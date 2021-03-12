911
Scout Picks March 12

Gameweek 28 Scout Picks built on Spurs, Everton and Villa assets

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Aston Villa assets form the spine of our Gameweek 28 Scout Picks line-up.

Following DavidNealeTom and Andy‘s Scout Squad submissions, we have chosen our final XI of best players for the latest Double Gameweek.

We line-up in a classic 3-4-3 formation which comes in at £82.1m, £0.9m under our budget of £83.0m.

GOALKEEPER

Fantasy Premier League’s top-scoring keeper Emiliano Martinez (£5.4m) makes his return to the Scout Picks ahead of a plum tie against Newcastle. The Magpies will be without the three first-choice attackers as they were for the game against West Brom, where they finished the game with an expected goals (xG) rating of 0.47, and created no big chances. Aston Villa’s defence is also in good form, keeping clean sheets in two of their last three matches.

DEFENDERS

1

Lucas Digne (£6.2m) takes a spot in defence for the Scout Picks as one of the most creative defenders in FPL. Only Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) has more assists this season, and has played eight more games than the Frenchman. Digne also comes with out-of-position potential, with Ancelotti fielding him further up the pitch on occasion this season. Even when he doesn’t assist, Digne usually brings in bonus points when Everton keep a clean sheet, with three in his last three fixtures.

After a rest for the Southampton game, Joao Cancelo (£6.2m) looks assured of a start for against Fulham. Sometimes deployed as an auxiliary midfielder when Manchester City are in possession, no defender has had more attempts on goal than Cancelo in the last six Gameweeks. If the full-back can finally finish off one of the many chances he gets, he could bring in his second double-digit haul of the season in Gameweek 28.

West Brom’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) retains his place in the Scout Picks. Although classed as a defender, Sam Allardyce elects to play Maitland-Niles in a midfield two, so he finds himself much higher up the pitch. The improving Baggies face a Crystal Palace side with the worst xG in the league, a full two goals behind second-bottom Newcastle.

MIDFIELDERS

1

Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) punished the doubters with a customary penalty and double-digit score against Man City. Despite blanking in the two games prior to the Manchester derby, Fernandes was still delivering some impressive numbers, with 18 shots on goal and four big chances created in the last six Gameweeks.

The Welsh wizard Gareth Bale (£9.5m) is nailed-on for the Scout Picks this week after another double-figure haul against Crystal Palace. Bale appears to be gelling well with those around him and was rested during a midweek Europa League win. As well as chipping in with assists, Bale looks a real goal threat, ranking second among all players for big chances and xG in the last three Gameweeks.

Mason Mount (£7.0m) is our pick of the Chelsea midfielders, with the English international the most likely to take a place in the team. Previously written off as Frank Lampard’s boy, Mount has shown great form in Thomas Tuchel’s system, scoring three times and delivering two double-digit hauls for his new manager. Chelsea face a Leeds side that has struggled to defend all season, and sit second-bottom for xGC (expected goals conceded) over the entire campaign.

The one shining light for Wolves in what has been a disappointing season has been the emergence of Pedro Neto (£5.7m). The Portuguese winger has put in more crosses than anyone in the Premier League this season, creating a healthy number of chances as a result. With Liverpool’s defence looking shaky, especially at centre-back, these crosses and chances could well be finished off.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane (£11.4m) leads the line for the Scout Picks for one of his favourite fixtures, the North London derby. Kane has a superb record against Arsenal, scoring 11 goals in 13 appearances against the Gunners. The Spurs striker also comes into this fixture in great form with Mourinho fielding a more attacking side, having six more shots than any other forward in the last four Gameweeks. We are not too concerned about the knock he sustained against Zagreb considering Mourinho’s positive response on Thursday night.

Since Carlo Ancelotti shifted him into a more advanced role, Richarlison (£8.0m) has caught the FPL eye. The results have seen the Brazilian score in three of Everton’s last four games, and get on the end of four big chances. In the same games, Calvert-Lewin has had half Richarlison’s number of big chances and scored no goals.

Despite possibly being the most frustrating asset in FPL, Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) makes a return to the Scout Picks XI. The Villa forward has looked good all season despite not delivering the points to show for it, with Patrick Bamford (£6.8m) being the only striker to have had more shots in the box. We’re back Watkins’ luck to turn against a hapless Newcastle defence, who have conceded 10 goals in their last six games.

Substitutes

  • Sam Johnstone (£4.5m)
  • Antonio Rüdiger (£4.6m)
  • Daniel Amartey (£3.9m)
  • Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m)

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Gameweek 28:

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 28

  1. mojoindojo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    A Antonio
    B Saka
    C Bamford

    1. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A&C

      1. aborg
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        AC

    2. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A, then flip a coin.

