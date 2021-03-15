247
Scout Notes March 15

Budget Fantasy defender Burn an injury concern for Blank Gameweek 29

247 Comments
Share

SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 BRIGHTON

  • Goals: Che Adams (£5.8m) | Lewis Dunk (£4.9m), Leandro Trossard (£5.7m)
  • Assists: Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) | Pascal Gross (£5.8m), Danny Welbeck (£5.5m)
  • Bonus: Trossard x3, Adams x2, Dunk x1

DEEP BURN AS DAN DOWN

Budget Brighton defender Dan Burn (£4.2m) did not reappear for the second half in Sunday’s win over Southampton due to a hamstring injury.

On Burn, manager Graham Potter explained:

We lost Dan at half time with a tight hamstring. So we had to adapt and I thought we did it really well.

A little bit too early to say [on the severity]. It was more tightness and we’re hoping more precautionary, so we’ll see how it settles down over the next day or so.

Those who drafted in the colossal defender for Blank Gameweek 29 will find out next week if they’ve been burned, while Free Hitters probably have one less budget option to consider.

SLAM DUNK THE FUNK

Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) will be under heavy consideration for those using the ‘Free Hit’ chip, however.

The Brighton skipper rose into space to jam a header home from a Pascal Gross (£5.8m) corner after 16 minutes.

Dunk’s aerial prowess should see him feature in many a Free Hit team, though the situation is not as clear for other FPL managers.

The Seagulls play away to Manchester United and Chelsea between Gameweeks 30 and 32, with those fixtures sandwiching a visit from Everton.

Next week’s match-up does bode well, however.

Only Crystal Palace (19) – who have played an extra fixture – conceded more headed attempts than Brighton’s Blank Gameweek 29 opponents Newcastle (17) between Gameweeks 24 and 27.

THREE-CHE

Che Adams (£5.8m) made it three goals in as many games, volleying past Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) from a Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m) knockdown.

Southampton have clashes with Burnley (H), West Brom (a) and Crystal Palace (H) before a blank in Gameweek 33.

Their outstanding match from that round of fixtures, away to Spurs, could also give the Saints a Double Gameweek before Blank Gameweek 33; though nothing is confirmed in that case.

So despite another lacklustre performance in Gameweek 28, Southampton assets could be on the menu after the international break.

However, Ralph Hasenhuttl delivered a fairly scathing verdict on his team after full-time that will not promote confidence in the Saints for the time being.

“They are fighting for relegation and we think we are safe – but I think we should pay attention because when we play like this we will not win a lot of games, that is for sure.

“We had a not so good start. We came back a bit better, with a few chances but in the second half, the opponent wanted it more and we have to be self critical about it because it was by far one of the worst games we have played this season.

“It is time to work on a few basic fundamentals in the next weeks. The second goal gave them a lift. After we did not have a solution, only one chance at the end. But in total it was not enough to deserve a point today. We see that our game is far away from what it has been this season.

“The way we tried to play was far away from what I wanted. You could see, it was chaotic. There was no plan and no clear idea during the final 30 minutes.  

“We have to work on this. We have shown in the past that when we have time to work on things, we can come back to the highest level.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

POTTER WORKS HIS MAGIC

Burn’s withdrawal saw Graham Potter make an unorthodox substitution, with forward Andi Zeqiri (£5.0m) brought on to play at left wing-back.

That shifted Pascal Gross (£5.8m) to right wing-back, allowing Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) to play behind the striking duo of Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Neal Maupay (£6.1m).

In the 57th minute, link-up play between Adam Lallana (£6.2m) and Welbeck allowed the latter to slip Trossard in behind the Southampton defence.

The Belgian made no mistake as he slotted past Forster to put Brighton in the lead for a second time, an advantage which they would not relinquish.

“He’s an important player. He’s experienced, has great quality on the ball and we need him as a team. He’s added that extra bit for us and we are really happy to have him.” – Leandro Trossard on Adam Lallana

“I thought it was a deserved victory. Full credit to the players, they had to adapt. Second half we got a really good goal and when we had to defend we defended against a really good side that plays with huge intensity.” – Graham Potter

On Lallana, Potter added:

I thought he was fantastic today. He takes the ball in tight areas, links the play up really well and uses his voice to organise the team. He’s a really important player and person for us. Really delighted for him – that’s his second 90 minutes, so we need to recover him and get him ready for the weekend.

