Scout Betting March 19

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Blank Gameweek 29 Premier League action

We are again turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to wager a bet on the forthcoming Premier League action.

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action 2

BLANK GAMEWEEK 29 MATCH ODDS

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Gameweek 29 Premier League action

ST. PATRICK’S DAY

The first match of Blank Gameweek 29 sees Leeds United visit relegation-threatened Fulham.

Many feared Marcelo Bielsa’s side would be without talisman Patrick Bamford, who went off injured in the first half against Chelsea.

But Bielsa has reassured Leeds fans that Bamford will be fit to face the Cottagers on Friday.

If you fancy Bamford to open the scoring, then bet365 will give you generous odds of 9/2.

One of Bamford’s team-mates who has overshadowed him in recent weeks also catches the eye.

No midfielder likely to play in Blank Gameweek 29 has had more shots on goal or in the box than Raphinha in the last four Gameweeks.

Fantasy managers owning Raphinha will have been tearing their hair out in the last few matches, with the Brazillian coming close on a number of occasions.

And if you think Raphinha’s luck will turn on Friday, then bet365 are offering an eye-catching 8/1 for him to score the first goal.

Fulham boss Scott Parker raised eyebrows when fielding Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a false nine position for their game against Manchester City.

With the midfielder taking plenty of shots on goal and possibly getting higher up the pitch, 12/1 for him to open the scoring or 9/2 to score at anytime looks decent.

WAYWARD SON

Tottenham Hotspur visit Aston Villa potentially without one of their key front three, Son Heung-min.

With Son, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane, Spurs have comfortably swept aside teams in the bottom half.

But their derby day defeat against Arsenal, where they sat back for a lot of the game, showed that Jose Mourinho could still be hesistant to take the handbrake off.

That defeat against Arsenal marked the seventh game in a row that Spurs have lost to a team in the current top half.

So it is somewhat surprising that Aston Villa, currently ninth in the table, will start the game as outsiders.

Much like Spurs, Villa have struggled in recent games after some impressive early-season form.

Without Jack Grealish in their side, the Villains have failed to put away Wolves and Newcastle, as well suffered an embarrassing defeat to 10-man Sheffield United.

Should Spurs’ top-half hoodoo continue, then bet365 are offering 21/10 for an Aston Villa win.

When Spurs have been set up to attack in previous games they have often scored goals in quick succession.

Should they go two goals up against Aston Villa, then bet365 will pay punters backing Spurs to win, even in an accumulator.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer

Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead – for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner.

Applies to pre-match bets on the standard Full Time Result market for selected competitions. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

RELEGATION SIX POINTER

Brighton and Newcastle meet in Saturday’s only Premier League game, in a tie that could decide who’s playing in the Championship next season.

Stats such as expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) point to a comfortable win for the Seagulls.

But Brighton have spent this season defying stats in the wrong way, missing countless opportunities and conceding sloppy goals.

Going in Brighton’s favour is Newcastle’s form, who have really struggled with their first-choice front three all injured.

In the last four Gameweeks, Newcastle rank third bottom for xG in the league, scoring three goals in four matches.

And while Brighton’s xG of 7.0 has them at fourth in the table, they have still only hit the back of the net four times.

For those expecting a tight, cagey affair, bet365 will give 13/2 for a 0-0 draw.

If Newcastle can eke out a 1-0 win then odds of 14/1 look very generous considering Brighton’s profligacy in front of goal.

Anyone fancying a massive outside shout could look to Jamaal Lascelles, who has scored twice in three games.

Bet365 have given him odds of 50/1 to score first and 22/1 to score anytime, which look massive considering Newcastle’s lack of threat elsewhere.

If the game does finish goalless, then bet365 will give you back your stake on a number of score bets.

Bore Draw Money Back

Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365.

Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet. 

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

  1. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 hours, 35 mins ago

    Who scores more?
    A. DCL
    B. Bamford (

    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 22 mins ago

      In what period?

  2. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 hours, 34 mins ago

    Who scores more
    A. Bamford (ful, SHU)
    B. DCL +4 (blank, BUR)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      19 hours, 30 mins ago

      B on a gw30 factor.

    2. Sarri-ball
      • 11 Years
      19 hours, 20 mins ago

      B just

      Dcl got a better gw31 onwards aswell and a double somewhere

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    19 hours, 32 mins ago

    Areloa
    Cresswell, Dunk, Lascelles
    Lingard, Auba., Bale, Lallana
    Antonio, Lacazette, Kane.

    Sanchez. Moura, Dallas, Aina.

    Appreciate any tips to improve my free hit.

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 25 mins ago

      Dallas over lascelles

    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 hours, 24 mins ago

      And if Leeds go nuts?

    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 22 mins ago

      Lascelles to Dallas
      Lallana to Raphinha/Gros/Trossard

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        19 hours, 15 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Lallana looked decent last time out but perhaps he's too deep for FPL?

