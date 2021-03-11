480
What can we learn about transfers, bandwagons, stats and chips from our mums?

If you have a mum, there’s a good chance she’s heard you complain about your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team. You might even have called her on the phone specifically to vent about your latest captain fail or about the player you just transferred out for a -4 scoring a hat-trick.

My mum has talked me off of many an FPL ledge over the years and, despite having never actually played it herself, her knowledge of the game is borderline forensic. Not only does she know how the scoring works, she knows each of the chips and what they do and she even understands the pricing mechanics which, to be honest, puts her ahead of many Fantasy managers.

However, this article is not about my mum specifically but, rather, in honour of it being Mother’s Day in the UK this week, it asks the question, what can FPL managers learn from mums? In order to find out, I’ll be looking at certain aspects of FPL through the lens of some classic mum wisdom.

“Leave it Alone”

Much like a grazed knee that won’t heal if you keep fiddling with it, being too active when trying to reform a poor-performing FPL team can be just as detrimental. Taking multiple hits as a solution often just makes the situation worse and, sometimes, the best thing to do is to just leave your team alone.

A week is a long time in FPL, often time enough for form and fixtures to change and for players to recover from injuries. However, your team might not recover quite as quickly if you keep making changes to it before it gets that chance to heal. This is why, as many of us have been reminded this season alone, it’s often a good idea to wait as late as possible in the week before you make your transfers.

“If All the Fantasy Managers Jumped Off a Cliff, Would You?”

Peer pressure is a powerful force and the FPL community is no exception. Certain ideas can snowball very quickly and, soon, you feel like you’re missing out if you don’t transfer in a certain player or play your Triple Captain in a certain Gameweek.

Luckily, mums cut through all of this nonsense, pointing out that you, and you alone, must make the decision that is best for you. Nobody ever enters a Gameweek in exactly the same circumstances so, just because everybody else is doing something, doesn’t mean that you should too.

“Do Your Homework!”

It might not feel like it at the time, but doing your homework is pretty important. It’s not just about knowing the answers to things but, also, it’s about learning how to reach those answers independently. If you always copy other people, you will never learn anything and, worse, they might not always be right.

The FPL community has always been, in my opinion, the most effective FPL tool there is and seeing what others are doing with their teams, and getting their input on yours, can be invaluable. But with so much advice available, it can make us lazy. Mindlessly following advice may get you so far, but it will never make you a good Fantasy manager, irrespective of how good a player the source of the advice might be. In the end, you have to stand on your own two feet.

“Take the Rubbish Out First”

There’s undoubtedly something to be learned from the innate ability of mums to help us prioritise effectively. While, as a kid, our attention is quickly drawn to doing whatever is fun or most interesting, mums will always remind you if there’s something that needs to be done first.

Just as watching TV comes after taking the rubbish out, fixing the biggest problem in your team is often more important than the more superficial transfers you might have your eye on. While it’s important not to miss out on opportunities, unattended-to problems such as players with poor form, injuries or players dropped from the first team may fester and grow more significant if ignored for too long.

“How Do You Know You Don’t Like it if You’ve Never Tried it?”

If, as kids, we only ever ate the things we knew we liked, we’d have very limited perspectives when it comes to food and there’s a fairly good chance we’d have died of malnutrition too. Fortunately, mums are here to broaden our horizons, and keep us alive.

As Fantasy managers, it’s very easy to get stuck in our ways and only do the things that come naturally to us or have worked for us in the past. However, by not trying other strategies, we limit our potential, become predictable (and thus easier for our rivals to beat) and miss out on some of the fun of the game. 

It’s also worth noting that the game changes faster than we perhaps realise. Rules change, teams change, players change, the number of Fantasy managers grows, sometimes it’s all about the attacking players, sometimes the defenders are on top. Believing that you’ve seen it all is the fastest way to learn that you actually know nothing when it comes to FPL.

Just as, every year at the urging of my mother, I keep trying brussels sprouts (which are, let’s face it, objectively repellant) each season I consciously try something new and experimental with my FPL team. These experiments don’t always work out and, sometimes, my rank suffers as a result. But they’re fun to try and, sometimes, I’ll find out something that comes in handy in the current or in future seasons.

With that, this article is, of course, dedicated to the long-suffering mums of FPL and written as a small thank you for their invaluable contributions, whether that be as players themselves, as our go-to therapists, or as ever-reliable sources of wisdom in life and in FPL.

