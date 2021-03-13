390
Dugout Discussion March 13

Zaha starts for Palace as Allardyce names unchanged West Brom side

Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) returns to the Crystal Palace line-up as West Bromwich Albion come to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Fantasy Premier League midfielder made a comeback from injury in the second half against Spurs in Gameweek 27 but today makes his first start since Gameweek 22.

The Ivory Coast international is expected to line-up as a centre-forward alongside Christian Benteke (£5.5m) given Jordan Ayew‘s (£5.6m) recent involvement on the flanks of midfield.

At 8.8% Fantasy ownership, Zaha is Selhurst Park’s most fashionable figure this afternoon considering Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m), still in 12.9% of squads, is absent through injury.

Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) takes his place at left-back for the fourth successive Premier League match.

Despite a recent mild upturn in form, West Bromwich Albion assets remain differentials in the Fantasy community.

Sam Allardyce is becoming increasingly happy with his squad though. Since taking over the Baggies in Gameweek 14, he has used 27 different players but, at Crystal Palace, elects for an unchanged line-up from the side that drew 0-0 against Newcastle.

That means another out-of-position outing for FPL defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m), deployed alongside Conor Callagher (£5.5m) in central midfield with Matt Phillips (£5.1m) and Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) either side.

The Brazilian is still West Brom’s chief creator, playing 16 key passes during Allardyce’s reign although 30 players have created more over the same period.

As a result, despite his current points total of 88 proving second-only to Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) among West Brom options, Pereira is still only in 1.6% of Fantasy teams.

Gameweek 28 Line-ups

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ayew; Zaha, Benteke.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-1-4-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Bartley, O’Shea, Furlong; Yokuslu; M Phillips, Maitland-Niles, Gallagher, M Pereira; Diagne.

Gameweek 28 so far…

Those planning their squads for Blank Gameweek 29 were dealt a frustrating blow in Leeds’ lunch-time draw with Chelsea.

Patrick Bamford (£6.8m), still the game’s most fashionable forward (51.1% ownership) was forced off the field after just 34 minutes at Elland Road.

His owners will now be sweating on Bamford’s fitness between now and Friday’s Blank Gameweek 29 deadline, especially those attempting to tackle it without a Free Hit chip.

After Chelsea were hotly tipped to exploit Leeds in Gameweek 28, the game itself was not the goal-fest many hoped for.

Illan Meslier (£4.6m) emerged as the Fantasy hero with his clean sheet, eight saves and maximum bonus.

Meanwhile, Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) and Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) were the Chelsea options able to secure a share of bonus, the returning Antonio Rüdiger (£4.6m) just missing out.

Provisional bonus

  • 3 – Illan Meslier
  • 2 – Edouard Mendy
  • 1 – Andreas Christensen
Villa attack still struggling without Grealish ahead of Blank Gameweek 29

390 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    The Baggies players have some serious self-healing abilities.

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Maybe these hailstones are power stones.

      The bore stone is winning.

      Open Controls
  2. rackus
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      and the gameweek continues with misery with association of DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWI.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Big risk he’ll even be beaten by Watkins this week...

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        What

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Need a WBA goal to wipe CP clean sheet!

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          There are people out there who have CP defence in their teams?!

          Open Controls
        • KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Bloody Mitchell

          Open Controls
      2. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Darth Hodgson masterclass.

        Open Controls
      3. Fred54
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Number of times I've seen a shot going towards the sidelines is extraordinary high for professional footballers...

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Not beating the first man with corner kicks must be the greatest crime in football. Punishable by transfer to the Evo-Stik League for two seasons, minimum

          Open Controls
      4. VaVaVoom14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Best 2 Brighton attackers for the free hit team?

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Dunk & Veltman (yes I know you said attackers)

          Open Controls
        2. Echoes
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Brighton attackers and best don't go well together in the same sentence. Picking their defenders is a better bet right now.

            Open Controls
          • GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Avoid. Create loads of chances but can't convert them.

            Open Controls
            1. VaVaVoom14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Atleast they create the chances. Only a matter of time where they score a few

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                No points for creativity. Jacob Murphy. 1 week only

                Open Controls
        3. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Okay not okay.

          Open Controls
        4. VaVaVoom14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Who takes Brighton’s penalties?

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Dunk(?) I hope... No idea tbh.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Do they get pens?

              Open Controls
            2. Blush Response
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              He’s actually decent at FKs!

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                Only ones they let him take early 😉

                Open Controls
          2. Duke Silver ☑
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Gross and Welbeck took that last 2 I think. Both missed.

            Open Controls
          3. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Maupay

            Open Controls
          4. Blush Response
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Maupay used to but he couldn’t finish a cup of tea so they probably give ‘em to someone like Groß now.

            Open Controls
          5. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Bobby Zamora - last time they won one....

            Open Controls
        5. Toughie
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          What would you do in my scenario, I'm free hitting this week.

          My rivals have used their FH already and have Martinez & Targett, do I player safe and get one villa defender in case villa keep a clean sheet as my current FH team hit has no villa players?

          I'm chasing is one league and leading in another.

          Open Controls
          1. suddenorgan
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Martinez has pretty good save potential

            Open Controls
          2. JohnWick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Just play the best (to the best of your knowledge) team. Never look back or what someone else is doing, that will only distract you

            Open Controls
          3. Goonsquad245
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            I think villa will get a hiding next week. They’ve lived a really charmed life for most of the season.

            Open Controls
        6. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Another painful to watch performance, but 37 points now - hopefully safe so can begin the rebuild this season.

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Rebuild starting with a manager who likes the oppositions half?

            Open Controls
            1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Lets hope so

              Open Controls
          2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Rebuild = Zaha + old age pensioners in defence + next Zaha in attack + useless striker

            Open Controls
          3. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Don't you say this every year 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              lol - well I did say it last year but this time it has to happen with the oldest squad in the league and half the squads contracts up this season 😀

              Open Controls
              1. fish&chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Haha. As a Preston fan I'd rather be in your position mate!!

                Open Controls
        7. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Can't wait for the Fulham City game. Make it or break it time...

          Open Controls
        8. fedolefan
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Good to see WBA going down. All these clubs all too trigger happy when it comes to sacking managers deserve relegation. Watford were taught a good lesson last year and WBA this year.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            And immediately after they drew with City!

            Open Controls
          2. Toughie
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Bilic looked like he was turning it around

            Open Controls
          3. Echoes
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Fickle club owners not giving enough time to the managers who got you promoted in the first place. Even with emotions aside, think there's less of a chance more often than not that a new manager can know and bring out the best of a squad built of mostly championship players playing in the top flight. A manager who's known the squad for atleast a year will stand more of a chance to keep them up. Fickle and twitchy club owners getting what they deserve imo. Poor for the fans, though.

              Open Controls
          4. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Looking at that Everton lineup it looks like DCL back in his best position up top on his own

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              No.

              Pickford
              Holgate Keane Godfrey
              Iwobi Davies Allan Gomes Digne
              DCL Richarlison

              Open Controls
          5. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Has the GW started?

            Open Controls
          6. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            New Post

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/13/calvert-lewin-and-richarlison-in-three-man-everton-attack/

            Open Controls
            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Hey Torres, what was the cuttoff for LMS last time out?

              Open Controls
          7. rackus
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              any hopes for digne and DCL?

              Open Controls

