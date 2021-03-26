124
Pro Pundits - Zophar March 26

The best FPL teams and players target in Gameweek 31 fixture-swing

124 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers should keep an eye on the upcoming fixture-swing as we head into the home-stretch of the 2020/21 season.

Thankfully, the international break gives us an opportunity to pause, reflect and prepare for this period in great detail; a welcome change from the non-stop football schedule of the last four months.

During the last quarter of the campaign, we are often presented with chances to make up ground in mini-leagues and these usually involve a fixture-swing of some kind.

In this article, I am focusing on teams and players to target from Gameweek 31 onwards, whether or not you have a Wildcard.

I have chosen this particularly Gameweek (rather than Gameweek 30) not just because the fixtures change more drastically then but also because it can be hard to predict rotation and injuries in the aftermath of an international break, especially in the current climate.

LIVERPOOL

Who has the best and worst upcoming FPL fixtures? 18

Despite sitting seventh in the Premier League table, there is a lot of potential surrounding Liverpool between now and the end of the season.

Their assets could offer great captaincy potential between Gameweeks 31 and 38, barring the trip to Old Trafford in Gameweek 34.

While some might consider Mohamed Salah’s (£12.4m) price tag too steep, I still feel he could be gold in this run but there is no denying the value offered by Diogo Jota (£6.7m).

It is worth mentioning that they have been granted a more favourable UEFA Champions League schedule, with their two quarter-final legs taking place on a Tuesday and Wednesday in that order, rather than on Wednesday then Tuesday. It makes a huge difference having three days rest either side of the weekend league fixture rather than just two. 


In defence, Fabinho (£5.4m) anchoring the midfield boosts the potential of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) at both ends of the pitch. Dropped from the international squad, the right-back will be well rested and ready to prove a point.

WOLVES

It has been a difficult season for Wolves in the absence of their talisman Raúl Jiménez (£8.1m) but their fixtures run Gameweeks 31 and 35 offer potential to remedy their 13th place league position. 

No defender has been afforded more big chances than Conor Coady (£4.8m) (three) over the last six matches and the centre-back is absolutely nailed-on for 90 minutes every week. 

Pedro Neto (£5.7m) has gone under the FPL radar too. No Wolves player has taken more than his 14 shots over the last six matches. 

ARSENAL

Blank Gameweek 28 Scout Picks built on assets from the capital

Investing in Arsenal is a bit tricky. While they are nine points off a Champions League spot, qualification through the Europa League is very much still a possibility. 

However, they have drawn a tough quarter-final opponent in Slavia Prague so rotation seems likely in the Premier League.

Kieran Tierney (£5.3m) is the obvious option in defence but I worry about his minutes with the European schedule and the game-time he is likely to rack up with Scotland, all against a backdrop of muscle injuries this season.

I still do not trust Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) as there are always doubts about his position while Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m) has been in fine form.

WEST HAM

Soucek's threat, Lingard's form and Auba out wide: the FPL lessons from BGW29

Out of all the teams mentioned so far, I would feel the most confident investing in West Ham, which is, in itself, a strange thing to say. 

Jesse Lingard (£6.2m) is arguably the best budget midfielder in the game at the moment with three goals in his last four appearances. I am looking at him as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan (£6.3m) with Manchester City set to blank in Gameweek 33.


Aaron Cresswell’s (£5.8m) credentials do not need repeating while Michail Antonio (£6.7m) has been unlucky not to find the back of the net more often. Motivation is a key factor in the tail end of the season and the Hammers have it in abundance with European positions a realistic target.

LEEDS

On paper, Gameweeks 31 to 33 look tricky for Leeds but, barring the Manchester City fixture, I still see a potential for goals against Liverpool and Manchester Unitedd before they embark on a great run. 

Raphinha (£5.8m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) could still find joy against these sides and the Brazilian especially is a great eighth attacker in case you suffer rotation in other areas. 