  1. Az
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Hey all,

    Mark Sutherns and I recorded FPL BlackBox Episode 25 – Fomo – last night and there's lots of ways you can watch / listen if you missed it.

    The idea of FPL BlackBox is to reflect back on the mistakes we make during the season to try and become better managers.

    YouTube:

    https://bit.ly/30077OM

    Other platforms:

    Spotify: https://spoti.fi/30l8xnp
    iTunes: https://apple.co/303zvzo
    Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/2RU2S2S

    Remember to like and sub on your chosen platform! It really helps us out as we look to grow the channel.
    Cheers

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Listening now 🙂

  2. VaVaVoom14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    When would be the best time to play bench boost? I have wildcard, free hit and bench boost left

    1. Kudo Warrior
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Whenever you have the biggest benching headaches in the remaining games. Means you have great players.

  3. Kudo Warrior
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    How did Pool/Salah play last night? Still worth getting rid?

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Irrespective, I won't get rid this GW. Vs Wolves will be the final test for me.

      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        This for me. Probably lose him for Auba in 29 and look into getting Jota in WC31

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Great call. I might do that too if he looks bad and Jota looks like the pre-injury player he was.

    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      IMO best captain option this week

  4. Khalico
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    When will we hear from Dean Smiths press conference on Jack Grealish?

    Should I have Bamford or Burn first sub if Grealish doesn't feature tomorrow?

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      we should hear news from the liar anytime now

    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      You still have him in your team? He was poor even when he was fit. Bamford.

  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Martinez
    Cancelo Dias Digne
    Salah Bruno Son Gündo Raphinha
    Kane DCL

    (Fabri Burn Struijk Brewster)
    1FT & 1.4m

    A) Save FT
    B) Salah ➡️ Bale
    C) Cancelo ➡️ Cresswell/Chelsea def

    If A plan is to get rid of DCL, Salah & Cancelo for Antonio, Bale & Cresswell next week.

    Thoughts?

    1. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Save

    2. The Mighty Whites
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      A

    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I'd be sorely tempted by C with Chelsea

      Brighton might keep a cs this week if Cancelo fails to show but I suspect not. I also suspect Chelsea defence will outpoint any other 29 option over the next 3 and they will template very very soon.

      Trick though is finding Chelsea defender.

  6. The Mighty Whites
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    2FT, 0.5 ITB, thoughts?

    Martinez, Pope

    Cancelo, Dias, Dallas, Coufal, Lowton

    Salah, Fernandes, Son, Gundogan, Raphinha

    Kane, Bamford, Antonio

    Lowton to White / Veltman and carry the other in to next week?

    1. RVP 20
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Lowton to Rudiger

      • Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        That looks a good move. Would go Veltman over White

        1. The Mighty Whites
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Cheers, mate!

    2. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Martinez
      Shaw Robertson Coufal Cancelo Strujic
      Sterling Gundo Fernandes Raphinha Barnes
      Kane DCL Bamford

      1 FT 1.0 ITB. Do I do Barnes > Saka this week or get Sterling out for KDB/Son/Bale?

      1. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Keep Sterling this GW he will play. I would save this week.

        1. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Thanks!

    3. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Bit stuck 2FT. TC and FH left but planning to use later on in season as well set up with 8 players.

      Martinez
      Cancelo, Dias, Shaw, Konsa
      Salah, Bruno, Gundogan
      Kane, Watkins, Bamford
      Rapha, Dallas, Lingard

      1) Keep or Sell Salah?
      2) Time to move to double city attack?

      Could go Salah to Mount this GW.
      Next GW get Veltman for Cancelo and 9 BGW players
      GW 30 Lingard to KDB

      Or Salah to Bale?
      Or something else?

    4. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      All set?

      Martinez
      Cancelo Stones Digne
      Bruno(c) Son Gundo Minamino
      Kane(v) DCL Richarlison

      McCarthy | TAA, Targett, ESR

      0 FT. 0.2 ITB

      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        (FH29)

      2. RVP 20
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Looks good, G2G

          Open Controls
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Would be tempted to play TAA but who for no idea. One of the Everton boys but close call.

        • Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Yep, looks good.

        • Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Cheers all. Would like to play TAA. Probably Minamino would be the fall guy. Hopefully a Spurs player's partner inexplicably gives birth to send them to my bench against Arsenal

          1. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            I think I prefer Minamino this week. Good luck!

