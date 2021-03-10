624
Champions League March 10

UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review, Wednesday preview and captaincy tips

The second legs of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 are well and truly underway, with Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo having contrasting evenings as Dortmund and Porto booked their spots in the last eight of the competition. 

Last Night’s Action

There were nine goals across last night’s two matches, which might give us an indicator of what to expect from now on. Both teams who went into those ties with leads held on to them. 

Dortmund were more impressive than the 2-2 scoreline gives them credit for.

Erling Haaland (11.1m) scored his 20th goal in just 14 Champions League matches, making him the fastest player to that milestone by 10 games and the highest U21 goalscorer in the competition’s history. As he showed both last night against Sevilla and on Saturday against Bayern Munich, whoever the Black and Yellow face next, he’ll be the favourite to get on the scoresheet.

Dortmund’s qualification for the quarter-finals should be all the more impressive as they were missing Jadon Sancho (10m) and Raphael Guerreiro (6.1m), arguably their two most important players after Haaland. Their attacking prowess and defensive foibles were clear to see and there’s every chance that they’ll be involved in a high-scoring quarter-final whoever they face next, as they continue their domestic and European resurgence after a poor start to the season. Investing in Haaland and Sancho will reap rewards, whilst Marco Reus (8.4m) continued to be strong creatively but have a torrid time in front of goal.

We could discuss Juventus’ failure to reach the quarter-finals, but as they’re no longer in the competition, they have no bearing on our future Fantasy prospects. Porto, on the other hand, put in a performance of incredible resilience at both ends to secure their last eight spot.

Pepe (5m) rolled back the years with a vintage defensive showing, collecting four points from 12 balls recovered, while Sergio Oliveira (6.7m) continued his strong attacking form in the competition with a penalty and a free-kick.

Going forward, limiting investment in Porto’s assets is probably the best bet as they’re unlikely to come up against many more opponents as disjointed and off-form as Juventus were over the two legs. However, Oliveira is the main man on set pieces and, for his price, should continue to offer a decent return on investment.

Tonight’s Games

.

Barcelona head to Paris this evening, while Liverpool and RB Leipzig are set to battle it out in Budapest once again.

Barcelona have seen an upturn in their domestic form of late after a switch to a 3-5-2 system, with Jordi Alba (5.9m) and Sergi Dest (5.4m) looking particularly strong. However, at 4-1 down, they have a mountain to climb and know that they will have to attack in volume from kick-off. PSG can therefore sit back, absorb the pressure and allow Kylian Mbappe (11m) to use his pace on the counter to put this tie to bed once and for all. There will be goals in this tie for sure and Mbappe should score well, as he did at the Nou Camp.

If Barcelona are to salvage anything from this game, all their hopes will rest on Lionel Messi‘s (12.1m) shoulders. But PSG should be set up well to keep him as quiet as possible and it’s been shown that he’s not necessarily built to carry a team in as sticky a situation as Barcelona currently are.

Despite their dire domestic form, Liverpool take a 2-0 lead into their game against RB Leigzig. The Bundesliga outfit are fresh from a 3-0 win in the league and a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal, however, whereas Liverpool have lost their last six home games in a row.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side showed last season that they’re capable of big performances in Europe when it matters and I expect this to be no different. Buoyed by the strong domestic form of Alexander Sorloth (6.6m) and Christopher Nkunku (7.6m), they will go after Liverpool’s inexperienced and largely incapable defence and should be able to claw back a win from this one. Angelino (5.7m) will be sorely missed on the left-hand side, however.

In terms of captaincy, Mbappe looks the standout option once again. He’s born to play on the counter-attack and has already shown that he’s too strong for these Barcelona defenders. Nkunku is an outside shout for the captaincy due to his domestic form.

  1. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    JWP delivery, Saints loading the box with Vestergaard Bednarek Salisu and Stephens... wipe out that City clean sheet lads.

    (Annoyed Stones owner vs ML rivals with Dias)

    Open Controls
  2. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    any injuries on warm up ?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Ah ah ah

      Open Controls
    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Pep stubbed his toe.

      Open Controls
  3. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Rival has Ederson and Dias and I have cancelo and stones

    Open Controls
    1. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      who are u getting from the bench ?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        ????

        Open Controls
  4. United20
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Bottomed.. WC draft.. thoughts?

    Martinez Areola
    Keane Veltman Dallas Shaw Dias
    Raphina Lingard Fernandes Son Auba
    Watkins Kane Antonio

    Could swap Watkins with Bamford and Raphina with Gundo.