  4. Pukki Party
    • 3 Years
    19 hours, 22 mins ago

    Best mid for 6.3 for 29&30?

    A) Lingard (ARS, wol)
    B) Teossard (NEW, mun)

  5. umerlfc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 hours, 22 mins ago

    With no FH and no WC left, what looks like the best move?

    A) Mane - > Bale
    B) Mane - > Auba
    C) Son - > Bale
    D) Mane + Son - > Auba + Bale

    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 21 mins ago

      C

    2. Sarri-ball
      • 11 Years
      19 hours, 21 mins ago

      C)

      If believe bale can match son rest of season

  6. Sarri-ball
    • 11 Years
    19 hours, 22 mins ago

    Need a 1 week punt midfielder before move to bruno for run in

    A) bale (own son/kane)
    B)augbam
    C)trossard (hot double brighton defence)
    D) lookman
    E) other (have rafina)

    1. Sarri-ball
      • 11 Years
      19 hours, 22 mins ago

      Got double brighton defence lol

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 hours, 21 mins ago

    Dunk captain anyone?

  8. InterUranus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 hours, 20 mins ago

    Imagine pushing gambling promotions without addressing the big gambling promotion elephant in the room.

    1. InterUranus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 17 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/?s=Football+index

      Still no official comment. Disgusting.

      1. ebb2sparky
        • 10 Years
        18 hours, 52 mins ago

        I agree it isn’t right that a website used by all age groups pushes betting so much. Perhaps the site should be login only with some sort of age verification as part of the sign up process? Obviously it won’t happen unless it’s a legal requirement since it will lose lots of income for the site.

        BUT I think if you are 18 or over you need to be responsible for yourself. I realise many will disagree since it seems we live in a world where everyone wants to blame someone else for their own mistakes.

        1. InterUranus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          18 hours, 6 mins ago

          I haven't lost any money as a direct consequence of any promotion on here.

          I just find it infuriating that a group of people so dedicated to defending their own when things go wrong haven't even put out a statement to say they've ended their partnership/won't be recommending them further etc.

          Money obviously more important than integrity.

          1. ebb2sparky
            • 10 Years
            17 hours, 11 mins ago

            When I said you, I didn’t mean you personally, Apologies for the confusion.

            Unfortunately your last sentence is the reality of the world we live in but I agree a simple hold your hands up and acknowledge the mistake shouldn’t be too much to ask.

    2. Mreidfelt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 17 mins ago

      Que? What? I do love elephants though

    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 5 mins ago

      They've handled the whole Football Index thing terribly. There should have been a full post on here acknowledging the poor judgement, apologising and moving on. Instead a couple of low key tweets.

      1. InterUranus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        18 hours, 6 mins ago

        Exactly.

  9. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    19 hours, 20 mins ago

    Would you Salah+DCL+McCharty to Bale+Watkins+Sanchez(-4)?

    McCharty Pope
    DALLAS COUFAL TARGETT Dias Cancelo
    RAPHINHA SOUCEK Salah Bruno Gundo
    KANE BAMFORD Calvert

    2ft, 0.5itb

  10. ZoumasBloomers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    19 hours, 20 mins ago

    Lingard or Trossard? Trossard up front and with a better fixture is tempting me a lot

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 hours, 17 mins ago

      I remember Trossard scoring a woodwork hattrick against Man Utd in GW3

      Never saw anything like it

      Hit the left post, right post, and crossbar, (on three separate occasions through the game not one big goalmouth scramble)

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      19 hours, 17 mins ago

      Lack of Brighton goals is the concern for Trossard.

      Forget xG. Actual goals shows you why Brighton are where they are.

    3. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 16 mins ago

      When are you wildcarding? Same problem here, don't have Antonio so thinking Lingard but not sure i should think about "cover".

      1. ZoumasBloomers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        19 hours, 10 mins ago

        I imagine it will be 31, but could end up holding until the double

    4. Sarri-ball
      • 11 Years
      19 hours, 14 mins ago

      Im thinking going trossard as a 1 week punt over augbam or bale

  11. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 hours, 20 mins ago

    So Arsenal and Spurs looking awful last night, will there be a bounce back or more of the same - not sure a berating from Mourinho does any good.

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 hours, 17 mins ago

      no bounce back

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 hours, 10 mins ago

        Expecting a gritty villa performance in a dull 0-0

    2. InterUranus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 16 mins ago

      I wouldn't triple up on them if that's what you're asking

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 hours, 8 mins ago

        Eggs are firmly in the Leeds basket - likely to end in tears

        Can’t see the point in investment anywhere tbh

    3. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 16 mins ago

      It used to be a think that europa league teams playing away in the premier league didn't perform.

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 hours, 7 mins ago

        Exactly travel and no training on Fri

    4. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 hours, 9 mins ago

      Spurs will be fine Kane (c)

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 hours, 6 mins ago

        Like last week?

