The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Blank Gameweek 29 Premier League action

BLANK GAMEWEEK 29 MATCH ODDS

ST. PATRICK’S DAY

The first match of Blank Gameweek 29 sees Leeds United visit relegation-threatened Fulham.

Many feared Marcelo Bielsa’s side would be without talisman Patrick Bamford, who went off injured in the first half against Chelsea.

But Bielsa has reassured Leeds fans that Bamford will be fit to face the Cottagers on Friday.

If you fancy Bamford to open the scoring, then bet365 will give you generous odds of 9/2.

One of Bamford’s team-mates who has overshadowed him in recent weeks also catches the eye.

No midfielder likely to play in Blank Gameweek 29 has had more shots on goal or in the box than Raphinha in the last four Gameweeks.

Fantasy managers owning Raphinha will have been tearing their hair out in the last few matches, with the Brazillian coming close on a number of occasions.

And if you think Raphinha’s luck will turn on Friday, then bet365 are offering an eye-catching 8/1 for him to score the first goal.

Fulham boss Scott Parker raised eyebrows when fielding Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a false nine position for their game against Manchester City.

With the midfielder taking plenty of shots on goal and possibly getting higher up the pitch, 12/1 for him to open the scoring or 9/2 to score at anytime looks decent.

WAYWARD SON

Tottenham Hotspur visit Aston Villa potentially without one of their key front three, Son Heung-min.

With Son, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane, Spurs have comfortably swept aside teams in the bottom half.

But their derby day defeat against Arsenal, where they sat back for a lot of the game, showed that Jose Mourinho could still be hesistant to take the handbrake off.

That defeat against Arsenal marked the seventh game in a row that Spurs have lost to a team in the current top half.

So it is somewhat surprising that Aston Villa, currently ninth in the table, will start the game as outsiders.

Much like Spurs, Villa have struggled in recent games after some impressive early-season form.

Without Jack Grealish in their side, the Villains have failed to put away Wolves and Newcastle, as well suffered an embarrassing defeat to 10-man Sheffield United.

Should Spurs’ top-half hoodoo continue, then bet365 are offering 21/10 for an Aston Villa win.

When Spurs have been set up to attack in previous games they have often scored goals in quick succession.

Should they go two goals up against Aston Villa, then bet365 will pay punters backing Spurs to win, even in an accumulator.

RELEGATION SIX POINTER

Brighton and Newcastle meet in Saturday’s only Premier League game, in a tie that could decide who’s playing in the Championship next season.

Stats such as expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) point to a comfortable win for the Seagulls.

But Brighton have spent this season defying stats in the wrong way, missing countless opportunities and conceding sloppy goals.

Going in Brighton’s favour is Newcastle’s form, who have really struggled with their first-choice front three all injured.

In the last four Gameweeks, Newcastle rank third bottom for xG in the league, scoring three goals in four matches.

And while Brighton’s xG of 7.0 has them at fourth in the table, they have still only hit the back of the net four times.

For those expecting a tight, cagey affair, bet365 will give 13/2 for a 0-0 draw.

If Newcastle can eke out a 1-0 win then odds of 14/1 look very generous considering Brighton’s profligacy in front of goal.

Anyone fancying a massive outside shout could look to Jamaal Lascelles, who has scored twice in three games.

Bet365 have given him odds of 50/1 to score first and 22/1 to score anytime, which look massive considering Newcastle’s lack of threat elsewhere.

If the game does finish goalless, then bet365 will give you back your stake on a number of score bets.

