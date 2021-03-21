Saka passed fit to feature as Aubameyang keeps his place in Arsenal starting XI

The two remaining Blank Gameweek 29 fixtures take place today, starting with West Ham United v Arsenal.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 15:00 GMT.

It’s mostly positive news on the teamsheet front concerning the most-owned Fantasy Premier League assets on show.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.5m) was omitted for disciplinary reasons in the north London derby last weekend but he returned to the Arsenal starting XI in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and keeps his place this afternoon.

The Gabon international looks set to be deployed on the right flank in east London, with Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m) still leading the line.

Aubameyang is one of three players who are recalled to Mikel Arteta’s line-up after missing out against Tottenham Hotspur, with Pablo Mari (£4.4m) and Callum Chambers (£4.5m) returning to the defence.

Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m), Gabriel (£4.9m) and Cedric Soares (£4.6m) are all benched.

Willian (£7.5m) misses out through injury but Bukayo Saka (£5.3m) has made a swift return from the hamstring strain that forced him off at half-time of the win over Spurs.

There are two changes for the Hammers from the side that were beaten by Manchester United last week.

Club captain Mark Noble (£4.5m) and young defender Ben Johnson (£3.9m) are benched, as loanee Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) and Said Benrahma (£6.0m) return to David Moyes’ starting XI.

Pablo Fornals (£5.9m) is still sidelined.

Having operated in a more conservative wing-back system last weekend, West Ham look to be back in a 4-2-3-1 this afternoon.

Lingard and Aubameyang were both transferred in by over half a million Fantasy managers ahead of the Gameweek 29 deadline.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, Mari, Luiz, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

