targett Dunk

              Open Controls
          5. Fernando Torres
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 21 mins ago

            Will Martinez get the points added that he deserves?

            Open Controls
            1. HollywoodXI
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 11 mins ago

              Not unless OPTA change their rules or FPL ignores them.

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                5 hours, 38 mins ago

                They may have previous for ignoring OPTA within a gameweek too - OPTA didn’t have Soucek down for a red card by final update, FPL kept the red card & points deduction

                Open Controls
                1. HollywoodXI
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 20 mins ago

                  I absolutely guarantee that FPL will give him the save and BPS. FPL Towers peeps all own him.

                  Open Controls
                2. jason_ni
                  • 5 Years
                  5 hours, 8 mins ago

                  How did opta do that with soucek?
                  When you mean final update, do you mean by the end of the gw(by which point it had been rescinded)
                  Or the end of the game day, as there is no way opta could have known what way the appeal would go for sure.

                  If its the end of the gw, once a game days points are locked in and updates, those will never be updated.

                  Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 53 mins ago

              For now, no. Who knows later but unlikely.

              Open Controls
          6. jason_ni
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 20 mins ago

            Gw 33, will just be a small blank right?

            Still have my fh, but I have a decent base line of players for 29.

            Martinez
            Cresswell
            Son - raphina
            Kane - bamford

            Am I better holding the fh, and using ft to bring in likes of dallas, maybe Antonio or aubameyang, and go with those 8-ish players..

            Open Controls
            1. Kryptonite666
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 15 mins ago

              I think so, seem below. Other way to think about would be what 3 other players are you likley to get on FH and how many points will they get

              Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 hours, 10 mins ago

              A small blank that could take out 6 premiums or near premiums with City and Spurs. There’s a reasonable chance Spurs will double very near to 33 so you won’t want to lose them. Can you bench City?

              Open Controls
              1. jason_ni
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 2 mins ago

                OK this is interesting.. so likely be 5 down with spurs and City, I can bench City, as they are not "premium" price players.. dias cancelo and gundo.

                Son and kane.. maybe just field 9?!

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 5 Years
                  5 hours, 21 mins ago

                  I think logically you play Free Hit in the big blank. Gw29.

                  Open Controls
                2. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Sounds good. Might be a good time to review City situation at a time they might have won the league and be concentrating on Europe

                  Open Controls
                3. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  4 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Guess so

                  Gundo over KdB means you can bench more comfortably.

                  Open Controls
          7. Kryptonite666
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 16 mins ago

            Same position as you. I will have

            Martinez
            -
            Son Raphinha
            Kane Bamford Antonio

            Thinking of getting 3 more players - Dallas, Dunk and Aubs.

            Considering saving the FH.

            Open Controls
            1. Kryptonite666
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 10 mins ago

              Reply fail to post above

              Open Controls
              1. jason_ni
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 6 mins ago

                Haha, yeah, its a close one, maybe better to keep fh in the bank.
                With few transfers will have most of the highly owned players.
                Its just making sure im happy to lose the players longer term that I'm replacing, might do some tinkering..

                Open Controls
          8. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 12 mins ago

            Got excited I had finally achieved a non-moving grey arrow. Then realised with 7 (-4) it’s not possible!

            How have they not updated OR yet?!

            Open Controls
            1. GoonerSteve
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 43 mins ago

              Yes something funny going on

              Open Controls
          9. McSauce
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            6 hours, 10 mins ago

            Still all sauced up after Vestergaard 3 point 93 min yellow card 🙁

            Open Controls
            1. Arteta
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 5 mins ago

              Annoying innit. So close, yet so far.

              Open Controls
            2. McSauce
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              6 hours, 5 mins ago

              ye kept him and planned all his DGWs and got very little back. could see negative figures VS City

              Open Controls
            3. Amey
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 39 mins ago

              I had Konsa & Watkins 🙁
              Both should have had multiple goals-assists yesterday

              Open Controls
          10. Messiah Hazard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 9 mins ago

            Why is Lingard not yet flagged in FPL? Isn’t he supposed to be ineligible against his parent team for next week fixtures?

