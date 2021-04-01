115
Interview April 1

Ted Talks FPL joins FFS for Twitter Q&A ahead of Gameweek 30

We hosted another question and answer session on our FFS_Community Twitter account this week, this time joined by Ted Talks FPL ahead of the Gameweek 30 deadline.

Ted also took questions from a Hot Topic on the Fantasy Football Scout website.

So you don’t miss out, we have recapped his answers in this latest article.

SIRMORBACH asked:

 A little help here (Wildcard still available)

Martínez / Forster
Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Dunk /  Dallas
Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Raphinha / Soucek
Kane / Antonio / Watkins

A. Salah to Mount
B. Dias/Stones/Dunk to Azpi/Shaw
C. Both for a hit
D. Hold

It’s probably not the best time to sell Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) even with Liverpool’s poor form, considering the upturn in their fixtures until the end of the season. Reuben Dias (£6.1m) and John Stones (£5.3m) to Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) and Luke Shaw (£5.2m) would be my preferred option. City have tough fixtures and a blank so with regards to keeping/selling, I’d suggest it would be favourable to make your decision now and stick to it.

Ted Talks FPL

Mihir Kaslikar asked:

I have all my chips intact. Best strategy for using them in the remaining fixtures?

What a luxury! I’m jealous. I would suggest Wildcarding in Gameweek 31 to take advantage of the fixture swing and planning until Gameweek 38. Loading up on spurs for Double Gameweek 32 and Bench Boosting then too. You can Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 33.

Ted Talks FPL

Karim Nabil asked:

I have one free transfer for this Gameweek. Should I bring Son for Salah especially given that Son has Double Gameweek in 32 and Newcastle isn’t a difficult game?

I would wait until the press conference confirms whether Son Heung-Min (£9.4m) is completely fit – otherwise seems logical!

Ted Talks FPL
1

Abhinav Satish asked:

Bruno Fernandes and Ilkay Gundogan or Kevin de Bruyne and Marcus Rashford?

The high ownership v low ownership debate. It really depends if you want to make up some significant rank! If you want to risk it, then I’d go Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.5m).

Ted Talks FPL

Daniel Hicks asked:

Do you think I should make any transfers this week I still have my Triple Captain and £5.5m in the bank?

I would play Gareth Bale (£9.7m) over Declan Rice (£4.7m) and find a way of getting another premium in your team. Definitely Triple Captain Harry Kane (£11.6m) in Double Gameweek 32 seems logical.

Ted Talks FPL

Marcus Chia asked:

Who would you start out of Aaron Cresswell, Reuben Dias and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (only one of them)?

I really fancy West Ham’s chances of keeping a clean sheet against low scoring Wolves – Aaron Cresswell (£5.9m) also has that all important attacking threat too so I’d start him.

Ted Talks FPL

Tim Fannin asked:

Best defensive one week punt this week?

As Joe said on Scoutast last night, Marcus Alonso (£5.7m) has huge upside and Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) started again for England on Wednesday, but he’s only played one of the last four games.

Ted Talks FPL

Jay_Jay asked:

Wolves seem to have the best fixture run-in, can you see any clean sheets or goals though? #FPLDilemma

Can definitely see some clean sheets against typically low scoring teams such as Sheffield United and West Brom, so investment in the Wolves defence could be productive.

Ted Talks FPL

Geoff Dance asked:

How should managers with no chips play the Double Gameweek 32 for Spurs, and then the Blank Gameweek 33 where Man City, Spurs, Southampton and Fulham all blank?

I’m in this exact situation: My plan is to load on Spurs now and make sure I have two free transfers to use for Gameweek 33 or have suitable bench options with good fixtures (such as Brighton) to take over just for that Gameweek.

Ted Talks FPL

Arif Taszgel asked:

At this stage, would you recommend taking hits? I’m planning on rolling this week and making -8 for long term replacements.

