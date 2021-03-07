1160
Dugout Discussion March 7

Third straight league start for Bale as fit-again Zaha returns on Palace bench

1,160 Comments
Gareth Bale (£9.3m) has been handed his third Premier League start in a week, as the Welshman and his Tottenham Hotspur teammates prepare to face Crystal Palace in the final Gameweek 27 match of the day.

Kick-off in north London is at 19:15 GMT.

Bale, Harry Kane (£11.2m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) were bought by a combined 635,000 Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of this encounter with the Eagles, placing them all in the top 11 for Gameweek 27 transfers in.

That trio are joined by Lucas Moura (£6.6m) in the hosts’ attack, with Dele Alli (£7.4m) making way.

Ben Davies and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m) also drop to the bench, with Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m) and Harry Winks (£5.1m) recalled.

Roy Hodgson has made one enforced tweak to the side that began their 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Wednesday, with the injured James McCarthy (£4.3m) replaced by Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m).

That means that Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) has to be content with a place on the bench despite recovering from injury.

Hodgson said ahead of kick-off:

He could give us quite a lot of time if we feel that’s the right thing to do but I didn’t really want to change the team from the last two performances, which have been very good. Of course, Wilf has been out a long time and hasn’t done a lot of training.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Moura, Bale, Son, Kane

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Townsend, Eze, Ayew, Benteke.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 27 SO FAR…

Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 27 got off to an underwhelming start at the Etihad on Sunday, with the champions-elect’s cross-city rivals once again getting the better of them.

After much negative coverage of United and Bruno Fernandes‘ recent record against ‘big six’ opposition this week, it was almost inevitable that the Portuguese playmaker would find the net; his second-minute strike coming from the penalty spot, naturally.

Luke Shaw then continued his fine form by lashing in United’s second goal, which took him to five attacking returns in the last six Gameweeks – that’s two more than any other FPL defender over the same timeframe.

An improved Anthony Martial, who returned from injury at the expense of the absent Edinson Cavani, wasted a further two big chances as United caused City numerous problems on the counter.

Marcus Rashford was a casualty of the victory, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying of the winger’s injury:

It is one of them. It was a great recovery run, a recovery sprint, he saved maybe a goal, so he sacrificed himself for the team.

It is something with his ankle I think. I am not a doctor but hopefully, it is not too bad. We will have to scan him in the morning.

Third straight league start for Bale as fit-again Zaha returns on Palace bench 2

United’s backline once again shone on the biggest stage: six of the Red Devils’ 10 clean sheets this season have come against Chelsea (twice), Liverpool, Man City (twice) and Arsenal.

City had their opportunities, with a misfiring Raheem Sterling wasting the best of them, but they were due a sub-par display and it duly arrived on Sunday.

There was some encouragement for Ilkay Gundogan owners, with the German, getting into some promising shooting positions without capitalising on any of his four attempts.

He and Kevin De Bruyne were among the City assets who for once were not quite at their best and the worry now, of course, is that rotation will strike for what is the most appealing of their two Double Gameweek 27 fixtures in midweek.

1,160 Comments
  1. @fpl_phenom
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    £4.5M for a defender to bring in next week who also plays in GW29....

    I can bench him next week if needed...

    Go!

    1. Flynny
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Brighton

      1. @fpl_phenom
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        which one? 🙂

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Brighton one.

    3. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Brighton

      1. @fpl_phenom
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        White Veltman or Burn ?

        1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I'm going with White

    4. mr messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A Brighton defender

  2. mr messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    So Salah to Bale will be the most popular transfer this week then.

    1. Flynny
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Or Bruno

    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No Salah back to Fernandes and Jorginho to Bale hah

  3. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Fair play Kane captainers. Deserved rewards.

  4. Releasebreaks
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Damn, i benched Shaw.. is hurting so hard
    any chance of DCL, Rudiger or Bamford no show ?

    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      0.1%

    2. Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Haha see below. Don't worry, it was only logical to bench him behind the likes of Dias, Stones, or even Dallas.