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      AB

    4. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Thanks for the replies

  2. aborg
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Who of Stones or Cancelo shall I take out to bring in Azpilicueta ?

    1. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Cancelo

  3. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Targett best Villa def in terms of bps and attacking potential?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Konsa for me - more big chances recently

    2. aborg
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Mings for more bonus potential when scoreline is minimal or goalless, Target more attacking threat,on some set pieces and overall more exciting to watch.

      I had Mings and went for Targett lately.

  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Bale looking good to captain this GW? Need to chase some big leads down

    1. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      He's easily the best truly differential captain available.

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Hope so - if i were on a FH some of the Chelsea lads at Leeds would be tempting. Alonso 21 pointer incoming perhaps

      2. Hulk Smash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Having said that, Kane (c) and owning Bale is best I think.

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Even when faced with 90 point deficits?

          1. Hulk Smash
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Tough call. But I do think Kane scores more and Bale's points will be your rank booster if your rivals don't have him.

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              True - 11 GWs left probably means I don't have to go super aggressive just yet

        2. aborg
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Kane (c) and Bale (vc) for me.

    2. michaelington
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Salah? Maybe a Man city asset?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Have got Sterling but he has been a painful own recently

    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Oh getting really tempted to unlock my team to do this.

      Have you brought him in this week? I all but did in both 26 and 27 but went cautious. He'd be a minus 4 this week for me.

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yeah got him in for Barnes along with Kane and Son so really going all in on a big Spurs win in the NLD

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Much trickier here

          I'd be making my GW29 move a week early by getting him in for Gundo. Have successfully backed Fulham defence to hold out in the last 2 weeks but may be pushing it by going for the hat trick.

          Next week of course he's going to be very template I imagine. The differential is almost now or never.

    4. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Absolutely.

  5. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Have FFS said anything about the football index shambles? Maybe a wake up call for them but I think that’s just wishful thinking

    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      They posted something buried in a reply on Twitter, supposedly. Nothing of note on the website, until we eked it out of them

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        That’s embarrassing. But as I expected, they’ll wash their hands with it now

        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/12/win-a-share-of-e75000-in-fanteams-gameweek-28-weekly-monster/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23587298

          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            52 mins ago

            Thanks. Quite astonishing they are just going to bury their heads in the sand. Pathetic

  6. Aubamazette
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Trossard or Gross?

  7. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Which one to bench?

    A) AWB
    B) Dunk
    C) Raphinha
    D) Bamford

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      D - Thiago Silva will have him in his back pocket all game if he starts

      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I wouldnt be so sure about that TBH. Bamford has showed he can score goals.

  8. Forgetmeknot
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    A concerning 8 scout picks for me

    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Eek

      I’ve only got 3 so I’m expecting a huge week 🙂

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        4 here

        But I don't think Watkins really counts!

  9. Hulk Smash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Bench order correct?
    1 - AWB
    2 - Raphinha
    3 - Dallas

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Just about yeah

    2. TB303
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Dallas could score and get a cleansheet 🙂

  10. aborg
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    The two players that really screwed me big time this season, when having them or not, are Gundogan and Sterling !
    Lost over 50 points against my ML rivals :/

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      F1 season starts next week, what are your predictions? Anything beyond another Hamilton procession

      1. aborg
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yes probably, but I'm liking the McLarens this season ! 😉

    2. TB303
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yep Sterling has been annoying

    3. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Sterling yes, Gündo no.
      I stupidly thought 3rd time lucky with Sterling in DGW24 after his prior good vein of form, only to get a measly assist in return, while Gündo samshing it with 19 pts.

      1. aborg
        • 3 Years
        58 mins ago

        Same here...I thought I would have pulled off a great differential pick with Sterling(c) against my two ML rivals ahead of me, but I ended just increasing the gap after that as they had Gundo and captained him.

        Sterling only made miracles for me two seasons ago when I captained him twice against all odds and he absolutely smashed it.

  11. TB303
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    GTG?

    1FT

    Martinez
    Dallas-Stones-Dias
    Gündogan-Bruno-Salah(C)-Son
    Tony-Kane(V)-Bamford

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yup - prefer a Spurs captain. Wolves games rarely feature a side scoring more than twice

    2. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yeah, similar to mine it’s just the Kane vs c Salah choice. Any decide

  12. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Your estimates perrcentage chance of these three starting against Fulham :

    A) Gündo
    B) KDB
    C) Stones
    D) Dias

    My guess :
    35%
    70%
    70%
    90%

    1. Reggie Nainggolan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      45%
      70%
      100%
      90%

      Stones was rested midweek, should be coming back in

    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      20%
      80%
      90%
      90%

    3. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Txs, worried about Gündo benching but no £ to upgrade to Son/Bale...

