2005
Dugout Discussion March 21

Saka passed fit to feature as Aubameyang keeps his place in Arsenal starting XI

2,005 Comments
Share

The two remaining Blank Gameweek 29 fixtures take place today, starting with West Ham United v Arsenal.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 15:00 GMT.

It’s mostly positive news on the teamsheet front concerning the most-owned Fantasy Premier League assets on show.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.5m) was omitted for disciplinary reasons in the north London derby last weekend but he returned to the Arsenal starting XI in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and keeps his place this afternoon.

The Gabon international looks set to be deployed on the right flank in east London, with Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m) still leading the line.

Aubameyang is one of three players who are recalled to Mikel Arteta’s line-up after missing out against Tottenham Hotspur, with Pablo Mari (£4.4m) and Callum Chambers (£4.5m) returning to the defence.

Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m), Gabriel (£4.9m) and Cedric Soares (£4.6m) are all benched.

Willian (£7.5m) misses out through injury but Bukayo Saka (£5.3m) has made a swift return from the hamstring strain that forced him off at half-time of the win over Spurs.

There are two changes for the Hammers from the side that were beaten by Manchester United last week.

Club captain Mark Noble (£4.5m) and young defender Ben Johnson (£3.9m) are benched, as loanee Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) and Said Benrahma (£6.0m) return to David Moyes’ starting XI.

Pablo Fornals (£5.9m) is still sidelined.

Having operated in a more conservative wing-back system last weekend, West Ham look to be back in a 4-2-3-1 this afternoon.

Lingard and Aubameyang were both transferred in by over half a million Fantasy managers ahead of the Gameweek 29 deadline.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, Mari, Luiz, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

2,005 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Cheer up Spurs fans.
    It’s Newcastle next up..

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      They already messed up Newcastle at home

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Seriously though, Newcastle are so bad right now if Spurs can't beat them then they should give up all hope of getting a top 4 place this season...

        Open Controls
        1. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Will see what the Spurs performance today looks like, perform poorly today and the pressure on Mourinho will mount

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Or a classic 442 performance vs a ball retaining 433 !

            Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    That Spurs team looks awful

    And we all captained Harry Kane.

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      More out of fear than hope or expectation.

      Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      No we didn't...

      Open Controls
    3. Chrisitis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Actually looks better than Sheffield who won against Villa

      Open Controls
    4. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I captained Kane because of fear and love a captain in the last game. Just happy I didn’t captain Grealish, Son or Bale.

      Open Controls
  3. Jon Snow
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Nothing more annoying than owning players but having to hope they don't do anything because of their EO%.

    0-0 please

    Open Controls
  4. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Next game Newcastle (away) for Jose and his record at St James not so good.

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Newcastle's record home and away isn't exactly great either 😆

      Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    That made Bale > Salah or KDB easy decision before next game

    Open Controls
  6. JBG
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Lol Bale benched.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Really?!?

      Open Controls
    2. Zilla
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      No way!!

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Lolling at myself mostly and I haven't paid much attention to this boring and a wet fart of a Gameweek.

      Open Controls
  7. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    If grealish starts this game will be amazing to watch

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Yeah, never seen guys start when they are not in the squad..

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Lol.. See below

        Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      He's not in the squad right ?

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I posted this 2 hours ago.. No idea why it's just posted now

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Ha ha

          Open Controls
        2. Amey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          You might have closed internet instantly after posting it. So when you connected back and reloaded FFS that comment got posted

          Open Controls
          1. Hy liverpool
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Yep i think this is the reason

            Open Controls
          2. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            I didn't even know that was possible!

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              I'm pretty much aware because I have a dodgy WiFi ... Goes AWOL at times 😀

              Open Controls
    3. Echoes
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        So, it seems this game is not going to be amazing to watch...

        Open Controls
        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          I don't care i want watkins to do anything.. Even YC will be great. Lol

          Open Controls
    4. TyroneGAA
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Yes Jose play the kids

      Open Controls
    5. Amey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Congratulations to Leicester fans here ..
      Great game from the team. Hopefully you win the Cup !

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Nice one Amey!

        Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Do one.

        Open Controls
    6. Hey_Arnold
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      What is Mourinho's issue with Bale? He clearly has one and hides behind 'we must manage his minutes'. What a load of crap. Don't bring the guy in on loan if you aren't going to utilise him. Son and Lamela out and the fella still only manages the bench. Mourinho remaining a spoilt little ball bag until the end spitting his dummy out if any one challenges his whack approach to management. Roll on the villa I say. Hopefully smack them about and ensure they miss champs league.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Bale is awful

        Open Controls
        1. Hey_Arnold
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Yea 4 goals in his last 260 minutes. Shocking the lad.

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            And a season total of ....5. I’m talking about actual football, you know, passing, dribbling, tackling, making runs. Not standing on the edge of the box taking pot shots against championship quality defenders.