Southampton XI (4-2-2-2): Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Diallo; Minamino (Redmond 65′), Armstrong (N’Lundulu 87′); Tella (Djenepo 68′), Adams.

Brighton & Hove Albion (3-4-1-2): Sanchez; Dunk, Veltman, White; Burn (Zeqiri 46′), Bissouma, Lallana, Gross; Trossard (Moder 85′); Maupay, Welbeck (Propper 76′).

PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

247 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Party time
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Wish I captained Salah. GL to those who did, at least I still have him & he could be a bit of a differential

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Salah here.

      Open Controls
      1. Party time
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        Good luck buddy

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Thanks a lot!

          Open Controls
  2. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    I'm really stuck with what to do here, any help much appreciated.. Currently only able to field 8 players next week, I have 5.8m in the bank and 2FT banked so my plan was to make 3 transfers and take a -4 so that I could field 11. However.. Son and Bamford now potential injury concerns (Bamford less so, think it was just a dead leg)... what do I do here?

    Martinez
    Coufal - Dier - Stones
    Son - Gundo - Soucek - Raphina
    DCL - Kane - Bamford

    Bench: Areola - Salah - Dias - Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. DK_13
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Will you WC anytime soon?

      Open Controls
    2. Party time
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Son( if injured) & Dier out

      Open Controls
      1. Party time
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Bamford will be fit, I think

        Open Controls
    3. Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I have my WC but i was planning on keeping it for another couple of weeks.

      Open Controls
  3. DK_13
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Another question.. on a FH which one?
    A)lingard
    B)Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Party time
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      B or even both. Arsenal are pants

      Open Controls
      1. DK_13
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        Getting auba Cresswell Tierney. So not spots left for attacking double up.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Both. What is your team?

          Open Controls
          1. DK_13
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Lloris
            Tierney Cresswell dunk veltman
            Auba bale raphina lookman
            Kane Antonio

            (Want to get in reguilion too by replacing lloris for someone else)

            Open Controls
    2. Echoes
        38 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        Prefer Lingard. Antonio is more holding the play up rather than playing on the last man. Lingard is playing close to Antonio will be getting the goals instead of Antonio

        Open Controls
        1. DK_13
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    3. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Your expected Salah pts tonight?

      Open Controls
      1. Party time
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        8 to 15 pts

        Open Controls
      2. Maarrrr17
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        boutabillion

        Open Controls
      3. Nedvěd11
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bench and 1

        Open Controls
        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Zero chance Salah is benched tonight

          Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Thoughts on Holding and DCL to Dallas and Antonio (-4)?

      Holding lost his place. Dallas has whipping boys SHU in GW30.

      WC31 FH33
      1FT 0itb
      Martinez
      Cresswell Holding
      Raphinha Son Bale
      Kane Bamford
      (Fabri Stones Cancelo Digne Gundo Salah DCL)

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        Not worried about Bamford and Son not featuring? With them possibly out you have just 5 right now.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          Son is definitely out. Bamford should be fine imo. I should be fien with 7/8 players for GW29

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            32 mins ago

            I have similar number:

            Martinez
            Konsa Struijk
            Raph
            Kane Bamford

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              28 mins ago

              Big doubt if Struijk plays. Definitely keep an eye on team news. If Cooper is back I expect Struijk to drop back to the bench unless they 5ATB against Fulham. Not sure if Fulham play 2 up top

              Open Controls
              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                23 mins ago

                And that is why I want to use FH. In addition to Struijk I do not see Konsa and Martinez getting many. Will not be easy against a Spurs side that would want to bounce back. Do not expect too much from Raph and Bam either. All of this actually leaves me with Kane as the only potential points scorer.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Or you could look at it as Spurs are a poorer side without Son and Lamela and Villa could keep a CS.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 4 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    The exact reason I am looking at Reg in defense. Villa look extremely poor in defense. Keeping Kane to cover the ownership. I do not think Villa will keep a CS. But then you never know. I have my team set for 33 and I do not see any other week where I can use the FH.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      EPL are looking at getting fans back into the stadium before the end of the season. Potentially some blanks and doubles around 36-38

                      Open Controls
                  2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 4 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Villa look extremely poor in attack*

                    Open Controls
    5. The Albatross
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      With Son & Bamford out, I'm down to 3 players for next week with 2 free transfers. I'm going to have to wildcard now, aren't I?

