Dugout Discussion March 14

Rashford fit to start but Martial, Cavani and de Gea miss out on West Ham clash

The penultimate match of Gameweek 28 sees third played fifth in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 19:15 GMT.

The most-captained player of Gameweek 28, Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), features in this clash.

Those Fantasy managers who handed the armband to – or perhaps vice-captained, after yesterday’s Manchester City no-shows – the Portuguese midfielder have a chance to steal a march on their rivals following blanks for the likes of Harry Kane (£11.4m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) in the earlier kick-off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just the one change from the United side that triumphed in the Manchester derby.

It’s an enforced one at that, with Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) in for the injured Anthony Martial (£8.6m) up top.

Martial and Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) aren’t involved in the matchday squad and neither is David de Gea (£5.3m), whose spell in quarantine will end after today’s game.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) is fit to feature, however.

David Moyes has made three alterations from the side that beat Leeds United 2-0 on Monday.

Mark Noble (£4.5m) makes his first competitive start since West Ham last played at Old Trafford in the FA Cup at the beginning of February.

Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m) and Ben Johnson (£3.9m) also come into the side.

Said Benrahma (£6.0m) is benched, Pablo Fornals (£5.9m) misses out with a minor muscle strain and Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Rashford.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Johnson, Noble, Bowen, Antonio.

  1. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    The stage is set for Salah....

    To blank.

    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Great top post lol.

      Wolves have been porous lately, but seem like an ideal team to play against Liverpool, 3-5-2, denying anything in the middle, and from the flanks too. 2:0 Liverpool, but it's questionable will Salah be involved.

  2. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    If there’s a week for Mo to turn up, it’s this week.

    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Even though not got him capped I’d love him to smash it! Rivals have dropped him haha

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep. I have him captained.

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'll take any return from anyone.

  3. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    The weekend began with a Martinez gut punch, it’ll end with...

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yup, I said that on Friday haha just knew it

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    This is so, so boring

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Been awful. So many poor games recently

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Been too many I think the issue

        1. tbos83
            just now

            If I wasn't playing fpl I'd have given up on this season long ago

        2. kennethrhcp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I was thinking do they feel more boring as we're actually getting to watch them all

    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      What an opportunity for Salah (c). I am not greedy, a brace will do.

      1. Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Same here

      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It’s why I captained him, so I could delay the disappointment

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shaw on for deserved 3bps! Better not change

      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Maguire breathing down his neck

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It’s tight between the back 4

      2. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        just now

        MOTM anyway, hope he keeps those juicy baps

    4. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      As a Targett and Fernandes owner got robbed this gw.

      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Robbed as a Bruno owner? He deserved nothing from that game

    5. JBG
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Moyes probably happy with a 1-0 loss, defensive loser.

    6. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Well selling Shaw before City hasn’t worked out the best

      Open Controls
      1. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It was around then that he was looking undroppable!

    7. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      43 with Salah(C) left. Terrible week somewhat salvaged by Shaw 9 pointer

    8. GGMU
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      GLORY GLORY MAN UNITED!

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You beat west ham...

      2. JBG
        • 2 Years
        just now

        ^^

    9. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      34 points all out. Full bench and vice captain used.

      Horrific. Barely made it out this GW alive.

      1. The journey out of the 1mil
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yup dreadful GW

    10. The journey out of the 1mil
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Lol i'm stuck in the 200-300k prison haha

    11. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      just now

      51 with Salah left

      Will take it after digne(c) fail

    12. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Wish Salah could haul but doubt he'll be getting more than 3 like the others tbh

    13. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Elmo a doubt with Cash fit.
      Son out with hammy.
      Bamford doubt.

      Only have four left for next week. Might FH after all.

    14. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Need to get Shaw from GW 30 till the end of the season.

    15. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What happened to Brunos(c) assist?

      Number of breaks I’ve caught this season = zero

    16. The Senate
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You love to see teams that come to OT and park the bus get exactly what they deserve - zero points!

    17. Bookkeeper
      • 4 Years
      just now

      This is why Moyes doesn't win anything

    18. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Get in Shaw lad!

