Dugout Discussion March 7

Jamal Lewis left on the bench for Newcastle’s clash with West Brom

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis (£4.2m) drops to the bench for the Magpies’ bottom-of-the-table clash with West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Paul Dummett (£4.4m) comes in for Lewis, who had started each of Newcastle’s past nine gameweeks at left-back.

The budget defender may have been under consideration for FPL managers looking for bench fodder with a fixture in Blank Gameweek 29, when Newcastle take on Brighton.

On that line-up alteration, Bruce explained:

Yeah, just Dummy for his experience. We know what to expect from West Brom at set-pieces, the threat they pose in that area. His experience at this crucial time will be valuable to us.

Steve Bruce’s other two changes from the 1-1 draw against Wolves in Gameweek 26 are enforced.

Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) and Jeff Hendrick (£4.5m) replace injured pair Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.6m). Callum Wilson (£6.5m) remains sidelined.

Having taken the place of Karl Darlow (£5.0m) in GW26, Martin Dubravka (£4.8m) remains between the sticks for Newcastle.

Sam Allardyce has stuck with the same West Brom XI which lost 1-0 to Everton on Thursday.

Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) is the most-owned FPL asset in the Baggies’ squad, with Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) also to be found in a few fantasy teams.

Allardyce’s troops do not have a fixture in Blank Gameweek 29, while a GW30 trip to Chelsea is less than appetising.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Townsend, Bartley, O’Shea, Furlong; Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Gallagher; M Pereira, Diagne, M Phillips.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth; Fraser, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick; Joelinton.

  1. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    What's your lowest and highest OR this season?
    I was an awful 4.7m in GW4.... Highest was 280k a few GWs ago.

    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Was 1st = just before GW1 started, all downhill from there...

    2. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Lowest 4m gw1,Highest 61k gw25.

    3. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      3.1 mill in gw3.. 68k coming into this gw.

    4. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Lowest: 5.4m
      Highest: 18k

      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Wait you said OR... in that case 3.1M & 22K

    5. Liberate HK - antichinazi
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      4.6m in GW2, 220k now.

  2. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Score predictions?
    I believe L'pool will have to defend cause their defence doesn't seems trustworthy so they will struggle again. 1-1

  3. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    No Salah without Mane.
    I need a sofa.

  4. Milkman Bruno
      33 mins ago

      Salah captain and Jota come on!

      1. jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Salah capper.. could really use a vintage pool and salah performance..

        No logic in the pick, just thought as good a punt as any!

    • rackus
        30 mins ago

        salah owners like myself, brace yourselves for another "walk alone moment " with line up like that.

      • COK3Y5MURF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        Took 2 minutes for Salah to dive

