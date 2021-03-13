576
Scout Notes March 13

Villa attack still struggling without Grealish ahead of Blank Gameweek 29

576 Comments
Share

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

  • Goals: Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m)
  • Own goals: Ciaran Clark (£4.5m)
  • Assists: Jacob Murphy (£4.9m) | Ollie Watkins (£6.6m)
  • Bonus points: Murphy x3, Matt Targett x2 (£5.0m), Martin Dúbravka x1 (£4.8m), Lascelles x1

U WAT?

Owners of Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) owners suffered yet another typically frustrating outing as Aston Villa drew 1-1 with Newcastle.

The forward found the back of the net in the closing stages of a dull game at St. James’ Park only for the Premier League Goal Accreditation Panel to adjudged it as a Ciaran Clark (£4.5m) own goal.

Watkins is now six Premier League matches without a goal to call his own and his general contribution on Friday night highlighted Jack Grealish‘s (£7.5m) absence even more.

Villa were not helped in their exertions by a first-half injury to Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) who suffered rib and hip damage after an unfortunate collision with an advertising board.

“He’s got a whack on the rib and the hip. It was a blow for him to go off as he’s one of our most creative players without Jack on the pitch.” – Dean Smith

Not only did Traoré’s withdrawal leave his team-mates somewhat in the lurch, his replacement Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) was more selfish than Watkins owners would have liked, registering a high volume of shots in the final third that might have been better off as passes to a team-mate.

Aston Villa’s Blank Gameweek 29 fixture against Spurs is one of just eight matches in that round and has acted as a backdrop for investment in their assets of late, or continued persistence with them even with Grealish out of the picture.

Dean Smith is “hopeful” his key midfielder can be ready in time to face Spurs but based on recent performances, it is hard to be too excited about their attacking options in Blank Gameweek 29 if he were to lose his fitness race.

STAY ON TARGETT

Friday night was also a frustrating one for owners of Matt Targett (£5.0m) and anyone invested in the Aston Villa defence.

He put in the cross for Watkins’ second-half goal only to lose his assist when the own goal was given.

Then in the dying embers of stoppage time, Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) wiped out his clean sheet.

Despite losing out on a potential double-figure haul, Targett still managed to cling onto two bonus points, enough to offer mild consolation.

It means Targett has scored four points or more in six of his last seven away matches, thanks to four clean sheets, one assist and three bonus.

The left-back was also involved in free-kicks with Grealish and Traoré off the pitch. As a result, Targett finished Friday night joint-top for key passes at St. James’ Park with a total of three.

Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) came close to converting one of his free-kicks in the opening period so it will be worth looking out for further involvement in set pieces for Targett.

Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth (Manquillo 83′); Hayden (Carroll 88′), Shelvey; Fraser (Murphy 79′), Willock, Joelinton; Gayle.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, El Mohamady; J Ramsey (Sanson 59′), D Luiz, McGinn; Trézéguet (Barkley 68′), Watkins, B Traoré (El Ghazi 22′).

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

576 Comments Post a Comment
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    A WBA win today and Palace are officially in the relegation battle. In their next five after this GW Palace face Everton, Chelsea, Leicester and Man City.

    Open Controls
  2. Finding Timo
      2 hours ago

      I played holding & benched dallas!Any arsenal fans know if holding plays v spurs?

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Why?
        You made that choice, now neither have played
        What changed?

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I thought arsenal more likely to keep cleansheet , but now Dallas in midfield regret it

            Open Controls
      2. Dele
        • 4 Years
        2 hours ago

        So much hype for Havertz!

        Open Controls
        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Yep. Would be nice to analyse where it's coming from mainly.

          Open Controls
        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          It’s hard to keep up with whose good these days. First that rank buster, Mahrez and now the meaningless cup hattrick man Havertz. Next we’ll have people cooing over Brewster and Vydra as essential frontline!

          Open Controls
        3. Forza Papac
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Can't touch with the amount of rotation, unfortunately. Fun fact: Tuchel once used 32 different midfield three combinations in a 26 game spell at PSG.

          Open Controls
      3. KirkhamWesham
          2 hours ago

          Is GW29 the best time to think about using your FH?
          I have 8 players playing.

          Open Controls
          1. denial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            If I had FH left I'd use it. Why not?

            Open Controls
          2. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            8 or 9 should be fine i think without using FH chip.

            Open Controls
          3. Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Thats enough without FH

            Open Controls
          4. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Nope

            Open Controls
          5. Original Pirate Material
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Save it for 33 better fixtures. Im on 8 players too for next week.

            Open Controls
            1. KirkhamWesham
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Cheers, guys!

                Open Controls
                1. KirkhamWesham
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    I might use my wildcard then.

