Jamal Lewis left on the bench for Newcastle’s clash with West Brom

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis (£4.2m) drops to the bench for the Magpies’ bottom-of-the-table clash with West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Paul Dummett (£4.4m) comes in for Lewis, who had started each of Newcastle’s past nine gameweeks at left-back.

The budget defender may have been under consideration for FPL managers looking for bench fodder with a fixture in Blank Gameweek 29, when Newcastle take on Brighton.

On that line-up alteration, Bruce explained:

Yeah, just Dummy for his experience. We know what to expect from West Brom at set-pieces, the threat they pose in that area. His experience at this crucial time will be valuable to us.

Steve Bruce’s other two changes from the 1-1 draw against Wolves in Gameweek 26 are enforced.

Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) and Jeff Hendrick (£4.5m) replace injured pair Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.6m). Callum Wilson (£6.5m) remains sidelined.

Having taken the place of Karl Darlow (£5.0m) in GW26, Martin Dubravka (£4.8m) remains between the sticks for Newcastle.

🗣️ Steve Bruce says that Newcastle have "one or two knocks", with Isaac Hayden (ankle) and Emil Krafth (shin) to be assessed. Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are aiming to return after the international break, while Callum Wilson is still a little way off.#FFScout #FPL pic.twitter.com/TiAqO5gGoR — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) March 5, 2021

Sam Allardyce has stuck with the same West Brom XI which lost 1-0 to Everton on Thursday.

Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) is the most-owned FPL asset in the Baggies’ squad, with Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) also to be found in a few fantasy teams.

Allardyce’s troops do not have a fixture in Blank Gameweek 29, while a GW30 trip to Chelsea is less than appetising.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Townsend, Bartley, O’Shea, Furlong; Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Gallagher; M Pereira, Diagne, M Phillips.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth; Fraser, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick; Joelinton.