  13. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Gtg and roll transfer and make 3 (-4) next week to get a full team out in GW29?

    Martinez
    Stones, Dias, Keane
    Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Raphinha
    Kane(c), DCL, Bamford

    Areola, Dallas, Dawson

    1. Reggie Nainggolan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Definitely

  14. Reggie Nainggolan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Q1: Start Bamford or Raphinha

    Q2: Captain Kane or Bruno

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Raph and Kane

      1. Reggie Nainggolan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I've currently left it on Bamford and Bruno lol

    2. Hulk Smash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Bam
      Kane

    3. Lazaretti
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      RK

  15. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Play Reguilon (Arsenal away) or Lookman (City home)?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Reg

  16. Lazaretti
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Best Ings replacement? Money no issue. Maupay worth a punt? Not using FH on GW29.

    Front 8
    Son - Mount - Sterling - Gundo - Rapinha
    Kane - Antonio - Ings*

  17. Fit_to_drop
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which of these options do you prefer:

    1. Sell Salah. Get Bale. Roll 1 TF.
    2. Sell Gundo, Barnes, Defender. Get Bale, Jorginho, Veltman (-4)

    1. aborg
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      1

      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        Thanks. I am surprised. I thought most people would prefer to keep Salah and Bale. I know Salah blanks 29 but everyone is afraid he will explode again at some point

  18. DF Team
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Best transfer for this week only? Doing FH and WC next ones.

    Pope
    Cresswell, Stones, Wan-Bissaka
    Fernandez, Salah, De Bruyne (C) Gundo,
    Bamford, Calvert-Lewin, Watkins

    Fabianski, Dallas, Mitchell, Pereira

  19. Killitzer
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    I have deju last week when I asked the question what to do about Bruno. Answer- sold for Son.

    This week same question about Bruno but whether to get him back in at the expense of Salah. I am hopeful that Salah might come good this week whereas Man U might struggle against a decent West Ham.

    Martinez
    Cancello Stones Targett Coufal
    Salah Son Raphinha Gundo
    Kane (C) DLC
    Pope Bamford Soucek Dallas

    1. Hold FT
    2. Salah to Bale
    3. Salah to Bruno

    Any thoughts? Even the bench is giving me a headache but can see Chelsea keeping a CS against Leeds....

  20. barcaa7
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Which option is better
    a-Salah to Bale
    b-Bruno to Bale
    c-DCL to Antonio
    d-Stone to Dunk

    1. Killitzer
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      At this point none. Next week take your pick

  21. aborg
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    I have a defender dilemma this GW. Who to bench out of these please?

    A) Stones
    B) Cancelo
    C) Shaw

    Definitely starting Targett and I'm not considering Dallas against Chelsea so he is surely benched.

    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      B - if stones doesnt start, he doesnt come on. If Cancelo doesnt start, good chance he may come on.

      1. aborg
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Thanks. That is what I am currently set on for the same reason you explained. You confirmed it for me, thanks 🙂

    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      C for me
      West Ham more likely to score than Fulham

    3. Killitzer
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      why would you bench Stones and Cancello? Both could play, pick up a CS but if one does not then you have a sub?

  22. BusbySwede
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Martinez
    Rudiger, Digne, Cancelo, Targett
    Son, Bale, Sterling, Gundogan
    Kane, DCL

    Pope, Bamford, Dallas, Raphinha

    Hold transfer and gtg?
    Or any suggestions on a transfer? Thinking maybe selling Son/Sterling and get Bruno/KdB/Mount..

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Hold if no chip next week

  23. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Differential captain..

    A. DCL
    B. Digne
    C. KDB
    D. Martinez
    E. Stay safe Bruno/Kane

  24. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Have Spurs been playing well lately? Torn over Kane v Bruno for captain. Bruno has the home game and always liable to get a penalty or other score.

    1. PremKraut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Spurs are the best side after City imo.

  25. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Are Arsenal's defence good enough to keep Kane out? Can't decide between him and Bruno for (c). Bruno always seems to haul when I pick someone else in these 50/50 captaincy calls.

    1. bros
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm the same slightly favouring Kane at present

  26. bros
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Going forward who to choose,
    Antonio or Bamford

    Thanks for any replies

  27. G00D3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Martinez / Areola

    Stones, Cancelo, Rudiger / Burn, Dallas

    Salah, Bruno (C), Gundo, Son, Raph

    Kane, Watkins / Bamford

    2FT 0ITB, zero chips left. What transfers would you make?

    1. G00D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      *0.4 ITB

  28. the gaffer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you play Watkins or Targett??

    Also is Kane really better captaincy than Bruno this week??

