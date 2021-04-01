Ted Talks FPL joins FFS for Twitter Q&A ahead of Gameweek 30

We hosted another question and answer session on our FFS_Community Twitter account this week, this time joined by Ted Talks FPL ahead of the Gameweek 30 deadline.

Ted also took questions from a Hot Topic on the Fantasy Football Scout website.

So you don’t miss out, we have recapped his answers in this latest article.

SIRMORBACH asked:

A little help here (Wildcard still available)

Martínez / Forster

Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Dunk / Dallas

Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Raphinha / Soucek

Kane / Antonio / Watkins

A. Salah to Mount

B. Dias/Stones/Dunk to Azpi/Shaw

C. Both for a hit

D. Hold

It’s probably not the best time to sell Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) even with Liverpool’s poor form, considering the upturn in their fixtures until the end of the season. Reuben Dias (£6.1m) and John Stones (£5.3m) to Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) and Luke Shaw (£5.2m) would be my preferred option. City have tough fixtures and a blank so with regards to keeping/selling, I’d suggest it would be favourable to make your decision now and stick to it. Ted Talks FPL

Mihir Kaslikar asked:

I have all my chips intact. Best strategy for using them in the remaining fixtures?

What a luxury! I’m jealous. I would suggest Wildcarding in Gameweek 31 to take advantage of the fixture swing and planning until Gameweek 38. Loading up on spurs for Double Gameweek 32 and Bench Boosting then too. You can Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 33. Ted Talks FPL

Karim Nabil asked:

I have one free transfer for this Gameweek. Should I bring Son for Salah especially given that Son has Double Gameweek in 32 and Newcastle isn’t a difficult game?

I would wait until the press conference confirms whether Son Heung-Min (£9.4m) is completely fit – otherwise seems logical! Ted Talks FPL

Abhinav Satish asked:

Bruno Fernandes and Ilkay Gundogan or Kevin de Bruyne and Marcus Rashford?

The high ownership v low ownership debate. It really depends if you want to make up some significant rank! If you want to risk it, then I’d go Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.5m). Ted Talks FPL

Daniel Hicks asked:

Do you think I should make any transfers this week I still have my Triple Captain and £5.5m in the bank?

I would play Gareth Bale (£9.7m) over Declan Rice (£4.7m) and find a way of getting another premium in your team. Definitely Triple Captain Harry Kane (£11.6m) in Double Gameweek 32 seems logical. Ted Talks FPL

Marcus Chia asked:

Who would you start out of Aaron Cresswell, Reuben Dias and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (only one of them)?

I really fancy West Ham’s chances of keeping a clean sheet against low scoring Wolves – Aaron Cresswell (£5.9m) also has that all important attacking threat too so I’d start him. Ted Talks FPL

Tim Fannin asked:

Best defensive one week punt this week?

As Joe said on Scoutast last night, Marcus Alonso (£5.7m) has huge upside and Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) started again for England on Wednesday, but he’s only played one of the last four games. Ted Talks FPL

Jay_Jay asked:

Wolves seem to have the best fixture run-in, can you see any clean sheets or goals though? #FPLDilemma

Can definitely see some clean sheets against typically low scoring teams such as Sheffield United and West Brom, so investment in the Wolves defence could be productive. Ted Talks FPL

Geoff Dance asked:

How should managers with no chips play the Double Gameweek 32 for Spurs, and then the Blank Gameweek 33 where Man City, Spurs, Southampton and Fulham all blank?

I’m in this exact situation: My plan is to load on Spurs now and make sure I have two free transfers to use for Gameweek 33 or have suitable bench options with good fixtures (such as Brighton) to take over just for that Gameweek. Ted Talks FPL

Arif Taszgel asked:

At this stage, would you recommend taking hits? I’m planning on rolling this week and making -8 for long term replacements.

I like to treat the ‘chip period’ of the season to be aggressive. If your good decisions are combined with a bit of luck, you could end up flying up the ranks. Ted Talks FPL

FPLWorldCup_ asked:

Are Son Heung-min and Harry Kane enough coverage for Spurs to get me through their double?

If Son is fit then it may be enough – Gareth Bale‘s (£9.7m) positions isn’t exactly secure and the Spurs’ defence is prone to rotation. Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) is another option to consider though if you don’t mind loading up on a second goalkeeper. Ted Talks FPL

Ricardo asked:

Chances that Ilkay Gundogan plays against Leicester? Should he be swapped out for a Diogo Jota?

He’s played three in three over the international break but I wouldn’t be surprised if he continues to start for City – he’s proved himself a key player and one of the most secure in my opinion. Ted Talks FPL

Kinyanjui Kamau asked:

I have Ruben Dias and John Stones. Worth bring in Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcus Alonso or Antonio Rudiger and benching Stones for Gameweek 30?

Using this as an opportunity to get a Chelsea defender in may not be a bad idea at all. I would err on the side of caution and go Azpilicueta or Rudiger depending on how much cash you have to spend! Ted Talks FPL

Geoff Dance was back to ask:

What about Man City options… is it time to sell?

The best way to deal with Man City assets is to decide how many you want and stick to that decision long term. Either way, you won’t get hurt too much by rotation. Personally, I like zero or one right now with their fixtures, that way I can bench in Blank Gameweek 33 without worrying about transferring out Ted Talks FPL

FPL Radgie asked:

Hi Ted. Would you suggest postponing Wildcard 31 until we know more about the potential doubles of 35, blanks of 37 etc?

Depending on your overall chip situation, Wildcarding in Blank Gameweek 33 is definitely an alternative to Gameweek 31. You can load up on Spurs for Gameweek 32 and then in one fell swoop get them all out in Gameweek 33. As you say, you’ll have the added benefit of perhaps additional info on another Double Gameweek in 35, if it transpires… Ted Talks FPL

Jumpers for Goalposts asked:

Who would be your dark horse one week punt for Gameweek 30?

I’m going really really differential here, Matej Vydra (£4.8m) for Burnley could be good. He’s started the last five in a row and has been displaying some great stats. five big chances, two big chances created. 12 shots and seven attempted assists. His opponents Southampton are fourth worst for big chances conceded. Ted Talks FPL

Manav asked:

Jesse Lingard and Diogo Jota or Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz?

I love Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) and Diogo Jota (£6.7m). It seems like the revitalising option with both West Ham’s and Liverpool’s great fixtures Ted Talks FPL

Pep_Talk asked:

What Chelsea defender would you sign on a one week punt before Wildcard for Gameweek 31? What would you do if you had Gareth Bale in Gameweek 30… Play, Bench, Sell?

Depends on how punty you want to be – Alonso has the upside but there’s huge rotation risk (started only one in the last four) – I would probably opt for Azpilicueta. With regards to Bale, I am planning on playing him and hope for the best. There’s a chance that the media have exacerbated his unhappiness at Spurs. Ted Talks FPL

FPL Osama asked:

This is my bus team for Gameweek 30, as a non Wildcarder , is it worthing a -4 for : Gareth Bale and Lewis Dunk for Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Alonso?

I wouldn’t be transferring out Bale just yet. If he gets 70-90 mins against Newcastle I’d be happy keeping until the Double Gameweek. Alonso is also too risky for a long-term move. Your team looks good. I would save the transfer! Ted Talks FPL

We’ll be back with another FFS_Community Question and Answer session ahead of the Gameweek 31 deadline. You’ll find a Hot Topic on site for additional questions if you can’t make it to the Twitter session live.