      At least that's what I'm telling myself to feel better abt the decision keeping me out of top 5k... :O

  5. michaelington
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Captained Kane, benched Bruno. Do I have a right to feel aggrieved?

    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Absolutely not!!

      I sold Bruno (for Son), benched Shaw and have Kane but didn’t cap.

      Aggrievement is mine!

    2. teneighty
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm gonna say no, even though I have no idea what that word means.

  6. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Raise hands if you also benched Shaw's haul. Surely I'm not alone 😀

    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      1st on benched played Dunk

    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      3rd on my bench 🙁

      1. Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Same 🙂

    3. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      3rd sub 🙂

    4. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      1st on bench over DCL. Unfortunately I played Ben White

      1. Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Some played Ben White over Bruno. That kind of season really...

    5. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yep. Thought I was masterful in swapping him for Saiss.

  7. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Barnes to Bale would have been a great move for me this week.. think I'll still do that move though.

  8. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Sell one for Kane. No WC or FH remaining.

    A. Bamford
    B. DCL
    C. Watkins

    1. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not next GW.

    2. The journey out of the 1mil
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins

    3. A-S-H
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Missed the boat. Probably dcl to kane 29

    4. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Donkey

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Actually Watkins but both

  9. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Sterling haul vs Soton would be nice if he starts.

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doubt he starts after that game...

      1. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Doubt anyone starts aftert that game

  10. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tomorrow: Lingard, Antonio, Bamford, Raphinha

    GOALFEST PLASE

    ... also Digne

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      1-1 it is then

      Ogbona and Alioski score

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cresswell says hi

  11. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Terrible gw.
    Too knee jerk to do
    Salah and ings to
    Kane and bale? (-4)

    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think I would mate. Salah / Pool are gash right now and Spurs are clicking

  12. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone miss the deadline and the armband was left on Harry?

    1. TheBiffas
        1 min ago

        Dreamland

      • One of Those Days
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Wish I was...

      • teneighty
        • 6 Years
        just now

        TC left on Bruno, yay!

      • DK_13
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yup my brother

    2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anybody taking Bruno out for Son/Bale?

      1. @fpl_phenom
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Taking Salah out for Bale

        1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Did Salah for KDB this week. Scared of taking Bruno out too

    3. @fpl_phenom
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Which Brighton defender £4.5M or below?

      1. Coaly
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        White

        1. @fpl_phenom
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          any reason ?

          1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Almost certain to start

    4. fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Did Bruno to Son, absolute fail

    5. fr3d
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      According to the people in here, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Rodri, Gundogan, KDB, Mahrez, Jesus and Sterling will be benched mid-week.

      Should've captained Che Adams

      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Ederson
        Walker Stones Laporte Zinchenko
        KDB Rodri Gundo
        Bernardo Aguero Foden

        If I were to guess then it’d be the above

    6. El Fenomeno R9
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Officially season over,Bruno started then Gundo and now Kane finished me.

      Had Bruno when he was low EO had Kane too,tried to be cleaver at wrong times.

      Easy top 10k with template,now drop to 200k

    7. Il Capitano
        2 mins ago

        This VC haul was overdue I guess

      • Coaly
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Salah to Bale?

        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          just now

          ohhhhh yes.

      • Bury94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Kane haul does barely anything to the rank cos of that 1 Son assist, annoying

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah but imagine not having Kane

        2. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Kane and Son here but still on a red because of no Bruno

      • Budweiser
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Kane, Son, Bale too much? Need to ditch Salah

      • Labile
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Bale or Son can only choose one.?

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Bale for fun

      • LewanGOALski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Barnes & Vardy ➡ Bale & Bamford/Antonio for 2 FTs

        Yay or Nay..?

      • Khalico
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thoughts on Jota?

        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Probs a nice bloke, in a gash team.

      • Ohh1454
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Areola, Bruno and shaw on bench. Just want this gameweek to end

