Podcast March 10

Scoutcast Episode 370 – FPL managers ponder Salah exit and best replacements

Joe is joined by Fantasy Football Scout editor David and former Fantasy Premier League champion Ben Crabtree to look at the key issues facing FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 28.

After four blanks in a row and last earning a double-digit haul in Gameweek 21, it is no wonder that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is top of the transfers out list this week. Being the game’s most expensive player and having a blank in Gameweek 29 adds further weight to the argument to ditch the Egyptian international.

Joe, Ben and David consider the advantages and disadvantages of removing the Reds winger and the best replacements. There is certainly no shortage of midfielders vying for FPL managers’ attention. The crew weigh up the merits of each, especially with Blank Gameweek 29 on the horizon.

The best defenders, differentials and attackers from so-called lesser clubs during this limited fixture week, such as Brighton, Fulham and Newcastle, are also looked at.

But let’s not forget Gameweek 28, which has some great matches ahead for a number of teams that skip a game the following week. Chelsea and Everton, in particular, could hold the key to a great score when this set of matches kicks off on Friday.

The next four fixtures are frisked, Ben makes a nostalgic differential selection and the crew reveal their transfer and captaincy plans for the Gameweek ahead.

Our trio also look at their Gameweek 27 scores so far during the show, which took place via our  YouTube channel on Tuesday night ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Southampton on Wednesday.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 28

  1. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Do you think it's worth to get a Villa midfielder if Grealish is out?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      • Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        El G if he were definitely starting

        Open Controls
      • Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        I am praying Grealish starts. On my bench since he got injured.

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      best combo

      a mendy and mount
      b martinez and siggy (have dcl already)

      thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        B or Martinez and Mount maybe

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          cant afford martinez and mount. thanks

          Open Controls
      2. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Emi and mason

        Open Controls
    3. tbos83
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Happy Pep Roulette day everyone!

        Open Controls
        1. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Thank you. Sitting with Cancelo, Dias and Gundo(C) and my partyhat on. Will be happy if Dias and Gundo starts.

          Open Controls
          1. tbos83
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              Think you've got better odds than me - Stones, Gundo and Foden

              Open Controls
            • Mr. O'Connell
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              You're gonna get 0/3 I reckon

              Open Controls
              1. Super Sharpe Shooter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Nah, 2/3. Gundo definitely starts. And one of Cancelo and Dias.

                Open Controls
          2. CONNERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            KDB(c), Gundo and Stones here.

            Would be happy if just Kev starts.

            Open Controls
            1. Better off with a pin and a…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Snap. Could really use some KDB points tonight.

              Open Controls
        2. Lord_Trumpington
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Those Luke Shaw 14 pts on my bench still hurt so

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Could be worse, could have dumped Shaw and Bruno

            Open Controls
            1. Lord_Trumpington
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              Yes fair point

              Open Controls
          2. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            It hurts the most when there are lots getting the benchpoints while you are stuck.

            Open Controls
        3. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Predictions for City line up?

          Ederson
          Cancelo Stones Laporte Zinchenko
          Rodri Gundo Bilva
          Sterlo Aguero Foden

          Open Controls
          1. tbos83
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              I would love this. But worried he will stick with same lineup as Man U to make a point

              Open Controls
            • Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 4 mins ago

              Whichever 3 you own will all play 90

              Open Controls
            • Hy liverpool
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Same as this but with torres over raz

              Open Controls
            • pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours ago

              No Cancelo - due a Sane type exile.

              Dias starts, Walker and Laporte on the sides.

              Open Controls
            • Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Stop teasing me with Foden selection.....

              Open Controls
            • Super Sharpe Shooter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Sterling rested I reckon. Continues with Mahrez

              Open Controls
          2. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            Name one thing you would 'love to see' from pep tonight

            I'll start, a DIAS benching!

            Open Controls
            1. Hy liverpool
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              I'd love to see gundogan scoring tbh

              Open Controls
            Open Controls
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Sterling starts.

              Open Controls
            3. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Dias forward.

              Open Controls
            4. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Personally, Gundo, Stones and Cancelo all being left at home
              Ederson to take a pen

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                and score?

                Gutted that he didn't get a slightly stronger hand on the one in the derby.

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Ederson to save one and miss one.

                  Utd so inconsistent it is beyond maddening, how can they look so clueless against Palace, SHU, Huddersfield, even NUFC at times and beat City so consistently.

                  Back in the day, used to get so so results against rivals and take max points from the other 15 or so teams.

                  Open Controls
            5. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              announcing game cancellation

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                my rivals have tc kdb
                cap dias
                and cap Ederson

                I would quite like it to be cancelled haha

                Open Controls
            6. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Hope Pep starts Cancelo after his bad game...and Dias/Gundo.

              Open Controls
            7. DA Minnion
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Dias Stones and Gundogan all in starting line up.

