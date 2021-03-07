Salah swerves Liverpool rotation as Klopp makes seven changes for Fulham

An out-of-form Liverpool face Fulham in the second of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 14:00 GMT.

Given that less than 72 hours separated the Reds’ Gameweek 26 clash with Chelsea and today’s game, and with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking jaded in that Thursday night defeat, a change or two to the starting XI always looked likely this afternoon.

We didn’t quite expect the full extent of the rotation, though: Klopp has made seven alterations to his line-up against the Cottagers as he attempts to avoid a sixth straight league defeat at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) and Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) miss out with minor fitness issues but the other five changes are unenforced, with Klopp explaining ahead of kick-off:

Two changes we had to make because of little injuries, Bobby and Ozan. We are in an intense period and we have an opportunity now to change some players who had more sessions in their legs. That’s the plan behind it: getting fresh legs back and trying to give Fulham a proper fight.

Sadio Mane (£11.8m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) are among the players to make way, with Curtis Jones (£4.4m), Thiago (£5.6m) and Fabinho (£5.4m) also dropping to the bench.

Diogo Jota (£6.6m) starts a league game for the first time in over three months, while Rhys Williams (£4.0m), Neco Williams (£3.8m) and Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m) come into a much-changed and youthful defence.

There are recalls too for Naby Keita (£5.2m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m).

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) has been spared the axe, with a half-hour breather after his early substitution against Chelsea perhaps influencing Klopp’s decision to field him from the start today.

The Fulham team news is more straightforward, with Scott Parker making only two changes from the side that started the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) is a surprise omission, with Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m) in for the Chelsea loanee.

The regular rotation continues at full-back, meanwhile, with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) making way for Kenny Tete (£4.3m).

Liverpool XI: Alisson, N. Williams, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Shaqiri, Salah, Jota.

Fulham XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Tete, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Reed, Reid, Maja, Lookman.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT