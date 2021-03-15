57
Scout Notes March 15

Five goals in three for Iheanacho as West Ham lack spark in Lingard’s absence

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

  • Goal: Craig Dawson (£4.5m) own goal
  • Assist: Scott McTominay (£4.9m)
  • Bonus: Luke Shaw (£5.2m) x3 Harry Maguire (£5.5m) x2 Victor Lindelof (£4.8m) x2

West Ham warmed up for their Gameweek 29 visit from Arsenal with a performance at Old Trafford that left Fantasy managers none the wiser as to the worth of their key assets.

Deep, But Not Interesting

The blame for that should be laid firmly at the door of manager David Moyes, who set his team up to sit deep, flood the central areas and hope to create chances on the break.

The Hammers are one win off the Champions League places and were ill-served by such a mid-table mentality.

It will be interesting to see if Moyes displays a similar lack of ambition for the Arsenal clash. If so, the likes of striker Michail Antonio (£6.6m) best brace himself for another match in which he has just the one (off target) shot and a mere three penalty area touches.

Moyes dismissed the idea he would have done things differently in hindsight, before also saying:

The way we set up maybe didn’t quite work. We changed it a bit at half time and again later on. It improved it a little bit.

Jesse Lingard (£6.1m), who was ineligible to play against his parent club, should reinvigorate the midfield for the Arsenal match and he’s currently the second most popular buy for Gameweek 29’s reduced round of four fixtures.

But Moyes will also need to loosen his naturally cautious grip on games involving perceived ‘big teams’ such as United and the Gunners if Fantasy managers are to enjoy the benefits of the Hammers’ well-priced and otherwise productive attacking players.

Luke At All Those Points

Any side that loses to an own goal will feel aggrieved.

In this case it involved Craig Dawson (£4.5m), via the faintest of flick-ons by Scott McTominay (£4.9m) from a Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) corner.

But Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) had pulled off some fine saves, especially one from Fernandes, and Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) had also hit the post before Dawson’s unfortunate intervention.

As the Gameweek’s most-captained player, Fernandes’ blank – his third in four starts – was unpopular.

But the 300,000 or so new managers who have dialled into Luke Shaw (£5.2m) in recent weeks were rewarded with a fourth straight haul (and a seventh in nine starts) as he brought in maximum bonus points for the second week running.

The left-back is averaging 6.8 points per match from Gameweek 21 onwards.

United have now kept four straight clean sheets – during a run including Chelsea and Manchester City, lest it be forgotten – and there’s plenty of scope for more of the same once next weekend’s blank is out of the way.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options were limited on Sunday, with strikers Anthony Martial (£8.6m) and Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) both missing with knocks that shouldn’t be an issue by the time the side returns to league action in early April.

The international break could serve United well. The club’s injury problems are sufficiently troublesome at present that Solksjaer was forced to name two goalkeepers on Sunday’s bench – a reason why he ended up using no substitutes at all.

Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Greenwood. 

West Ham XI (4-5-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Johnson (Benrahma 62), Rice, Soucek, Noble (Lanzini 62), Bowen; Antonio. 

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

  • Goals: Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m) x3, Ayoze Perez (£6.0m), Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) own goal
  • Assists: Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) x3, Marc Albrighton (£5.2m),Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m)
  • Bonus: Iheanacho x3 Vardy x2 Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) x1

Sheffield United’s dismal season took a turn for the catastrophic with a thrashing at the hands of a ruthless Leicester City.

It is difficult to describe just how poor the Blades were under interim manager Paul Heckingbottom, but the fact that they managed just one attempt – off target – all match speaks volumes for their deficiencies.

Things were much livelier at the other end, with the burgeoning partnership between Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) proving particularly fruitful.

The former ended up with a hat-trick, the latter with three assists, and the pair are justifying manager Brendan Rodgers’ decision to use them to fill the attacking void created by injuries to James Maddison (£7.1m) and, more recently, Harvey Barnes (£6.8m).

Iheanacho now has five goals in his four starts since Maddison’s hip problem, while Vardy’s returns against Sheffield were his first since the Nigeria international joined him up front.

Rodgers was understandably keen to praise the hat-trick man post-match.

He was outstanding, not just in his goals, but his overall work-rate. He had a big responsibility today, in terms of dropping into the space, finding that pocket that was just on the back of the midfield, and I thought he did that very, very well.

An especially giddy 31,000+ Fantasy managers were so impressed by Iheanacho they transferred him in for Leicester’s non-existent Gameweek 29 fixture.

But with Manchester City and West Ham to come immediately after the international break, investment in the Foxes’ key assets might be better delayed until the fixtures (WBA CRY sou NEW) turn tasty in Gameweek 32.

One player who had enjoyed modest purchases in recent weeks has been defender Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m).

Deployed either as a wide midfielder or, as against the Blades, as a wing-back, Pereira failed to benefit from Leicester’s first clean sheet since Gameweek 23 as he was subbed off at half-time.