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Not ruled out yet, expect Bamford to play

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        I think Bamford was an impact injury and should be fine. Son with a hammy injury is out. 7 players with a -4 should be fine

        Open Controls
        1. The Albatross
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          7? I don't think I've ever played so few in a gameweek. Makes me nervous but I would like to hang on to the wildcard.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            19 mins ago

            I played with 7 (-4) players in BGW18 and only got a 42k red arrow (409k to 453k)

            Open Controls
    6. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Looking for silver linings here

      Martinez Konsa feels much better today than it did yesterday 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Have the same two. Those last 10 seconds gave me a sleepless night.

        Open Controls
    7. Netters2018
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      What an horrific GW, 47pts with Salah left sure there are a few us in the same boat?

      Foden, Gundogan - Victims of Pep Roulette.
      Targett 12pts down to 4pts in the last minute.
      Kane Flopped
      Bamford went off injured 1pter
      Bruno cpt fail.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        46 with Salah (C)

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Nice

          It fell well for you this week - despite Konsa Martinez. Thought Mo was the best of 3 popular picks this week but still iffy on whether he actually returns. Could be gold for you if he does.

          Nail that FH and you could be sailing. Personally think a punt is worth it there. FH into template seems an opportunity wasted if you're chasing.

          (Half looked at Leicester attack in but taking out a 29 player (long term strategy) ruled it out).

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            Yes. Will be great if Salah does well. A bit of a differential there from a captaincy point of view. Actually thinking of going against the template in 29. The upside is huge.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              11 mins ago

              Feel sure that's the play if you're chasing. A defensive FH is a waste.

              There are routes to a potentially upside FH whilst still getting in enough of the template attack to cover yourself.

              Given Son and potentially Bam out the majority of teams will be playing it very safe this week. It;'s the time to attack.

              Open Controls
              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                Exactly my thought. Will have 3 or 4 players to cover high ownerships. The rest will be players with potentially huge upside.

                Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        10k average is 45 include VC and autosubs so it's a green arrow....

        Open Controls
      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Except of course that you are decently above top 10k average and still have Mo - you're up. Not a bad week for you at all.

        Open Controls
      4. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        47 points is by no means a disaster this week, there will be far worse tales of woe out there.

        Open Controls
      5. Goonsquad245
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        47 is a horrific week?

        Ban.

        Open Controls
      6. TFP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        pff, i'm on 45 with Salah [c] to come & count it a very modestly good week so far.

        gutted i sold Stones [with an eye on next week], mind.

        Open Controls
      7. Athletico Underachieving
          7 mins ago

          47 with Salah to go also:
          Son injured
          Traore injured
          Gundo auto sub to Coufal (Dallas second sub)
          Kane captain fail
          Michael Keane 1 pointer

          Open Controls
        • 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          HavE Salah and 45 is not bad. Ban! Lol

          Open Controls
      8. KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        I've got KDB as captain who didn't play but DCL is coming off the bench for him... So does he get double the points or my vice captain gets the double??

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Vice

          Open Controls
        2. 2OLEgend
            25 mins ago

            Vice get the points. That's why it's called Vice Captain

            Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            24 mins ago

            VC! Those 4 years doesn't mean much for FPL knowledge then haha

            Open Controls
            1. KGFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Not at all 😆

              Open Controls
          • fr3d
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            Dear lord

            Open Controls
          • 3 A
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Vc got

            Open Controls
        3. Nedvěd11
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Best two midfielders for GW 29?

          Open Controls
        4. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          Do we see Son making a return like the last time he had hammy pull?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            Highly doubt it

            Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Dubious at best

            Think the more likely hope is that loads take him out this week and are stuck in 30 v Newcastle in finding a way to get him back

            Open Controls
          3. Goonsquad245
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            I think the difference is that this time he's genuinely injured.

            Open Controls
          4. DK_13
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Last time Mourinho chose to sub him at half time which backfired so he came up with that hammy story(which was completely false).
            This time he got injured 18 mins in, in a derby, so it's a genuine injury. Dont think he will play

            Open Controls
        5. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          1FT.

          Take a -4 and do Salah + Gundo -> Bale + Lingard?

