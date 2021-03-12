54
Dugout Discussion March 12

Fantasy community back Villa in opening Gameweek 28 match

54 Comments
The Fantasy Premier League community are backing Aston Villa in the opening match of Gameweek 28.

41.0% of managers worldwide are in possession of Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m) for a Friday-night trip to Newcastle after two double-figure hausl since Gameweek 24.

The Villa goalkeeper has recorded eight clean sheets away from home this season, at least two more than any other shot-stopper after 27 Gameweeks.

Meanwhile, 14.7% have brought Matt Targett (£5.0m) into Gameweek 28, who lines up against Newcastle’s out-of-form right-back Emil Krafth (£ tonight.

While Villa’s left-back has produced just three attacking returns this season, two of them have come on the road.

There is less of a spread of interest in Dean Smith’s attacking assets even for a favourable meeting with Newcastle.

Jack Grealish‘s (£7.5m) continued absence is sure to have played a part in that.

Villa have scored two league goals in four matches since their talismanic midfielder succumbed to a leg injury, Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) the only players to find the net during that period.

The latter is on the bench tonight with Trézéguet (£5.2m) and Traoré either side of Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) in a 4-3-3 formation.

The former Brentford man is the only fit and starting Villa asset above 1.4% ownership tonight, currently sat in 26.7% of Fantasy teams worldwide.

Callum Wilson (£6.5m) remains the most-popular Newcastle option despite his ongoing absence while Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) are also on the sidelines.

Steve Bruce has selected Dwight Gayle (£5.9m) to lead the Magpies’ line tonight, supported by an attacking-midfield trio of Ryan Fraser (£5.6m), Joe Willock (£4.7m) and Joelinton (£5.7m).

Gameweek 28 Line-ups

Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth; Hayden, Shelvey; Fraser, Willock, Joelinton; Gayle.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, El Mohamady; J Ramsey, D Luiz, McGinn; Trézéguet, Watkins, B Traoré.

54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Hello?

    
  2. SNEAKY SNEAKY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    30 mins ago

    Hi

    
    1. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      It's very quiet in here. I think everyone else is either stoned or drunk.

      
      1. Saves the day
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Why not both?

        Hahahahajkakajshss

        
      2. SackWenger
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Stones or Dunk - i'd go Dunk as he has a fixture next week.

        
        1. Robben Mee Blind
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Lol, very good 🙂

          
      3. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        just now

        It's bout 21st June yet

        
        1. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          just now

          not*

          
  3. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Play Up Something!

    Or other.

    
  4. Gnu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Hmmm, think that wall needs painting......

    
  5. DK_13
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Template rating 29%. Gulp

    
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      68

      
    2. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Big rank movement upwards if it works.

      And thrown into the Seventh Circle of Hell if it doesn't.

      Good luck!

      
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bizarrely selling Gundo has actually raised my template rating to 55% this week.

      
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        That can't be right given he has 100 EO

        
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Possibly something to do with no Lingard this week and Shaw back in defence. Still seems bizarre.

          Oh Martinez finally starting now there are no DGWs is probably the tipping point.

          
    4. OLEgend
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      7% here.lol. Nothing to lose though. Chasing

      
    5. Dthinger
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      yeah...the old 5-2-3 will do that to you

      
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Interesting, I'm on 5-3-2 but still 67% template. Thought it would be lower.

        
  6. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    free hit 29
    sanchez
    dunk/tierney/dallas
    saka/raphinha/son/bale/saka
    bamford/(k)ane

    dubravka/watkins/fernandes/cancelo

    
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Saka double up - visionary.

      
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        ffs,aubameyang

        
    2. DK_13
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Why have a bench like that? What if covid strikes out of nowhere and you need your bench?

      
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        ive got 3 bench ,cancelo is coach...

        
      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        my bad its not bruno its toon boy

        
      3. Tango74
          14 mins ago

          I thought that . Pick from teams that do not blank !

          
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Shock 1-0 Newcastle win would be a thing of beauty.

      
      1. KAALI_DAAL
          25 mins ago

          Ghazi goal from bench pls

          
        • DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          With a Martinez pen save and I'll give you it.

          
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            No, no, no more Martinez points !

            Not buying him now out of stubbornness.

            
        • Dthinger
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          2-1 with a targett goal would be my preference

          
          1. Utopsis
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Would take this actually

            
      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        Ebening all. Where do I get the cup draw? Anyone with a link?

        
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/12/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-27-2/

          
        2. MARJE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/12/the-latest-ffs-cup-fixtures-and-results-32/

          
        3. Epic ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Quick tip for next time. Just type "cup" in the search bar. It'll always show the latest cup article first.

          
      3. Isca Extremadura
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Ross Barkley must be on Question of Sport then

        
      4. Woy_is_back
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Can't see Villa scoring tonight

        
        1. Doctor Evil
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          I can

          
        2. Epic ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          I reckon it will be a low quality low scoring game either way.

          
      5. Doctor Evil
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Watkins & Martinez let’s go! Also Bale Captain. Fingers crossed for that one

        
        1. MCM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Insert 'Pointing Spiderman' meme here. Best of luck to us both!

          
      6. Totti
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Did Gundogan -> bale 🙂
        Am I bonkers? 🙂

        
        1. Doctor Evil
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          I did Salah to Bale and then Captained him. Yes we are both bonkers

          
          1. Totti
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Hi bonkers 😀

            
        2. Epic ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yeah but that's separate to your transfer.

          
          1. Totti
            • 4 Years
            just now

            For sure 🙂

            
        3. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          You are if you didn't captain him 🙂

          
          1. Totti
            • 4 Years
            just now

            No captaind salah 🙂
            Already having son kane 😀

            
        4. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Nah, I think Gundo doesn't start, will come on for KDB

          
          1. Totti
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Me too 🙂
            Thats why i did it

            
      7. Hooky
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Krafth is so bad that he's free in FPL according to this article

        
        1. Epic ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Over-priced.

          
        2. JohnnyRev7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Great spot! 🙂

          Yet another example of the shiite proof reading on here.

          

