Champions League March 9

The best UCL Fantasy players to sign or captain for round-of-16 second legs

After a first leg dominated by headlines about Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland’s brilliance, we’re not far away from the start of an exciting set of second-leg ties in the Champions League round of 16.

In a competition known for its comebacks, there are plenty of opportunities for moments of individual brilliance ahead.

In this piece, we look at how to set up your UEFA Champions League Fantasy team for the next round of games.

Transfers

UCL Fantasy managers all have three free transfers for the new round and there have been plenty of injuries and suspensions to use them up on. It’s best to bring in players from teams you expect to progress to the next round (and hopefully beyond that), so you don’t have to keep using transfers on the same spots. 

Goalkeepers 

Nothing has changed in the goalkeeper position and with only three transfers, it’s not a position I’d recommend taking much notice of.

Defenders

Recent upturns in form from Dortmund and Chelsea make Sevilla and Atletico defenders, who have been very popular, a lot less appealing.

Sevilla in particular were in a rich vein of defensive form ahead of the their first leg at home, but now haven’t won in three games and lost 2-1 to a poor Elche side at the weekend. Their defensive assets can be moved out if possible, but Jules Kounde (4m) is still decent value as the cheapest starting defender in the game.

Atletico defenders like Stefan Savic (4.6m) and Mario Hermoso (4.3m) may well be worth holding onto after a solid Madrid derby draw at the weekend as Marco Simeone returned to his classic ‘four at the back’ formation.

Chelsea’s defence looks great to target this round. They’re yet to lose under Thomas Tuchel and have conceded just twice, with Antonio Rudiger (4.5m), Marcos Alonso (4.6m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (4.9m) all great budget options. Alonso is definitely the most exciting due to his attacking threat, but is a constant rotation threat thanks to Ben Chilwell (5.4m).

Ahead of RB Leipzig’s must-win tie against Liverpool, star man Angelino (5.6m) has been ruled out with injury. If you fancy Leipzig to win this game against a Liverpool side in disarray, Lukas Klostermann (5m) is great for balls recovered now he’s back to full fitness. 

Midfielders

With Jorginho (6.1m), Mason Mount (6.9m) and Casemiro (6.2m) all suspended for this round and Jadon Sancho (10m) confirmed out injured, some popular picks are in need of replacing. However, the cheap midfielder bracket is a particularly difficult one to pick players from.

Ilkay Gundogan (6.6m) remains the best choice around his price point, with Marcos Llorente (6.5m) also back playing in central midfield after his stint at right wing-back in the first leg seriously limited any potential output. Marco Verratti (6.4m) has also been playing a creative role recently and should have some joy against a Barcelona side who know they have to score goals. 

In terms of more expensive midfielders, more and more options are coming to the fore. Kevin De Bruyne (11.5m) and Raheem Sterling (10.5m) are both strong options for Man City against Gladbach’s terrible defence, while Bayern’s midfield is now back to full strength. Thomas Muller (10m) and Leon Goretzka (7.6m) are fit and firing, joining Leroy Sane (9.5m) and Kingsley Coman (8.4m), who were great in the first leg. They can go into this game without too much pressure after a strong first leg and there should be some goals in their tie. A more exciting option may be Kai Havertz (8.4m) after his revelatory performance last night at false nine. The young German looked worth every bit of his transfer fee and could be well set up to take advantage of Atletico’s need to go for goals.

Forwards

This is all about Erling Haaland (11.1m) and Kylian Mbappe (10.9m). They scored five goals and got an assist between them in the first legs and now face two sides who will need to attack and leave space open for them to exploit with their frightening speed. If you can get these two in, I’d recommend it.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (12.1m) will both need to produce some serious magic to give their teams hope of going through to the next round. I wouldn’t necessarily buy or sell these two – I just don’t know how much I trust the sides they’re playing for to make the space and chances necessary for them to score highly enough to justify their price tags. 

After his hat trick in Der Klassiker this weekend, Robert Lewandowski (12.1m) now has 31 goals in 24 Bundesliga games this season. Lazio will have to attack Bayern to have any hope of going through and Lewandowski should be perfectly placed to continue his ridiculous scoring streak. Find some way of buying the big Pole, or find a nice big sofa to hide behind. 

Captains

Haaland, Mbappe, De Bruyne and Lewandowski are my favourite captaincy choices for each of the four days, for reasons I’ve highlighted above. However, there are still a series of more leftfield choices.

On Tuesday, we have Alvaro Morata (9m), who scored a brace at the weekend and is still one of this competition’s top scorers after his quality group stage performances. He may be afforded some space with Porto using all their defensive firepower to shut down Ronaldo .

The next day, Christopher Nkunku (7.6m) is in action – he has been a key attacking asset for RB Leipzig of late and will have to put in a big performance for his side to have any hope of seeing the quarter-finals this season. 

Karim Benzema (10.4m) is back fit ahead next Tuesday’s games and scored in this weekend’s Madrid derby draw. Although Real are still wracked by injuries, his scoring record in this competition is quality and Atalanta showed in the last leg that they may let the pressure get to them.

And on the final Wednesday before the international break, the aforementioned Kai Havertz is in action. With two assists and a goal disallowed against Everton in the role we’ve wanted to see him in all season, a place in Tuchel’s starting XI looks to be his to lose now. He should be well placed to push Chelsea into the next round of the competition. 

As always, good luck all for this round!

  1. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Champions league is boring. Either have a league with relegation or do straight knockout.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1988%E2%80%9389_European_Cup

      Those were the days. Four rounds and you're in the final. And one of them is against Dundalk.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Swiss system?

    3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      One legged ties are also more interesting

  2. Brimble82
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Unrelated post!
    Need two defenders for GW29 and a BBGW30.
    Budget £9m
    Can’t be Leeds (I have 3)

    I’m thinking a Villain and either a Hammer or a Cottager!
    Rest of the backline:
    Martinez-Forster
    Holding-Dallas-Cancelo

    Inspire me!

    1. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Konsa, Veltman with that money. Dawson could be better than Veltman as they have Utd, but that needs 9.1.

      1. Brimble82
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Isn’t it always the way!

        I was thinking Konsa as one.
        And I like Brighton in 29, but not sure about their chances for points against Utd.

        Was considering Diop with Konsa as he’s started the last 4. Is it his place to lose?

    2. cruzex
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Why BBGW30?

  3. sunzip14
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Thinking of Villa triple up in defense from this week even though they will be against Spurs in 29 (have Son and Kane already in my team). Do we think Villa keep CS against Newcastle (gw28) and Fulham (gw30)? If they have a dgw30 would be even better. Planning to BB30 and WC31.

    1. Brimble82
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      It’s a great shout.
      Newcastle are toothless and Fulham aren’t scoring many (though do look threatening)

    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Worth a go, Martinez keeps getting clean sheets so I got him.

  4. Sap
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    From whom do we expect to get over 2 points in GW 29?
    Don’t see lots of them

    1. Finding Timo
        20 mins ago

        I think Brighton best bet and dunk ?

      • Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Brighton defenders, if Newcastle's first-choice front three are still out. Think only Wilson has a chance of being back.

        1. Finding Timo
            17 mins ago

            Argument to get Brighton now v Southampton?

            1. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              Yeah not the worst move, as Soton will be without Ings and will be pooped after chasing City in midweek.

              1. Finding Timo
                  just now

                  Cheers may jump on dunk early then as my defence is rubbish

          • Alisson WondHaaland
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            Fulham defenders would be a good bet imo

            1. Sap
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              And everyone is collecting Leeds attackers )

          • circusmonkey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yeah I am getting a Brighton defender this week.

        2. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          Lads, some help here please?

          Martínez / Pope
          Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Digne /  Dallas
          Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Raphinha / Soucek
          Kane / DCL / Watkins

          I have 2 free transfers, and I want to have to for BGW29. Which imposes me one now.

          A. Pope to Forster (just so I don't lose FT, funds)
          B. DCL to Bamford (downside: good fixture for DCL)
          C. Digne to Targett (downside: good fixture for Digne, double up on Villa defence)
          D. Salah to Bale/Son (downside: ditch Salah)
          E. Something else?

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            just now

            One with no downside

        3. Alisson WondHaaland
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          Sanchez
          Rudiger Konsa Shaw Cancelo
          KDB Gundo Salah Son
          Kane Watkins

          Mccarthy Bamford Ayling Bissouma

          With 1FT this week and another next week, I plan to bring in 2 more GW 29 players. Is there anyone who'd be worth bringing in from GW 28 or is it better to just wait until next week and use 2FT?

          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            2 FTs in 29

            1. Alisson WondHaaland
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Cheers

        4. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Centerbacks for Liverpool tomorrow.

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            The way they are losing defenders Buvac and Klopp

        5. lifes a pitch
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Play one of...
          A) Reguilon (have Bale+Kane)
          B) Bamford (have Raph)
          C) White

          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            C

        6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Is Veltman the best Brighton defender? From a value for money point of view.

          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Probably but you know it will be dunk if one of them scores

            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Have 4.5 to spare. Cannot afford Dunk.

              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                https://twitter.com/FPL_Swe/status/1368134305726296065?s=20

                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks!

        7. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Best player's to bring in for BGW 29, have 2FT?

          Martinez
          Cancelo Stones Mee
          Salah Bruno Son Gundogan Raphina
          Kane Watkins
          Pope Bamford Dallas Coufal

          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            I would lose Mee for a Brighton/ Fulham defender

          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Mee to Brighton and maybe drop a City def for another Brighton or maybe Rochdale's finest or Aina

        8. Finding Timo
            10 mins ago

            Dunk or Sanchez?

            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Dunk over butter fingers

              1. Finding Timo
                  just now

                  Ok cheers dunk it is then

              2. clockwork
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                assuming you have martinez, go Dunk

                1. Finding Timo
                    just now

                    I have got pope & mcarthy who don’t play GW29. I like Martínez but not sure if he can keep cleansheet gw29?

              3. Forever In Our Shadow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                Gtg to 29?

                Martinez
                Targett Coufal Struijk (I know!)
                Bale Son Lingard
                Antonio Kane Bamford

                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Get your (c) right and you'll be laughing

                  1. Forever In Our Shadow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Yes. Undecided as yet.

              4. clockwork
                • 8 Years
                7 mins ago

                Gents,

                A or B. (I'm leaning towards B as I with A I have everton DCL attack offsetting points for pope)

                A: GW29 pope + DIGNE ,GW30 DIGNE
                B: GW29 sanchez + DALLAS, GW30 cancelo

                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Ye, B

                2. Traction Engine Foot
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  B

              5. Traction Engine Foot
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Best captain in 29? Kane is the obvious one but could there be a better punt? None of the fixtures scream goals to me..

                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  You just know Martinez will be top-scorer that week.

                2. clockwork
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I have predicted a goal fest in ars-WHU. Antonio?