  12. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 hours, 16 mins ago

    8 or 9 enough? (son)

    Differential C Lingard?

    Sanchez,
    Dallas, Aina, Cresswell
    #Son, Bale, Lingz
    Kane, Watkins, Bamford,

    Martinez, #Gundo, Dias, Shaw, Bruno,

    4.3m

    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 12 mins ago

      I'm going with Kane (c) as leading my MLs and don't want to risk it.

      I guess Lingard is worth a punt if you're chasing.

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 hours, 8 mins ago

        Ahead in 2 in the top ten in two others, so need a few differentials?

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 hours, 4 mins ago

      8 enough if you need A hit to field 9. wouldn’t c Lingard

  13. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 hours, 13 mins ago

    Currently on a -4 to put this team out. Worth another hit to get someone in for Son or leave as is?

    Areola
    Dallas - Veltman - Tierney - Cress
    Son* - Raphinha - Lingard
    Kane - Watkins - Bamford

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 10 mins ago

      Will Son play like gw4?
      You will want him back for NewC

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 hours, 7 mins ago

      Not worth a -4

  14. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 hours, 13 mins ago

    Which last bgw players to get?

    A) Bamford
    B) Antonio
    C) Cresswell
    D) Dunk
    E) Lacazette

    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 11 mins ago

      How many do you need?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 hours, 8 mins ago

        One more FT, will have 9 in total then

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 7 mins ago

      Cresswell has been killing me

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 hours, 6 mins ago

        Would be for Digne, Dias or Stones

        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          19 hours, 3 mins ago

          Cresswell plays every game, better defence than Everton.
          Dias seems nailed but Stones higher ceiling with less games played (blank 33)

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            19 hours, 1 min ago

            So you wouldn’t do Dcl to Bamford or Antonio?

  15. xandu
    • 7 Years
    19 hours, 11 mins ago

    Do anyone have a clue for when TOT, EVE, SOU, AVL will have there DGW?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      19 hours, 4 mins ago

      nope

  16. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    19 hours, 11 mins ago

    Bring one:

    A) Auba
    B) Bale
    C) Lingard

    Believe it or not, im currently on C. Auba is not nailed for weekend and Arsenal out of form. Basically same applies for Bale also, cant trust him to start vs Villa and Spurs are in even worse form than Arsenal

    1. That TV angle at Highbury
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 9 mins ago

      Haha, I just made the exact same choice going Lingard over the other two as a one week punt. Money wasn’t an issue. Weird times.

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 hours, 6 mins ago

      A

  17. Mr Ozil
    • 6 Years
    19 hours, 10 mins ago

    Who is a better pick?

    A- Raphinha ( have Bamford)
    B- Trossard
    C- Lingard

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 hours, 9 mins ago

      c

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 hours, 6 mins ago

      C

  18. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 hours, 8 mins ago

    Lingard captain anyone?

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 6 mins ago

      0/

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 hours, 5 mins ago

        No worse that Kane last week?

    2. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 4 mins ago

      It's a risk not going Kane (c) but could be gold... Let's go!

  19. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    19 hours, 8 mins ago

    The team news section here shows Jamal Lewis as a starter for Newcastle. And Schar to sit out. Possibility?

  20. St Pauli Walnuts
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 hours ago

    Anyone else tempted by Raphina captain? The stats are great and he has been so unlucky not to haul lots lately, mainly down to poor Bamford finishing. Bam misses lots but we know he can do well, if they click a double figure return for Raph is on the cards. Downside is Kane EO will be through the roof so huge fear factor. I am chasing but game over if Raph blanks and Kane smashes it.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      18 hours, 36 mins ago

      Fulham defense is okay tho.

      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        18 hours, 33 mins ago

        I know, it's not a perfect scenario. But neither is a tired and demoralised Spurs with their most creative player out and poor away form.

  21. KUN+10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 hours, 58 mins ago

    What do you guys think of this FH team? Anything you would change?

    Sanchez
    Dunk Dallas Tierney
    Bale Lingard Trossard Raphina Ødegaard
    Kane Laca
    Areola Bamford Creswell Aina

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      18 hours, 36 mins ago

      Looks good.

      How good is Ødegaard?

  22. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    18 hours, 57 mins ago

    5 3 2 on FH - all out attack:

    Dubravka
    Reguilon Cresswell Dallas Tierney Dunk
    Auba Bale Lingard
    Kane Antonio

    Darlow Lacazette Raph Lookman

  23. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    17 hours, 55 mins ago

    Martinez
    Konsa Coufal
    Soucek Raphinha Son*
    Kane Bamford

    Pope Cancelo Stones Robertson Salah Gundogan DCL

    2FT

    Plan is, Robertson Salah >> Dunk Lingard

    Good moves?

  24. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    17 hours, 40 mins ago

    1. Lingard
    or
    2. Bale

    and

    A. Dunk
    or
    B. Dallas

    Thanks

