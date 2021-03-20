Brighton defence the Fantasy focus as Newcastle visit Amex Stadium

The Brighton defence are the heart of the latest Blank Gameweek 29 match as Newcastle United visit the Amex Stadium.

Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) is tonight’s most-popular Fantasy Premier League asset with the backing of 9.7% of managers worldwide.

With four strikes, John Stones (£5.3m) is the only FPL defender with more goals than Brighton’s captain since Gameweek 17 (three).

And he will fancy his chances tonight considering Newcastle have conceded the second-highest number of headed attempts over their last four matches.

Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) represents the best-of-the-rest in terms of Fantasy popularity as far as Brighton defensive assets are concerned.

3.6% own the Seagulls’ goalkeeper while 2.6% are invested in Ben White (£4.5m) and 2.2% in Joël Veltman (£4.4m).

His positioning will be under scrutiny tonight. Operating as a right wing-back, the Dutch international has managed to produce more key passes and shots in the box of any other Brighton defender over their last six matches.

However, an injury to Dan Burn (£4.2m) last time out triggered a formational shift which placed Veltman among a trio of centre-backs.

Burn misses out on a place in the starting XI tonight, named on the bench for Blank Gameweek 29.

Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) could well be utilised as wing-backs considering the absence of a fully recognised left-sided defensive player in the line-up.

Meanwhile, it is a second successive start up-front for Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) alongside Neal Maupay (£6.2m) following his five-point score against Southampton.

Newcastle remain without Callum Wilson (£6.5m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) although Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) makes the team for the first time since Gameweek 26.

Jamal Lewis (£4.2m) is on the bench again with Paul Dummett (£4.4m) earning a third successive Premier League start at left-back.

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) is the most fashionable Newcastle asset tonight although only has 1.9% ownership worldwide.

He is responsible for all of Newcastle’s goals across their last three matches, in which he has accumulated 24 points, the most of any team-mate in the same period.

Blank Gameweek 29 line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: R Sánchez; Veltman, Dunk, White; Trossard, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder, Groß; Maupay, Welbeck.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Manquillo; Hayden, Shelvey; Fraser, Willock, Almirón; Joelinton.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT