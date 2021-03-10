Scoutcast Episode 370 – FPL managers ponder Salah exit and best replacements

Joe is joined by Fantasy Football Scout editor David and former Fantasy Premier League champion Ben Crabtree to look at the key issues facing FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 28.

After four blanks in a row and last earning a double-digit haul in Gameweek 21, it is no wonder that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is top of the transfers out list this week. Being the game’s most expensive player and having a blank in Gameweek 29 adds further weight to the argument to ditch the Egyptian international.

Joe, Ben and David consider the advantages and disadvantages of removing the Reds winger and the best replacements. There is certainly no shortage of midfielders vying for FPL managers’ attention. The crew weigh up the merits of each, especially with Blank Gameweek 29 on the horizon.

The best defenders, differentials and attackers from so-called lesser clubs during this limited fixture week, such as Brighton, Fulham and Newcastle, are also looked at.

But let’s not forget Gameweek 28, which has some great matches ahead for a number of teams that skip a game the following week. Chelsea and Everton, in particular, could hold the key to a great score when this set of matches kicks off on Friday.

The next four fixtures are frisked, Ben makes a nostalgic differential selection and the crew reveal their transfer and captaincy plans for the Gameweek ahead.

Our trio also look at their Gameweek 27 scores so far during the show, which took place via our YouTube channel on Tuesday night ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Southampton on Wednesday.