                    Open Controls
            2. BenDavies
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Still trying to process the last few minutes of yesterday's game. In shock. Double Villa defence and Watkins could not have gone from so good to so bad any quicker.

              Open Controls
              1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Same here, Martinez captain on top of that, disaster.

                Open Controls
                1. BenDavies
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  That was always a risky punt, but would have paid off if not for a lapse in concentration in the final minute!

                  Open Controls
                  1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Yep fully aware that this can always happen, felt it was paying off till the 93rd minute but heartbreaking, no regrets though!
                    Although most probably never captaining a keeper ever again.

                    Open Controls
              2. Original - Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Yep. Couldn't believe the points turn around.

                Open Controls
                1. BenDavies
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Shocking wasn't it? That save point from Martinez feels like a haul now

                  Open Controls
              3. JONALDINHO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Double Villa defence and failed acca. Wasn’t nice at all

                Open Controls
                1. BenDavies
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  the onslaught of games always makes it easier. here's hoping the rest of our team pick up the slack

                  Open Controls
              4. Jon Walter's Hatty
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Had 20 notes on a Villa cleanie at 11-8

                Open Controls
                1. BenDavies
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  very rough. such stupid defending at the end

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Mixed feelings aa it was insurance as I had no Villa players

                    Open Controls
                  2. Benjustjamin
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    1-1 was a fair result, stop crying

                    Open Controls
              5. Forza Papac
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Targett owner. At one point I was looking at 12pts

                Open Controls
                1. BenDavies
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Very annoying!

                  Open Controls
              6. drughi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                50 mins ago

                went from 12 to 4 points for targett in a minute, devasting

                Open Controls
            3. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Think this could be the lineup if Tuchel is moving away from the 3ATB

              Mendy
              Azpi - Rudiger - Christensen - Chilwell
              Jorginho - Kante
              Ziyech - Mount - Pulisic
              Havertz

              Open Controls
              1. Bookkeeper
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                I'd expect Werner to play instead of Pulisic. I suspect Werner's contract has a clause where he starts over 90% of game. It's the reason why he didn't sign for Pool, who wouldn't guarantee he starts majority of games.

                Open Controls
                1. Bennerman
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  I suspect your suspicions are unfounded. Given Werner is factually not starting

                  Open Controls
              2. Amey
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                433 I'd say instead of 4231

                Open Controls
            4. Says
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Kind of funny watching the BT Sport build up to the game, doing a bit on Bamford.

              Posh, well off, well educated, but against all the odds he made it as a footballer lol.

              Open Controls
              1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Hugh Grant to play him in his biopic?

                Open Controls
            5. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Any chance my team(no hits) can match FH teams in 29?

              Martinez
              Dallas Veltman Coufal Konsa
              Son Bale Raphinha
              Antonio Kane Watkins

              I guess I would need an unexpected attacking return from someone like Coufal or Konsa for that to happen...

              Open Controls
              1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                That’s the best no FH team I’ve seen
                Definite hold

                Open Controls
                1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                  • 4 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Cheers mate, makes me feel a lot better after a poor start this GW haha.

                  Don't have FH left anymore but was just thinking whether I have a good chance of a green arrow next week

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tango74
                      just now

                      But you have a double villa defence v triple spurs

                      How’s that gonna work ?

                      Worse if you capt Kane!

                      Open Controls
                2. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  It could but hope you have a wildcard to clear that mess.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah WC31 is there, 1 week punt for GW30

                    Open Controls
                3. Sap
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  No chance

                  Open Controls
                4. Bookkeeper
                  • 4 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  double Villa backline isn't wise when they're playing against Spurs

                  Open Controls
                5. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Could match you man for man with Lingard over either Coufal or Veltman but decided rolling the FT and having 10 men with two FTs has more upside

                  Open Controls
                6. Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  Incredible no FH team!

                  Open Controls
              2. HollywoodXI
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                Every time I look at a Chelsea team sheet I instinctively look for Hazard’s name. I miss him in the PL.

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  Me too

                  Open Controls
                2. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  The star of my 18/19 FPL season!

                  Open Controls
                3. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  🙂

                  Open Controls
                4. ZAMUNDA
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Havertz is the new Hazard

                  Open Controls
              3. Original Pirate Material
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                Martinez to Mendy in 30?

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  On the cards for 31

                  30 could easily be the DGW

                  Open Controls
                2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  I'll make the switch on WC but not sure if I would use a transfer

                  Open Controls
                3. Adetro
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  I ended up going down a The Streets rabbit hole after seeing your profile pic and username last week.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Original Pirate Material
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                    Good man! For me the first album is still unsurpassed innovation.