            Open Controls
            1. shapply
              • 7 Years
              5 hours, 59 mins ago

              Will be flagged after Leeds game

              Open Controls
          11. unitednations
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 5 mins ago

            Morning dzzz, early thoughts here with 1FT and 1.7m itb? Want to remove barnes but not sure with who. Have 7 bgw29 players. Will WC31

            Martinez
            Stones Cancelo Digne -- Konsa Dallas
            Son Gundo Salah Raph -- Barnes
            Bamford DCL Kane

            A: Save FT and do something like Barnes/DCL >> Bale/Antonio in 29
            B: Barnes >> Grealish (if fit)
            C: Something else

            Open Controls
            1. Gandalf
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 55 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          12. Arteta
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 4 mins ago

            City - United predictions?

            Open Controls
            1. jason_ni
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 59 mins ago

              Either 0-0, or 2-0 City.

              Id be very surprised if utd can produce some kind of upset.

              Open Controls
            2. Annie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 57 mins ago

              3-1 with no Bruno involvement

              Open Controls
              1. Tango74
                  5 hours, 43 mins ago

                  I have Bruno
                  So we want a goal

                  Do you have city double ?

                  Open Controls
              2. Amey
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 40 mins ago

                I fear of the worst....
                2/3-0 maybe ...

                Open Controls
              3. Bury94
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 31 mins ago

                1-0 City

                Open Controls
              4. Spark Dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 24 mins ago

                I’m getting up at 5.30am to watch so I pray for some goals

                Open Controls
            3. Messiah Hazard
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 1 min ago

              Is it time to get rid of Cancelo? He’s done precious little after his 17 point GW20 except for a few clean sheets.

              Open Controls
              1. JohnWick
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 hours, 55 mins ago

                Yes, please sell him. In fact, please everyone sell him so he becomes a differential

                Open Controls
              2. TubThumper
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                5 hours, 54 mins ago

                Yep for me. Sick of him! Using the space to get in KDB

                Open Controls
              3. Gandalf
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                5 hours, 52 mins ago

                GW29 coming up so I'm certainly keeping for that

                Open Controls
                1. Gandalf
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  5 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Scrap that, used to Man city always having extra fixtures!

                  Open Controls
              4. jason_ni
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 52 mins ago

                There is other football played outside of the pl.

                Watch his fa cup games, or cl games and see if you still want to sell him.

                Open Controls
            4. Pepeye
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 hours ago

              Wait and see what Cancelo does today first

              Open Controls
              1. fr3d
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 52 mins ago

                Sorry reply fail to above

                Open Controls
                1. jason_ni
                  • 5 Years
                  5 hours, 51 mins ago

                  Do you use 2 accounts..Or just recognise and apologising for someone else's reply fail?!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fitzy.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    5 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Look below, you're onto something 🙂

                    Open Controls
            5. Pepeye
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 hours, 47 mins ago

              My City X1- Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling.

              Open Controls
              1. fr3d
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 44 mins ago

                Subs: Steffen, Laporte, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero.

                Open Controls
              2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                5 hours, 43 mins ago

                What is going on here....

                Open Controls
                1. fr3d
                  • 3 Years
                  5 hours, 26 mins ago

                  😆

                  Open Controls
              3. Amey
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 41 mins ago

                Who is the manager ?

                Open Controls
              4. Tango74
                  5 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Why are people putting line ups

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Because they have nothing else to do

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tango74
                        5 hours, 6 mins ago

                        Thought line ups were banned?

                        Open Controls
                • HollywoodXI
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Who wins? Left to play:

                  Me - Areola, Cancelo, Cresswell, Dawson, Gundo(c) Sterling, Salah, Son, Kane, Antonio

                  ML rival - Stones, Vestergard, Salah, Son, KDB(c) Gundo, Raphina

                  Open Controls
                  1. Spark Dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 14 mins ago

                    I’d say you win that one

                    Open Controls
                  2. KunDogan (B.D.)
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    4 hours, 52 mins ago

                    You win 🙂

                    Open Controls
                • DagheMunegu
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  5 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Who is the most nailed between
                  A. White
                  B. Veltman
                  C. Burn

                  Open Controls
                  1. KunDogan (B.D.)
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    4 hours, 54 mins ago

                    A&B are nailed, Burn is a disaster

                    Open Controls
                • greggles
                  • 10 Years
                  5 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Have overall ranks updated from yesterday’s games? If so, I have achieved the elusive grey arrow!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Spark Dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Not updated yet. I’m still the same OR as I was at the end of 26

                    Open Controls
                • JVALDEZ
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Salah to Mount?

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.