MAN UNITED

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30 2

Motivation is a big factor for Manchester United with a Champions League spot up for grabs so, despite the Europa League schedule, Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Luke Shaw (£5.2m) should still see regular game-time in the Premier League. 

The left-back has been in the form of his life, over the last six matches only Raphinha (21) has created more chances than his 16. 

While many will be tempted to part with Fernandes given his recent lack of FPL returns, I would still advocate holding with the fixture run.

CONCLUSION

There has been a lot of talk about effective ownership recently and there is no doubt in order to make serious ground, you need to bet against the template.

There will be plenty of opportunities to shoot up the ranks but I would, once again, like to repeat a phrase I use often on the FPL Wire pod: “Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water”. 

That means do not sell good assets just for the sake of differentiating. Calculated risks are the key to ‘upside chasing’. 

Good luck and enjoy the international break.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30

  1. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    Goodie

    Open Controls
  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Cricket has started. Some early swing from Curran.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      5 hours ago

      And Topley. Getting good bounce too. Extremely hot though. Let's see how that affects the English bowlers.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Is it a lot hotter than the previous ODI?

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          Yes.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            They should be fine. We survived in the tests.

            Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Didn't know horses like cricket.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Oh yeah. A lot more than football that’s for sure.

        Open Controls
      2. Bene_the_horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Indeed always like to trott down to our local Cricket ground but my recent feedback is the Grass is a little too short to chew on.

        Open Controls
    3. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      The contest between bat and ball is dead thanks to the stupid changes in the rules. Cricket is dead to me

      Open Controls
  3. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Tierney has started the last 5 matches in the PL for Arsenal despite the presence of EL. He starts every game when fully fit from a quick look at his playing history so I really don't get the rotation concerns.

    Open Controls
    1. Eskimo Brother
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      My plan is to get him in from GMWK31 - IB injuries etc permitting...

      Open Controls
  4. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Is Pablo Hernandez the greatest player of all time?

    Open Controls
    1. rdpx
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        So you haven't been watching the Leeds documentary then 🙂

        I followed Leeds pretty closely that season but just from newspaper reports and text updates. His role and cult status had slightly passed me by.

        Open Controls
  5. aapoman
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Bored so started thinking about FPL. No changes needed? Unless injuries of course...

    Martinez
    Azpi Rüdiger Digne
    KDB Bruno Son* Mount Gundo
    Kane DCL

    Fabri; Konsa, Burn, Brewster

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Too bored to answer.

      Open Controls
    2. Neevesy
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      I'm chasing so I'm probably going KDB - Salah.

      Two blanks and will surely be rotated as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        I'm torn between KDB and Salah. KDB has looked very good since he came back from his injury. Salah still getting some chances but not clinical.

        Open Controls
        1. PLerix
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Not really. One good half.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I'm talking about all the games KDB has played since he came back including UCL and Belgium

            Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Very well set-up with Chelsea players for GW30

      Open Controls
  6. Daniel - FH Active
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Best defense for the run in if I play 4 or 5 at the back?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      TAA/Dias/Shaw/Azpi/Cressy

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Hedging your bets a touch there 🙂

        Bit dubious about Liverpool and WH clean sheet prospects early on in the run in. I'd have Cresswell and TAA as an either or tbh. Putting a lot of emphasis on attacking returns.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Yeah, maybe on of Cresswell and TAA. But if one wants to go big on D...

          Open Controls
    2. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Rudiger Shaw Cresswell Coady.