          Martinez
          Dallas White
          Raphinha Son*
          Watkins Bamford* Kane

          Open Controls
          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            I think so, yes

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            26 mins ago

            I would do that. I'm slowly changing my mind from Antonio to Lingard as the WHU attacking player to bring in

            Open Controls
          3. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            Best defensive play out there - unless perhaps you choose Cresswell in over Lingard. Is there a route to that?

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              18 mins ago

              Need to see if we get an update

              Open Controls
            2. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              Yes, with Mee out. Which would you prefer?

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                12 mins ago

                Cresswell for me.

                Suspect WH surge may tire a bit but more in attack than defence. Moyes record says to me defence will be the more solid option going forward. And Cresswell has a superb season record and offers plenty of threat of course.

                Different answer if you have WC perhaps. Do you?

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I have WC. New answer?

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Hmmmm

                    Probably still Cresswell in. If only because of EO threat.

                    Worried about having got Bale in now. I did it with a view to 29/30 combo. But was also working on really positive sounding Mou. That - shockingly 🙂 - has switched overnight.

                    Coin toss for me over Bale and Lingard. Think Bale is the one with the upside but equally another 1 pointer is only too feasible.

                    Safe? Cresswell and Lingard?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Little Red Lacazette
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Cresswell and Lingard are safe. But I am scared going without Bale.

                      Open Controls
        6. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          What’s a better hit for the GW29?

          A) DCL>Antonio
          B) Gundogan>Jlingz

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            17 mins ago

            Everton potentially has a double in 30 so I would lean towards B. Expect a lot of rotation with City competing in all 4 competitions

            Open Controls
            1. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Cheers

              Open Controls
        7. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          Its all falling apart, just enery draining this game

          Open Controls
          1. Nedvěd11
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            This

            Open Controls
          2. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            On the plus side, it's falling apart for most people?

            Bamford and Son are so highly owned for example losing them almost doesn't matter.

            That's what I'm telling myself anyway.

            Open Controls
        8. Sterling Archer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          With no Mo tonight, and few ML rivals have him captain i think i will put a small wager on a salah scoring related bet!

          Open Controls
          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            He'll get 3 assists tonight - no goals 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            that's the only way to soften the blow!

            Open Controls
        9. Goonsquad245
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          What happened to Mason Greenwood breaking xG?

          Can't hit a barn door this season.

          Open Controls
          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            He's become a poor finisher over the summer, simple!

            Open Controls
          2. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            He was really unlucky last night to be fair to him. That save from Fab was top drawer. And the shot that hit the post was seriously close too.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              exactly this!

              Open Controls
            2. Goonsquad245
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              I agree. He was unlucky, and I don't think he's a poor finisher by any means.

              Open Controls
        10. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          I'm surprised so many people captained Salah this GW. Not that it's bad, but I thought crowds will be selling him on masses after such a dry spell

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            Scored in UCL, up against a inconsistent Wolves defence and Jota back makes the front 3/4 better

            Open Controls
          2. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            There was no standout option this week imo unless you had Kdb or Sterling and we know how that went...

            A lot of people (like me) will default to captaining Salah when unsure who to hang it on.

            Open Controls
          3. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            just now

            The only reason I captained Mo is there was no standout option this GW. Fell back to when in doubt... Also, Jota back mad me rethink.

            Open Controls
        11. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          MARTINEZ
          STRUJIC Shaw Cancelo
          Sterling Gundo Fernandes RAPHINHA
          KANE BAMFORD Calvert-Lewin

          Foster Coufal Robertson Barnes

          2 FT 1.0 ITB. Do I need to WC or -4 would be okay?

          Open Controls
          1. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            -4 is fine, you've also got Coufal playing, no need for a wildcard.

            Open Controls
            1. gellinmagellan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Oh yes, forgot about him lol. Any suggestions on transfers?

              Open Controls
              1. JabariParkersEyelid
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                It's a week to try and protect rank, not make gains imo.

                I'd be looking at Bale and a West Ham attacker if I was you. Lingard or Antonio, depending on who you want to keep for 30 more out of your existing squad.

                Open Controls
        12. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Would you bring Targett in for 29 and double down with Martinez or play Areola and look elsewhere for additions?
          Not sure it’s worth using transfer on Son out with Newcastle in 30 but will he be fit then...

