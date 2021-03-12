Fantasy community back Villa in opening Gameweek 28 match

The Fantasy Premier League community are backing Aston Villa in the opening match of Gameweek 28.
41.0% of managers worldwide are in possession of Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m) for a Friday-night trip to Newcastle after two double-figure hausl since Gameweek 24.
The Villa goalkeeper has recorded eight clean sheets away from home this season, at least two more than any other shot-stopper after 27 Gameweeks.
Meanwhile, 14.7% have brought Matt Targett (£5.0m) into Gameweek 28, who lines up against Newcastle’s out-of-form right-back Emil Krafth (£ tonight.
While Villa’s left-back has produced just three attacking returns this season, two of them have come on the road.
There is less of a spread of interest in Dean Smith’s attacking assets even for a favourable meeting with Newcastle.
Jack Grealish‘s (£7.5m) continued absence is sure to have played a part in that.
Villa have scored two league goals in four matches since their talismanic midfielder succumbed to a leg injury, Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) the only players to find the net during that period.
The latter is on the bench tonight with Trézéguet (£5.2m) and Traoré either side of Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) in a 4-3-3 formation.
The former Brentford man is the only fit and starting Villa asset above 1.4% ownership tonight, currently sat in 26.7% of Fantasy teams worldwide.
Callum Wilson (£6.5m) remains the most-popular Newcastle option despite his ongoing absence while Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) are also on the sidelines.
Steve Bruce has selected Dwight Gayle (£5.9m) to lead the Magpies’ line tonight, supported by an attacking-midfield trio of Ryan Fraser (£5.6m), Joe Willock (£4.7m) and Joelinton (£5.7m).
Gameweek 28 Line-ups
Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth; Hayden, Shelvey; Fraser, Willock, Joelinton; Gayle.
Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, El Mohamady; J Ramsey, D Luiz, McGinn; Trézéguet, Watkins, B Traoré.