            Open Controls
      2. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        spoilt little ball bag 😆 😆 😆

        Open Controls
    7. SomeoneKnows
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Can't believe myself that I've kept Grealish for so long... I think I need to see a doctor or even better a shrink

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        He'll be back after IB .... 😉

        Open Controls
        1. SomeoneKnows
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Probably true, but I can't be bothered with him any longer...

          So many players that I rather have instead such as Lingard, Mount, Salah

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Agreed

            Open Controls
            1. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Hello Amey. 😀

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Ha ha
                You picked up great time to show up 😉
                Typical win for you guys .... Hopefully you win it !!

                Open Controls
                1. Old Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  You're right - I haven't been on much recently - lots of other things going on. I was really surprised that we were allowed to play so well ....we hadn't beaten you for ages. It would be wonderful to win it .... but I've seen us lose 3 finals already - and this is only the semis.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Southampton is best draw you got. Hopefully a one off brilliance vs City in finals !
                    United were poor in closing down spaces IMO.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Old Man
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      It always amuses me that it's probably the draw Southampton wanted too! I hope that you'll go on to win the Europa league now - then we'd all be happy.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Amey
                        • 2 Years
                        54 mins ago

                        Aye !

                        Open Controls
    8. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Jose is so pissed, Bale might not actually get on if he wants to make a big statement.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Respect
        Respect
        Respect

        Open Controls
      2. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        What did bale do?

        Open Controls
        1. SomeoneKnows
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Went mini golfing 😀

          Open Controls
    9. Isca Extremadura
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Probably an ego thing, Bales won more CL’s than him !

      Open Controls
      1. Hey_Arnold
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Mourinho the world's biggest grudge holder.

        Open Controls
    10. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Bale in my XI
      Lingard 1st sub
      😐

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Ouch

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Antonio and Lookman also on my bench but that's done and dusted now. Need 0 mins from Bale!

          Open Controls
          1. Hy liverpool
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Could happen..mou is crazy f****

            Open Controls
      2. SomeoneKnows
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Brace yourself for Mourinho calling him up at the 90th minute only for Bale to refuse getting in and tells him to shove it 😀

        Open Controls
      3. fusen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Ode over Lingard and Antonio was quite the gamble

        Open Controls
    11. Isca Extremadura
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Dunno, been dropped & made scapegoat

      Open Controls
    12. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Who scores more this evening, Watkins or Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        the wizard

        Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I need 4 goals between them at least. 2 each would be awesome

        Open Controls
      3. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Oleee oleeeee oleeeeee

        Open Controls
      4. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Spurs should have too much quality going forward for Villa to cope with to keep them out imo, so Watkins hatty it is then going on my previous judgement calls so far this season...

        Open Controls
    13. Yome
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Pray for Bale to stay on the bench, please Mou!

      Open Controls
    14. fusen
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Fingers crossed Kane blanks. If we all shut our eyes and believe then it might just happen ;P

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I didnt need to shut my eyes last week when he was C

        Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I don't think you need to worry too much - where's his supply line?

        Open Controls
      3. Amey
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Are we supposed to keep the stream going ? 😉

        Open Controls
    15. Isca Extremadura
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      He can come on at 70 and sit in the bus..

      Open Controls
    16. tbos83
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        With Kane(c) and Bale with Trossard 1st on bench my hope is that Kane scores a first half hattie meaning Jose keeps Bale on the bench and give the young uns a run out. Too much to ask?

        Open Controls
      • The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I’m WCing Aubamayang and Bale out. Thankyou Gareth for your points. Time to jump.

        Open Controls
      • fusen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Interviewer calling Dean Smith out

        "Grealish not in the squad, was there every realistically a chance?"

        Hahaha, Mr Real World -.-

        Open Controls
      • pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Wanting a 2-0 Watkins brace here.

        Imagine that outranks anything captain Kane is likely to return given Konsa Martinez.

        Open Controls
        1. fusen
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Yeah, double villa Def over Kane is probably better

          Open Controls
        2. Amey
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I'd have taken it but I played oversmart and started Areola over Martinez. Now I'm pretty worried 😆

          Open Controls
      • JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Kane(C) casuals to get a lucky 9 pointer tonight.

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          La(c)a has that beat 😉 😀

          Open Controls
      • rackus
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          all eyes on L moura .

          Open Controls
        • BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Hoping Bale does not move from the bench, as I have Raphinha's points on mine

          Open Controls
        • New Article
          G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/21/son-and-grealish-absent-as-bale-is-benched-for-final-blank-gameweek-29-match/

          Open Controls
        • Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          With Lamela suspended, Son injured, Bergwijn forgotten, I thought, ok, Bale will play this, and then vs Newcastle, who knows, but at least I got him for this one game. Whish I went for Trossard instead. Now I will probably have to switch him to Son/Mount next gameweek.

          Open Controls
        • g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Vini G
          Moura A

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.