      For the 5th chuck in Azpi if not going with Mendy or Dias if you don't mind the rotation risk. Don't like Tierney because of rotation and I never trust Arsenal. If you've got cash to burn punt on TAA to replace Coady or the 5th defender. Coufal another option if on a budget.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Cresswell, Stones, Azpi/Rudiger, Coady, Shaw

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Patricio
      TAA, Shaw, Creswell, Azpi, Rudiger

      Open Controls
    5. fusen
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I'm going to FH are go heavy at the back but rotate them so only likely to play 3-4 at a time best on best fixtures

      Mendy
      TAA, Azpil, Dallas, Cresswell, Coady

      Some of them have good 30-34 and the others have good 34-38, so some will be benched for the first couple of games after the wildcard then I'll switch them round

      Open Controls
      1. fusen
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        By FH I meant WC in 31 :X

        Open Controls
    6. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Cresswell/Alonso/Dias/Lowton/Fofana

      Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Well i know international breaks are supposed to be quiet, but we transferred in a new main squad player at 2.32 am today. A forever keeper.

    with the birth of our boy into the world...

    Open Controls
    1. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Congratulations! You could name him Deadzone, sounds cool.

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Congratulations!!!

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      You may find yourself becoming a deadzone specialist

      Congrats and good luck 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Congratulations

      Open Controls
    5. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Congratulations!

      Open Controls
    6. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Ah well done mate. Massive news. Huge congratulations.

      Open Controls
    7. A Kun & Mateta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Congratulations, must be an amazing feeling. Hope the little fella and mother are good.

      Open Controls
    8. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Congratulations bud

      Open Controls
    9. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Well done. Who did you transfer out?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        His Sky Sports subscription for Disney Channel.

        The good news is the high will last just going enough that he won't feel the pain until it's too late.

        (jaded father)

        Open Controls
        1. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Hahaha

          Open Controls
    10. Bene_the_horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Congrats enjoy fatherhood, its a real pleasure!

      Open Controls
    11. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Congrats! Get used to dz on here 😉

      Open Controls
    12. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Congratulations!

      Open Controls
    13. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Congratulations mate, wishing you and your family the very best. The young man will be out scoring us all in FPL soon enough I’m sure

      Open Controls
    14. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Congratulations! Best wishes to you and your family!

      Open Controls
  8. jimmyharte
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    When will Everton Villa be rescheduled?

    Open Controls
    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Ask Sky and BT Sports.

      Open Controls
      1. jimmyharte
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Bet you get all the girls.

        Open Controls
  9. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Pop quiz

    Put these defenders in order for best points returns since GW19 when Chelsea cs run started. The spread of points is 71, 65, 61, 56

    A Rudiger
    B AWB
    C Maguire
    D Azpi

    The fixture run has been fairly even with an equal number of red fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      D, C,B, A?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Pretty much - but B comes before C.

        Shaw and Azpi are pretty much level pegging but it doesn't add up to me that the almost universal double up on here is Chelsea. This is particularly the case when you consider United have got cs in their last 4 red fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Funnily enough, earlier in the season I was 0.1 short of Maguire and ended up with AWB just before he got some big scores. Utd defence has been pretty consistently good for points.

          I’m afraid my wanting Azpi is as much emotional as scientific as he scored a stack of points for me a few seasons ago which I remember well. I think Chelsea have got marginally better fixtures but I don’t think Chelsea defence is the only option going forward and Utd could be a strong shout

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Azpi I think makes complete sense - he's club captain which might mean something and he's the one who you'd think would get minimal rests. Rudiger might make make good the deficit with ana tacking return of his own.

            The other way of looking at this is that AWB and Maguire are matching City defence for the season despite notably fewer cs. United of course have much less chance of rotation here on in than either Chelsea or City. They are by no means a necessary choice but do think they are being overlooked.

            Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      DBAC

      Open Controls
  10. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Do we really think that Wolves calendar is so easy? Playing for nothing against teams playing to survive?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      At least for CSs, its looks fine. Probably wont scoew many goals...

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        *score

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          You did nothing wrong, they don't know the word anymore.

          Open Controls
      2. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        I see only 1CS (2 max) in the next 5

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          I would say possibility of 4 is max, 1 is min

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          and you can just play Coady vs SHU and WBA, cheap enough to use as bench fodder in other games.

          Plus what are the alternatives? Doubt West Ham, Liverpool or Man Utd will keep more CSs than them. Only Chelsea and Man CIty will probably keep more.

