Allsvenskan 2021/2022 is LIVE!

Welcome back!



After a successful Allsvenskan campaign in 2019/2020, Fantasy Football Scout is back for 2020/2021 with Gamweekly Allsvenskan content, Hot Topics, an Allsvenskan-specific discussion section, FFS mini-leagues, and more.



We again welcome all Community Articles and contributions from those interested in submitting content, and recommend bookmarking the Allsvenskan homepage on Fantasy Football Scout for easy access to the latest articles.



Our hard-working Community Writer Meltens will be helping out with content again this year, after taking on the bulk of the writing last season.



Sign-up now

For signup in English, sign up here.



Content

Fantasy Football Scout will again this year be providing content for the Fantasy Allsvenskan game on their website. The first piece went live tonight, and takes an early look at the price list, the changes to the scoring system, and reviews the bonus and chip rules.



You can find our article here!



Mini-League

Our mini-league code for this season is u1ouqr.



The Community

The success of last season for many managers, including me, was in large part due to the Community. The dedicated comment section on Allsvenskan articles is a great way to keep the discussion focused, and make sure comments don’t get lost in the general flow of content. RMTs are welcome! As well as the helpful advice that made last season’s comment section so enjoyable.



Let’s see those RMTs, and thoughts about the price list. We’ll look to get more content up next week, and feel free to email me (geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk) if you feel joining the Community Writing team for Fantasy Allsvenskan!

