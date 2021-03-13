Zaha starts for Palace as Allardyce names unchanged West Brom side

Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) returns to the Crystal Palace line-up as West Bromwich Albion come to Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Fantasy Premier League midfielder made a comeback from injury in the second half against Spurs in Gameweek 27 but today makes his first start since Gameweek 22.

The Ivory Coast international is expected to line-up as a centre-forward alongside Christian Benteke (£5.5m) given Jordan Ayew‘s (£5.6m) recent involvement on the flanks of midfield.

At 8.8% Fantasy ownership, Zaha is Selhurst Park’s most fashionable figure this afternoon considering Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m), still in 12.9% of squads, is absent through injury.

Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) takes his place at left-back for the fourth successive Premier League match.

Despite a recent mild upturn in form, West Bromwich Albion assets remain differentials in the Fantasy community.

Sam Allardyce is becoming increasingly happy with his squad though. Since taking over the Baggies in Gameweek 14, he has used 27 different players but, at Crystal Palace, elects for an unchanged line-up from the side that drew 0-0 against Newcastle.

That means another out-of-position outing for FPL defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m), deployed alongside Conor Callagher (£5.5m) in central midfield with Matt Phillips (£5.1m) and Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) either side.

The Brazilian is still West Brom’s chief creator, playing 16 key passes during Allardyce’s reign although 30 players have created more over the same period.

As a result, despite his current points total of 88 proving second-only to Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) among West Brom options, Pereira is still only in 1.6% of Fantasy teams.

Gameweek 28 Line-ups

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ayew; Zaha, Benteke.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-1-4-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Bartley, O’Shea, Furlong; Yokuslu; M Phillips, Maitland-Niles, Gallagher, M Pereira; Diagne.

Gameweek 28 so far…

Those planning their squads for Blank Gameweek 29 were dealt a frustrating blow in Leeds’ lunch-time draw with Chelsea.

Patrick Bamford (£6.8m), still the game’s most fashionable forward (51.1% ownership) was forced off the field after just 34 minutes at Elland Road.

His owners will now be sweating on Bamford’s fitness between now and Friday’s Blank Gameweek 29 deadline, especially those attempting to tackle it without a Free Hit chip.

After Chelsea were hotly tipped to exploit Leeds in Gameweek 28, the game itself was not the goal-fest many hoped for.

Illan Meslier (£4.6m) emerged as the Fantasy hero with his clean sheet, eight saves and maximum bonus.

Meanwhile, Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) and Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) were the Chelsea options able to secure a share of bonus, the returning Antonio Rüdiger (£4.6m) just missing out.

Provisional bonus

3 – Illan Meslier

2 – Edouard Mendy

1 – Andreas Christensen

