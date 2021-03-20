612
Dugout Discussion March 20

Brighton defence the Fantasy focus as Newcastle visit Amex Stadium

The Brighton defence are the heart of the latest Blank Gameweek 29 match as Newcastle United visit the Amex Stadium.

Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) is tonight’s most-popular Fantasy Premier League asset with the backing of 9.7% of managers worldwide.

With four strikes, John Stones (£5.3m) is the only FPL defender with more goals than Brighton’s captain since Gameweek 17 (three).

And he will fancy his chances tonight considering Newcastle have conceded the second-highest number of headed attempts over their last four matches.

Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) represents the best-of-the-rest in terms of Fantasy popularity as far as Brighton defensive assets are concerned.

3.6% own the Seagulls’ goalkeeper while 2.6% are invested in Ben White (£4.5m) and 2.2% in Joël Veltman (£4.4m).

His positioning will be under scrutiny tonight. Operating as a right wing-back, the Dutch international has managed to produce more key passes and shots in the box of any other Brighton defender over their last six matches.

However, an injury to Dan Burn (£4.2m) last time out triggered a formational shift which placed Veltman among a trio of centre-backs.

Burn misses out on a place in the starting XI tonight, named on the bench for Blank Gameweek 29.

Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) could well be utilised as wing-backs considering the absence of a fully recognised left-sided defensive player in the line-up.

Meanwhile, it is a second successive start up-front for Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) alongside Neal Maupay (£6.2m) following his five-point score against Southampton.

Newcastle remain without Callum Wilson (£6.5m) and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) although Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) makes the team for the first time since Gameweek 26.

Jamal Lewis (£4.2m) is on the bench again with Paul Dummett (£4.4m) earning a third successive Premier League start at left-back.

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) is the most fashionable Newcastle asset tonight although only has 1.9% ownership worldwide.

He is responsible for all of Newcastle’s goals across their last three matches, in which he has accumulated 24 points, the most of any team-mate in the same period.

Blank Gameweek 29 line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: R Sánchez; Veltman, Dunk, White; Trossard, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder, Groß; Maupay, Welbeck.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Manquillo; Hayden, Shelvey; Fraser, Willock, Almirón; Joelinton.

612 Comments
  1. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Holy cow France win! Amazing game

    Open Controls
  2. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Triple Brighton clean sheet hooooooooooooooooold meeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Dial up?

      Open Controls
      1. JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        28k

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          56 kbit/s actually

          Open Controls
    2. Labile
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Let’s go baby

      Open Controls
  3. JohnWick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Bu-Bu-But using FH is a waste in GW29...

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Not for me it's not. It's rocket boosted the last part of my season

      Open Controls
      1. JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        It was a joke for all those who said that using FH this week is a waste. I went from 38k to 18k and still have 5 players

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Brilliant - sorry I thought it was tongue in cheek but wasn't sure. Huge rise there; it's great that the FH has worked out so well.

          Open Controls
  4. The Senate
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    41 points with:
    Emi, Cresswell, Odegaard, Lingard, Bale, Kane(C) (Antonio) to go

    not a bad free hit seeing as I only kept Bamford from my previous team

    Open Controls
  5. LewisKitesurf
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Ohhhh triple cleanie and veltman assist, painful second half to watch but worth it!!

      Open Controls
    • lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Need Andros Townsend not to play to get bench points. Do you think I have a chance ?

      Open Controls
    • Railwayman
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I had a feeling that Trossard could go crazy this game if only I had the balls to C him. He is my Vc, but I doubt Kane won't play his game 😀 But happy with his 14 points anyway, a great score for a GW like this one.

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Well done. Really tough captain call this week. It's could've been Dallas if things had been different and Raph could have hauled bigger, while Aubameyang might be a no show and Kane and Bale are just too difficult to call after an up and down run of form. I hope you're happy with the 14 points - small ownership means big differential with or without the C.

        Open Controls
    • ZoumasBloomers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Live rank 594. Timing of the WC will make or break this season I reckon!

      Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Resisting urge to check live rank as no doubt Kane goes and bangs a hattrick tomorrow to undo the captain punt

      Open Controls
    • Bookkeeper
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Perfect example of Premium (Azpi) vs Cheap (Rudiger) coming up soon.
      Can't be stung again so going Rudi

      Open Controls
    • Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Jesus.
      Poor Ville Wönkä
      ttps://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/617620/event/29

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Was setting up for DGW I guess

        Open Controls
      2. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Still 5 players to play including captain.

        Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      No hits, no FH, Sanchez & Dunk. That'll do!

      Open Controls
    • Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Veltman assist and 1 BP, excellent work from Lowton 2.0

      Open Controls
    • Kane and Ablett
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        That sweet triple Brighton clean sheet feeling as I drift off to sleep tonight...bench fodder next week but heroes tonight, thanks for the 22 points lads

        Open Controls
      • gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        No Trossard but happy enough with Dunk 6 (c) and Sanchez 6.

        Open Controls

