Third straight league start for Bale as fit-again Zaha returns on Palace bench

Gareth Bale (£9.3m) has been handed his third Premier League start in a week, as the Welshman and his Tottenham Hotspur teammates prepare to face Crystal Palace in the final Gameweek 27 match of the day.

Kick-off in north London is at 19:15 GMT.

Bale, Harry Kane (£11.2m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) were bought by a combined 635,000 Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of this encounter with the Eagles, placing them all in the top 11 for Gameweek 27 transfers in.

That trio are joined by Lucas Moura (£6.6m) in the hosts’ attack, with Dele Alli (£7.4m) making way.

Ben Davies and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) also drop to the bench, with Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m) and Harry Winks (£5.1m) recalled.

Roy Hodgson has made one enforced tweak to the side that began their 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Wednesday, with the injured James McCarthy (£4.3m) replaced by Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m).

That means that Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) has to be content with a place on the bench despite recovering from injury.

Hodgson said ahead of kick-off:

He could give us quite a lot of time if we feel that’s the right thing to do but I didn’t really want to change the team from the last two performances, which have been very good. Of course, Wilf has been out a long time and hasn’t done a lot of training.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Moura, Bale, Son, Kane

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Townsend, Eze, Ayew, Benteke.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 27 SO FAR…

Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 27 got off to an underwhelming start at the Etihad on Sunday, with the champions-elect’s cross-city rivals once again getting the better of them.

After much negative coverage of United and Bruno Fernandes‘ recent record against ‘big six’ opposition this week, it was almost inevitable that the Portuguese playmaker would find the net; his second-minute strike coming from the penalty spot, naturally.

Luke Shaw then continued his fine form by lashing in United’s second goal, which took him to five attacking returns in the last six Gameweeks – that’s two more than any other FPL defender over the same timeframe.

An improved Anthony Martial, who returned from injury at the expense of the absent Edinson Cavani, wasted a further two big chances as United caused City numerous problems on the counter.

Marcus Rashford was a casualty of the victory, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying of the winger’s injury:

It is one of them. It was a great recovery run, a recovery sprint, he saved maybe a goal, so he sacrificed himself for the team. It is something with his ankle I think. I am not a doctor but hopefully, it is not too bad. We will have to scan him in the morning .

United’s backline once again shone on the biggest stage: six of the Red Devils’ 10 clean sheets this season have come against Chelsea (twice), Liverpool, Man City (twice) and Arsenal.

City had their opportunities, with a misfiring Raheem Sterling wasting the best of them, but they were due a sub-par display and it duly arrived on Sunday.

There was some encouragement for Ilkay Gundogan owners, with the German, getting into some promising shooting positions without capitalising on any of his four attempts.

He and Kevin De Bruyne were among the City assets who for once were not quite at their best and the worry now, of course, is that rotation will strike for what is the most appealing of their two Double Gameweek 27 fixtures in midweek.