          Open Controls
          1. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            For me the team to target in defense are Chelsea (2), City(2), Leicester 1, Burnley 1
            But to be honest I'm thinking from GW31 WC so I'm not looking at GW30 fixtures actually.
            I just believe Wolves don't play for europe, relagation or something so I don't trust they will be a team to count on for the last run. Maybe I'm wrong.

            Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      West Ham fighting for Europe
      Fulham, Sheffield Burnley WBA fighting to stay in PL

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Horrible, horrible, anti-football, anti-goals team - be interesting to see do they deliver points with that fixture list

      If jimmy was fit they'd be probably much more enticing

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Had a look at Jim situation last night

        Theoretically he could play this season but you'd imagine he'd be analogous to Kun.

        In training, wearing a headband and Nuno saying positive things anyway.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Really hope he comes back - can't even imagine what it must be like to try to play football again after that type of injury

          To literally be making contact with the ball with not only the most vulnerable part of your body, but one that you've seriously fractured & broken less than 12 months ago

          If he makes it back it's a testament to him for sure

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            100% agreed

            That injury is one of the great what ifs of this season for me. You have to think he's worth a good dozen points to Wolves. That would put them up in the fringes of the CL fight - assuming that is he'd operate in the same way without Doherty and Jota which might be a rather large assumption on second thoughts.

            Wolves have gone from transfer ninjas to transfer dummies apparently

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              Big time - Jimmy is such a phenomenal striker - honestly would have loved him to come to Man Utd & think he'd be worth an extra 5-10 points on a season to them easily with his work rate & finishing & aerial ability etc

              Hopefully he comes back, slots back in & then even maybe gets a big move while he still has 2-3 prime years left in him

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                Problem I see is that his aerial ability was a significant part of his game. Take that away and you might not have quite the same player

                I've obviously never been there but there must be major psychological problems in putting your head in danger areas after such an injury.

                Open Controls
    4. Blush Response
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I don't think I will be going anywhere near them. They've had a poor season and I'd back teams who might be worse but have more imperative to win to get results against them. Just a very uninspiring team at the moment.

      Open Controls
  11. Blush Response
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Good article.

    Shaw, Laca both on my wish list I think.

    Open Controls
  12. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Mount or Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
  13. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    The 2021/22 Premier League season will start on 14 August 2021.

    https://www.premierleague.com/news/2077213?sf244262327=1

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      14 July 2021, 4am!!!!

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      So charity shield would be about 5 weeks after Euro 2021 final (11th July)

      FPL probably opens week after the Euro Final

      Schedule is relentless 🙂

      Open Controls
  14. Captain_Shirokov
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Not much substance to this article, basically just name dropped the most obvious picks from teams with decent fixtures from GW31 onwards.

    I don't get the point of these "pro pundit" articles half the time.

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I'm convinced the articles are at least partly mail merges - there's a standard template set of articles rolled out every week in a recurring cycle - so formulaic

      Same with most of the comments too tbf

      Every week its

      -"Do we really think [Player who got points week before] will continue"
      -"Will [Team with green fixtures] be good"
      -"For one week only [Player with good fixture] or [Player with good fixture]"

      FPL content generally has long since reached saturation point, lost any/all freshness & is fast decomposing into a swamp

      Open Controls
      1. Captain_Shirokov
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Have to say I agree with all of that. I find in particular on here with the articles it is definitely quantity over quality. But I'm sure that's what FFS is going for I guess, must be what works for them.

        It's the exact same over on Twitter then, anyone with 200+ followers thinks they are "content creators" all of a sudden.

        Gone are the days of having an edge of the masses by doing your own research with all the spoon-fed information these days.

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        *That's nothing personal to any of the authors or FFS folks etc either - they're doing the best they can

        More just the FPL landscape generically has stagnated awfully the last couple of years (imvho of course - for newer managers it's probably still fresh & exciting & great mind you 🙂 )

        Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      That was the point of this article: to name good picks from teams with decent fixtures after GW31. It says in the title and has the content as the title promised. What else do you want from it? If you already knew about these things, good for you but many don't.

