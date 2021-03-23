Which FPL players are on international duty and when ahead of Gameweek 30?

The final international break of the season gets underway on Wednesday, with not far off 200 Premier League players in action for their homelands over the next week.

Some national sides are cramming in a triple-header of games over this period and, as was the case in the autumn, a handful of Fantasy assets will be taking part in all three of their respective countries’ matches.

Others won’t be featuring at all. The scheduled World Cup qualifiers in South America have been cancelled due to the tightening of lockdown and quarantine regulations on the continent, which would have made life difficult for Europe-based players.

That means welcome two-week breathers for the likes of Richarlison (£8.0m), Alisson (£5.9m), Ederson (£6.1m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.4m).

As for the other nations on the UK government’s red list, most of them are in Africa. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.5m) and Naby Keita (£5.2m) are among the Premier League players whose countries face a fixture against a ‘red list’ opponent over the next fortnight but their respective clubs have prevented them from featuring in such matches, so there should be little concern over a subsequent spell in quarantine – unless anyone comes down with COVID-19, of course.

Aubameyang, for example, will only be available for Gabon’s home fixture against DR Congo on Thursday, due to travel restrictions relating to his country’s opponents next Tuesday, Angola.

Portugal had been on the red list but that is no longer the case – and in any event, their ‘home’ match against Azerbaijan on Wednesday is being held in Italy.

The rest of this article is dedicated to a club-by-club rundown on which assets will be away from their Premier League sides over the next week, also detailing the dates on which these players will be competing for their countries.

Any early moves for the below assets in Fantasy Premier League need to be considered very carefully, given the risk of injury or fatigue that tends to accompany these international breaks.

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – Mar 25

– Gabon – Mar 25 Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – Mar 25 + 29

– Egypt – Mar 25 + 29 Bernd Leno – Germany – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Germany – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Eddie Nketiah – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Martin Odegaard – Norway – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Norway – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Thomas Partey – Ghana – Mar 28

– Ghana – Mar 28 Nicolas Pépé – Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30

– Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30 Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson – Iceland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Iceland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Bukayo Saka – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Emile Smith Rowe – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Cedric Soares – Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Kieran Tierney – Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Granit Xhaka – Switzerland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

ASTON VILLA

John McGinn – Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Tyrone Mings – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Bertrand Traoré – Burkina Faso – Mar 24 + 29

– Burkina Faso – Mar 24 + 29 Trezeguet – Egypt – Mar 25 + 29

– Egypt – Mar 25 + 29 Ollie Watkins – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Aaron Connolly – Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Jakub Moder – Poland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Poland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Robert Sanchez – Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Percy Tau – South Africa – Mar 25 + 28

– South Africa – Mar 25 + 28 Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Joël Veltman – Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Andi Zeqiri – Swizerland under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

BURNLEY

Robbie Brady – Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Iceland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Dwight McNeil – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Northern Ireland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Northern Ireland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Nick Pope – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

CHELSEA

Ben Chilwell – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Andreas Christensen – Denmark – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Denmark – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Olivier Giroud – France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

– France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31 Kai Havertz – Germany – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Germany – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Callum Hudson-Odoi – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Reece James – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 N’Golo Kanté – France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

– France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31 Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Croatia – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Mason Mount – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Emerson Palmieri – Italy – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Italy – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Christian Pulisic – USA – Mar 25 + 28

– USA – Mar 25 + 28 Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Germany – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Timo Werner – Germany – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Germany – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Hakim Ziyech – Morocco – Mar 26 + 30

– Morocco – Mar 26 + 30 Kurt Zouma – France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jordan Ayew – Ghana – Mar 28

– Ghana – Mar 28 Michy Batshuayi – Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Christian Benteke – Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Eberechi Eze – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Cheikhou Kouyaté – Senegal – Mar 26 + 30

– Senegal – Mar 26 + 30 Patrick van Aanholt – Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Wilfried Zaha – Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Tom Davies – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Lucas Digne – France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

– France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31 Ben Godfrey – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – Mar 27 + 30

– Nigeria – Mar 27 + 30 Josh King – Norway – Mar 24 + 27 + 31

– Norway – Mar 24 + 27 + 31 Robin Olsen – Sweden – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Sweden – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 João Virgínia – Portugal under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

FULHAM

Ola Aina – Nigeria – Mar 27 + 30

– Nigeria – Mar 27 + 30 Joachim Andersen – Denmark – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Denmark – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Alphonse Areola – France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

– France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31 Michael Hector – Jamaica – Mar 25

– Jamaica – Mar 25 Mario Lemina – Gabon – Mar 25

– Gabon – Mar 25 Aleksandar Mitrović – Serbia – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Serbia – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Tim Ream – USA – Mar 25 + 28

– USA – Mar 25 + 28 Antonee Robinson – USA – Mar 25 + 28

– USA – Mar 25 + 28 Kenny Tete – Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – Cameroon – Mar 30