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I honestly don't like either of those moves. I'm tempted by Harrison, though.

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Strangely similar to my current squad - once I move in Bale and Digne this week likely

      Open Controls
  5. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Any chance of a Sterling Cameo? Or should I just go to bed?

    Open Controls
    1. Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Im going to bed...

      Gundo EO killing me
      Cancelo bench
      Sterling (C) bench

      Gn

      Open Controls
    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Horlicks all the way

      Open Controls
  6. RubeRx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Ederson penalty kick incoming

    Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Keep Cancelo for 28 or move to either, Azpi, Targett or Cresswell?

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Keep, then move to Cressy.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Keep. Nailed for match and double digital potential.

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Yeah, somehow that potential always fails to manifest...

        Open Controls
    3. Africa United
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Waste of transfer

      Open Controls
  8. SomeoneKnows
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Who should I sell?
    A) Cancelo
    B) Stones

    While at it, who is the best replacement if budget is not an issue?

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Both. Who are your other defenders?

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      A look above asking similar 😉

      Open Controls
  9. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Gundogan to Bale for free in prep for 29 or wait one week.

    Open Controls
    1. Africa United
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Logic says wait as Bale have arsenal but you know it depends on your team state and plans for example bif you would be priced out or have funds or other more important transfers etc

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Bale can have an absolute field day with Arsenal.

        Open Controls
        1. Africa United
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          I got him and Son yesterday just because it's exactly 0.0 and Sterling would surely drop Sacked Gundo too though I ts so wrong to lose him anyway but I don't care I'm sick of pep ...

          Open Controls
    2. Africa United
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Gundo is cheap anyway

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Likely going this week

      Part of my rationale is it leaves me free to roll in 29 and prefer to have extra FT after international break

      Open Controls
  10. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Is there a watchalong? How do we ever know, the Yuotube notifications are rubbish

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      They should spend the resources improving the site instead of attracting and directing more traffic to the site when it is already a mess and can't handle all the visitors.

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        The fact that we're still on a word press non live comment board speaks volumes for the antipathy towards the support that made this site.

        But hey! Jonty now gets paid for talking shiite!

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          It's not WP apparently https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/16158392
          But your point still stands

          Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      But yeah, it's all in the YT notifications. You should get one if you click the bell. The stream presumably goes up early to give you the notification ahead of time. I'm just not interested myself in being notified of all FFS YT activity, so yeah, it would be nice to integrate something into the site to show you they schedule, or at least the recent video(s) to direct you to YT, rather than the other way around.

      Open Controls
  11. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Would you keep Sterling for Fulham or rage sell ?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      You may as well keep I think

      Open Controls
    2. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I am (K)eeping.

      Open Controls
    3. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Lol for getting him in the first place, sell in a heartbeat, garbage player.

      Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Scenes on here when saints score, cancelo and stones owners party

    Open Controls
    1. Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      On The score 5-0?

      Open Controls
    2. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I might pop a bottle, not going to lie.

      Open Controls
  13. Tinkermania
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    On another matter. What happened to BROSSTAN and BOBB? Died?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      What happened to WAXYS?

      Open Controls
      1. Tinkermania
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Got married to O'CONNOR

        Open Controls
    2. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      What started as a peaceful march for equal rights for casual fpl players turned ugly and the mob of casual players surrounded his house and cut off his internet access. While holed up Brosstan finally found his fpl rank history and rage quit deleting his team and ffs account

      Open Controls
  14. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    On another note, is KDB now likely to be rested against Fulham? If so, perhaps KDB>Bale is on the cards.......

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      He will probably get injured tonight. Yes, in any case.

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        He's my captain and I will be enormously disappointed if he doesn't return within the first 20 minutes tonight

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Disappointment inbound

          Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Does Bale play tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Probably not, but we shall see

        Open Controls
      2. Africa United
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I think Mourinho doesn't care about rotation thing .. he only cares about winning . If only Klopp learn that and stop mimicking Pep in a stupid way

        Open Controls
  15. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Is a ML 100 point gap insurmountable at this stage?

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      No, and you asked this before

      Open Controls
  16. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Somehow I manage a win in my FFS H2H match... blind luck given Pep

    Open Controls
  17. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Last game of the gameweek ruining my week again FFS another red arrow

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Same, absolute joke, Kane captain work all undone by lucky KDB

      Open Controls