      Open Controls
      1. Captain_Shirokov
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        That's fair enough I guess. Just different to the quality of articles that would have been posted on here in the past is all.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Another point to consider is that not all of us come back every day. There'll be people who are once a weekers and take in just a couple of articles at a time. FFS needs to cater for those too.

          As it is it's a pretty tough site to navigate to find specific information or articles - to my mind one of its chief drawbacks and something that could be easily rectified.

          Open Controls
    3. Blush Response
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      I quite enjoyed reading it myself.

      I do think the whole Pro Pundit branding is nonsense - FPL's a simple game and I do not believe there is any such thing as an FPL "expert" - but the article itself is fine.

      I do wish there'd be more of the Big Numbers style articles and more statistical analysis though. A lot of the content of the article is a bit on the nose I will agree there.

      Open Controls
      1. Blush Response
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        With the stats stuff - I am not actually sure it makes you better at the game knowing that stuff - I just like it ';cause I am a sad geek.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          I'm not sure either, but isn't that why we're all here? Because we *are* FPL geeks?

          Open Controls
      2. Captain_Shirokov
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        I agree, it reads well and on the surface there's nothing wrong with it. Maybe it is harsh to single this one out, my comment is more of a reflection of my opinion on the articles being published in general recently.

        Open Controls
        1. Doggy daddy
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            I look at them like articles in golf magazines. They have regular contents aimed at basic golf tuition but magazine is still read by all levels of golfer.
            There are plenty of articles that interest more experienced players. Got to cater for whole audience.

            Open Controls
    4. Bonus magnet
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      please suggest must haves from gw31 as I'm saving FT this week and who to drop (-8 hit = 4 transfers will be considered)
      only chip left is TC

      areola
      rudiger dallas digne
      bruno bale ward-prowse lookman
      dcl watkins lacazette

      martinez trossard aina veltman

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        long way to go for GW31...

        I would change Watkins, Dom, Bale and Trossard

        Open Controls
        1. Bonus magnet
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          dom as in dcl?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
    5. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Dias is soon to go from most nailed to most unnailed player as Man City start changing their priorities.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Laporte time?

        Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        What of Stones?

        Open Controls
        1. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Stones should remain equally unreliable. He has literally been half-involved in every competition, so that is unlikely to change.

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Owning both, I just can't decide who to get rid of first

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              Cancelo for me with bench cover for Stones. I'm also thinking of going Gundo -> Lingard in 33

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                  just now

                  Would you play stones or cancello v Leicester?

                  Open Controls
      3. Jässi
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Planning on WC GW 31, what would you do here?

        A) Bench boost with Gundogan, Coufal, Dunk + McCarthy
        B) Bench boost with Gundogan, Coufal, Dunk + Mendy (-4)
        C) Get better bench with wildcard (less money for starting XI) and BB later

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            No FT?

            Open Controls
      4. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Long way off, but here is an early WC31 draft with very little ITB:

        Mendy Forster
        TAA Shaw Coady Rudiger Lascelles
        KDB Bruno Havertz Jota Saka
        Kane Vardy Davis

        About 50 points off top 10k, can this team get me there?

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          My own very non-expert way of looking at it is this

          In any two weeks you can easily maker 10 points up just by having the right captain who need not be in any way differential - just better than the one who the majority plump for. That reduces the deficit to 30 which is very doable in 6 weeks.

          You also need to contemplate that a good number of sides ahead of you will have a run of poor weeks and lose 5/10 points in successive weeks. The opposite also applies of course. You may have a couple of stinkers and the deficit grows to 70 - which would be a stretch.

          Captaincy and how the DGWs fall are I suspect as critical as having a particularly differential set up. Vardy Havertz KdB could well do it for you. It's an interesting combo and feels unlikely to be generic as a combo anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Cheers, I suppose it's doable!