      3. RVP 20
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Hi all! Any help appreciated.. 0,5 ITB 1 FT

          Martinez (McCarthy)
          Digne Targett Cancelo (Taylor Dallas)
          Salah Gundogan JWP Bruno (Lookman)
          Kane DCL Antonio

          Roll the transfer? Who to captain?

          1. Bucket Man
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Save

          2. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Save FT. Fernandes or Kane for me.

          3. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Salah Kane or Bruno are all viable options, I think Salah is probably best this week

        • afsr
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          A - Barnes-> Mount
          B - Barnes-> Jota
          C - Barnes, Cancelo -> Bale, Dunk/Veltman (-4)

          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            C

            1. afsr
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              On the plus side this gives me 8 players for GW29 and Spurs' and BHA fixtures in GW28 aren't bad.

              On the negative side, their fixtures in GW28 aren't great either and Brighton have tough fixtures in GW30-32

          2. Bucket Man
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            A

          3. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Hmm, C I think. Assuming no FH for BGW29.

        • Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Advice appreciated, 1FT, 0.3 ITB.

          Martinez
          Dias, Shaw, Keane
          KDB, Gundogan, Fernandes, Son
          Kane, DCL, Watkins

          (Sanchez, Raphinha, Konsa, Cresswell)

          Save FT for BGW29 (no FH)?

          Cheers

          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            yep, save

            1. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Ta

          2. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Easy save, looks great!

            1. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Cheers.

          3. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Well done on KdB. It was TC no?

            Psychic 🙂

            1. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Ta. It immediately felt like a daft decision but got lucky in the end :). Yep, TC - although part of that I am sure was just to get rid of the chip 🙂

        • ishmailc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          So current team is

          Martinez (Areola)
          Shaw, Cancelo, Dias (Lowton, Dallas)
          Salah, Gundogan, Raphina, Bruno (Lingaard)
          Diagne, Kane, DCL

          I’m on 1720 points, sit about 200k
          Have 0.1 in the bank
          Any tips for next GW? Tempted to just leave and then bring in Son for Salah, Cresswell for Lowton and Bamford for Diagne for blank game week.

          1. Bucket Man
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Save

        • FPL GOAT
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Can someone please provide solid rationale behind Bruno captain? Zero shots in open play in his last two... Very very bad

            1. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Highest points scorer in the game, nailed, on Pens, talisman, etc. etc.

              1. Catastrophe
                • 10 Years
                2 hours ago

                also no other major stand-out options for the armband this week (between Fernandes, Kane and KDB for me)

              2. FPL GOAT
                  2 hours ago

                  Reaching.. zero form against a solid defensive outfit. I pray fit the sheep who go down this avenue

                  1. Catastrophe
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 58 mins ago

                    By any chance did you transfer Bruno out before the Manchester derby?

              3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                Agree. KDB again this GW or Kane?

                1. DannyDrinkVodka
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  I captained KDB this week but am not feeling it against fearsome Fulham.......we know what Kane can do but I just don't see many goals in the NLD......take a look at Salah on Monday night

                  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    Yes. Difficult call this GW. I think it will be spread. Salah, if he does well, will be an excellent differential.

            2. sunzip14
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              I am thinking Villa triple up in defense (Martinez, Targett, Konsa) in place of (DDG, Mitchell, Cancelo) -4. Against Newcastle and Fulham in GWs 28 & 30 appealing to me, despite Spurs on 29. Will BB30 and Wildcard 31. Worth a gamble?

              1. Catastrophe
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Little too much for me, although Martinez & Konsa have been good for me last 4 or 5 weeks (although Konsa could have scored a couple!). I'm still sticking with Watkins, and hopefully Grealish is back soon.

                1. sunzip14
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  My problem is, I need to get rid of DDG and Mitchell as my other keeper is Forster. To get 2 good keeper+defender for gw29 and 30, I need to sacrifice either Cancelo or Salah. Leaning towards keeping Salah against Wolves. That means I need another defender who plays 29 and as a good fixture for BB30. Who do you recommend for the third spot if 2 is enough from Villa?

                  1. Catastrophe
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Do you want to post your Team here? Probably easier that way 🙂

                    1. sunzip14
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Sure. Here it is: 2FT, 0.0 itb.

