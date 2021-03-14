Rashford fit to start but Martial, Cavani and de Gea miss out on West Ham clash

The penultimate match of Gameweek 28 sees third played fifth in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 19:15 GMT.

The most-captained player of Gameweek 28, Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), features in this clash.

Those Fantasy managers who handed the armband to – or perhaps vice-captained, after yesterday’s Manchester City no-shows – the Portuguese midfielder have a chance to steal a march on their rivals following blanks for the likes of Harry Kane (£11.4m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) in the earlier kick-off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just the one change from the United side that triumphed in the Manchester derby.

It’s an enforced one at that, with Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) in for the injured Anthony Martial (£8.6m) up top.

Martial and Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) aren’t involved in the matchday squad and neither is David de Gea (£5.3m), whose spell in quarantine will end after today’s game.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) is fit to feature, however.

David Moyes has made three alterations from the side that beat Leeds United 2-0 on Monday.

Mark Noble (£4.5m) makes his first competitive start since West Ham last played at Old Trafford in the FA Cup at the beginning of February.

Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m) and Ben Johnson (£3.9m) also come into the side.

Said Benrahma (£6.0m) is benched, Pablo Fornals (£5.9m) misses out with a minor muscle strain and Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Rashford.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Johnson, Noble, Bowen, Antonio.