Rodgers explained the move was precautionary:

He just felt tight in his hamstring, so we’ll just see how that looks, but hopefully, it won’t be too bad. It didn’t go, but he just felt it tightening, so we just need to be careful with it.

The upcoming break looks well-timed for Pereira – and for both Maddison and Barnes – as they all continue to recover from their injuries, but should Rodgers retain faith in his new attacking axis, Iheanacho has value, form and, from Gameweek 32, the fixtures to offer something different in the run-in.

Leicester City XI (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Soyuncu, Evans, Fofana; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, R Pereira (Albrighton 45); Perez (Leshabela 81); Vardy, Iheanacho.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Bryan, Ampadu, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood (Ndiaye 79), Lundstram, Baldock; Sharp, Burke (Mousset 63).

  1. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Moyes need to rotate himself

    Open Controls
  2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Just hope he cements his place and continues this form starting 31.

    Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    I'm tempted to go with Lingard over Antonio as my WHU attacker. Antonio is more holding the play up rather than playing on the last man. Lingard is playing close to Antonio will be looking for the flick-on similar to Lingard's first game with WHU.

    I'm undecided with keeping Gundo. Is Salah out for 29 and 30 and probably WC him or Jota in 31 a sound plan?

    WC31 FH33
    1FT 0itb
    Martinez
    Cresswell Holding
    Raphinha Son Bale
    Kane Bamford
    (Fabri Stones Cancelo Digne Gundo Salah DCL)

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      What's the rationale for FH in 33?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        41 mins ago

        BGW for Spurs, Citys, Soton and Fulham. Help navigate that GW if I still have triple City and Son and Kane. FH33 might change if I jump off triple City

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          39 mins ago

          Also target players that have good fixtures like Brighton vs SHU, LIV vs NEW and LEI vs CRY that may not be in my team already.

          Open Controls
        2. Ha.
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Interesting

          I'm toying with using FH this week and was leaning towards using it following Son injury (like you will only be able to get 7 out without him). Also tempted to ditch Cancelo which would mean only 4 TOT/MCI

          Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Keeps City & Spurs for 34.

        Open Controls
        1. Konstaapeli
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Prime fixtures for rotation those. Triple city/spurs will end up in tears.

          Open Controls
  4. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    The only way I lose my H2H is if Salah grabs a hatty, so don't be surprised if this happens.

    Open Controls
  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    And here I am still stuck with souceck

    Open Controls
  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (397 teams)

    Current safety score = 41 including autosubs
    Top score = 70
    LMS average = 42.19 (-0.22) = 41.97
    Players played = Roughly 11/12
    Captains played = 70.53%

    1 game to go

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  7. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    When are we going to have the Eve-Villa double. I no longer see anyone writing about it.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Could be 30 or later.
      Unlikely to be known by deadline either way.

      Open Controls
      1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Is it a good idea to get Cresswell for Digne with an eye on 33 and the good fixtures towards the end of the season? (I have Watkins and Target)

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Could be 30.

          Open Controls
          1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
            • 8 Years
            just now

            My defenders are:

            Target, Dallas, Dias, Digne, Dunk

            Or I just get rid of Dias

            Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      "Maybe AVL vs EVE wasn't moved to GW28 because Everton asked to have a midweek off before their FA Cup QF - if this is the case then AVL vs EVE should probably move to GW30.

      Here are the other Gameweeks that AVL vs EVE could move to in order of likelihood:
      31
      37 (or 35)
      33
      34
      32"

      - Ben Crellin on Twitter

      Open Controls
      1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 8 Years
        just now

        If its GW 30 then it will be massive for the Toffees

        Open Controls
  8. Fit_to_drop
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Man City League Table of minutes played this season:

    Ederson 2610
    Dias 2393
    Rodrigo 2173
    Sterling 2057
    Cancelo 1946
    Stones 1620

    Open Controls
  9. Stand By Mee
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    I thought I was goint to be ok for GW29 with 7 players plus 2 FTs but... 3 of them are most likely out:

    Holding - dropped
    Son - injured
    Bamford - injured

    So I´ll have to decide:

    A) 7 nailed players and -4
    B) 8 nailed players and -8
    C) 9 nailed players and -12
    D) 10 nailed players and -16
    E) WC

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bamford likely to play imo

      Open Controls
    2. 2OLEgend
        just now

        Depends on the players you are bringing in and your WC-plans, but I think i -4 is enough for GW29

        Open Controls
    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      What to do with 2FTs 2.3ITB

      Martinez (Steer)
      Dallas Burn (Shaw cancelo Stones)
      Son Raphina (Salah Gund Barnes)
      Bamford Kane (DCL)

      A. Barnes > Lombard
      B. Son > Bale
      C. DCL > Antonio
      D. Cancelo > Creswell/Tierney
      E. Something else (2FTs)

      Open Controls
      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        *A. Lingard

        Open Controls
      2. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        D

        C if confirmed long term

        Open Controls
    4. greggles
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Any thoughts on this early GW31 WC draft? I know it's laughably early to be thinking about this but just bored...