                      DDG, Forster
                      Stones, Cancelo, Lowton, Mitchell, Struijk**
                      Son*, Gundo, Bruno, Salah, Raphinha*
                      Bamford*, Kane*, DCL

                      1. Catastrophe
                        • 10 Years
                        2 hours, 1 min ago

                        Tricky. Maybe just go DDG -> Martinez for now and see what happens next week. You do need some more BGW29 players although I've not considered how that impacts BB GW30. You could always gamble on Mitchell starting, or do Lowton -> Konsa too? no 29 fixture for him and fixtures aren't great regardless.

                        1. sunzip14
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 57 mins ago

                          Sadly, can't afford by 0.1. Lowton has good fixture on 30 for BB. If I do not move out a City defender and one of them do not play, I could be short of a defender if Mitchell and Struijk do not play. It's tricky!

                          1. Catastrophe
                            • 10 Years
                            1 hour, 49 mins ago

                            Hmm fair enough. Last week I did Salah & Stones -> KDB & Cresswell as I prefer two City attackers now and needed another BGW29 player. I think that puts you in better stead for 29 and beyond but it could backfire this week with Fulham arguably being a better fixture for City defenders and Salah having an OK fixture this week with Cresswell a poor one. Agree it's a tricky one with the uncertainty around both Mitchell and Struijk. Maybe just go DDG -> Martinez which should be a no-brainer for the rest of the season and reassess next week (and hopefully decision will be easier by then!)

                            1. sunzip14
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 33 mins ago

                              It is DDG>Martinez move that I can not afford by 0.1 🙁 Got to make another transfer to generate funds to get in Martinez or opt for another cheaper keeper who plays 29.

                              1. Catastrophe
                                • 10 Years
                                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                Oh christ! Didn't realise the price difference sorry. You could consider Lowton -> Elmohamady then? Or Forster -> 3.9 but who knows if he will start in GW30 or not.

                                1. sunzip14
                                  • 4 Years
                                  12 mins ago

                                  Cash is back so El Mohamady might lose his place. Difficult decisions to make! Thank you for your time and comments 🙂

                                2. Catastrophe
                                  • 10 Years
                                  just now

                                  Ahh! Thought he was out longer. You might have to settle for a Brighton defender though, but bad GW30 fixture.

                                  You could consider Areola who is looking a great shout, prefer Martinez of course who also doesn't have a blank in 33...

                              2. Catastrophe
                                • 10 Years
                                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                Reply fail!

            3. tc93
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Martinez
              Dunk / Dias / Rudiger / Shaw
              Salah / KDB (C) / Son / Gundo
              Kane / Watkins

              Areola / Bamford / Raphinha / Taylor

              G2G?

              1. Bucket Man
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                G2G

            4. gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              69pts no hits but still the arrow colour is red. Give up with this season. Just impossible.

              Open Controls
              1. Lord_Trumpington
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                72 with a green arrow for me so don't despair

              2. sunzip14
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                That means you probably are in a good rank (I guess around 50-70K?). That's not too bad if you ask me.

                1. Annie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  I had a red at a much lower rank with that score.

                2. gooberman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Nope. My rank is 565k

              3. ZAMUNDA
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                That's what happens when you're in top 20k. Being above average doesn't guarantee your safety. I dropped from 6k to 18k in three gws with 72 points average

                1. gooberman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Lol. Would love to be top 20k. Im 565k

            5. KirkhamWesham
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                Am I GTG?

                Martinez
                Dallas Cresswell Dias
                Raphinha Salah Son G'dogan Mahrez(C)
                Watkins Kane

                Meslier Dunk AWB Ings

                FH to be used gw29
                WC to be activated gw30

                1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  GTG, I like the Mahrez cap pick. I hope he starts

                2. Bucket Man
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Looks good

                  1. KirkhamWesham
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      Cheers, guys!

                3. Lord_Trumpington
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Captain choices and my bench are where I need to focus on lessons learned. So many points have been lost this season through poor selection (benching Shaw last gw for example).

                  1. jomikijiq
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    Benching Shaw last gw was a good decision. You won't learn anything by judging whether a decision was good by points scored.

                4. 7_Dan_7
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Salah + Bamford/Watkins/DCL > Lingard + Kane this week (2FT)?

                    Stupidly don't have Kane and losing Mo is only way to get in without big hits.

                    1. Bucket Man
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 53 mins ago

                      Lingard can't play this week. Would just do Salah out.

                  • FPL GOAT
                      2 hours, 11 mins ago

                      GTG? Saving a tranny for 11 for free in 29..