I like to treat the ‘chip period’ of the season to be aggressive. If your good decisions are combined with a bit of luck, you could end up flying up the ranks.

Ted Talks FPL

FPLWorldCup_ asked:

Are Son Heung-min and Harry Kane enough coverage for Spurs to get me through their double?

If Son is fit then it may be enough – Gareth Bale‘s (£9.7m) positions isn’t exactly secure and the Spurs’ defence is prone to rotation. Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) is another option to consider though if you don’t mind loading up on a second goalkeeper.

Ted Talks FPL

Ricardo asked:

Chances that Ilkay Gundogan plays against Leicester? Should he be swapped out for a Diogo Jota?

He’s played three in three over the international break but I wouldn’t be surprised if he continues to start for City – he’s proved himself a key player and one of the most secure in my opinion.

Ted Talks FPL
Dias named alongside returning Aguero on Man City bench

Kinyanjui Kamau asked:

I have Ruben Dias and John Stones. Worth bring in Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcus Alonso or Antonio Rudiger and benching Stones for Gameweek 30?

Using this as an opportunity to get a Chelsea defender in may not be a bad idea at all. I would err on the side of caution and go Azpilicueta or Rudiger depending on how much cash you have to spend!

Ted Talks FPL

Geoff Dance was back to ask:

What about Man City options… is it time to sell?

The best way to deal with Man City assets is to decide how many you want and stick to that decision long term. Either way, you won’t get hurt too much by rotation.

Personally, I like zero or one right now with their fixtures, that way I can bench in Blank Gameweek 33 without worrying about transferring out

Ted Talks FPL

FPL Radgie asked:

Hi Ted. Would you suggest postponing Wildcard 31 until we know more about the potential doubles of 35, blanks of 37 etc?

Depending on your overall chip situation, Wildcarding in Blank Gameweek 33 is definitely an alternative to Gameweek 31. You can load up on Spurs for Gameweek 32 and then in one fell swoop get them all out in Gameweek 33. As you say, you’ll have the added benefit of perhaps additional info on another Double Gameweek in 35, if it transpires…

Ted Talks FPL

Jumpers for Goalposts asked:

Who would be your dark horse one week punt for Gameweek 30?

I’m going really really differential here, Matej Vydra (£4.8m) for Burnley could be good. He’s started the last five in a row and has been displaying some great stats. five big chances, two big chances created. 12 shots and seven attempted assists. His opponents Southampton are fourth worst for big chances conceded.

Ted Talks FPL

Manav asked:

Jesse Lingard and Diogo Jota or Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz?

I love Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) and Diogo Jota (£6.7m). It seems like the revitalising option with both West Ham’s and Liverpool’s great fixtures

Ted Talks FPL

Pep_Talk asked:

What Chelsea defender would you sign on a one week punt before Wildcard for Gameweek 31? What would you do if you had Gareth Bale in Gameweek 30… Play, Bench, Sell?

Depends on how punty you want to be – Alonso has the upside but there’s huge rotation risk (started only one in the last four) – I would probably opt for Azpilicueta.

With regards to Bale, I am planning on playing him and hope for the best. There’s a chance that the media have exacerbated his unhappiness at Spurs.

Ted Talks FPL

FPL Osama asked:

This is my bus team for Gameweek 30, as a non Wildcarder , is it worthing a -4 for : Gareth Bale and Lewis Dunk for Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Alonso?

I wouldn’t be transferring out Bale just yet. If he gets 70-90 mins against Newcastle I’d be happy keeping until the Double Gameweek. Alonso is also too risky for a long-term move. Your team looks good. I would save the transfer!

Ted Talks FPL

We’ll be back with another FFS_Community Question and Answer session ahead of the Gameweek 31 deadline. You’ll find a Hot Topic on site for additional questions if you can’t make it to the Twitter session live.

  1. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    @Scouts

    Any chance of an article that details how many minutes each PL player has played over the IB?