                    Open Controls
              4. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                Martinez
                Burn Struijk
                Son Raphinha
                Kane

                (Cancelo Dias Digne Salah Bruno Gundo DCL Brewster)

                How many more players would you be looking to add to that line up with no FH or WC remaining?
                Got 2 FTs.
                Plan to sell Cancelo for a Chelsea def in GW30.

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  Just the one I think - especially if you have week 30 move planned. Post IB and possible DGW says having 2 FTs is really strong and better than extra man in 29

                  Open Controls
                  1. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Yeah agreed im thinking of just doing Salah to Bale now. Thats probably the transfer with the biggest upside over the next couple of gameweeks.

                    Open Controls
                2. TheDragon
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                  Strujik unlikely to play so you only have 5

                  I’d use both FT’s personally

                  Open Controls
                  1. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    Struijk is starting today though.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheDragon
                      • 2 Years
                      51 mins ago

                      Ye true - unlikely a bit strong - at risk of not starting is prob fairer

                      Open Controls
                      1. Karan14
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        46 mins ago

                        After getting Bale im really not sure whom to add.
                        Maybe a West Ham player but their next 3-4 fixtures are not that great.
                        Not interested in Bamford, Arsenal, Fulham, Newcastle, Villa.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Bennerman
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    Why is Struijk unlikely to play, given he's in the starting lineup today for the injured Cooper?

                    Open Controls
              5. JONALDINHO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                This ok for next week for free?

                Martinez
                Cresswell • White • El Mo • Struijk
                Son • Raph
                Kane • Bamford • Antonio

                Should I get Bale / Auba for a hit?

                Open Controls
                1. adam wigan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Only if you want to keep them more long term I think. I’m tempted to get a Spurs defender instead of another attacking player

                  Open Controls
              6. Original - Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                My 11 for BGW 29. Cost me a -4

                Martinez
                Dallas, Veltman, Coufal
                Bale, Auba, Son, Raphina
                Kane, Bamford, Antonio.

                Any good?

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Wow!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                2. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                  Nice. Really nice.

                  Auba makes or breaks it possibly

                  Open Controls
                  1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    Thanks. Hopefully there's a big party at that London Derby.

                    Open Controls
                3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                  Only a -4? Bit tame for you.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    Once I've got my Team Value up I slow down on the hits. Although probably went too far with the hits in this odd season. 😀

                    Open Controls
              7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Which pair:

                A) Antonio + Saka (will have to lose Gundo + DCL)
                B) Auba + Lingard (will have to lose Gundo + Salah)

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    B as DCL has palace GW30?

                    Open Controls
                  • Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    I thought you were going to FH?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 42 mins ago

                      Considering both the options. Struijk playing gets me 8 with one hit. I actually might end up FHing I guess. 2 Villa defenders vs Spurs and 2 Leeds attackers + 1 defender against a stubborn Fulham is not ideal I think.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      Just did a comparison. Between what I have and what I might get with FH. Massive upside with FH. Finalized. Hahaha!

                      Open Controls
                  • pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    B

                    Auba is really cool providing it isn't a Laca week. More or less through in EL and IB to come suggests it's likely good. But Arteta is untrustworthy

                    Open Controls
                2. Pep bites Kun
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  JackG potential return: Mar 10: "It hasn't helped that he's been ill this week. He's made good progress and we're happy with where he's at. Hopefully he'll be available for selection vs Spurs."

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheDragon
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                    This is classic Smith though - ‘almost there’, ‘ almost there’

                    I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s another month

                    Open Controls
                  2. Mr. O'Connell
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                    Held him all this time. Already know he's not fit for Spurs.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Jon Walter's Hatty
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                    Would love him on FH but surely a minutes risk may be bench

                    Open Controls
                  4. Bennerman
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Thanks keen newshound. Any further breaking news from Thursday?
                    Just pulling your leg

                    Open Controls
                  5. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    He'll only be back after IB imo.

                    Open Controls
                3. TheDragon
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  Good to go for 29?

                  Martinez
                  Dunk
                  Son, Raphinha, Lingard, Bale
                  Kane, Bamford, Antonio

                  Open Controls
                  1. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    49 mins ago

                    Yeah looks good. But hope you have a wildcard to sort double up on West Ham & Leeds attackers.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheDragon
                      • 2 Years
                      49 mins ago

                      Ye I do - will wildcard in 31

                      Open Controls
                4. rackus
                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                    rudiger and bamford playing in my team what else can go wrong.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                      Rudiger subbed off after 60 and then Bamford brace?

                      Open Controls
                    2. Party time
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      Rüdiger red card, Bamford penalty miss

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sap
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                        +OG

                        Open Controls
                    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      A fist fight between the two which gets them banned for the rest of the season

                      Open Controls
                  • Jon Walter's Hatty
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 46 mins ago

                    Why am i seeing so many people asking if their gw29 teams are ok when they clearly are? What do you want, a tickle under the chin?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 45 mins ago

                      They're all the same teams too!

