Scout Notes March 14

Calvert-Lewin ends goal drought amid questions over Everton defence

Everton 1-2 Burnley

  • Goals: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) | Chris Wood (£6.2m), Dwight McNeil (£5.7m)
  • Assists: Tom Davies (£5.2m) | Matej Vydra (£4.8m)
  • Bonus points: McNeil x3, Wood x2, T Davies x1

IN THE NIC OF TIME

With Everton still waiting for another Double Gameweek announcement, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) got back on the score sheet on Saturday night.

Before Gameweek 28, the mid-priced forward had not scored since the Gameweek 23 draw at Manchester United.

Injuries and an altered role in the Everton team had both contributed to Calvert-Lewin’s barren run but there were certainly encouraging signs about his Fantasy potential.

After acting as more of a hold-up man, sometimes in wide areas, during recent outings, Calvert-Lewin was back through the middle against Burnley.

He and Richarlison (£8.0m) were officially deployed in a front-two, with Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) in a number 10 role due to Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) only being fit enough for the bench. As a result, Calvert-Lewin’s Saturday-night colleagues largely flanked him in the front-three.

“Gylfi Sigurdsson didn’t train properly during the week. He had a problem in the last game. He is on the bench. If we need him, he is available. For this reason, he didn’t play.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Such a set-up allowed Calvert-Lewin to marginally reclaim what he did best as a Fantasy asset earlier in the campaign: get on the end of crosses from close range.

His 32nd-minute goal was a direct result of that switch, Calvert-Lewin adding a routine touch from Tom Davies‘ (£5.2m) centre.

In the 37th minute, the England international got on the end of an André Gomes (£5.3m) free-kick, which he really should have scored while a second-half cross from Lucas Digne (£6.2m) was directed wide.

While Calvert-Lewin’s finishing in both of those moments could have been better, and Everton themselves were generally poor, seeing him act as a spearhead for the attack once more should keep him in the long-term Fantasy conversation.

While Everton do not play in Blank Gameweek 29, they are owed one more outstanding fixture at Aston Villa.

The fact that the Toffees will play that away from Goodison Park is also promising for Calvert-Lewin. While Everton have lost five of their last seven home league matches, six of their number nine’s last seven goals have come on the road.

OUT OF LUC

After a run of three successive clean sheets across Gameweeks 25 and 26, Everton’s defence has looked inferior without Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.2m) in the side.

The former Watford man has missed the last two Premier League outings due to his foot fracture, the Toffees conceding twice in each of those.

“We have Tom Davies who played really well in the past. We had Allan out for two months and Davies replaced him really well. I think it will be the same to replace Abdoulaye.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Davies was hailed as a viable replacement for Doucouré ahead of Saturday’s defeat but he was arguably culpable for Burnley’s first goal.

Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) pickpocketed him in the middle of the park before laying off to Dwight McNeil (£5.7m), whose cross eventually made it to goalscorer Chris Wood (£6.2m).

The context for Wood’s goal arguably makes it all the more disappointing for Everton’s defence. It was the first time he had found the net away from home since Gameweek 2 and the first time he had netted in back-to-back matches all campaign.

Owned by 10.1% of Fantasy managers, Digne’s backers were the ones who felt Everton’s latest poor defensive showing most keenly.

After producing 25 points in four matches across Gameweeks 24 and 26, the left-back has one point over the last two.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has a potential shortage of fit goalkeepers to consider over the international break.

Robin Olsen (£4.5m) missed out on a place on the bench once again while a rib injury forced Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) off against Burnley, João Virgínia (£4.3m) his replacement.

“We don’t know (how long Pickford will be out). He has exactly the same problem as the month when he was out for two or three games. He has a scan on Monday and we will see after the scan. I hope that Jordan can recover soon but we have to see, we have to check. It is not going to be a big, big problem because it is the same problem [as before]. It is true he was out for two to three games but I hope he can recover soon.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford (Virgínia 43′); Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate (Coleman 73′); Gomes, Allan, T Davies (J King 66′); Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin; Iwobi.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson (Brady 66′); Wood, Vydra (Rodriguez 78′).

  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    My front 3 on FH

    Kane Maja maupay

    What's yours ?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      SAME

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Green arrows incoming 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Kane, Antonio, Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Nice. I'm picking players because of the opponents, you select them for.who they are, both philosophies.could work 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Forgetmeknot
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeh it’s an interesting one isn’t it. I’ve considered both but In the end I think I’m going to go with the better players so Kane Antonio Bamford/Watkins

          Open Controls
    3. hullcityfan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Maja didn’t start yesterday, maybe Lookman in a 3-5-2?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I believe it was a tactical reason. Cant see him.dropped twice in a row. Will follow news this week though. Thanks and Gl 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Fun

      What's your defence? I proposed this set up a while back.