          Open Controls
          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            I'm scared to sell him now after what happened with the Man Utd game earlier in the season when he looked like he'd done a hammy or pulled a muscle then ended up playing and getting a mega haul

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Remember it too well
              Some sold
              Some started in hope
              I benched

              Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            If you think Spurs are a worse side without Son then Targett could be a good transfer. He potentially has a double in 30 as well

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Well it would put me off captaining Kane or bringing in Bale if I got Targett.
              Think the week will be a total write off but let’s see
              Also can’t bring myself to get in Dunk after he just scored esp since they face United in 30

              Open Controls
        13. Slitherene
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          Injury & rotation prone team!

          Martinez
          Reguilon* Holding* Coufal
          Son*Auba* Saka* Lingard
          Kane Bamford* Antonio

          FH this bunch?

          Open Controls
          1. DK_13
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            You will probably have 7 playing. And more if you got transfers or if Bamford / holding play. I probably wouldn't (auba reguilon should play)

            Open Controls
        14. Hryszko
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          So i'd expect Bamford to play next week, not so keen on Son playing... this is my situation atm, 5.8m in the bank, need to try and field 11 players! Any suggestions on moves? got 2FT..

          Martinez
          Coufal - Dier - Stones
          Son - Gundo - Soucek - Raphina
          DCL - Kane - Bamford

          Bench: Areola - Salah - Dias - Shaw

          Open Controls
          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Why do you need NEED to field 11 players out of interest?

            Looking like a shoddy GW to me. The fixtures don't scream out for anybody in particular and don't forget that there are other GW's after it.

            Do you want a team full of players that play in GW29 at the expense of others who look great after that GW?

            Open Controls
            1. Hryszko
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Not necessarily, but.. I have got 5.8m in the bank and 2FT so i'd be confident/comfortable making at least one transfer. Ie... if Son is out for a longer period of time, I might do Son > Bale?

              Open Controls
              1. thegaffer82
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                If Son is out, then yeh, that looks a worthwhile transfer for sure.

                But I'd probably roll the other FT after that!

                Open Controls
                1. Hryszko
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Okay so do like Son > Bale if he's out and roll a FT meaning I'd be fielding 8 players? Also potentially unsure on whether Dier will even play... So potentially another 0 pointer there

                  Open Controls
        15. DK_13
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Last question. On a FH. Best gk?

          A)Martinez(hedge against all the non FH villa defence, could be important with son out)

          B) Sanchez (triple Brighton)

          C) meslier (got no other leeds defence, Fulham struggle to score)

          D)areola(got no other fulham defence, Bamford out)

          Open Controls
          1. dshv
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
          2. PL Ball
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Would be tempted to go all out with B.

            Open Controls
        16. PL Ball
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          Sanchez
          Dallas, Cresswell
          Soucek, Son*, Smith-Rowe
          Watkins, Kane

          Digne, Cancelo, Stones, Gundo, Bruno, DCL
          2FTs. 3.5 ITB.

          What would you do here? Son to Raphina maybe..

          Open Controls
          1. DK_13
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Get rid of digne and get Tierney (good fixtures till end of season)
            Son to lingard or raphinha as the other transfer

            Open Controls
        17. dshv
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Son to bale(-4)

          Have 8 players for 29 ??

          Or if son is out just for 29.. then keep ?

          Opinions ?

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            You likely won’t know he’s just out for 29.
            Jose won’t want to risk him this time with EFL final coming up, chance for silverware

            Open Controls
        18. Labile
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Ricardo -> Cresswell? Or Reguillon?

          Open Controls
          1. DK_13
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Cresswell I think.. 2nd best fixtures in the league till end of the season and they have something to play for
            Spurs might go for Europe and rotate in the league (Ben Davies)

            Open Controls
          2. adam wigan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Reg maybe more likely to keep a clean sheet this week but Cresswell looks a better bet for longer term so depends if you are planning to keep or just a short term punt

            Open Controls
        19. Hryszko
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          2FT 5.8m in the bank..

          Son > Bale
          Dier > Dallas

          yay or nay?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes, if Son is not fit

            Open Controls
            1. Hryszko
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Cool, will mean I am fielding 8 players for the blank, not great.. but don't want to rip my team up for one week.

              Open Controls
        20. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          If Auba plays in the EL on Thursday, he will likely be benched against West Ham.......makes Salah>Auba a big risk

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah, I'm not really interested in Aubameyang tbh. Probably wont consider even if he doesnt play in Europa

            Open Controls
          2. Bavarian
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            already rested yesterday

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.