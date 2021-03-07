355
Dugout Discussion March 7

Salah swerves Liverpool rotation as Klopp makes seven changes for Fulham

355 Comments
An out-of-form Liverpool face Fulham in the second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 14:00 GMT.

Given that less than 72 hours separated the Reds’ Gameweek 26 clash with Chelsea and today’s game, and with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking jaded in that Thursday night defeat, a change or two to the starting XI always looked likely this afternoon.

We didn’t quite expect the full extent of the rotation, though: Klopp has made seven alterations to his line-up against the Cottagers as he attempts to avoid a sixth straight league defeat at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) and Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) miss out with minor fitness issues but the other five changes are unenforced, with Klopp explaining ahead of kick-off:

Two changes we had to make because of little injuries, Bobby and Ozan.

We are in an intense period and we have an opportunity now to change some players who had more sessions in their legs. That’s the plan behind it: getting fresh legs back and trying to give Fulham a proper fight.

Sadio Mane (£11.8m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) are among the players to make way, with Curtis Jones (£4.4m), Thiago (£5.6m) and Fabinho (£5.4m) also dropping to the bench.

Diogo Jota (£6.6m) starts a league game for the first time in over three months, while Rhys Williams (£4.0m), Neco Williams (£3.8m) and Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) come into a much-changed and youthful defence.

There are recalls too for Naby Keita (£5.2m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m).

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) has been spared the axe, with a half-hour breather after his early substitution against Chelsea perhaps influencing Klopp’s decision to field him from the start today.

The Fulham team news is more straightforward, with Scott Parker making only two changes from the side that started the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) is a surprise omission, with Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m) in for the Chelsea loanee.

The regular rotation continues at full-back, meanwhile, with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) making way for Kenny Tete (£4.3m).

Liverpool XI: Alisson, N. Williams, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Shaqiri, Salah, Jota.

Fulham XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Tete, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Reed, Reid, Maja, Lookman.

  1. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looking like 6 in a row 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      https://giphy.com/gifs/lfc-lol-champions-klopp-YqL8CjKdlWFCEOk6WV

      Open Controls
      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Funny

        Open Controls
  2. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    POOLOL

    u LOVE to see it

    Oh yes u do!

    Open Controls
  3. Nikolai Volkoff
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Brighton & Newcastle fans nervous

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Newcastle should be very concerned.

      If they go down I can see them doing a Sunderland this time.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Sunderland are back tbf. Premier League in 2 years time.

        Open Controls
  4. Tcheco
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Klopp out

    Open Controls
  5. Kaneyonero
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Salah assist

    Open Controls
  6. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Salah to Neto DONE

    Open Controls
  7. Hulk Smash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I'd settle for 1-1 with a Salah goal.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Dream on

      Open Controls
  8. PremKraut
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hahaha Salah!
    Imagine still having Salah in your team.

    Open Controls
    1. gogs67
        3 mins ago

        His ownership % is the fear factor for most I'd assume

        Open Controls
      • Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I asked him to give the ball away to wipe out those clean sheets. Job done so now he has to keep the other half of the bargain and score about half a dozen. Yeah, like that's going to happen. I'd settle for an assist.

        Open Controls
      • jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Flip flop much?

        PREMKRAUT1 hour, 47 mins ago

        If I knew that Thiago was dropped I wouldn't have sold Salah....

        Open Controls
        1. PremKraut
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          and now? What does that have to do with what I am saying now?

          Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Have the Liverpool fans on this site started making twenty excuses for being on course for the sixth home loss in a row yet?

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        No defence 🙁

        Open Controls
      2. Garlana
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        More than enough talent to win against Fulham. Embarrassing stuff really...getting outplayed at home. Fulham are certainly no mugs.

        Open Controls
    3. Naby K8a
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Liverpool will appear as green on the fixture ticker next season at this rate

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hahahaha this

        Open Controls
      2. ALI_G
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        what the Championship one?

        Open Controls
    4. Party time
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Liverpool are shite without their fans

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Which fans?

        Open Controls
    5. hullcityfan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      That Salah assist is going to kill my rank, should have kept him.

      Open Controls
    6. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Anfield is a joke now

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        #YNWA
        You'll Not Walk (away) Alone (will get points out of Anfield)

        Open Controls
    7. Maddamotha
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Best team ever in the PL? Lol outta here

      Open Controls
    8. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Worst Premier League Champions by some distance, imagine waiting 30 years for this tripe ...

      Open Controls
      1. jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        They waited 30 years for last season pal.

        Open Controls
        1. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
          • 4 Years
          just now

          They did indeed, carbon copy of Blackburn 94/95, dreadful side ...

          Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Worst one was the mourinho team that won in 15

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Or maybe Leicester the year after

          Open Controls
    9. Amey
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      😆
      😆
      😆

      Open Controls
      1. Gnu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Calm down, calm down..... 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          😀

          Open Controls
    10. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Totally want Fulham to stay in PL

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes, rather the Burnley get relegated. Such a boring team.

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          just now

          *rather see

          Open Controls
    11. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      This is beautiful

      Open Controls
    12. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Time for the differentials to do their thing.

      Open Controls
    13. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Robo and TAA 6m next season?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        4m at this rate

        Open Controls
      2. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        4.5m at this rate

        Open Controls
      3. Maddamotha
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Still too expensive

        Open Controls
      4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Honestly I think they’ll be 5.5

        Open Controls
    14. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      If Salah blanks again here I might just get rid of all the premium assets and fill my team with relegation battlers.

      Open Controls
    15. Parsnips
        1 min ago

        struggling on what to do here with 2ft

        martinez
        Digne Cancelo Stones
        Salah Bruno Raphinha Gundo
        Bamford DCL Kane

        Pope Barnes Coufal Holding

        Open Controls
      • Surfeit of Lampteys
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Good craic on here when Liverpool mess up, fair play.

        Open Controls
      • S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        The hate Liverpool gets here is baffling.

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Last year was the reason probably

          Open Controls
        2. Nimby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          It's not really hate is it? It's funny when any big team keep losing.

          Open Controls
        3. Tcheco
          • 3 Years
          just now

          The love they get anywhere is more baffling

          Open Controls
      • Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        just now

        We are an absolute joke.

        Open Controls
      • Party time
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Lampard to replace klopp at this rate

        Open Controls
      • Vamos Los Celeste
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I really think Salah will score a goal in the 2nd half ( non owner )

        Open Controls
      • Garlana
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I still have Robertson lol at me

        Open Controls
      • Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Only have Wc left... current team is meh. Should I be bothered about the bgw29?

        Currently have 6 so can get to 9 using my FTs.... thinking wc in gw30

        Open Controls
      • rackus
          just now

          somebody out here having double klopp diff and salah

          Open Controls