LEEDS UNITED

Ezgjan Alioski – North Macedonia – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– North Macedonia – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Northern Ireland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Mateusz Klich – Poland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Poland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Diego Llorente – Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Illan Meslier – France under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– France under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Kalvin Phillips – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Tyler Roberts – Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

LEICESTER CITY

Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Northern Ireland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Wesley Fofana – France under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– France under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – Mar 27 + 30

– Nigeria – Mar 27 + 30 Nampalys Mendy – Senegal – Mar 26 + 30

– Senegal – Mar 26 + 30 Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria – Mar 27 + 30

– Nigeria – Mar 27 + 30 Dennis Praet – Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Denmark – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Caglar Soyuncu – Turkey – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Turkey – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Danny Ward – Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

LIVERPOOL

Thiago Alcantara – Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Curtis Jones – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Diogo Jota – Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Ozan Kabak – Turkey – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Turkey – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Naby Keïta – Guinea – Mar 24

– Guinea – Mar 24 Sadio Mane – Senegal – Mar 26 + 30

– Senegal – Mar 26 + 30 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Mohamed Salah – Egypt – Mar 25 + 29

– Egypt – Mar 25 + 29 Xherdan Shaqiri – Switzerland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Switzerland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Greece – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Georginio Wijnaldum – Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Neco Williams – Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

MANCHESTER CITY

Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 João Cancelo – Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Rúben Dias – Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Phil Foden – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Eric Garcia – Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Ilkay Gundogan – Germany – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Germany – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – Mar 29

– Algeria – Mar 29 Rodri – Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Zach Steffen – USA – Mar 25 + 28

– USA – Mar 25 + 28 Raheem Sterling – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 John Stones – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Ferran Torres – Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Kyle Walker – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

MANCHESTER UNITED

Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30

– Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30 David De Gea – Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Spain – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Amid Diallo – Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30

– Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30 Dean Henderson – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Daniel James – Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Sweden – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Harry Maguire – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Anthony Martial – France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

– France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31 Scott McTominay – Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Paul Pogba – France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

– France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31 Marcus Rashford – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Luke Shaw – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Donny van de Beek – Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Ciaran Clark – Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Slovakia – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Ryan Fraser – Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Emil Krafth – Sweden – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Sweden – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ethan Ampadu – Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Sander Berge – Norway – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Norway – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Rhian Brewster – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 John Fleck – Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Oliver McBurnie – Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Aaron Ramsdale – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Enda Stevens – Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

SOUTHAMPTON

Che Adams – Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Scotland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Jan Bednarek – Poland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Poland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Moussa Djenepo – Mali – Mar 24 + 28

– Mali – Mar 24 + 28 Takumi Minamino – Japan – Mar 25 + 30

– Japan – Mar 25 + 30 Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Denmark – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 James Ward-Prowse – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Toby Alderweireld – Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30

– Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30 Gareth Bale – Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Steven Bergwijn – Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Netherlands – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Eric Dier – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Denmark – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Harry Kane – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Hugo Lloris – France – Mar 24 + 28 + 3

– France – Mar 24 + 28 + 3 Tanguy Ndombele – France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

– France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31 Joe Rodon – Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Moussa Sissoko – France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

– France – Mar 24 + 28 + 31 Japhet Tanganga – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Semi Ajayi – Nigeria – Mar 27 + 30

– Nigeria – Mar 27 + 30 Mbaye Diagne – Senegal – Mar 26 + 30

– Senegal – Mar 26 + 30 Conor Gallagher – England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Kamil Grosicki – Poland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Poland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Sam Johnstone – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Callum Robinson – Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Republic of Ireland – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Hal Robson-Kanu – Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Wales – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Okay Yokuslu – Turkey – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

WEST HAM UNITED

Said Benrahma – Algeria – Mar 29

– Algeria – Mar 29 Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Czech Republic – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Lukasz Fabianski – Poland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– Poland – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Jesse Lingard – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Declan Rice – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Czech Republic – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – Mar 24 + 28 + 31

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30

– Ivory Coast – Mar 26 + 30 Conor Coady – England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

– England – Mar 25 + 28 + 31 Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Belgium – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 João Moutinho – Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Pedro Neto – Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Rúben Neves – Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30

– Portugal – Mar 24 + 27 + 30 Owen Otasowie – USA – Mar 25 + 28

– USA – Mar 25 + 28 Romain Saïss – Morocco – Mar 26 + 30

– Morocco – Mar 26 + 30 Vitinha – Portugal under-21s – Mar 25 + 28 + 31

WITHDRAWN THROUGH INJURY

Ben Davies – Spurs/Wales

– Spurs/Wales Son Heung-min – Spurs/South Korea

– Spurs/South Korea Caoimhin Kelleher – Liverpool/Republic of Ireland

– Liverpool/Republic of Ireland Mason Greenwood – Manchester United/England under-21s

– Manchester United/England under-21s Rui Patrício – Wolves/Portugal

– Wolves/Portugal Kevin Long – Burnley/Republic of Ireland