      Areola
      Cresswell Dallas Dunk Veltman Adarabioyo

      Think it's got a clear upside and doesn't come with much risk really as you can still get template attack with decent fixtures

      Open Controls
    5. zdrojo187
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Kane,Watkins,D.Reid

      Open Controls
  2. Fred54
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Nothing says Mother's Day like Southampton v Brighton on BBC One.

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      This made me chuckle!

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I actually got some interest in this one, need Vestergards 15 pointer.

      Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Cool kids have James ward prowse

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes, weeks top scorer! Alison have Dunk and Forster (if he plays)

        Open Controls
  3. Bunk Moreland
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    I was gonna wc in 30 or 31, but if Bamford is out I only have 6 starters for 29. I guess I should wildcard in 29 then? Triple Spurs, triple whu, Auba, raphinha, maybe a Brighton and a Fulham def. Keep dias, Bruno and rudiger and bench them.

    Or just accept that 29 is bad for me and keep my wc a bit longer and hold guys like Salah, Gundo, Cancelo, Trent for 30?
    What do you guys think?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hold and accept

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        WC but maybe don't treble on wh and spurs .

        Open Controls
        1. Bunk Moreland
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          I dunno. Feels stupid to treble on them but Kane, bale, son, Antonio, Dawson, creswell, lingard, reguilon (maybe) all seem like decent picks .

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Think long term imo..I'm sure you could fill 9/10 players and have a decent team without trebling .

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Gl 🙂

              Open Controls
      2. Bunk Moreland
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Guess I could do Salah and AWB to Bale and Creswell for -4. Would leave me with:

        Martinez
        Dallas Creswell
        Bale Raphinha Saka
        Kane Antonio Bamford*

        Open Controls
    2. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hold, think there is more upside after the IB

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    3. MightyGar
        1 min ago

        Hold, lots of people are in the same boat with Bamford

        Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Well I’ve built a FH team ready for next week, no idea who I’d start/bench though!

      Martinez | Areola
      Cresswell | Tierney | Dallas | Dunk | Lascelles
      Auba | Son | Bale | Grealish | Raphinha
      Kane | Antonio | Watkins

      0.7 leftover!

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'd bench Martinez, Lascelles, Grealish/Antonio, Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers, that’s the problem with so few games and no City/Liverpool - have too much money!

          Open Controls
      2. JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        Have you watched Aston Villa recently? Even with Grealish, they will do nothing against Spurs

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I’ll bench those guys then!

          Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Triple Brighton for sure. I'd get at least 2 defenders and Lallana/Maupay.

        Open Controls
      4. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        No way I'm having points on my bench on FH. Rather have 3m itb 🙂

        Open Controls
      5. mdm
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Martinez, Grealish, Watkins, Lascelles

        Open Controls
    5. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Sorry for the repost, bottomed

      Any chance of Davies playing for Spurs today? Maybe someone with some info on the team?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Seeing as they’re away Jose may want to be quite defensive so yes I think Davies starts today.
        Just an opinion though

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Cheers Kap

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Or they'll play 3-5-2 with Reguilon LW.

          I think he'll start. They're way better with him in the team.

          Open Controls
          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Thanks Camzy. One more thought please...

            I have enough itb for Gundo and Davies (both not 100% nailed for every game, although Gundo has been great. Think KdB back makes him way less appealing) to Son and Creswell.

            I'd like to bring Dunk in for 29, but no wildcard or fh means it has to be long term moves. Thoughts?

            Open Controls
    6. FantasyClub
        16 mins ago

        In regards to the question of Bale or Auba, which I also asked some advice for, today’s game may help us decide

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          I’m looking to bring in both for Sterling & Rashford

          Open Controls
          1. FantasyClub
              10 mins ago

              Tougher opponents and it being an away game which Spurs don’t have a good record will show us how good Bale really is

              Open Controls
              1. Tcheco
                • 3 Years
                just now

                If only they approached every game like they did Burnley & palace

                Open Controls
            • FantasyClub
                9 mins ago

                Bales 2 hauls came against Burnley and Palace...

                Open Controls
                1. FantasyClub
                    7 mins ago

                    At home I might add and the 2 games, one just before and one in between were away, Spurs list the first away and only beat Fulham away 1 nil

                    Open Controls
                  • Van der Faart
                    • 9 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Burnley have beaten Liverpool, drawn with Leicester and Arsenal and beaten Everton.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FantasyClub
                        1 min ago

                        Everyone’s beating Liverpool lol. Evertons defence sucks which is why I’m getting rid of Digne next GW even if the double was confirmed right now lol. Leicesters defence isn’t great either and Arsenal are 10th...what’s your point lol?

                        Open Controls
              • pablo discobar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                15 mins ago

                GK Areola
                DEF Cresswell, Tierney, Dunk
                MID Lingard, Auba, Bale, Son, Grealish
                FWD Kane, Antonio

                Subs Sanchez, Maupay, Konsa, Mitchell.

                That's my free hit.

                Kane C I guess unless I go for broke with Bale

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Needs more Brighton defense.