                      Martinez
                      Cancelo Rudiger Veltman
                      Salah KDB Gundo Son
                      Watkins Kane Antonio

                      Forster Raphina Dallas Coufal

                      1. Bucket Man
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 53 mins ago

                        G2G

                      2. DannyDrinkVodka
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 52 mins ago

                        Looks good, who's your captain?

                      3. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 47 mins ago

                        I'd swap Dallas and Coufal around in case of Cancelo no show. 0-0 is not unknown for United:-)

                    • La Roja
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 8 mins ago

                      How’s she looking?

                      Martinez
                      Ricardo Cancelo Digne
                      Son Bruno(c) Gundo KDB
                      Antonio Diagne Kane

                      Sanchez Raphinha Dallas Veltman

                      1FT

                      1. FPL GOAT
                          1 hour, 49 mins ago

                          It’s ok but at least 6 better captain shouts than Bruno

                      2. Qaiss
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 4 mins ago

                        Did anyone get below 54 points here? Terrible week.

                      3. Super Jack Grealish
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Thoughts?

                        Martinez,
                        Dias, Digne, Burn
                        KDB (C), Bruno, Son, Gundo, Raphinia
                        Kane, DCL

                        Pope, Bamford, Dallas, Lowton
                        1 FT

                        A) Save
                        B) Lowton > GW29 def

                        1. sunzip14
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 45 mins ago

                          A

                        2. Bucket Man
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 42 mins ago

                          A

                      4. Bucket Man
                        • 2 Years
                        2 hours, 1 min ago

                        Repost. Bit stuck 2FT. TC and FH left. No WC. planning to use FH later on in season as well set up with 8 players.

                        Martinez
                        Cancelo, Dias, Shaw, Konsa
                        Salah, Bruno, Gundogan
                        Kane, Watkins, Bamford
                        Rapha, Dallas, Lingard

                        A) Salah to Mount.
                        B) Salah to Bale
                        C) Other

                        Thoughts on this plan as well GW29 Cancelo to Veltman. GW30 Lingard to KDB

                      5. Vovhund
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 57 mins ago

                        What should we make of McCarthy vs Foster at Southampton?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 30 mins ago

                          That Hassenhutl has no clue!

                        2. Rotation's Alter Ego
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 9 Years
                          59 mins ago

                          Sounds like nobody is nailed. Wouldn't own McCarthy, would take Forster as a 4m backup (if you were making a GK transfer) in case he comes out on top

                      6. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 49 mins ago

                        Were Villa and Everton to double in GW30 (60% chance according to Crellin) how many players would you want?

                        Villa: Everton Fulham
                        Everton: Villa Palace

                        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 39 mins ago

                          I think there is merit in having 1 Villa defense and 1 attack, 1 defense from Everton.

                          1. pingissimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 27 mins ago

                            Seems skinny on Everton.

                            Spurs and Leeds also have great fixtures that week of course - especially for attack.

                            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 24 mins ago

                              Yes

                        2. Deulofail
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 16 mins ago

                          I have 5 already, so 5 or 6.

                      7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 49 mins ago

                        Just cannot decide between FH 29 and FH 33.

                        A) FH 29: will have 8 or 9 players in 33
                        B) FH 33: will have 7 players in 29 (-4)

                        1. Bucket Man
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 40 mins ago

                          B. 8 or 9 fine for next GW

                        2. Deulofail
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 39 mins ago

                          Based on this A/B alone, obviously A...?

                          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 32 mins ago

                            This in 29 with 1 hit (No FH):

                            Martinez
                            Veltman
                            Auba Raphinha
                            Kane Antonio Bamford

                            1. Deulofail
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 30 mins ago

                              vs FH:

                              Sanchez
                              Tierney Dallas Dunk/Reguilon
                              Auba Saka Bale Raphinha Son/Lookman
                              Kane Bamford

                              Dubravka | Rodrigo/Antonio, Cresswell, Dawson

                              Open Controls
                              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                • 4 Years
                                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                Open Controls
                            2. Bucket Man
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 30 mins ago

                              Mis read sorry FH next GW

                              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                • 4 Years
                                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                Sure. Thanks.

                      8. Mr. O'Connell
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 31 mins ago

                        Right f*** this. I know Grealish has a game next week, but I'm done. Got 9.8 so Son or Bale coin toss it is.