    I'm sure we've had them in the past.

    Always useful when considering potential GW30 transfers.

    Thanks in advance.

  2. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Nice Crellin XLSs (2) for potential DGW35 and BGW36:
    https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1376934832425603078?s=20

    GL.

    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Direct Twitter "photo" links:
      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1376934832425603078/photo/1
      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1376934832425603078/photo/2

      GL.

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        None of the potential doubles in 35 if 36 gets rearranged and put back look that tasty really. Most of the teams you'd fancy would have one nice one and one poor one.

        United double against Leicester and Villa looks the best of the big clubs perhaps - apart from that you're looking at Palace getting SHU and Southampton and Everton having Villa and West Ham

        Other possible interest is that the Martinez double could be Everton and United - not exactly tasty for anyone holding out for that.

        All very theoretical of course.

  3. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    RMWCT 31 | BB 32 | FH 33

    Areola Sanchez
    Cancelo Pereira Coady Rudiger Dawson
    Bruno Son Gundogan Jota Saka
    Kane Vardy DC-L

    Low TV, any changes you'd suggest?

  4. Couch Potato
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    1FT
    Martinez
    Konsa/Dallas/Dunk*
    Bruno(c)/Lingard/Raph/Son
    Kane/Bambam/DCL

    Subs: Pope/Dias/Gundog/4.0D

    *Dunk > Chelsea defender, not sure which one yet

    Otherwise GTG?

  5. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Confirmed. Mino Raiola is in Madrid *right now* after leaving Barcelona on a private flight. There is also the Haaland’s father with him.

    After meeting with Barcelona president Laporta, Raiola will talk today also with Real Madrid about Haaland deal. ⚪️ #Haaland #RealMadrid

    https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1377638799728123906?s=19

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      There is no feasible way that Barcelona can afford to buy him. It's a straight play between Madrid and City which will come down to money vs future prospects. Real will likely pay him the wages Raiola wants, City won't. City is a much better long term place for Haaland to be, competitive football week in/week out, sentimental attachment, probably better cultural fit.

    2. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      And I guess they'll then fly to England and talk to CHE, LIV, MCI and MCI...

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        No point in heading to Anfield I suspect. Can't afford him.

    3. NateDogsCats
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        I'm wondering who the fifth club is. PSG and City surely the 2 others. Chelsea highly interested but sounds like Haaland ruled them out a few weeks ago. Have to imagine MU are doing their best to be in among the rest there but they surely can't compete (apart from wages).

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Ruled out but you still have the conversation. Can't see anyone in Italy being able to afford him. Still seems a straight up fight between money (Real) and future (City) to me.

        2. JohnnyRev7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          I do think the physical Prem style will suit him and under Pep's guidance he will improve. So I'm guessing it's MCI with a big Aguero hole that needs to be filled, plus Dad played for them.

          1. NateDogsCats
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              I definitely agree City makes the most sense by far for all parties. They can afford it, they need a striker, they want the CL desperately, he'll win trophies, wants to play in England at some point, should have personal sentiment for the move. But anything could happen.

            • Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              He's a big lad, can't see the physical side of the Prem being a problem.

      • Dasher0303
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Martinez
        Stones Shaw Dallas
        Bruno Son Raph Lingard
        Kane Richarlison Bamford

        Steele Gundogan Días Veltman

        1itb 2ft and planning to WC gwk 31 what to do?
        Steele to Mendy and Veltman to Rudiger and then BB?

        Steele

        1. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Yep

      • pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Am I right in thinking it was that Boly made Wolves defence last season?

        Just been totting up his cs appearances this time round. It looks like 5 of the 8 Wolves clean sheets feature him so far - tidy given he's missed 12 matches.