                  Tierney vs Antonio and Lingard is not ideal to say the least.

                  Open Controls
                  1. pablo discobar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Tierney was there for assists tbh, but yeah another Brighton could be better

                    Open Controls
                  2. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    I think we’re overrating Brighton, smells like BGW trap territory

                    Open Controls
                2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  I'd start maupay instead of one w ham

                  Open Controls
                  1. pablo discobar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
              • Muscout
                • 1 Year
                12 mins ago

                Have never wanted Brighton to concede so bad

                What a crazy game this is..

                Open Controls
                1. Tired and weary
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  “Are you Palace in disguise?”

                  Open Controls
              • Tcheco
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                Pick 2:

                A. Bale
                B. Auba
                C. Dunk

                OR all 3 for -4

                Open Controls
                1. Tcheco
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Currently on:

                  Meslier
                  Targett Coufal Alioski
                  Son
                  Antonio Watkins Bamford

                  Open Controls
                2. My heart goes Salalalalah
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Probably all 3 for me

                  Open Controls
                3. Lucky Z
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  You ask to compare 11.4, 9.5 and 4.9 players?

                  Open Controls
              • thegaffer82
                • 9 Years
                10 mins ago

                I've only got 6 for GW29 - and one of those is Holding 🙁

                But, I'm still going to avoid playing my FH this week. I've got 2FT's and I think I've got some of the popular players (Kane, Son, Martinez, Watkins).

                May just bring in Auba/Bale, Antonio plus another DFer (maybe Dunk) and just hope Holding plays so I've got 9.

                Reckon that will do?

                Open Controls
              • KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                SOUTHAMPTON TEAM NEWS

                Team to play Brighton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Minamino, Armstrong, Tella, Adams.

                Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Salisu, Watts, Ramsay, Djenepo, Ferry, Redmond, N’Lundulu.

                BRIGHTON TEAM NEWS

                Team to play Southampton: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Gross, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck.

                Subs: Steele, Moder, Zeqiri, Alzate, Propper, Tau, Izquierdo, Jahanbakhsh, Mac Allister.

                Open Controls
                1. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  McCarthy experiment over?

                  Open Controls
              • SHOWSTOPPERRR
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                Guys bamford miss next game for sure?

                Open Controls
                1. mdm
                  • 9 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Not confirmed yet

                  Open Controls
                  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Ok

                    Open Controls
                2. bigwig
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  No one knows yet but it looks unlikely he'll be ready for Friday

                  Open Controls
                  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Ok

                    Open Controls
                  2. Wild Rover
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    What a contradictory comment

                    Open Controls
              • Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                9 mins ago

                Forster starts yes!

                Benched martinez

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  2 points incoming

                  Open Controls
              • El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                8 mins ago

                From what I've seen out there FPL managers this GW re their non playing City assets; a) Jammy f@ckers with LEE defenders coming off the bench b) a mix bag of unlucky BUR, FUL defenders and Bamford owners..

                Open Controls
                1. Paul Psychic Octopus
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Only Foden for me as have Dias/Stones, but have Coufal coming in for him. Not expecting too much.

                  Open Controls
                2. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  There’s a (c), people who thought it was a good idea to put C and VC on City. I’m getting Reguilon or Raph if he doesn’t play (meh)

                  Open Controls
                3. Konstaapeli
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Bamford and Elmo coming in for Gundo and Foden. Dallas waving from 3rd place.

                  Open Controls
              • Paul Psychic Octopus
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Not been around much this weekend. Is there any news on Kane starting against Arsenal?

                Open Controls
                1. ALI_G
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Mourinho has released his line up, together with his bank account details and his wife's cup size

                  Open Controls
                  1. Paul Psychic Octopus
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    OK, any news on his injury, Mr Sarcastic?

                    Open Controls
                2. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Generally the rule is that Kane plays NLD on anything but a broken leg. Not seen any reliable up to date news though

                  Open Controls
              • Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Get that CS, White.

                Open Controls
                1. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  6 point ceiling not very enjoyable

                  Open Controls
              • Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Is Maja a safe pick? Why didn’t he play v City?

                Open Controls
                1. ALI_G
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I think you answered your own question

                  Open Controls
                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  You wouldn't ask if he was safe.

                  Open Controls
                3. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I have him and was worried by yesterday’s omission but reckon it was specifically to play City. Think he’ll be important for Leeds

                  Open Controls
              • Forza Papac
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Have Sanchez, White and JWP for this one. Lots of Southampton penalties should get me some sort of points

                Open Controls
                1. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Sanchez assist (or goal?)

                  Open Controls
              • ALI_G
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Fraser Forster locked in everyone's second GK at 4.0

                Open Controls
              • My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Some opinions please...

                Sanchez
                Bavies White Dallas
                Lingard Bale Raph
                Bamford Kane

                6.1 itb, no FH or WC, have to be long term plans.

                I'm considering Gundo and Bavies to Son and Creswell. Any other thoughts?

                Open Controls