              Open Controls
            8. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              KDB to start and actually get something before he's gone for Auba next week.

              Open Controls
            9. hullcityfan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              A Gundogan red card

              Open Controls
            10. seewhyaxe
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              A Sterling haul man...

              Open Controls
              1. Rassi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                This. And I would consider 5 pointer a haul.

                Open Controls
            11. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              KDB starting and Gundogan benched would be ideal

              Open Controls
            12. Lindelol
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Ederson red card and then Dias abuses ref and get red too.

              Open Controls
              1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 49 mins ago

                Then you get over excited and are sent to your room and banned from watching the match. 😉

                Open Controls
          3. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            is there any way I can check my ffs cup tie? sorry

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/cup/24/rounds/2/

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/cup/25/rounds/1/

              Open Controls
            3. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              OMG. I need a Dias 19 point haul to stay in Open Cup and Dias 14 point more than Stones to stay in members cup.

              If Dias starts, scores 2 and CS I will be a happy lad.

              Open Controls
          4. Gun gun
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            I cant find lingard under my fpl transfer?

            Open Controls
            1. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              You mean he's not visible on the FPL transfers page? That's because he's been made 'unavailable' - he's ineligible to face Man Utd in GW28.

              Open Controls
          5. Pepeye
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Jesus & Sterling may well face the wrath of Pep's selection. Foden nailed on.Aguero a possibility

            Open Controls
            1. CONNERS
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              I'm not sure any City player other than Ederson and perhaps Dias could be classed as nailed on.

              Least of all Foden.

              Open Controls
          6. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Foden seen getting off the bus yet?

            Open Controls
          7. barton fc
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Any chelsea fans know the chances of havertz staring the Leeds game? Eyeing up a punt

            I know he likes to rotate but after how good he was surely he gets the Leeds game

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              You can pick Mount as punt

              Open Controls
          8. J to the T
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Forster (BHA)
            Target (new)
            Raphina (CHE)
            Coufal (man)

            Would you BB this lot?

            Open Controls
            1. A.J.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              GW30 looks a better week for those players.

              Open Controls
          9. merin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            How would you use this FT?

            Open Controls
            1. merin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Martinez Areola
              Dias Cancelo Digne Dunk Targett
              Salah Bruno Son Gundogan Barnes
              DCL Bamford Watkins

              1 FT, 1.8 ITB

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Looks fine enough to save FT

                Next week, change Barnes/Salah/Digne to 3 BGW players for -4pts

                Open Controls
                1. merin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Cheers. Kindof want to ship Salah and DCL for Bale and Kane

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                    This also sounds good, especially if Bale gets less gametime in Europa

                    Open Controls
                    1. merin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 18 mins ago

                      I do have Raphinha instead of Barnes btw. So that spot is good

                      Open Controls
                  2. Scooby75
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 54 mins ago

                    Just done this

                    Open Controls
                    1. Scooby75
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                      Salah DCL to Kane bale

                      Open Controls
                      1. merin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 49 mins ago

                        Would you do it this week for a hit?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Scooby75
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 46 mins ago

                          Yes then maybe Dunk for GW 29

                          Open Controls
          10. ishmailc
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            So current team is

            Martinez (Areola)
            Shaw, Cancelo, Dias (Lowton, Dallas)
            Salah, Gundogan, Lingaard, Bruno (Raphina)
            Diagne, Kane, DCL

            I’m on 1710 points, sit about 200k
            Have 0.1 in the bank
            Any tips for next GW? Tempted to just leave and then bring in Son for Salah, Cresswell for Lowton and Bamford for Diagne for blank game week.

            Open Controls
          11. Boleyn Boy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Hello All. Which Villa defender is best (money no object). Thanks in advance:

            a) Targett
            b) Konsa

            Open Controls
            1. Fit_to_drop
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              A brings Assists. B has a goal threat and has come really close in recent weeks.

              Open Controls
          12. YuvalFPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Current team for FH in 29:

            Emi/Areola (undecided)
            Dallas
            Raphinha Saka Son
            Kane Bamford

            Looking at Veltman/Dunk, Tierney and Auba. Can get all 3 for a -4.

            Veltman or Dunk?

            Open Controls
            1. YuvalFPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              Not using my FH in 29, using in 33 instead... brain fart.

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Dunk

              Open Controls
          13. Labile
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            28- Salah and Barnes -> Son/Bale and Bruno -4
            29- Ricardo to Reguillon

            And then GTG for 29?

            Emi/Areola
            Reguillon Elmo
            Raphina Son/Bale Auba
            Kane Antonio Bamford

            Open Controls
          14. Fit_to_drop
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            For people who have still have WC, FH and BB left GW30 is looking like a good BB week with a good fixture for Leeds (SHU), a possible second game for Villa (not yet confirmed of course) and a very good fixture for a Spurs away to NEW (as many teams will have double if not triple Spurs).