            Open Controls
      5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Morning all!! Already brought In Azpilicueta for Konsa, looking at Digne to Shaw before deadline!! Good move?? I know Digne have Palace at home but I’ve had him for the home matches against Newcastle, Fulham and Burnley and no clean sheets in any of those and 2 goals conceded in all 3 matches!!! Only caveat is that I have no WC left and I know Digne will have a double gameweek at some points!! Thoughts appreciated!!! Thankyou!!!

        Open Controls
        1. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          52 mins ago

          It's FPL though. They deliver as soon as you get fed up.

          If I was you, I'd do the Digne transfer and avoid visiting these forums for the next week

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Hahaha that’s so true mate!!! They do!!! So frustrating!! Good advice, thankyou!!Will wait until the internationals are over of course!!!

            Open Controls
        2. gogs67
            16 mins ago

            Shaw has been a brilliant hold for me for months, in the same period I think I've transferred Digne in and out 3 times since he came back from injury. He's not coming back into my team no matter what now lol
            Shaw all day long for me

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Yeah he’s been amazing mate!!! Wish I had him in sooner!!!! I’ve had Digne on two occasions this season and both occasions have been miserable!!! Haha barring injuries Shaw will come in for Digne for this gameweek!!! Cannot wait to welcome him aboard!!!!

              Open Controls
            2. Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              You're right, Digne is such a nostalgia pick.

              They need to have an article on how to avoid nostalgia picks that are no longer good picks. Casuals have gained tremendous ground this season just by avoiding players like TAA, Digne, etc. and jumping on "unproven" but high-performing assets like Justin and Cresswell instead.

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Yeah that’s right mate!! Digne had 8 assists but because Everton regularly concede 2 goals you never see any benefit of it!! I fell in the Justin trap in that I had him when doing our pre season tinkering but because it was ‘a transfer waiting to happen’ or ‘he will be out wen Ricardo is back soon’ I never got him in and all mini league rivals did!! Cresswell I looked at in gameweek 8 when West Ham’s fixtures changed at 5.0 but went for Coufal instead to save Money and I ended up getting Cresswell last week at 5.8!!!!! Haha

                Open Controls
        3. aleksios
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Correct bench here?

          --Martinez
          --Cresswell--Digne--Dallas
          --Raphinia--KDB--Lingard--Bruno
          --Kane--Bam--DCL

          --Johnstone--Gundo--Targett--Dunk.

          Thanks a lot guys.

          Open Controls
          1. Egg noodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Gundo ahead of DCL if Rodriguez is out.

            Open Controls
        4. Max City
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          Now I have Bale in my team, and not one of Salah, Bruno, Son, nor KDB..

          Have 9.6m itb tho

          Open Controls
          1. Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Can you exchange some FPL money for Bitcoin? 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            See below 🙂

            Open Controls
        5. VaVaVoom14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          25 mins ago

          Afternoon everyone. Bench boost, wildcard and free hit remaining. Rank of 33k. Any advice on when to play these chips with this team? Thanks!

          Areola
          Cancelo Stones Digne Dallas
          Bruno(c) Raphina Son
          Bamford Kane Calvert

          (McCarthy Soucek Veltman Trossard)

          Open Controls
        6. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Out of curiosity has anyone looked at this combo from 31? Not sure I've seen it aired much which feels slightly counter-intuitive.

          KdB Mo Bruno

          It probably doesn't exist much as it likely means ditching Kane. But it would appear to have a relatively high upside 🙂 . Given the plethora of not just value but high upside budget mids and relatively cheap reliable defenders the occasional KdB benching isn't that much of a pain perhaps.

          It might even be possible to slot Son in there too to get the other half of the Kane points or if you're daring Mahrez. More likely from 34 I guess unless there is FH or from 35 if you think Kane is 100% essential for 34 and don't want the hit.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.