        Getting tempted to switch out Antonio to Bamford. An alternative I guess is just to get Coady next time.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDogsCats
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            He makes a big difference, more settled defensively than Saiss (who leaves a lot of gaps as he goes forward a lot) and has that extra bit of speed along with a physicality that can match most. I'm going for Coady next week but don't think I would if Boly wasn't back

        2. Raheem S. Archer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Currently sitting with a backline of Ayling, Digne, Coufal
          Is it worth taking a -4 to go Coufal to Alonso for a 1 week punt?

          1. NateDogsCats
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Don't think it's worth it personally, I could see West Ham getting a cs against Wolves that don't score too many, and if they do then you're depending on Alonso getting a cs and an attacking return to make it worth it, and there's still that chance Chilwell plays instead

          2. jimmyharte
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Would you BB?

            Forster (H) BUR
            Bednarek (H) BUR
            Tierney (H) LIV
            Antonio (A) WOL

            No one ever answers BB questions

            1. jimmyharte
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              My laughing emoji didn't pull through RIP

            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Could be okay especially if you have WC to get rid of Southampton

              But if no WC then I might hold off until Southampton get their DGW with Palace and hope it doesn't fall in GW35 when they also have Liverpool.

          3. FPL_Hazards
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Which transfer, wildcarding next week...

            A)lonso
            B)runo
            C)alvert-Lewin

            1. waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Depends on who you are losing for each one

            2. jimmyharte
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Azpi over alonso for me

          4. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Hey everyone

            Dialling back in after an FPL-free international period. I'd say I feel refreshed but can already feel that impending sense of dread!

            Has DGW32 changed anyone's WC plans?

            I was thinking of WC31 but I already have 3 Spurs and Forster. Would it be worth holding the WC until after 32 + 33?

            Cheers

            1. FPL_Hazards
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              I have 3 spurs and am still going for WC next week, fixture swing too good to ignore

              1. PascalCygan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Nice one, thanks. Reckon you'll hold on to them then just use FTs to navigate 33?

          5. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Best one week punt for GW30:

            A- Salah
            B- Havertz
            C- Richarlison
            D- KDB

            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              I like C here

          6. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            30 WC set.
            Martinez
            Azpi,Rudiger,Shaw
            Fernandes,Son,Mahrez,Raphinia
            Kane,DCL,Bamford

            Leno,Jota,Fofana,Coady. 3.1m itb/

            Plan.
            31. Bamford >> Lacazette . Captain Mahrez/Laca
            32. DCL >> Iheanacheo . Captain Kane
            33. Son >> Salah (c)

            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Nice - providing you get Laca when you need him

              That Leno Martinez combo is nigh on perfect for rotation now I've checked it

              Wondering whether Konsa Tierney could be my variation of it given I've still got Ederson who only needs very occasional Martinez help

              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Tierney and Konsa have been in and out my draft a few times.
                The 4/5 defender spots are up in the air but Coady and Fofana cover Chelsea’s hard games.
                Tierney would be nice but would cause benching issues with Shaw and Rudiger so I swapped Mendy to Leno to cover Arsenal defence and rotate well with Martinez.

                I could go Stones over Fofana but that means a Stones game against Chelsea whereas Fofana plays Newcastle in 35.
                I only want to make one defender transfer in the run in. Azpi > Cresswell in 36.

          7. Kno
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            This feels all kinds of wrong but I currently got aubs on the bench instead of j bloody lingz.

            Makes sense or madness?

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              If you think Lingz will score more then No its not mad.

          8. CaptainKazuru
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Martinez
              Dallas / Azpi / Cress
              Bale / Raph / Kevin / Gundo
              Kane (C) / Bamdord / DCL

              Pope / Stones / Soucek / Dunk

              0FT 2m ITB

              GW30 - Bale > Lingard + Stones > Tierney or Shaw (-4)
              GW31 - Gundo > Son to have Kane + son for DGW32

              Good plans?

            • Silent Friend
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Start Stones or Cancelo?

              1. Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Suspect both might be rested but Cancelo has the upside if he starts.