            I plan to WC 31 to run down bench and FH FA Cup week after that.

            Open Controls
          15. The Mighty Whites
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            2FT, 0.5 ITB, thoughts?

            Martinez, Pope

            Cancelo, Dias, Dallas, Coufal, Lowton

            Salah, Fernandes, Son, Gundogan, Raphinha

            Kane, Bamford, Antonio

            Open Controls
            1. tbos83
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                I'd be looking to get in some Everton coverage. Unless you're planning for 29..

                Open Controls
              • Fit_to_drop
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                I am using my two free this week to bring in Bale (for Salah) and 1 other with a view to BGW29. Another 1, possibly 2 (-4) next week and I will have 9 players for 29.

                I am BB'ing 30 (see my post above) and Wildcarding out of that team in 31. I have a FH but going to keep it for FA Cup week and not use it in 29.

                I would be eyeing up losing Cancelo in your squad (I have him too).

                Open Controls
            2. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Any more for 29 needed?

              Sanchez or Martinez
              Dallas, Aina
              Son, Bale, Lingard,
              Kane, Bamford, Watkins

              Open Controls
              1. Fit_to_drop
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                No its decent coverage. No Arsenal but if the WHU fixture goes your way, you may not need them.

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Cheers got 4m if need, but thinking nice to have 2 FT following week 🙂

                  Open Controls
            3. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              4 hours and 44 minutes of hope and fear remain

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours ago

                Thank GOD the game is at 6 so that the disappointment and depression is over by 8

                Open Controls
                1. Wild Rover
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 55 mins ago

                  Thanks for the heads up, I hadn't realised! 😯

                  Open Controls
                  1. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 53 mins ago

                    No problem wild rover 🙂 , I prefer the 6 ko

                    Open Controls
              2. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                hope and fear!!! 😮

                Open Controls
                1. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 55 mins ago

                  I can't quite pinpoint whether it's hope tempered by fear or fear allayed by hope

                  Open Controls
              3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                Even Pep probably still doesn’t know what his team will be

                He’s shortly going to start the process of “Eeny Meeny Miny Mo” on each position

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  Nah not even he would consider bringing in Mo

                  Open Controls
                  1. DannyDrinkVodka
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 32 mins ago

                    I guess it will have to be "Eeny Meeny Miny Mahrez"

                    Open Controls
              4. Mr. O'Connell
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Hope and fear have been replaced by detachment and apathy

                Open Controls
                1. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Admittedly I envy you somewhat

                  Open Controls
              5. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Don’t worry, Ederson starts

                Open Controls
            4. dylano21
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Which combi will score more points this week?

              A) AWB + Bale
              B) Digne + Raphinha

              Open Controls
              1. acidicleo
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
            5. DK_13
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              What are people without a WC but with a FH doing in GW 29?

              I only have 6 players(kane son Antonio Martinez Raphinha reed) for 29.

              Rest of the team
              Ederson
              TAA rudiger Dias Shaw strujik*
              Salah gundo
              DCL

              I don't really have anyone I want to sell but I like the idea of FH saving as their might be a big double later.
              Any ideas on how to proceed? TIA

              Open Controls
            6. Athletico Underachieving
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                FA cup semi finals are weekend of 17th April right? Would the teams that get through have their PL fixture moved a few days earlier/later or to another GW?

                Open Controls
              • acidicleo
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                Who is best buy for 28,29,30?

                A) Auba
                B) Bale

                Open Controls
                1. Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  B - i still dont trust Arsenal

                  Open Controls
              • Party time
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                Wonder what will happen when Portugal are awarded a pen in the euros.

                Bruno or Ronaldo shiitt moment

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  CRon will pull rank

                  Open Controls
              • Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                Ake’s hair spotted at the etihad

                Open Controls
                1. acidicleo
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  Some black magic?

                  Open Controls
                2. Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  That's funny!

                  Open Controls
              • Monklane
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                "Salah exit". Sexit?

                Open Controls
                1. acidicleo
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  Nice one 🙂

                  Open Controls
                2. Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  You coined it first

                  Open Controls
                3. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Tough times for Liverpool with Sexit and Clexit coming up

                  Open Controls
              • TheCurseOfRaheem
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                Having Rudiger benched and Dallas come in instead of Shaw is comedy. I've actually trolled myself there.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  The player who came in for my Rudiger no-show is Digne. Nul points 🙁

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheCurseOfRaheem
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    Such a wind-up when the team keep a cleansheet too, isn't it? Was desperate for Everton to score haha.

                    Open Controls
                2. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  Ouch, sorry to hear that

                  Open Controls
              • KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                SCENES when Ings starts

                Open Controls
                1. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  Your dreaming!

                  Open Controls
                2. Gun gun
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Lol so what if he starts?

                  Open Controls