                      Open Controls
                    2. hullcityfan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 45 mins ago

                      Couldn’t agree more

                      Open Controls
                    3. TheDragon
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 45 mins ago

                      There are varying views on how many players is ‘okay’

                      Open Controls
                      1. Deulofail
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 42 mins ago

                        Bad question to ask though

                        Open Controls
                    4. Deulofail
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 44 mins ago

                      I would like some human contact, yes please.

                      Open Controls
                    5. Bennerman
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 42 mins ago

                      Should people check with you first to see whether their teams are OK in your opinion, and if not it's permissable to post them to the wider world?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                        I know when people are just showing off rather than wanting advice tbanks

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bennerman
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 35 mins ago

                          Why did you ask the question then?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                            • 7 Years
                            1 hour, 33 mins ago

                            Cos i prefer humble posters not the look at me mummy brigade

                            Open Controls
                            1. Bennerman
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 31 mins ago

                              I know what you're getting at and I hate 'humble brags', as the current parlance goes, too.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                Ive been guilty of it in the past but this game soon puts you straight.

                                Open Controls
                    6. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      Especially when you check out their rank and how many hits they've taken

                      Open Controls
                      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 32 mins ago

                        Jarvish, I thought you were my friend. 🙂

                        Open Controls
                        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 29 mins ago

                          😉

                          Open Controls
                    7. Original - Wolves Ay We
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      Everybody likes to be appreciated and can you tickle me on the tummy. 😀

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                        Lol nice self depreciation

                        Open Controls
                  • hueycho
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 44 mins ago

                    TT wants to lose todays game then with that line up ;S

                    Open Controls
                  • Party time
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                    I smell goals in this game. Leeds pen also imminent

                    Open Controls
                    1. Deulofail
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      Surprised your nasal cavity hasn't collapsed from all that sniffing

                      Open Controls
                      1. Party time
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 35 mins ago

                        We sniff! 😆

                        Juuhuuuuuuu

                        Open Controls
                    2. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Same!

                      Open Controls
                  • KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 37 mins ago

                    Take hits next week or play FH? 1FT:

                    Martinez
                    Dallas | Elmo
                    Son
                    Kane | Bamford

                    McCarthy | Cancelo | Lowton | Kilman | KdB | Gundogan | Bruno | Pereira | DCL

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                    1. Party time
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      Hit

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 26 mins ago

                        Thanks, any ideas who to target?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Party time
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 18 mins ago

                          Bale, Auba, Lingard??

                          Open Controls
                    2. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      Slight mismatch in your attack and defence there!

                      Hits for 29 and 30 options before presumed WC in 31. GW30 could be a puzzle on that set up without City doing one to Leicester - perfectly possible of course.

                      Open Controls
                      1. KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                        No WC, FH and BB left

                        Open Controls
                        1. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Hmmmm

                          Really awkward looking defence that then . Cresswell in would be one of my moves. Not great imminent fixtures perhaps.

                          Or just shift a cheapie onto Dawson

                          Open Controls
                  • vincentwsho
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 36 mins ago

                    Sanchez or Martinez for GW29? On FH and planning to get Veltman and Dunk already. Or any other goalkeepers?

                    Open Controls
                  • Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/13/rudiger-returns-as-werner-falls-victim-to-ongoing-tuchel-rotation-at-chelsea/

                    Open Controls
                    1. Deulofail
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      Surprised your nasal cavity hasn't collapsed from all that sniffing

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                        I thought I was the king of copy and paste.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Deulofail
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 16 mins ago

                          I thought I was the king of copy and paste.

                          Open Controls
                      2. KAPTAIN KANE
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 31 mins ago

                        What the.....

                        Open Controls
                  • Sir Edo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    Hi all!
                    Watkins goal yesterday, have not looked in detail but it looked off target. How come PL sometimes give a goal even though the shot is not on target? Almiron a few weeks ago the most obvious one. Also both Grealish and Barkley vs Liverpool I think. Someone know the rules?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bennerman
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      This for real?

                      Open Controls
                    2. La Roja
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      Watkins doesn’t really have a goal from that though.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sir Edo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        Agree, Watkins didn’t score, but Almiron either, big deflection by defender. Shot would not hit the target..

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bennerman
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 20 mins ago

                          This is really confusing

                          Open Controls
                    3. Fitzy.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 20 mins ago

                      Watkins didn't score yesterday

                      Open Controls
                      1. Sir Edo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        Yes, I know, close though. But sometimes the goal is given even though the shot is not on target..

                        Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.