      Mendy / 3.9
      Cresswell / Dias / Aina / Coady / Shaw
      Aubameyang / Bruno / Jota / Lingard / Gundogan
      Iheanacho / Kane / Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I like it.

        Not sure how long Iheanacho keeps his place for, especially if Maddison and Barnes are back (I know he's on fire but still a risky one).

        Aubameyang makes sense but is a hell of a lot of money for someone who hasn't had their best season.

        Some great shouts in there but also some risky ones.. but no guts no glory I suppose!

        Open Controls
    5. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      As a general rule -4 can be justified for premium players in any given week. But assuming you have Kane already, with Auba sitting in the stands, Grealish & Son injured, and Bale getting 50 mins each game, Im not sure any other player in this GW is worth a -4.

      Open Controls
      1. 2OLEgend
          31 mins ago

          I would take a hit to bring in Lingard, Dunk, Antonio, Raphinha, Cresswell and Ødegaard this week to be fair

          Open Controls
          1. grumpyman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            22 mins ago

            That would be a 22 point hit in a game week where the average will probably be less than 20.

            Open Controls
            1. 2OLEgend
                20 mins ago

                Didn't mean all of them, obviously. One of them for -4

                Open Controls
                1. grumpyman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  A hit is either worth it or it’s not 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. 2OLEgend
                      just now

                      True that ^^

                      Open Controls
          2. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            34 mins ago

            Gebuine question: why are people wildcarsing in GW31 and not in GW30?

            Open Controls
            1. 2OLEgend
                3 mins ago

                Because most of the teams with a game in GW29 has good fixtures in GW30

                Open Controls
              • Sgt Frank Drebin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Genuine, wildcarding*. Sorry writing from a mobile

                Open Controls
              • Ruinenlust
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Leeds and Spurs have good fixture in GW 30

                Open Controls
              • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Have a look at the fixture ticker. If you are going into BGW29 without a FH, the players that you have from Spurs, Leeds, Villa and WHU have decent fixtures in GW30

                Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              28 mins ago

              Anyone with me on hoping for Everton Villa to fall in GW31?

              That'd add some chaos to the generic WC31 plan for those that hold it. Better yet for Spurs Southampton to fall in 32 as well

              WC32 with FH33 could still work nicely perhaps but less optimal and riskier to WC just before a BGW with all these injuries and increasing rotation risks flying around.

              Open Controls
            3. Ruinenlust
              • 3 Years
              23 mins ago

              Salah gonna punish everyone who sold him for Son

              Open Controls
              1. grumpyman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                Sold him in game week 25 so it’s probably about time I had some punishment.

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  🙂

                  A severe slap over the wrist enough?

                  Open Controls
                  1. grumpyman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    I’ll take it!

                    Open Controls
            4. Sterling Malory
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              We going to bring in Auba for BGW29, do we think Saka is a safer?

              Would obviously allow me to bring in a better defender (Dallas over Veltman)

              Open Controls
              1. Surfeit of Lampteys
                • 3 Years
                16 mins ago

                We?

                Open Controls
                1. Ha.
                  • 5 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I believe the correct spelling is 'oui'

                  Open Controls
                2. Sterling Malory
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  *was

                  Open Controls
              2. Eastman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Pretty sure Abu will play

                Open Controls
              3. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Saka possibly got hamstring injury so best wait for news

                Open Controls
            5. Ruinenlust
              • 3 Years
              16 mins ago

              Double Brighton defence or one Brighton one Fulham defender?

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                One each

                Open Controls
              2. Ram sey Coq uel in
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Depends if you are free hitting or not , if not then I'd say no to the double Brighton as they got utd away the following week , if you are free hitting , then double Brighton seems good idea .

                Open Controls
            6. CoracAld2831
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 mins ago

              Team:

              Areola
              Dunk-Dallas-Cresswell-Mings
              Gundogan-Son-Soucek
              Bamford-Antonio-Watkins

              Johnstone-De Bruyne-Fernandes-Digne

              Please pick 1-3 potential moves from the list for GW29:

              1. Gundogan -> Raphinha
              2. Son --> Aubameyang/Bale
              3. Digne --> Veltman
              4 Bamford --> Kane
              5. Soucek --> Lingard/Trossard

              Money: 1,8m

              Open Controls
              1. CoracAld2831
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 mins ago

                You can also suggest your own.

                Open Controls
              2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                just now

                How can you afford kane with 1.8 itb ? I'm confused

                Open Controls
              3. CoracAld2831
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                I'm aiming for a full 11 btw.

                If impossible, 10 would be alright.

                Open Controls

